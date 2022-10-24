The 10 Best Vuori Products of 2022

Aiming to provide these functional pieces to anyone and everyone who leads an active lifestyle, Vuori hopes to stand out in the market as something much more than just a brand, but rather “a way of life,” as Sakelliou says.

Vuori aims to sell clothing that is “built to move in,” and provides stylish basics that will work with you throughout your everyday life. As Sakelliou says, “Vuori products are functionally designed to transcend traditional boundaries and blur the lines between fitness and life.” And, yes, they are famous for those super-soft, versatile joggers you’ve heard all your friends talk about, too.

Vuori's founder and CEO Joe Kudla first saw the opportunity to launch the company while living in San Diego. “A yogi, surfer, outdoorsman and former college athlete, he was continually searching for the appropriate clothing to suit his own athletic endeavors, but found himself dissatisfied with the limited options available in the market,” Vuori's Chief Marketing Officer Nikki Sakelliou tells PEOPLE. “He drew upon his experiences to disrupt the market with a new perspective on performance apparel: functional, high-quality clothing that does not sacrifice style.”

If you’ve found yourself wracking your brain for the name of that loungewear brand you just keep seeing on Instagram — you know, the one that everyone talks about that sells those super comfortable joggers — you’re not alone. And the brand you’re probably thinking of is Vuori .

Vuori Performance Jogger 4.8 View On Nordstrom View On REI View On Vuoriclothing.com Yes, these are the infamous joggers that I haven’t stopped hearing about for what feels like two years now. Available in 17 colorways, it’s easy to imagine how you could create an entire collection of these joggers, which could easily transition from lounging and errands to beyond. It’s easy to picture them styled with an oversized hoodie and chunky socks for movie night at home, or with a crop top and leather jacket for a casual date night. What’s more, they have more than 18,000 (yes, eighteen thousand) reviews and an average rating of almost 4.9 stars. One reviewer even mentioned they had bought six pairs. Personally, any item that would inspire someone to buy six times over (especially when that item retails at $94) is worth checking out in my book. Price at time of publish: $94 Material: 89% recycled polyester, 11% elastane | Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Black, Black Heather, Cosmo Heather, Heather Grey, Ruby Heather, and more The 10 Best Kosas Cosmetics Products of 2022

Vuori Men's Ponto Performance Yoga Pants Courtesy of REI View On Nordstrom View On Vuoriclothing.com Vuori may be known for its women’s joggers, but the brand also offers men's apparel (it was created by a man, after all). The men’s performance pants come in at $98 and are available in 9 different shades. Like the joggers, they’re the perfect balance of comfortable and functional — ideal for going from lounging to working out to traveling without looking like you’re wearing pajamas. Personally, I plan on buying these for my ultra-picky husband this holiday season. Price at time of publish: $98 Material: 89% recycled polyester, 11% elastane | Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: Charcoal Heather, Heather Grey, Black Heather, Oregano Heather, Midnight Heather, Indigo Heather, Kelp Heather, and more

Vuori Rib Studio Short Vuori View On Fleetfeet.com View On Vuoriclothing.com If you’ve ever tried to find your perfect pair of bike shorts, you probably know just how much of a struggle the process can be. They’re either too thin, too restrictive, too short, not high-waisted enough, or don’t hold up well when working out. Finding a pair of high-waisted, bike-style shorts that will look and feel good while working out and going out is virtually impossible, but these popular Ribbed Studio Shorts from Vuori might just do the trick. Again, these shorts have reviews from verified customers who claim to have bought them in multiple colors, which is always a good sign. Also: If you feel self-conscious in bike shorts, this ribbed material is a great option as it provides a little more coverage than non-ribbed material. Price at time of publish: $64 Material: 72% polyester, 28% elastane | Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Black, Cedar

