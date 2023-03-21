The 9 Best Wallpapers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Read on to see all PEOPLE Tested pick's of the best wallpaper.

There are countless wallpaper choices, in fact. That’s why our PEOPLE Tested team did much of the legwork for you. We evaluated 29 products based on ease of application, design, durability, and overall value. We worked individually to install the wallpaper, so take heart, solo DIYers: With a bit of patience, this can indeed be a one-person job. We also noted how well the wallpaper cleaned up from splashes of coffee, smudges of barbecue sauce, and even streaks of black crayon. Months later, we checked in on the wallpaper samples to see how well they were all hanging in there before finalizing our selections for this list.

“There are four things you need to consider when you’re buying wallpaper: style, size, type, and pattern,” says Mary Patton , owner and designer at Mary Patton Design in Houston. Style refers to the design of the room and the feeling you want your space to convey, she says. Size matters, too: Do you want to cover the whole room or house or just an accent wall or two? Then comes the type of wallpaper and how it’s applied — some are so easy to handle and hang, you’ll feel like a design pro. "Finally, pattern is the fun part,” Patton says. “You can choose bold color patterns or go for something subtle and soft. The choice is completely up to you.”

Wallpaper comes in many colors and patterns, but it’s also come a long way in terms of its application. Spray-and-stick wallpaper and water-activated wallpaper have been known to transform some into veritable DIY warriors. But where do you start with choosing the right wallpaper for your home?

Tired of staring at the four walls of your home? You can transform the look of your home quickly — and more easily than you think — with traditional wallpaper.

Best Overall Serena & Lily Priano Wallpaper 4.9 Serena and Lily View On Havenly.com View On Serena And Lily Pros Easy to apply despite needing glue

Thick, high-quality paper

No staining or color fading from the cleaning test Cons Other than the higher price, there wasn't anything we disliked about this wallpaper Wallpaper is notoriously difficult to work with, so it’s a pretty big deal that the Priano wallpaper from Serena & Lily earned its spot as best overall. This high-quality wallpaper proved to be not only attractive but surprisingly simple to hang. This wallpaper was very easy to work with, and we were impressed by its smooth, bubble-free application. We also liked the vine pattern, which comes in five different color choices. This Serena & Lily wallpaper also has a nice, thick texture. You might think that would spell trouble for cutting the paper, but we found it was easy to cut — just another reason it nabbed the top spot on this list. You do need glue to hang this wallpaper, and we were happy to see that there was no bleeding when the glue was applied. At $128 per roll, it’s no cheap purchase, but we gave it high marks for value based on the quality of the paper and its ease of application. Whether wiping away excess glue or stains during the cleaning test, we found there was no leftover staining or color fading, which bodes very well for the durability and longevity of this wallpaper. Price at time of publish: $128 Material: Unpasted paper | Roll Size: 27 inches x 27 feet | Coverage Per Roll: 60.75 square feet | Colors: Navy, Sky, Pink Sand, Mink, Grove People / Dera Burreson

Best Budget Graham & Brown Crocodile Black Wallpaper 4.3 Graham & Brown View On Amazon View On Grahambrown.com View On Home Depot Pros Nice weight and texture makes it easy to hang

Comes in three color options

Bubble-free application Cons Difficult to cut due to a rubbery consistency If you’re looking to add a dramatic accent wall without a lot of drama during your DIY installation, this black crocodile print vinyl wallpaper from Graham & Brown is the way to go. It’s got a nice weight and texture that made it easy to smooth out for a bubble-free application. The paper does have a rubbery consistency that made it tricky to cut, though, so make sure you have sharp cutting tools on hand to avoid any issues. Cleaning takes just a damp cloth and a bit of soapy water. We found that the coffee and barbecue sauce stains came off easily, but the crayon marks took a bit of effort because they got into the crevices, but they eventually did come off. The glue remained stuck, however. If the black print is too bold for your space, this paper also comes in blue and green, as well. Even if you do spring for the black crocodile print, the ease of application is worth the price. Price at time of publish: $51.81 Material: Embossed matte paper | Roll Size: 33 feet x 20.5 inches | Coverage Per Roll: 56 square feet | Colors: Black, Green, Blue People / Dera Burreson

