Shopping People Tested The 9 Best Wallpapers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Our winner was the Priano Wallpaper by Serena & Lily By Barbara Bellesi Zito Published on March 21, 2023 04:43 PM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Henry Wortock Tired of staring at the four walls of your home? You can transform the look of your home quickly — and more easily than you think — with traditional wallpaper. Wallpaper comes in many colors and patterns, but it's also come a long way in terms of its application. Spray-and-stick wallpaper and water-activated wallpaper have been known to transform some into veritable DIY warriors. But where do you start with choosing the right wallpaper for your home? “There are four things you need to consider when you’re buying wallpaper: style, size, type, and pattern,” says Mary Patton, owner and designer at Mary Patton Design in Houston. Style refers to the design of the room and the feeling you want your space to convey, she says. Size matters, too: Do you want to cover the whole room or house or just an accent wall or two? Then comes the type of wallpaper and how it’s applied — some are so easy to handle and hang, you’ll feel like a design pro. "Finally, pattern is the fun part,” Patton says. “You can choose bold color patterns or go for something subtle and soft. The choice is completely up to you.” There are countless wallpaper choices, in fact. That’s why our PEOPLE Tested team did much of the legwork for you. We evaluated 29 products based on ease of application, design, durability, and overall value. We worked individually to install the wallpaper, so take heart, solo DIYers: With a bit of patience, this can indeed be a one-person job. We also noted how well the wallpaper cleaned up from splashes of coffee, smudges of barbecue sauce, and even streaks of black crayon. Months later, we checked in on the wallpaper samples to see how well they were all hanging in there before finalizing our selections for this list. Read on to see all PEOPLE Tested pick's of the best wallpaper. Sikes Floral Wallpaper at Anthropologie Jump to Review Best Overall Serena & Lily Priano Wallpaper 4.9 Serena and Lily View On Havenly.com View On Serena And Lily Pros Easy to apply despite needing glue Thick, high-quality paper No staining or color fading from the cleaning test Cons Other than the higher price, there wasn't anything we disliked about this wallpaper Wallpaper is notoriously difficult to work with, so it’s a pretty big deal that the Priano wallpaper from Serena & Lily earned its spot as best overall. This high-quality wallpaper proved to be not only attractive but surprisingly simple to hang. This wallpaper was very easy to work with, and we were impressed by its smooth, bubble-free application. We also liked the vine pattern, which comes in five different color choices. This Serena & Lily wallpaper also has a nice, thick texture. You might think that would spell trouble for cutting the paper, but we found it was easy to cut — just another reason it nabbed the top spot on this list. You do need glue to hang this wallpaper, and we were happy to see that there was no bleeding when the glue was applied. At $128 per roll, it’s no cheap purchase, but we gave it high marks for value based on the quality of the paper and its ease of application. Whether wiping away excess glue or stains during the cleaning test, we found there was no leftover staining or color fading, which bodes very well for the durability and longevity of this wallpaper. Price at time of publish: $128 Material: Unpasted paper | Roll Size: 27 inches x 27 feet | Coverage Per Roll: 60.75 square feet | Colors: Navy, Sky, Pink Sand, Mink, Grove People / Dera Burreson People / Dera Burreson People / Henry Wortock Best Budget Graham & Brown Crocodile Black Wallpaper 4.3 Graham & Brown View On Amazon View On Grahambrown.com View On Home Depot Pros Nice weight and texture makes it easy to hang Comes in three color options Bubble-free application Cons Difficult to cut due to a rubbery consistency If you’re looking to add a dramatic accent wall without a lot of drama during your DIY installation, this black crocodile print vinyl wallpaper from Graham & Brown is the way to go. It’s got a nice weight and texture that made it easy to smooth out for a bubble-free application. The paper does have a rubbery consistency that made it tricky to cut, though, so make sure you have sharp cutting tools on hand to avoid any issues. Cleaning takes just a damp cloth and a bit of soapy water. We found that the coffee and barbecue sauce stains came off easily, but the crayon marks took a bit of effort