The 21 Best Walking Shoes of 2022, According to 16 Doctors and Experts

Whether you’re looking for a walking shoe perfect with a cushy toebox or need something that can handle walking and periods of running equally, we’re here to help. We researched dozens of walking shoes, carefully considering design, durability, fabric, and fit to find the best walking shoes to buy.

Though, there are a lot of shoes out there with different construction and unique features. So, to help you kickstart your search, we tapped physical therapists, board-certified podiatrists, fitness experts, and performance specialists to recommend the best walking shoes for every foot.

Like a rain jacket or a good pair of jeans, walking shoes are a non-negotiable staple no closet should be without. Why? Since walking is the body’s natural movement, you’ll want a supportive pair that’ll protect your feet and can keep up with your every step.

Best Overall Hoka Men's Bondi 8 Running Shoe HOKA View On Hoka.com Who It’s Good For Someone that wants a lightweight yet supportive pair of walking shoes to wear daily. Who It’s Not Good For People desiring shoes with thinner soles. Haven’t discovered your Goldilocks pair of shoes yet? Consider your search over — this Hoka bestseller is well-cushioned, fashion-forward, and durable enough to handle a variety of surfaces, making it our top choice overall. This pair is also a favorite of a virtual fitness trainer and nutritionist Vanessa Liu. “For those who need a comfortable walking shoe that can withstand daily mileage, the Bondi 8 by Hoka is a great shoe choice,” she tells PEOPLE. “It’s one of those shoes you can take out of the box and wear out the door with minimal break-in required.” And because this shoe provides plenty of cushioning and a grippy sole without being too bulky, Liu says it can handle a variety of surfaces. “You can walk through grass, dirt, gravel, and tarmac,” she adds. The style comes in both men's and women's sizes. Price at time of publish: $165 Size Range: Women’s 5-12; Men’s 7-16 | Material: Engineered mesh construction, recycled content lining mesh, Ortholite hybrid sock liner, Durabrasion rubber outsole | Fit: True to size | Colors: Ice Flow/Bit of Blue, Black/Black, Black/White, Anthracite/Castlerock, and more

Best Budget KLAW Footwear GAMMA Shoe Men's KLAW Footwear View On Klawfootwear.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for comfortable, supportive, and waterproof walking shoes. Who It’s Not Good For People with narrow feet and or small heels. A good pair of walking shoes don’t have to cost an arm and a leg, as Rachel MacPherson, an ACE-CPT and pain-free performance specialist, says this pair offers outstanding comfort, support, and waterproof without breaking the bank. “I discovered KLAW while testing walking shoes, and they blew me away,” she tells PEOPLE. “They were designed with a podiatrist for maximal comfort and support with a deep heel cup and cushioning. They’re also waterproof, making them ideal for all-weather walking.” Price at time of publish: $138 Size Range: Women’s 6-11; Men’s 8-13 | Material: Soft rainproof upper, ultra-light midsole, heel, and forefoot cushioning, deep heel cup | Fit: True to size | Colors: White, Yellow, Aero Gray, Kuiper Black

Best Splurge New Balance Made in USA 993 New Balance View On Newbalance.com Who It’s Good For Someone wanting a cushioned, breathable, and supportive walking shoe. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who wants shoes in a vast color range. If you are looking for a pair of walking shoes built to last, splurging on a good pair of walking shoes is a good idea. While there are many luxury brands to look into, New Balance (which has been making shoes for decades) is a great brand to stick with, according to New York-based board-certified podiatrist and foot surgeon Dr. Bruce Pinker, DPM, AACFAS, FAPWCA, DABPM, FACPM. Sure, New Balance has a variety of shoes to choose from, but if you are looking for a pair that can handle just about everything, this is the shoe to snag. “While this is a running sneaker, it is excellent for walkers,” says Dr. Pinker. “It provides cushioning, shock absorption, a stable heel counter, and a mesh design in the toe box. These features help prevent excessive moisture buildup and reduce the onset of Athlete's foot fungus (tinea pedis), toenail fungus (onychomycosis), and plantar warts.” Price at time of publish: $199.99 Size Range: Women’s 5-13; Men’s 6-16 | Material: ABZORB midsole, premium suede/mesh upper, ACTEVA cushioning, full-length rubber outsole | Fit: True to size | Colors: Grey

