Below you’ll find 13 serums that were PEOPLE Tested for six weeks and scored on attributes like ease of use, absorption, skin texture and glow, firming ability, overall look, and value.

Even with all of the above mentioned, you may still have questions about selecting a vitamin C serum for your routine. Let's start with some expert-backed information about this ingredient. "Translated to real life, vitamin C is a workhorse for looking great," Christina Lee Chung, MD, FAAD , board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in King of Prussia, tells PEOPLE. However, to get benefits like improving wrinkles, evening out skin tone, and helping with skin sagging, Chung says consistency is key. So using vitamin C daily can be a game-changer for your skin.

Vitamin C is one of the most searched skincare ingredients on the ‘net. Rightfully so, given the number of products on the market and the numerous internet skincare gurus sharing their advice about the how-to’s of getting the most out of the antioxidant, given the fact the powerhouse ingredient actually yields visible results. These results aren't anecdotal. They're scientifically backed. Vitamin C is clinically proven to protect against free radical damage caused by pollution, sunlight, and even alcohol while effectively evening skin tone and promoting collagen production.

Best Overall L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Vitamin C Face Serum 4.9 Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 5 /5

Skin Glow 4.5 /5

Firming 5 /5 Pros Just as effective as products that are double the price

Drastically improved our skin over two months

Tube shape allows you to get every last drop

Glides onto the skin easily and melts in without feeling sticky or weighed down Cons Not an immediate effect of vitamin C benefits, but over time, an amazing transformation Drugstore products are competing with pricer options and becoming best in class. This fragrance-free anti-aging serum features 10 percent vitamin C, with over 3,000 users writing five-star reviews of the fast-absorbing, skin-mattifying formula after seeing visible results. During our tests, we found that while the serum didn’t yield immediate results like other serums we tried, it offered longer-lasting results. Over the course of a few months, this L'Oreal serum drastically improved our tester's skin's radiance. “I've paid this much for other vitamin C serums that were half as effective, so I think this is a great price for this product," she said. On top of that, this serum melted into our skin without any stickiness or added weight and had an immediate glowing and smoothing effect. Plus, unlike pump containers, the L'Oreal Revitalift tube shape prevents you from wasting any serum because you can squeeze every last drop out of this affordable product. Price at time of publish: $18.25 (orig. 32.99) Size: 1 oz. | Star ingredients: 10% vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and retinol

Best Budget Yes To Grapefruit Daily Brightening Serum 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Hsn.com View On Yesto.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 5 /5

Skin Glow 4 /5

Firming 4 /5 Pros We saw immediate skin-brightening results

Formulated with over 95% natural ingredients

Only $15, which is a great value Cons It has a grapefruit fragrance, which may not be for everyone Priced under $20, this brightening serum boasts PHAs that gently exfoliate and vitamin C to brighten. Additionally, the budget-friendly formula is made with over 95 percent natural ingredients sans parabens, SLS, and silicones. This serum was the highest-rated option under $20 with a rating of 4.8, and in our testing, we saw results in just a few days. This Yes to Grapefruit vitamin C serum was refreshing, not greasy or sticky, and it imparted a subtle glow upon application. This particular serum can be used morning or night, but we prefer to use it in the morning for the light grapefruit scent and instant skin-brightening boost. However, if you prefer non-scented serums, you should opt for another pick on our list. Price at time of publish: $14.99 Size: 0.95 oz. | Star ingredients: Vitamin C and 5% polyhydroxy acids

Best Investment SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic 4.8 Bluemercury View On Dermstore View On Skinstore.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 5 /5

Skin Glow 5 /5

Firming 4.5 /5 Pros Improves skin while also brightening

Remains effective for a minimum of 72 hours

Works well with other skincare products that might already be in your routine

Doesn't leave a sticky residue

Immediate glowing and smoothing effects Cons Very pricey but worth the investment