Best Spray & Stick Magnolia Home By Joanna Gaines Pick Up Sticks Spray and Stick Wallpaper 4.2 Home Depot View On Bellacor.com View On Home Depot View On Lowe's Pros Features a simple yet pleasant design

Thick, durable paper that won't rip easily

Super easy and successful clean up Cons Air pockets can form during installation Joanna Gaines has made some significant contributions to the world of home design, and this spray-and-stick wallpaper is one of them. Rather than wrangle a paintbrush through thick, heavy glue, all you need is a spray bottle full of water and you’re good to go. The wallpaper might not feel as sticky as you’d expect, but we found it does stick to the wall well. There were some air pockets that needed to be smoothed out, but it was thick enough to avoid ripping and we were able to smooth out the bubbles as we went. As for cleaning, this Magnolia Home wallpaper is built to last. A simple swipe with a moist cloth or a gentle rub of a Magic Eraser got all stains out with no leaking, staining or tearing. At the end of the day, if you prefer a neutral color palette but also want some subtle style for your household (especially if that household contains children), you can’t go wrong with this wallpaper choice from Magnolia Home. Price at time of publish: $109 Material: Matte SureStrip (pre-pasted) | Roll Size: 20.5 inches x 33 feet | Coverage Per Roll: 56 square feet | Colors/Patterns: Black, Blue, Grey, White People / Dera Burreson The 15 Best Washable Rugs of 2023

Best Spray & Stick, Less Expensive Joss & Main Nautical Living Wallpaper Roll 4.4 Joss & Main View On Wayfair View On Jossandmain.com Pros Mess-free application

Wipes clean easily

Textured pattern available in three colors Cons Can be difficult to cut due to its thickness Spray-and-stick wallpaper sounds like it would be easier to hang, and we confirmed that theory after trying out this one from Joss and Main. This wallpaper was very easy to apply and it was less messy than most of the ones that require glue. It certainly helped that the textured pattern — which comes in three different colors — was easy to line up. We were impressed with the thickness of this high-quality wallpaper, though that thickness did make it difficult to cut when fitting the paper around an electrical outlet. The pattern isn't too bold or outlandish, so it makes for a great neutral wall if you’re looking to upgrade from plain paint. Plus, any glue residue created during the application was wiped off easily, which also bodes well for any stains that happen over time. Price at time of publish: $83 per roll (or $1.48 per square foot) Material: 3D embossed pre-pasted paper | Roll Size: 20.5 inches x 33 feet | Coverage Per Roll: 56 square feet | Colors: Faded Denim Blue, Beige, Taupe People / Dera Burreson The 8 Best Electric Fireplaces of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Investment Flavor Paper Moujik Wallpaper 4.5 Flavor Paper View On Flavorpaper.com Pros Thick, high-quality paper was easy to hang

Very easy to clean

Air pockets were easy to smooth out Cons Can be challenging to adjust panels during application Aside from the obvious cute factor, we were impressed with the heaviness of this wallpaper. If you think that would prove to be a problem for installation, think again. This heavy paper went up easily and the consistency of the paper made it a breeze to smooth out. While it was a bit challenging to adjust a crooked panel, overall, it was a great paper to work with. We also found it easy to clean with just a little water and a towel. It even held up when using a Magic Eraser to remove pen and crayon marks, so this is definitely worth the splurge. Yes, at $330 a roll, this Flavor Paper is definitely the most expensive option on the list, but the high quality of the paper proven by our tests makes it a worthwhile investment. Price at time of publish: $330 Material: Mylar, vinyl, or clay coated paper | Roll Size: 27 inches x 15 feet | Coverage Per Roll: Use wall calculator | Colors: Silver, White, Blush, Oatmeal People / Dera Burreson