because they got into the crevices, but they eventually did come off. The glue remained stuck, however. If the black print is too bold for your space, this paper also comes in blue and green, as well. Even if you do spring for the black crocodile print, the ease of application is worth the price. Price at time of publish: $51.81 Material: Embossed matte paper | Roll Size: 33 feet x 20.5 inches | Coverage Per Roll: 56 square feet | Colors: Black, Green, Blue People / Dera Burreson People / Dera Burreson People / Henry Wortock Best Spray & Stick Magnolia Home By Joanna Gaines Pick Up Sticks Spray and Stick Wallpaper 4.2 Home Depot View On Bellacor.com View On Home Depot View On Lowe's Pros Features a simple yet pleasant design Thick, durable paper that won't rip easily Super easy and successful clean up Cons Air pockets can form during installation Joanna Gaines has made some significant contributions to the world of home design, and this spray-and-stick wallpaper is one of them. Rather than wrangle a paintbrush through thick, heavy glue, all you need is a spray bottle full of water and you’re good to go. The wallpaper might not feel as sticky as you’d expect, but we found it does stick to the wall well. There were some air pockets that needed to be smoothed out, but it was thick enough to avoid ripping and we were able to smooth out the bubbles as we went. As for cleaning, this Magnolia Home wallpaper is built to last. A simple swipe with a moist cloth or a gentle rub of a Magic Eraser got all stains out with no leaking, staining or tearing. At the end of the day, if you prefer a neutral color palette but also want some subtle style for your household (especially if that household contains children), you can’t go wrong with this wallpaper choice from Magnolia Home. Joss & Main Nautical Living Wallpaper Roll 4.4 Joss & Main View On Wayfair View On Jossandmain.com Pros Mess-free application Wipes clean easily Textured pattern available in three colors Cons Can be difficult to cut due to its thickness Spray-and-stick wallpaper sounds like it would be easier to hang, and we confirmed that theory after trying out this one from Joss and Main. This wallpaper was very easy to apply and it was less messy than most of the ones that require glue. It certainly helped that the textured pattern — which comes in three different colors — was easy to line up. We were impressed with the thickness of this high-quality wallpaper, though that thickness did make it difficult to cut when fitting the paper around an electrical outlet. The pattern isn't too bold or outlandish, so it makes for a great neutral wall if you’re looking to upgrade from plain paint. Plus, any glue residue created during the application was wiped off easily, which also bodes well for any stains that happen over time. Price at time of publish: $83 per roll (or $1.48 per square foot) Material: 3D embossed pre-pasted paper | Roll Size: 20.5 inches x 33 feet | Coverage Per Roll: 56 square feet | Colors: Faded Denim Blue, Beige, Taupe People / Dera Burreson Best Investment Flavor Paper Moujik Wallpaper 4.5 Flavor Paper View On Flavorpaper.com Pros Thick, high-quality paper was easy to hang Very easy to clean Air pockets were easy to smooth out Cons Can be challenging to adjust panels during application Aside from the obvious cute factor, we were impressed with the heaviness of this wallpaper. If you think that would prove to be a problem for installation, think again. This heavy paper went up easily and the consistency of the paper made it a breeze to smooth out. While it was a bit challenging to adjust a crooked panel, overall, it was a great paper to work with. We also found it easy to clean with just a little water and a towel. It even held up when using a Magic Eraser to remove pen and crayon marks, so this is definitely worth the splurge. Yes, at $330 a roll, this Flavor Paper is definitely the most expensive option on the list, but the high quality of the paper proven by our tests makes it a worthwhile investment. Price at time of publish: $330 Material: Mylar, vinyl, or clay coated paper | Roll Size: 27 inches x 15 feet | Coverage Per Roll: Use wall calculator | Colors: Silver, White, Blush, Oatmeal People / Dera Burreson People / Dera Burreson People / Henry Wortock Best Application Mind The Gap Yuyuan Wallpaper 4.9 2Modern View On 2modern.com Pros Foolproof application method designed with 3 different kinds of strips Few bubbles needed to smooth out Durable paper that's easy to clean Cons Product is made to order and nonrefundable This mural-style wallpaper was overall wonderful to work with during our tests. The paper went up