Odd sour-like scent upon application If you ask anyone serious about their skincare routine, it's a very likely possibility this is — or has been — in their rotation as it is the gold standard of vitamin C serums. Why you ask? Firstly, the science and clinical testing behind the brand's products: In this serum's cases, it's patented and clinically proven to reduce combined oxidative damage from free radicals generated by UV, Ozone, and diesel exhaust by up to 41 percent. Additionally, the serum improves signs of photodamage, lines, and wrinkles while brightening the skin and even fading dark spots. Though this didn’t earn our highest score — it was close at 4.8 — we found that this product is worth the hype. Not only is it brightening and glowifying, but it smoothes fine lines and texture on our skin. We do want to call out that our tester, who has used vitamin C daily in her morning routine for eight years, wasn’t expecting a notable difference. However, they were pleasantly surprised: “I ended up seeing a difference in the texture of my skin and fine lines during this six-week test. Everything is a bit smoother and softer — this is the only product/step that changed.” One other thing we noticed about this product: the odor. It has what might be described as a sour scent, akin to the smell of a hot dog. Price at time of publish: $182 Size: 1 oz. | Star ingredients: 15% pure vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), 1% Vitamin E, and 0.5% Ferulic Acid

Best Smoothing CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 4 /5

Skin Glow 4 /5

Firming 3 /5 Pros Under $30

Formula is lightweight and easy to apply

Reduction in post-breakout hyperpigmentation

Reduction in fine lines, especially around the mouth Cons Packaging is great for keeping the product stable, but tricky to open Drugstore products may offer more budget-conscious prices, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less effective. For sensitive or breakout-prone skin, this dermatologist-developed, allergy-tested, non-comedogenic formula has all the necessities that lead to healthier, brighter skin, including 10% L-ascorbic acid, hyaluronic acid, skin barrier-protecting ceramides, and soothing vitamin B5. Our tester absolutely loved this product and said she will continue to use it at home until she uses the very last drop. She did note that the packaging can be tricky because while it's securely packaged for delivery, there are a few steps to opening the cap that took a second to figure out. But her acne-prone skin with post-breakout hyperpigmentation saw a reduction in the appearance of those spots while the formula felt light on the skin. She even noticed a reduction in fine lines around her mouth area. Price at time of publish: $27.49 Size: 1 oz. | Star ingredients: 10% pure vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin B5

Best for Mature Skin KLUR Brilliant Light Multi-Correctional Repair Serum 4.8 Klur View On Credo Beauty View On Klur.co Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 5 /5

Skin Glow 5 /5

Firming 5 /5 Pros Absorbs into the skin quickly and works well with other skincare products you may already own

Our 63-year-old tester said it had a firming effect

Felt hydrating and smoothing upon application Cons On the expensive side, but a little bit goes a long way, so we think the price is justified Formulated with a blend of 20 percent bioavailable vitamin C in tandem with a skin-strengthening and calming complex of plant extracts to help even skin tone sans unwanted irritation, this clean formula absorbs in seconds and, for some skin types, even helps control excess oil production. We found the Klur vitamin C serum to be super hydrating and smoothing upon application, and it was easily incorporated into our daily skincare routine. Plus, our tester noted that her 63-year-old skin felt firmer over time. It's expensive, but a little bit goes a long way, so we think you'll get your money's worth. Price at time of publish: $88 Size: 1 oz. | Star ingredients: 20% bioavailable vitamin C

Best for Dark Spots Goodal Green Tangerine Vita C Dark Spot Serum+ Walmart View On Amazon View On Sokoglam.com Pros Under $30

Has skin barrier-protecting and collagen-boosting ingredients like Centella Asiatica (Tiger Grass)

Our skin felt healthier, brighter and dark spots dissapated after just a few days Cons Has tangerine fragrance, which might not be for everyone Finding the right vitamin C to fade dark spots can take a lot of trial and error. (And we all know that can get expensive.) However, this $27 dark spot serum is relatively budget-friendly and is packed with a powerful blend of 70 percent fresh green tangerine extract (an ingredient that offers 10x more vitamin C than lemons), 4 percent niacinamide, and arbutin that helps improve dark spots and post-acne hyperpigmentation. We saw a difference in the texture of our skin after just a few days of use, a visible improvement in skin tone, and a reduction of dark spots. Our skin felt healthier, brighter, and clearer after just a few days, and we think this is an absolute steal at $27. Price at time of publish: $27 Size: 1.01 oz. | Star ingredients: vitamin C, niacinamide, and arbutin

