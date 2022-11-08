The 15 Best Washable Rugs of 2022

The 7 Best Carpet Cleaners of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Here are PEOPLE's picks of the best washable rugs for your home.

Whether you are looking for washable area rugs, runners, or the perfect mat for dogs, you’re in the right place. We researched dozens of washable rugs ranging in size, style, and purpose and narrowed down our top picks.

In addition to not having to worry about destroying your dream rug, washable rugs make keeping a clean home a tad bit easier, as most can go in a washing machine and require little to no effort when cleaning. Being able to wash rugs more regularly can not only make your home look cleaner — especially if it’s prone to stains — but feel cleaner, too. Plus, you can finally add a chic rug under your kitchen table without the headache of keeping it tidy.

“Washable rugs are so great because it opens doors to busy families looking to have a beautiful home even though they have children and pets in a space,” says Jennifer Lynn, a design expert and CEO of Jennifer Lynn Interiors . “All too often, clients will say they cannot have something because their children are young. [Washable rugs] are a perfect opportunity to educate on the best materials to support having rambunctious families and a comfortable and gorgeous home you can relax in."

Regardless of your flooring type, rugs can make a space come to life, as they add tons of gorgeous texture and design plus a cozy touch. The only problem is that rugs are a pain to clean. Traditionally, rugs require professional cleaning to keep in tip-top shape, which can be costly and time-consuming. As a result, many — especially those with young kids or pets — might opt to forgo a rug in the name of a stain-free floor. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. Thanks to machine-washable rugs, you can indulge in a nice rug without the stress of mess.

Best Overall: Ruggable Moroccan Diamond Plush Rug View On Ruggable.com Who It's Good For Someone looking for an area rug that matches virtually anything. Who It's Not Good For Someone with a more colorful aesthetic. The Moroccan Diamond Plush Rug from Ruggable is our top pick for best overall because it has a bohemian-meets-modern feel that pairs well with a variety of design styles, including more contemporary, mid-century modern, and vintage-inspired. Despite its shaggy texture and light color, this rug is super easy to take care of, since it fits in most standard washing machines. The rug, which comes in six different sizes, is made to order to reduce waste from polyester with a polyurethane water-resistant barrier. Price at time of publish: $309 for 5' x 7' Material: Polyester and polyurethane | Style: Shag | Sizes: 6

Best Budget: Ophanie Machine Washable Faux Fur Shag Area Rug Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Someone looking for a smaller, affordable shag rug with several solid color options Who It's Not Good For Those who prefer flat-weave or low-pile rugs or anyone needing to cover more area, as the sizes offered are smaller than other options. For a more budget-friendly pick, we love the Ophanie Machine Washable Shag Rug, which is under $30 for a 3 x 5 foot style. Not only is it available in five different colors, but it comes top-recommended from nearly 7,000 Amazon customers. The shag rug is made from polyester, is kid- and pet- friendly, and machine washable, making it easy to care for. Perfect for a nursery, dorm, or office area, the rug is also incredibly versatile and can adapt to any room as you make design adjustments and upgrades. Price at time of publish: $28.74 for 3' x 5' Material: Polyester and velvet | Style: Shag | Sizes: 3

Best for Pets: PURRUGS Dirt Trapper Door Mat Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Someone with dogs looking for a washable rug for placement by an entryway. Who It's Not Good For Those looking for a rug that is more design-forward. If you have a dog who loves to go in and out of the house a lot — and tracks in dirt, mud, and moisture when doing so — this washable doormat is perfect for your home. The PURRUGS Dirt Trapper Door Mat is super absorbent and designed to keep your space clean no matter how determined your dog is to mess it up. It comes in several sizes, is non-slip, and is the perfect solution for rainy or snowy weather woes when you have a pet. On top of that, it's easy to clean and can be thrown in a standard washing machine and dryer when in need of a refresh. Price at time of publish: $29.99 for 19.5" x 31.5" Material: Polyester | Style: Low pile | Sizes: 6

Best for Playroom: Lorena Canals Machine Washable Terrazo Marble Rug Pottery Barn View On Potterybarnkids.com Who It's Good For Someone looking for a chic yet child-friendly rug for a playroom or living room corner. Who It's Not Good For Anyone looking for a more colorful or more affordable playroom rug. When it comes to playroom rugs, there are so many to choose from. For a washable rug that is kid-friendly and stylish, we turn to the Lorena Canals Machine Washable Terrazo Marble Rug from Pottery Barn Kids. With subtle color and a nod to Italian terrazzo tiles, this chic playroom rug goes well with home decor while remaining whimsical enough for child play. The rug is big enough for a small playroom, yet still small enough to create a play corner in your kid’s room or a living room for a space-saving playroom solution. Price at time of publish: $339 Material: Cotton | Style: Low pile | Size: 56.4 x 80.4 inches