Best on Amazon Ryka Women's Devotion Plus 3 Walking Shoe Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone who wants a budget-friendly walking shoe that excels in providing stability and support. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who needs a walking shoe that addresses specific foot issues. Finding a walking shoe on Amazon doesn’t have to be like finding a needle in a haystack, as this Ryka sneaker helps you stay within budget without sacrificing stability and support, says double board-certified podiatrist Dr. Anne M. Sharkey, DPM. “These shoes offer both comfort and support — walking shoe should offer flexibility at the toes with stability to the midsole and heel,” she tells PEOPLE. Even more, this is one reviewer-approved shoe — it currently has a 4.4-star rating with over 6,000 user reviews. On top of that, there are plenty of color choices and wide sizes to work with. Price at time of publish: $99.90 Size Range: Women’s 5-12 | Material: Breathable engineered mesh, soft Lycra-lined tongue collar with built-in cushion, eight-piece rubber sole | Fit: True to size | Colors: Citadel Blue, Black, Black Multi, Brilliant White, and more

Best Cushioned New Balance Women's Made in US 990 V5 Sneaker Amazon View On Amazon View On Newbalance.com Who It’s Good For Someone seeking significant cushioning and shock absorption. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer a walking shoe with lighter cushioning. Beyond the significant cushion and shock absorption in the midsole, these sneakers boast a firm heel counter and high-quality construction, making them a supportive pair that’ll last you years to come, according to Dr. Pinker. And yes, while these sneakers are technically running shoes, their solid construction makes them an excellent choice for walkers. “These sneakers are durable and very supportive, making long walks enjoyable and comfortable for most individuals,” Dr. Pinker says. It's also available in men's sizing. Price at time of publish: $184.99 Size Range: Women’s 5-13; Men’s 7-19 | Material: Pigskin and mesh upper, ENCAP midsole rim, dual-density collar foam at ankles, blown rubber outsole | Fit: True to size | Colors: Black/Silver, Gray/Castlerock, Navy/Silver, Pink/White The 11 Best Cushioned Running Shoes of 2022, According to Running Experts

Best Lightweight Cushion Hoka Clifton 8 HOKA View On Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Fleetfeet.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who prefers a lighter cushioned shoe with plenty of fun color combinations. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a walking shoe with thicker cushioning. Hoka enthusiasts may also appreciate these walking shoes, as while they are bold and beautiful, their lightweight cushioning makes you feel like you’re walking on a cloud. They are also a favorite of Carrie Dorr, CEO of O44, a unique strength and conditioning workout, and founder of Pure Barre. “I love this shoe for walking,” Dorr tells PEOPLE. “They have a balanced cushion, are super lightweight, and come in fun color combinations.” Plus, they're available in wide sizing for men and women alike. Price at time of publish: $139.95 Size Range: Women’s 5-12; Men’s 7-16 | Material: Breathable upper mesh, EVA foam, high abrasion rubber sole | Fit: True to size | Colors: Black/White, Nimbus Cloud/Blanc De Blanc, Bellwether Blue/Scuba Blue, Real Teal/Aquarelle, and more

Best Running/Walking Hybrid Altra Women's Rivera 2 Road Running Shoe Altra Running View On Altrarunning.com Who It’s Good For Someone who wants a shoe that can support both walking and running, as well as different types of terrain. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who needs a roomier walking shoe. “I love these Altra shoes because of the lower heel and wide toe box,” Heimann tells PEOPLE. “Walkers and runners will love the well-cushioned, comfortable, and light shoe that can perform well when walking and running.” With a form-fitting wrap and wide toe box, Heimann this shoe is stable enough to handle trails and sidewalks all the same. Even better is that these shoes just look good, so go ahead and pair them with all your casual outfits, whether you're headed to the gym or to the grocery store. Price at time of publish: $130 Size Range: Women’s 5-12; Men’s 7-15 | Material: Altra EGO midsole, FootPod outsole, moderate cushioning, engineered mesh upper | Fit: True to Size | Colors: Dusty Teal, Yellow/White, Light Green, Navy, and more

Best for Arch Support New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v12 Running Shoe 4.5 New Balance View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Zappos Who It’s Good For Anyone who wants a walking shoe that supports arches and contours to the shape of your foot. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who walks or runs with more of a flat-footed posture. “The New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v12 is arguably the best multipurpose shoe for arch support,” says performance and injury expert Dr. Rami Hashish, Ph.D., DPT. “Its soft foam compound, dual-layer midsole, rubber outsole, external heel counter, and mesh upper contour to the shape of your foot while being breathable and lightweight,” Dr. Hashish explains. Because of these added features, he suggests that this pair keeps you supported through walking, running, and even hardcore training. The style comes in both women's and men's sizing. Price at time of publish: $134.99 Size Range: Women’s 5-13; Men’s 7-16 | Material: Top-bed foam cushioning, underfoot fresh foam X, double layer knit, engineered upper, blown rubber outsole | Fit: True to Size | Colors: Night Air/Libra/Night Sky, Black/Violet Haze/Steel, Black/Black Metallic/Magnet, Starlight/Bright Mint/Cyber Jade, and more