so easily, it basically installed itself. The thick, high-quality paper made for fewer bubbles to smooth out, plus it was easy to make crisp cuts. To hang this wallpaper, you’ll need to apply glue to the wall, which we found simple to do with a paint roller. The manufacturer has designed the application method to be rather foolproof — the paper comes in A, B, and C strips, so as long as you know your alphabet, you’ll apply it in the right order. The design featured rich, saturated colors that impressed us, while the paper has a nice, smooth finish that’s also durable — it didn’t fade or smear when stains were wiped away easily during the cleaning test. At $220 a roll, it can be a daunting purchase, but this price does include three rolls. The charming design, saturated colors, and ease of application make it a wonderful product that delivers on its value. Price at time of publish: $220 for 3 rolls Material: Non-woven, satin matte finish | Roll Size: 20.5 x 118 inches (3) | Colors: Green/Red/Yellow/Taupe People / Henry Wortock Best Paper Options Fineapple Pair Boho Tropical Wallpaper 4.3 Spoonflower View On Walmart View On Etsy View On Spoonflower.com Pros Available in four options: peel and stick, grasscloth, non-pasted pebble, and pre-pasted smooth Vibrant colors and clean, non-pixelated pattern Easy to clean up stains, including black crayon marks Cons Panels must overlap to match up the design, which was a bit of a learning curve We were impressed with the almost fabric-like feel of this thick, high-quality wallpaper from Spoonflower. The pattern lined up quite well when you overlap the panels slightly for a seamless application. It took us a panel or two to get the hang of it, but once we did, it was game on. This Spoonflower wallpaper print has gorgeous colors that are very vibrant and loud, and the pattern is clear with no pixelation — something to keep in mind when searching for patterned wallpaper. Though it is rather pricey at $214 a roll, it’s a good choice for hectic households, since we found it easy to clean — even black crayon marks hardly left a trace. Plus, you have the option to choose what kind of paper application you want: pre-pasted, unpasted (two kinds), or peel and stick. Price at time of publish: $101.15 Material: Non-pasted traditional pebble, peel and stick, non-pasted grasscloth, or pre-pasted removable smooth | Roll Size: 2 x 12 feet, 2 x 9 feet, 2 x 6 feet, 2 x 3 feet | Colors: Boho Tropical, Boho Tropical Blue, Boho Tropical Navy, Boho Tropical Rose, Boho Tropical Pastel People / Dera Burreson Best Tropical Print A-Street Prints Alfresco Palm Leaf Wallpaper 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros Good value for the price Simple pattern makes it easy to line up Seven color options Cons Application has a bit of a learning curve Crayon marks hard to remove from in between strips of wallpaper This wallpaper from A-Street Prints has a bit of a learning curve, so give yourself a chance before diving in. We felt like this process is easy once you understand it; thanks to the simple pattern, the wallpaper lines up very easily, which isn't always the case with patterned wallpaper. The attractive palm leaf design offers a gorgeous pop of color, and it’s as durable as it is attractive, too: The barbecue sauce and coffee came off without a problem during the cleaning test. The crayon marks did as well, but we noted that those stains did get stuck in between the strips of the wallpaper. Crayon mishaps aside, we though the wallpaper was good for the value. Price at time of publish: $55.99 Material: Unpasted non-woven paper | Roll Size: 20.5 inches x 33 feet | Coverage Per Roll: 56.4 square feet | Colors/Patterns: Blue, Coral, Gray, Green, Jade, Pink, Taupe People / Dera Burreson Best Floral Print Mark D. Sikes Floral Wallpaper 4.2 Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Pros Vibrant color with a nice texture Easy to add paste without wrinkling the paper Pattern was easy to line up for application Cons No lines on the back of the paper, which makes it harder to cut This wallpaper was really easy to work with — even easier than some of the peel-and-stick wallpapers we tested. That’s high praise in the wallpaper world, and in addition to the beautiful blue pattern, it’s what cemented this Mark D. Sikes floral wallpaper’s spot on our list. We found it super easy to unroll and cut, plus it was easy to add paste without it getting all wrinkled. The wallpaper went up smoothly and the pattern lined up really well. Even better? We were able to scoot the two panels together to cover any seam of the wall poking through. If you’re on the fence about