Best for Kitchen: Adiva Rugs Machine Washable Area Rug Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Someone with a cottagecore- or vintage-style kitchen. Who It's Not Good For Someone who prefers fewer patterns for a more minimalistic and modern kitchen design. The kitchen is a great place to play with patterns and style. If you’re looking for something patterned and unique feeling that can tie in several color themes from the home, this washable rug from Adiva Rugs on Amazon is our top pick. Available in a smaller doormat size (which is perfect for the sink area) as well as larger kitchen area rug and runner sizes, the washable rug brings an elevated elegance to the kitchen area. It’s also non-slip, making it a good choice for the kitchen, and it comes in over a dozen different colors and patterns. Price at time of publish: $72.99 for 4' x 6' Material: Polyester and cotton | Style: Low pile | Sizes: 10

The 7 Best Anti-Fatigue Mats of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Vintage-Inspired: Rugs.com Washable Mangata Rug Rugs.com View On Rugs.com Who It's Good For Someone with retro style, looking for a rug that easily mixes and matches any space with plenty of size options. Who It's Not Good For Someone wanting a vintage-inspired rug with more neutral tones. Vintage rugs are not the easiest to clean, which is why a vintage-inspired washable rug is the way to go. This one from Rugs.com has a retro feel with its bright color palette and faded finish. The rug is made from chenille and comes in tons of sizes so you can easily find a spot for it in any corner or room in your abode. Since the rug is a flatweave style, it is also easy to care for and pet-friendly as it masks shedding and is stain-resistant. Price at time of publish: $278 for 6' x 9' Material: Chenille | Style: Flatweave | Sizes: 16

Best Rag Rug: Revival Bootcut Rug Revival View On Revivalrugs.com Who It's Good For Someone that prefers a more bohemian, upcycled rug style and has access to a large washing machine. Who It's Not Good For Anyone who prefers more traditional rug styles or other color options. Rag rugs are a fun way to add texture to the home. If you’re looking for one that is easy to clean, this washable one from Revival is our top pick. The Bootcut rug is made from upcycled cotton denim strips woven together to create a cool, bohemian-style rug. Available in smaller entryway sizes as well as area rugs, this denim rug blends stunning indigo hues together for a nice and subtle pop of color. Plus, the smaller sizes are super easy to clean in your home washing machine — but the brand recommends using a 60-lbs. washing machine (like the ones at the laundromat) for sizes 6 x 9 feet and above. With each wash, it achieves a more lived-in vintage feel. Price at time of publish: $229 for 5' x 7' Material: Recycled cotton | Style: Flatweave | Sizes: 5

Best Neutral: Tumble Olivia Rug Tumble View On Tumbleliving.com Who It's Good For Someone looking for a neutral-colored rug with excellent, classic design and plenty of size options. Who It's Not Good For Someone who prefers a solid rug or wants an even more subtle design. You don't have to go for a solid color when seeking a neutral rug. Case in point: This gorgeous washable rub from Tumble. The ivory rug features a monochromatic Victorian pattern that gives it a subtle design without making it feel too busy and eye-catching. Perfect for the living room, bedroom, or smaller spaces like a home office, this washable rug is made from a hypoallergenic material and has a non-slip rug pad (included with the rug purchase) which makes it feel more durable in addition to helping prevent slips and falls. The rug is also coated in a water-based spill-proof protective barrier, which makes it possible to literally wipe away spills as well as throw in the wash as needed. Price at time of publish: $179 for 5' x 7' (rug pad included) Material: Polyester chenille | Style: Flatweave | Sizes: 6

Best Shag: Ruggable Egret White Shag Rug Ruggable View On Ruggable.com Who It's Good For Someone looking for a classic shag rug in neutral colors that can be washed in a standard washing machine. Who It's Not Good For Someone looking for a colorful shag rug or a more affordable option. No matter what your style is, a shag rug can truly elevate your space. This washable shag rug from Ruggable comes in two neutral tones — antique ivory and egret white — making it possible to have your fluffy, light-colored rug and spill on it, too. Available in area rug and runner sizes, the rug cover easily detaches from Ruggable’s Rug Pad and fits in most standard washing machines for quick and easy care. Don't need (or already have) a Ruggable Rug Pad? Just check the box below the Add To Cart button and watch the price drop. Price at time of publish: $409 for 5' x 7' Material: Polyester and polyurethane | Style: Shag | Sizes: 7