Best for Travel Allbirds Women's Tree Dasher 2 Allbirds View On Nordstrom View On Allbirds.com View On Dick's Who It’s Good For Anyone who needs a travel-ready shoe that packs easily and is comfortable and supportive. Who It’s Not Good For Someone with higher arches that needs more support. Since traveling can mean spending more time on your feet, comfort and weight are two top factors to consider when shopping for a walking shoe, says chiropractor and certified strength and conditioning expert Dr. Matt Tanneberg, CSCS. So, if you’re after shoes that are comfortable, supportive, and lightweight, be sure to add this pair to your wishlist. “These shoes are great for long walks in a foreign country or city, and are stylish enough to dress up or stay casual,” Dr. Tanneberg says. If you need more convincing, they are also waterproof and machine washable, so they’ll be easy to clean and maintain once you arrive home from your destination. Men's sizing goes all the way up to size 14. Price at time of publish: $135 Size Range: Women’s 5-11; Men’s 8-14 | Material: FSC-certified TENCEL Lyocell upper, sugarcane-based green EVA midsole, natural rubber outsole, castor bean oil-based insole foam, ZQ merino wool heel lining | Fit: True to Size | Colors: Medium Gray, Natural Black, Blizzard, Lux Purple, and more

Best for Winter The North Face Sierra Mid-Lace Waterproof Boots The North Face View On The North Face Who It’s Good For Someone who wants waterproof winter shoes that are lightweight and cushioned. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who wants shoes that are true to size or that address specific foot issues. If you are looking for walking shoes that’ll help you survive the worst of winter, look no further — this pair is lightweight and cushioned, making them perfect for long walks in the snow or even for use indoors, says MacPherson. “They are also waterproof and look great with any comfortable outfit,” she tells PEOPLE. Aside from waterproof protection, these shoes also prioritize support, as their EVA midsoles offer the right amount of cushioning and support. “EVA midsoles provide cushioning without being too soft, so that you stay supported, improving foot health,” MacPherson adds. Price at time of publish: $149 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Material: 100% recycled synthetic insulation, faux fur top collar, OrthoLite sock liner, EVA midsole, rubber wrapping in the toe, rubber outsole | Fit: Size up for extra comfort | Colors: Black/Gardenia White, Gardenia White/Silver Gray, and more The 10 Best Dr. Martens Shoes of 2022

Best Waterproof Allbirds Women's Trail Runner SWT Mizzles Allbirds View On Allbirds.com Who It’s Good For Someone who wants a shoe with sufficient comfort and waterproof protection. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a more neutral shoe design. Promising comfort and exceptional waterproof protection, this stylish pair will take your rainy-day workouts to new heights. Sure, they are technically running shoes, but because they provide arch support and traction while keeping your feet dry, they take the winning slot for the category. Their stylish design also makes them a favorite of fitness expert Dr. Robin Barrett, NASM-CPT. “I love these waterproof walking shoes because they have great arch support for hitting those strides and traction on the soles that grip the ground when walking,” she tells PEOPLE. “These shoes can withstand wet environments and maintain comfort, but also stylish enough to pair with your favorite workout gear.” Price at time of publish: $155 Size Range: Women’s 5-11; Men’s 8-14 | Material: Tencel Lyocell and wool blend upper, water-repellent shield, sugarcane-based EVA midsole, natural rubber outsole, shoelaces made from recycled plastic bottles, castor bean oil-based insole foam, ZQ Merino wool heel lining | Fit: True to size | Colors: Hazy Indigo The 6 Best Water Shoes for Women of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Slip-Ons Vionic Brisk Jada Slip-On Sneaker Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone who prefers a ready-to-wear walking shoe with added support. Who It’s Not Good For Someone that needs shoes with laces for increased stability. If you are looking for a hassle-free pair of walking shoes you can easily slide on and off, then these slip-ons are worth moving to the top of your wishlist. After all, not only do they ditch the shoelaces, but they also provide plenty of stability in the rearfoot, good arch support in the midfoot, and cushioning in the forefoot, says Dr. Dave Candy, PT, DPT, OCS, ATC, CMTPT, FAAOMPT. Despite their convenient slip-on design, “this shoe still provides enough support to help control foot motion while walking,” adds Dr. Candy. What’s more, it is also available in three colors, including a trendy jade shade. Price at time of publish: $99 Size Range: Women’s 6-10 | Material: Textile and man-made upper, cushioned midsole, textile-covered EVA orthotic insole, EVA footbed, rubber outsole | Fit: True to size | Colors: Charcoal, Black, Jade