DIYing wallpaper, this should give you peace of mind that there’s room for error! Pro tip: we recommend removing outlet covers to make the application process even easier. At $168 a roll, it might give some people pause, but the quality and ease of application being well worth the price of this nearly perfect wallpaper. The colors are vibrant and the texture is high quality, as well. Price at time of publish: $168 Material: Non-woven paper | Roll Size: 18 inches x 33 feet | Coverage Per Roll: 49.5 square feet | Colors/Patterns: Floral Blue People / Henry Wortock Things to Consider Before Buying Wallpaper Pricing Depending on the size of the space you want to cover, wallpaper can run up quite a tab just with how many rolls you need. Keep this in mind when you choose those that cost hundreds of dollars for just a roll. If you’ve got more space than budget, consider a wallet-friendly option like the Graham & Brown Crocodile Black Wallpaper Roll. Coverage “Square footage should be considered overall,” says Patton. “You can find good quality wallpaper at a range of prices, but it’s important to measure the size of the space so you know how much to order.” Measure your walls carefully, but be generous in what you do buy so you can match up the design or pattern appropriately for a cohesive look. “Always buy extra!” says Patton. “Obviously, you’ll be measuring your walls to make sure you order the correct amount, but it’s always good to have extra on hand in case of any mistakes.” Several options on this list feature an online calculator that helps you determine how many rolls you need for your space. Application “When applying wallpaper, go slowly and carefully,” says Brittany Farinas, creative director at Miami-based design studio House of One. She agrees with Patton on having plenty of extra on hand. “Buy at least one extra roll to fix any small mistakes,” she says. We liked the Mind The Gap Yuyuan Wallpaper from 2Modern in terms of application despite it being a non-pasted paper; the application method featured a clever system that separates the panels in three groups coded by A, B, and C letters — all you need to do is match them up. People / Dera Burreson How We Tested Our PEOPLE Tested team put 29 different wallpapers to the test. We applied strips of each wallpaper to drywall panels, noting how easy or difficult it was to hang, including any challenges in lining up the pattern or repositioning panels as necessary. After the wallpaper had dried for at least 24 hours, it was time for the cleaning test. We splashed coffee, smeared barbecue sauce, and channeled their inner child by scribbling with crayons on the wallpaper. We cleaned the wallpaper following the manufacturer’s guidelines, noting whether the paper was stained or the color/pattern faded in the process. The drywall panels were then placed in storage. After three months and again after six months, we examined each panel, searching for signs of any bubbling, wrinkling, or poor adhesion. With all of this information in hand, our PEOPLE Tested team selected the best wallpaper based on ease of application, design, durability, and overall value. Frequently Asked Questions What is the best wallpaper? Our best overall pick was the Priano Wallpaper at Serena & Lily. Our PEOPLE Tested team was drawn in by the simple yet beautiful vine pattern, which comes in five different colors. But aside from aesthetics, it offered easy application — not something you usually equate with wallpaper, but again, modern wallpaper is somewhat of a revelation. However, the best wallpaper for you is the one that fits your needs in terms of color, style, and ease of application. Like choosing paint, you’ll want to buy a high-quality wallpaper that will literally hold up over time, as well as stand up to the wear and tear of everyday living. “Any wallpaper that’s pre-pasted is good,” says Patton. “It saves a lot of time and is easier for application.” Is more expensive wallpaper worth it? “More expensive wallpaper is definitely worth it,” says Patton. “It usually lasts longer and is of higher quality. If you can splurge on it, I’d think it’d be worth the price.” Farinas agrees. “Usually the more expensive the wallpaper is, the more options you have,” she says. How long does spray-and-stick wallpaper last? Wallpaper does come with a bit of a learning curve. If using glue to apply wallpaper is less than appealing as a DIY project, spray-and-stick wallpaper is a worthy contender, provided you follow the manufacturer’s instructions. “As long as you apply it properly, spray-and-stick should last as long as any other wallpaper,” says Farinas. What Is People Tested? 