Best Application Mind The Gap Yuyuan Wallpaper 4.9 2Modern View On 2modern.com Pros Foolproof application method designed with 3 different kinds of strips

Few bubbles needed to smooth out

Durable paper that's easy to clean Cons Product is made to order and nonrefundable This mural-style wallpaper was overall wonderful to work with during our tests. The paper went up so easily, it basically installed itself. The thick, high-quality paper made for fewer bubbles to smooth out, plus it was easy to make crisp cuts. To hang this wallpaper, you’ll need to apply glue to the wall, which we found simple to do with a paint roller. The manufacturer has designed the application method to be rather foolproof — the paper comes in A, B, and C strips, so as long as you know your alphabet, you’ll apply it in the right order. The design featured rich, saturated colors that impressed us, while the paper has a nice, smooth finish that’s also durable — it didn’t fade or smear when stains were wiped away easily during the cleaning test. At $220 a roll, it can be a daunting purchase, but this price does include three rolls. The charming design, saturated colors, and ease of application make it a wonderful product that delivers on its value. Price at time of publish: $220 for 3 rolls Material: Non-woven, satin matte finish | Roll Size: 20.5 x 118 inches (3) | Colors: Green/Red/Yellow/Taupe People / Henry Wortock

Best Paper Options Fineapple Pair Boho Tropical Wallpaper 4.3 Spoonflower View On Walmart View On Etsy View On Spoonflower.com Pros Available in four options: peel and stick, grasscloth, non-pasted pebble, and pre-pasted smooth

Vibrant colors and clean, non-pixelated pattern

Easy to clean up stains, including black crayon marks Cons Panels must overlap to match up the design, which was a bit of a learning curve We were impressed with the almost fabric-like feel of this thick, high-quality wallpaper from Spoonflower. The pattern lined up quite well when you overlap the panels slightly for a seamless application. It took us a panel or two to get the hang of it, but once we did, it was game on. This Spoonflower wallpaper print has gorgeous colors that are very vibrant and loud, and the pattern is clear with no pixelation — something to keep in mind when searching for patterned wallpaper. Though it is rather pricey at $214 a roll, it’s a good choice for hectic households, since we found it easy to clean — even black crayon marks hardly left a trace. Plus, you have the option to choose what kind of paper application you want: pre-pasted, unpasted (two kinds), or peel and stick. Price at time of publish: $101.15 Material: Non-pasted traditional pebble, peel and stick, non-pasted grasscloth, or pre-pasted removable smooth | Roll Size: 2 x 12 feet, 2 x 9 feet, 2 x 6 feet, 2 x 3 feet | Colors: Boho Tropical, Boho Tropical Blue, Boho Tropical Navy, Boho Tropical Rose, Boho Tropical Pastel People / Dera Burreson

Best Tropical Print A-Street Prints Alfresco Palm Leaf Wallpaper 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros Good value for the price

Simple pattern makes it easy to line up

Seven color options Cons Application has a bit of a learning curve

Crayon marks hard to remove from in between strips of wallpaper This wallpaper from A-Street Prints has a bit of a learning curve, so give yourself a chance before diving in. We felt like this process is easy once you understand it; thanks to the simple pattern, the wallpaper lines up very easily, which isn't always the case with patterned wallpaper. The attractive palm leaf design offers a gorgeous pop of color, and it’s as durable as it is attractive, too: The barbecue sauce and coffee came off without a problem during the cleaning test. The crayon marks did as well, but we noted that those stains did get stuck in between the strips of the wallpaper. Crayon mishaps aside, we though the wallpaper was good for the value. Price at time of publish: $55.99 Material: Unpasted non-woven paper | Roll Size: 20.5 inches x 33 feet | Coverage Per Roll: 56.4 square feet | Colors/Patterns: Blue, Coral, Gray, Green, Jade, Pink, Taupe People / Dera Burreson