Best for Hiking SoftStar Adult Switchback Shoe SoftStar View On Softstarshoes.com Who It’s Good For Someone who needs a hiking boot that provides support and handles all hiking terrains. Who It’s Not Good For Someone with structural deformities who require specialized orthotics or adaptive devices. Not all hiking terrains are equal, making the need for a hiking shoe that works to reduce your risk of injury on a hike a great one, says Ohio licensed physical therapist and personal trainer Anthony Maritato, PT. “This shoe protects feet from sharp objects while still providing the foot and ankle with freedom of movement,” he tells PEOPLE. “It’s also great for walking because of the flexibility of the sole.” Aside from sufficient support, this shoe provides waterproof protection and a quick dry interior, so your feet stay warm in wet and colder environments. Plus, it's made from materials that help minimize the environmental impact of shoe production. Price at time of publish: $240 Size Range: Women’s 6-13; Men's 5-13 | Material: Sealed water-resistant leather, SuperFabric shell, Merino inner lining, merino wool insoles, mega grip soles | Fit: True to Size | Colors: Sandstone, Slate

Best Sandal NAOT Kayla Sandal NAOT View On Naot.com Who It’s Good For Someone who wants a walking sandal that provides strong arch support and shock absorption. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a traditional walking shoe. If you are planning to walk in a sandal, then you should look for shoes that provide similar arch support to a walking (or tennis) shoe, says Dr. Timothy Oldani, DPM, FACFAS. So, to keep your feet supported next time you take a long stroll down the beach, Dr. Oldani recommends grabbing this pair, as it has everything from arch support to shock absorption. “This is a great walking sandal that checks all of the right boxes,” he tells PEOPLE. “The footbed is cork and latex, which provides great support through the arch and shock absorption under the ball of the foot. These shoes have been approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association.” Price at time of publish: $139.95 Size Range: Women’s 4-13 | Material: Anatomic cork and latex footbed wrapped in suede | Fit: True to Size | Colors: Brick Red Nubuck, Polar Sea Leather, Black Matte Leather, Pink Plum Leather, and more

Best Ankle Support Saucony Men's Cohesion 13 Saucony View On Saucony.com Who It’s Good For Someone who needs a technical athletic walking shoe with plenty of ankle support at an affordable price point. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a heavily cushioned shoe or is looking for a slip-on or sandal style. With excellent arch support, the right amount of cushioned comfort, and durability, this pair of walking shoes supports your ankles with each step, says Lara Heimann, a physical therapist, and yoga instructor. “This is a great technical athletic shoe for stability and cushioning,” she tells PEOPLE. Besides serving up support, Heimann says this pair has the edge of being made by a company with a proven record of producing high-quality shoes that address needs. “This brand has been designing shoes for a long time (Saucony originated in 1898),” Heimann adds. “This robust history gives them a leg up on meeting the demands of their customers.” The same style is available in women's sizing on Amazon. Price at time of publish: $60 Size Range: Women's 5-12; Men's 7-14 | Material: Versarun cushioning, segmented rubber outsoles, and a breathable upper | Fit: True to size | Colors: Dark Gray/Orange, Gray/Citron

Best for Wide Feet Brooks Addiction Walker 2 Zappos View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Brooksrunning.com Who It’s Good For Someone with wider feet who needs a wide toe box and thick cushioning. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who wants a pair of lightweight walking shoes. With four-width sizes, thick cushioning, plus a handy heel cup, this walking shoe is essential for those with wider feet, according to Liu. “This shoe has a wide toe box, which provides extra room for wide feet,” she tells PEOPLE. “Sometimes, wider shoes can cause slippage, but this shoe has a heel cup that prevents your heel from slipping out on walks,” she tells PEOPLE. But that’s not all. Because the midsole of this walking shoe has soft and thick cushioning, Liu suggests that it helps protect feet from overpronation — which occurs when your feet roll towards the inside as you walk. While these shoes may be too bulky for some, it’s still a must-see pair for those who could benefit from the extra room. Price at time of publish: $130 Size Range: Women’s 5-12; Men's 7-15 | Material: Leather upper, extended progressive diagonal rollbar, BioMoGo DNA cushioning, slip-resistant sole | Fit: Buy a half size up from your true size | Colors: Grey/Citron, Dark Grey/Orange