Vuori Yosemite Bra Vuori View On Nordstrom View On REI View On Vuoriclothing.com In search of the holy grail sports bra that allows you to feel cute in yoga class or running errands? This Yosemite bra is not only available in a variety of colors, but provides just the right amount of coverage and support, meaning you can wear it for as long as you want without feeling like you’re suffocating. If you’re feeling a sexier look, the strappy back is a fun detail to show off. And if not, adding an off-the-shoulder sweatshirt on top or throwing on an oversized button-down is the perfect way to add a bit more coverage. Price at time of publish: $58 Material: 72% polyester, 28% elastane | Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Pool Blue, White, Black Camo, Ruby, Cosmo, Cactus, Oxford These Are the 9 Best Ugg Slippers of 2022

Vuori Kore Short Vuori View On REI View On Vuoriclothing.com There’s a reason — well, reasons — why these shorts have more than 8,000 reviews and a 4.8 average rating. Not only are these available in both 5-inch and 8-inch inseam options, but they also come in a whopping 17 color options, include a boxer-brief liner, and are made of a stretchy, soft-weight fabric that works without rather than against you. For men that hate brief liners or want a short that makes it possible to both go commando and look put together, these are a great choice. Price at time of publish: $68 Material: 46% recycled polyester, 44% polyester, 10% elastane | Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: Indigo, Black, Charcoal, Black Watercolor Camo, Light Cloud, Platinum Linen Texture, Currant, Chestnut, Dusty Pine, Penny Stripe, and more

Vuori Stride Legging Vuori View On REI View On Vuoriclothing.com These are running leggings, but they can easily transition into lounging or any other casual plans you might have on your schedule. They also have the two features that are, in my opinion, the hallmarks of truly supreme leggings: Stash pockets and a 7/8 length. In my experience, this length looks especially good on everyone and is perfect for transitioning between seasons in multiple colors— so if you like one, you can collect them all. (From my research, this seems to be a recurring theme with Vuori customers). These leggings also feature 4-way stretch, UPF protection, and are moisture-wicking, so you can count on staying comfortable, dry, and protected when wearing them. Price at time of publish: $89 Material: 70% polyamide, 30% elastane | Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Chestnut, Dark Luna, Ink, Black, Oregano Splatter The 4 Best Black Leggings of 2022 | Tested by PEOPLE

Vuori Halo Performance Hoodie 2.0 Vuori View On REI View On Vuoriclothing.com What goes into making the perfect hoodie can be a controversial topic to tackle. For some, it’s all about softness; For others, it’s fit. In other circles, it’s all about the zipper versus pull-over debate, or whether or not it has pockets. Not only is the Halo Performance Hoodie as soft as it gets, but it also has strength and wicks away moisture. In other words, it’s the ideal item for throwing on after a particularly sweaty workout class. It’ll wick away sweat instead of absorbing it, so you can feel that much better about a post-workout grocery run or brunch date. Price at time of publish: $98 Material: 89% recycled polyester, 11% elastane | Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Black Heather, Heather Grey, Ruby Heather, Umber Heather, Cosmo Heather

Vuori Clean Elevation Legging Vuori View On Nordstrom View On Evo.com View On REI These leggings are so buttery soft that they are described by the brand as having a “pure, soft suede feel,” but they’re not see-through, either. These aren’t failing a squat test anytime soon, according to reviews. They're available in three lengths (short, regular, and long), which is a huge plus if you're shorter or taller than average and want a true ankle length. Another bonus: These have a zip pocket, so you can run around all day in them and not worry about your credit card or keys going missing — no matter how busy you get or how hard your workout is. Price at time of publish: $98 Material: 87% recycled polyester, 13% elastane | Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Black Heather, Pale Heather Camo, Jade Heather, Midnight Heather, Luna Heather

Vuori Boyfriend Short Vuori View On Vuoriclothing.com Contrary to what you may have seen on Instagram, there are other shorts options out there for women that aren’t bike shorts. Vuori’s Boyfriend Shorts are another popular item from the brand that make loungewear feel somehow much more elevated. Personally, I’m imagining styling these with a longline sports bra and an oversized, colorful button-down for those steamy summer days when wearing anything else seems possible. Pair with some slide-on sandals and boom: You have an outfit that’s as put-together as it is comfortable. Price at time of publish: $64 Material: 89% recycled polyester, 11% elastane | Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Heather Grey, Black Heather, Chestnut Heather, Shade Heather, Flax Heather, Oyster Heather

The 10 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2022 | People Tested