The 7 Best Waffle Makers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

From mini waffle makers to stovetop irons to classic Belgian waffle makers, we tested 20 of the best waffle makers, looking at everything from special features to ease if clean-up — read on for our results.

“If you love waffles, then a waffle maker is a definite must-have for your kitchen,” Lynne Just, the Consumer Test Kitchen manager at Hamilton Beach tells PEOPLE. She explains that the small kitchen appliance is worth the investment because waffles aren’t just for breakfast anymore and are, in fact, quite versatile. “They can be used as ‘bread’ for a sandwich at lunch, or as a base for delicious savory toppings at dinner — dessert waffles are also gaining popularity,” Just adds. Waffle makers also hold some sentimental value for loved ones, as Evan Dash, the CEO and founder of StoreBound (which owns the coveted mini DASH waffle makers), says they create special moments between family and friends. “The fun shapes, bright colors, and ease of use make them a must-have in every household,” he explains, noting that waffle makers are considered a self-care necessity (as waffle lovers, we certainly agree).

Some foods have the power to put a smile on your face just by thinking of them, and that is especially true for waffles. The breakfast staple is a go-to for many brunch lovers, and it’s quickly becoming a dessert favorite, too.

A waffle maker designed for gas, electric, and ceramic stovetops, we found that it cooks a bit better on a high heat setting versus medium if you're wanting a crispier waffle. During testing, we bumped up the recommended yeasted batter size from 1 cup to 1.25 cups so the batter could reach the edge of the pan, creating a waffle that had more rise and browning on both sides than our first try (although we experienced a bit of uneven browning throughout). While it's a cast iron pan, it still feels lightweight with a comfortable handle that stays cool while cooking — and we found it easy to clean, too, with no re-oiling needed for your next round of waffles.

If you're looking for a stovetop waffle maker instead of an electric machine, we recommend the NordicWare cast aluminum waffle maker for its easy clean-up, stay-cool handle, and lightweight design. Plus, it makes some darn good waffles.

During testing, it took 4 minutes and 14 seconds for the machine to preheat at a medium setting, and between 5 to 6 minutes for each set of waffles to cook (for both non-yeasted and yeasted batter). When cooking with yeasted batter, we found that a half cup of batter made the perfect waffle — having even flow and browning for all squares and a medium golden bake. Even when baking at the highest setting (12), our waffles were super crispy with a deep dark golden color but without any burnt areas or smell. Other than the price, the only other downsides we gathered are that it's rather heavy at almost 15 lbs. and is not compact — so if you have a small kitchen or lack storage, this might not be the best option for you.

This super-sleek waffle maker features an LCD screen that alerts you when it's pre-heated and when the waffle is done — but that's not all in terms of features. It's also designed with a no-mess moat to catch any excess batter spillage when cooking as well as nonstick plates. What makes this waffle maker worth the money is its 'Waffle IQ' technology: It automatically determines each cooking time based on the type of waffle you're craving.

If you struggle with keeping a clean kitchen while making waffles, this Chefman waffle maker is a game-changer. The machine features a wrap-around moat that captures (and cooks) any extra batter spillage so you can easily scoop out once done for optimal clean-up. This option is compact enough for small counter spaces, but it can also store easily when not in use, thanks to the vertical standing design. Overall, we found this waffle maker to be easy to use and clean and it made generally good waffles in relatively consistent sizes — if not without a bit of uneven browning.

Mini waffle makers are the best because they take up very little space and allow you to create an ideal waffle breakfast for one with little effort. Available in nine fun colors and patterns, this mini waffle maker from Dash features a 4-inch nonstick surface and a compact design. During testing, we found this simple waffle maker created small-dimpled waffles that were well-browned and evenly heated with a crispy exterior. While there aren't special features with this maker, it does feature a pre-heat light indicator on the top so you know when it's ready for batter. However, there's no alert that tells you when they're done — so you'll need to keep checking on them until they're cooked to your liking.

The 180-degree flip style makes it easier to spread waffle mix and get perfectly even waffles each time you use it. We found that this waffle maker was also super easy to clean — even cleaning up the side spillage from excess batter was a breeze. All in all, while this machine has a longer preheat time than most others we tested, it makes waffles that are certainly worth the wait.

When using non-yeasted batter on a medium setting, this double waffle maker by Crux cooked gorgeous, evenly browned waffles that had a crispy exterior with a light, fluffy middle. We observed a definite difference in the six heat settings, but they all produced great-tasting waffles.

While we did notice some unevenness when it came to browning — they browned well in the middle but pale on the edges for non-yeasted batter — the batter does spread evenly to create an evenly sized waffle in terms of thickness and diameter. We did experience some side dripping, but it was minimal and not a deal breaker. It's also one of our more compact models and is designed to stand on its side for vertical storage, so it's great for small kitchens or those who lack storage space.

The Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker impressed us for its low cost. Featuring five different browning levels, it's designed with weighted nonstick baking plates so you can make waffles to your preference with ease. During testing, this maker was one of the quickest to pre-heat, indicating it was ready to start making waffles in just two and a half minutes.

While the waffle maker is rather compact and designed to save space by standing up on its end, we thought it was still a bit bulky (and rather heavy at 6 lbs.). And while it only makes one waffle at a time, it features a cross down the center that leaves imprints so you can easily cut the waffle into four triangular pieces. Overall, we think this is a high-quality waffle maker at a reasonable price.

If you’re shopping for a standard waffle maker, our best overall pick is an excellent choice. The Cuisinart 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker features six different browning levels and 1-inch deep nonstick baking plates so you can achieve that perfect, fluffy waffle. During testing, the waffles were an evenly baked golden brown. Additionally, this waffle maker has a light feature that indicates when it’s hot enough to bake and when it’s done cooking, so you aren’t left guessing — it took about 4 minutes for it to preheat on the medium setting.

Things to Consider When Buying Waffle Makers

Performance

“Your waffle maker should be quick to set up, clean up easily, and should cook the same, whether it’s your first time or your hundredth,” says Dash. Since they are appliances, most waffle makers are not dishwasher safe and are instead easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth during cleanup. If you are looking for one that eliminates a lot of the mess, consider an option with a built-in moat like the Breville Smart Pro Waffle Maker and the Chefman Anti-Overflow Waffle Maker. Waffle makers should also feature a nonstick surface, which is good for cooking as well as cleaning up.

Ease of Use

When looking at waffle makers and considering which ones to buy, Dash says ease of use is also important as “you don’t need a bunch of buttons and whistles to make a waffle.” A waffle maker could come with some special features such as browning control and even rotation, but it shouldn’t be too overly complicated. “It should be as easy as plugging it in, cooking, and eating,” says Dash.

Number of Plates

The number of plates a waffle maker features can also matter if you want to make more than one waffle at a time. “If you know you are going to make a lot of waffles on any given day, then you might want to choose a bigger waffle maker style that can make multiple waffles at a time,” says Brynn McDowell, a registered dietitian and owner of The Domestic Dietitian. For a waffle maker that makes more than one at a time, consider the Crux Double Rotating Waffle Maker which is our recommendation for large groups.

How We Tested

Our team tested 20 popular waffle makers across different types and price points. For each waffle maker, we prepared two types of batter (yeasted and non-yeasted) and tested the results of each based on different heat settings and amount of batter. We also timed how long it took to preheat to the medium heat setting (if the waffle maker had multiple settings) and used an infrared thermometer to record 5-10 temperatures around the edge of the iron and the center to determine if the heat is evenly distributed. After cooking three waffles on each machine with both types of batter and recording our findings, we cleaned each waffle maker based on the manufacturer's instructions, noting if it was easy to clean or if the maker has removable plates or any dishwasher-safe pieces. We then rated each waffle maker on a scale of 1 to 5 on five attributes: design, performance, size, ease of cleaning, and overall value. The products that scored highest made it on this list.

Frequently Asked Questions Which waffle makers are the best? Our top pick for best waffle maker is the Cuisinart WAF-200 Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron for its great value and easy clean-up. For a budget-friendly option, we picked the Cuisinart Classic Waffle Maker, which creates a classic American-style waffle (and heats up super quickly). This waffle maker only makes one at a time; however, it’s on the larger side and has built-in guides for splitting it into fours, so it could work as an excellent pick if you have young kids. If you love mini waffles, you can’t go wrong with a DASH Mini Waffle Maker, which makes the cutest waffles ever (and also comes in fun shapes and colors).

Are waffle makers worth it? If you like to eat waffles, McDowell says waffle makers are certainly worth it, especially considering all the different price points and uses for a waffle maker. “There are so many waffle maker options available that there is something for every budget online,” she notes, adding that an at-home waffle maker doesn’t have to break the bank. “Plus, you can even use your waffle maker to cook up other things like eggs or even cinnamon rolls, which is an added bonus.” In addition to these creations, Dash says some people use waffle makers to make crispy rice, paninis, burgers, hash browns, and even mini pizzas, so you can definitely get lots of use out of the small appliance outside of breakfast.

Are Belgian or American-style waffles better? In the case of Belgian waffles versus American waffles, Just says they’re both excellent and, ultimately, it’s up to personal preference. “Belgian waffles can be square or round with grids that create deep pockets to hold a lot of butter, syrup, or delicious fruit garnishes,” she explains. “American style can also be square or round and this style of waffles has shallower grids resulting in shallower pockets.” If you want to use your waffle maker for more than just cooking batter, Just says that American-style waffle makers are probably a better bet, since the shallower grids make it possible to create “waffles” of all different kinds, including egg and cheese, potato, pizza, and cinnamon rolls.