Best for Flat Feet On Cloud X 3 Shift ON Running View On Nordstrom View On On-running.com Who It’s Good For Someone with flat feet who needs shoes for everyday walking. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who wants a shoe with a roomier fit. Because flat feet need adequate support, you’ll want to find a stable shoe supportive enough for everyday walking, says certified surgical podiatrist Nelya Lobkova, DPM. That’s where this shoe comes in — it is durable with an 8-millimeter drop and supports walking, running, and interval training activities. Plus, it keeps things sustainable with recycled materials and boasts a Speedboard flex plate, which energizes every step. Finally, it’s got a neutral yet timeless design that won’t go out of season. Size Range: Women’s 5-11; Men's 7-14 | Material: 3-layer mesh upper made with 90-95% recycled content, CloudTec® sole cushions, and Speedboard®.| Fit: True to size | Colors: White/black, lead/turmeric, black/Niagra, cork/fawn, and more

Best for Recovery Merrell Moab Speed Zappos View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Who It’s Good For Someone who needs a supportive pair of shoes while recovering from an injury, or those needing a shoe with wide width options. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a more versatile style of shoe. Sometimes, injuries can strike when you least expect them to — so if you find yourself in need of a pair of walking shoes that can provide plenty of stability and support as you recover, consider your search over — this Merrell pair helps you move with ease without causing further pains and strains, according to Lalitha Bhowani-McSorley, a lead physical therapist at Brentwood Physio. “It is important to have good support in your shoes because it helps to distribute the weight evenly, which, in turn, prevents pain and injury,” she tells PEOPLE. “This pair provides plenty of support and helps you to move more easily and efficiently, which is especially important when recovering from an injury.” While they may not be the most trendy pair, the adequate support and comfort these walking shoes provide still make them the top choice for the category — and they're available in both men's and women's sizing. Price at time of publish: $129.95 Size Range: Women’s 5.5-12; Men's 7-15 | Material: Mesh and TPU upper, recycled laces and webbing, synthetic toe cap, recycled mesh lining, removable footbed, rock plate, foam midsole, recycled outsole, traction lug sole | Fit: True to size | Colors: Black/Asphalt, Burlwood, Charcoal/Altitude, Lichen, Brindle, and more The 7 Best Anti-Fatigue Mats of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Everyday Brooks Men's Ghost 14 Running Shoes Brooks Running View On Brooksrunning.com Who It’s Good For Anyone that needs a shoe with a durable sole, ample support, and cushioning. Who It’s Not Good For Someone that needs a wider pair of walking shoes. “Brooks shoes are good for daily wear because they offer a versatile traction sole that makes them durable and ideal for a variety of surfaces,” Bhowani-McSorley explains. “Additionally, their construction provides ample support and cushioning, perfect for people who tend to walk long distances or who have joint pain.” The Brooks Ghost 14 offers support and has a great grip. “And if you're walking around outside in the winter and worried about slipping, this is a great option,” she adds. The Brooks Ghost 14 is also available in women's sizing with 20 color options. Price at time of publish: $140 Size Range: Women’s 5-13; Men's 7-15 | Material: 100% DNA LOFT cushioning, recycled upper, soft midsole, 3D fit print upper | Fit: True to size | Colors: Black/Black/Ebony, Grey/Titan/Maize, Red/Tomato/Black, Nightlife/Black, Alloy/Primer Grey/Oyster, and more

Best for Nurses Altra VIA Olympus Zappos View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Altrarunning.com Who It’s Good For Someone who needs strong shoes that can handle walking, standing, and/or periods of running. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who is looking for a more budget-friendly walking shoe. Because nurses spend more time on their feet than most people, a walking shoe that can handle walking and periods of running is best recommended, says physical therapist Jessica McManus, PT, FAAOMPT. “Running shoes withstand three to five times our body weight of force when running, hence they usually have a better cushioning system than walking shoes,” she tells PEOPLE. While this Altra pair is expensive, it offers a true-to-size fit and has a nice, wide-toe box to boot, making it one investment shoe not to pass up. “These features can help prevent things like bunions and keep the muscle around the ankles, knee, and hip working more efficiently and effectively,” McManus adds. The style can be found in women's sizes, as well. Price at time of publish: $169.95 Size Range: Women’s 5.5-12; Men's 7-14 | Material: Ultra-lightweight and breathable upper, Altra EGO Max midsole foam, Max cushioned interior, and Rubber outsole | Fit: True to size | Colors: Black/Orange, Gray/Yellow, Mineral Blue, Green/Orange, and more