Best Indoor/Outdoor: Rugs.com Washable Eco Plaid Indoor/Outdoor Rug Rugs.com View On Rugs.com Who It's Good For Someone looking for a patterned outdoor rug made from recycled plastic bottles. Who It's Not Good For Those needing an outdoor rug made of natural materials or want different color and pattern options. When choosing an outdoor rug, it not only needs to be able to support moisture but also needs to be washable so you can easily rid it of dirt and dust. The Washable Eco Plaid Indoor/Outdoor Rug from Rugs.com is made from recycled plastic bottles, giving it a more "sustainable" edge as well as making it all the more easy to care for. It comes in a variety of different sizes, too, so you can choose one that best fits your outdoor space, whether it's a large backyard or small balcony. Price at time of publish: $298 for 4' x 6' Material: Recycled plastic bottles | Style: Indoor/outdoor | Sizes: 8

Best Bath Mat: Utopia Towels Cotton Banded Bath Mats Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Someone looking for simple, easy-to-clean, and affordable bath mats with several color options. Who It's Not Good For Those who prefer plush or memory foam bath mats. Bath mats need to be easy to care for and we prefer ours washable, too. The best washable bath mats are the Utopia Towels Cotton Banded Bath Mats on Amazon. Available in 10 colors, the cotton bath mat set have a hotel-quality feel that is highly absorbent, lightweight, durable, and easy to wash in any standard washing machine. The mats are also reversible, so you can get tons of use out of them in between washes. Price at time of publish: $19.99 for 2 Material: Cotton | Style: Bath mat | Size: 21 x 34 inches

Best Floral: Ruggable Suzani Coral Rug Ruggable View On Ruggable.com Who It's Good For Anyone looking for cottagecore- or bohemian-style rugs with plenty of size options, including round versions. Who It's Not Good For Those with more minimalistic design taste or those looking for more affordable options. For a cottagecore spin on floral rugs, we love this style from Ruggable. The Suzani Coral Rug was designed with a nod to a classic English garden, but we think it has more of a Swiss feel, adding to its whimsical style. It comes in lots of great sizes, including two different round sizes as well as runners and area rugs. Despite its colorful pattern, the floral rug feels neutral enough to blend into kitchen dining areas, offices, and even living rooms. Since it’s washable, we also think it’d look so chic in an art corner, under an easel, or draft table. Price at time of publish: $219 for 5' x 7' Material: Polyester and polyurethane | Style: Low pile | Sizes: 11, including round options

Best Runner: ReaLife Machine Washable Rug Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Overstock Who It's Good For Someone looking for a Persian style runner with plenty of color choices. Who It's Not Good For Someone who prefers a more neutral rug design. Runners tend to belong in more high-traffic areas, so a washable runner is the way to go. The ReaLife Machine Washable Rug features a Persian-style design and comes in several colors, including brighter hues, multi-colored, and more neutral tones, too. In addition to its runner size, it also comes in area rug sizes for small and large spaces. And, since it is made from polyester material, it is pet-friendly and can easily be tossed in the washing machine when it needs a refresh. Price at time of publish: $62.99 for smaller runner Material: Polyester | Style: Flatweave | Sizes: 2 (not including non-runner sizes)

Best Contemporary: Tumble Fex Rug Tumble View On Tumbleliving.com Who It's Good For Someone with contemporary style looking for an affordable rug with an abstract design. Who It's Not Good For Those who prefer a solid color rug or people needing other sizes than what's offered. We love the abstract feel of this contemporary Tumble rug. Reminiscent of a modern watercolor painting, the washable area rug comes in several sizes, including 8x10, 5x7, 3x5, as well as a classic 2.5x7 runner size. Like all Tumble rugs, it’s made from a non-toxic and hypoallergenic material, features a flatweave style making it all the easier to clean in a washing machine, and has a special water-based spillproof protective barrier coating that allows you to wipe away spills without having to wash it. Price at time of publish: $179 for 5' x 7' (rug pad included) Material: Polyester chenille | Style: Flatweave | Sizes: 4, including a runner