Best for Clogged Pores iNNBEAUTY PROJECT Green Machine Vitamin C + Green Superfoods Jelly Serum 4.6 Sephora View On Credo Beauty View On Innbeautyproject.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 5 /5

Skin Glow 4 /5

Firming 4 /5 Pros While it didn't stop acne from occurring, it dissipated flare-ups quickly

For every product sold, INNBeauty Project funds the removal of two units of plastic from landfills, waterways, and marine environments

Feels like a lush smoothie for your face Cons The formula might not be a favorite if you don't love oil, even in a hybrid form If you're an oil lover or somewhere in between, a serum-oil hybrid feels like an ideal match. This particular one is infused with 15 super greens, vitamin C, azelaic acid, and 250,000 pomegranate stem cells alongside non-comedogenic hemp, quinoa, and chia oils. It's like a lush smoothie for your face that won't clog pores— though our tester shared the formula didn't completely stop acne from occurring. However, the serum did help acne flare-ups dissipate more quickly than before adding this product to their routine. If you try to avoid oil-based products, this one might not be for you. Price at time of publish: $34 Size: 1 oz. | Star ingredients: Vitamin C (Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate), 15 super-greens complex, and pomegranate stem cells

Best for Dry Skin Sephora Collection Ultra Glow Serum: Glow + Strengthen Vitamin C Serum 4.7 Sephora View On Sephora Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 5 /5

Skin Glow 5 /5

Firming 3 /5 Pros Bright and dewy results in just a few weeks

$20 price point

Formulated with 97% ingredients naturally sourced

One of the products that produced the biggest impact during testing Cons Not ideal for oily skin types

Packaged in a glass bottle, which some may prefer and some may not If natural ingredients are your jam, we have some good news. This fast-absorbing serum is made with 97 percent naturally sourced ingredients, including natural forms of vitamins C and E alongside peptides derived from marine algae that firm and hydrate to combat and smooth wrinkles. In testing, we saw brighter, dewier, and healthier skin in just a few weeks. Of all the serums we tested, this one definitely had a "wow" factor, and our tester felt that her skin looked younger after using this product for a few months. However, if you have oily skin, this might not be the best serum for you, and it's packaged in a glass bottle, which made our tester a little nervous that she might shatter it at any moment. But from our standpoint, $20 for a vast skin improvement from a non-plastic bottle is a fantastic deal. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 1.01 oz. | Star ingredients: Vitamin C, vitamin E, and natural peptides from marine algae

Best for Daytime Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Vitamin C Day Serum 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 4 /5

Skin Glow 5 /5

Firming 4 /5 Pros Resulted in softer, plumper, and reduced breakouts during testing

Proven to maintain nearly 95% of active Vitamin C for one year after mixing

Our skin was noticeably more glowy, smoothing, and bright after one month of regular use Cons It might not be an ideal starter serum for anyone new to vitamin C

Pricey and comes with an odd smell (that quickly fades, but it's worth noting) This OG serum is still holding up to its hype. The brand's proprietary C-Firma is designed to be mixed by you before its first use. This helps maximize potency and keep the antioxidant complex of the L-ascorbic and ferulic acids fresh; each bottle is proven to maintain almost 95 percent efficacy up to one year after mixing. As for real-world results, we found that our skin was softer and plumper by the end of the six weeks, and our monthly chin breakouts were significantly reduced. One of our testers even started receiving compliments on her skin and said after three to four weeks of use, she'd catch herself in the mirror and think, "Wow, my skin looks so bright and smooth!" That self-confidence boost helps justify the price tag. However, this Drunk Elephant serum has a 15 percent vitamin C concentration, so if you're just starting out with a vitamin C step in your skincare routine, it's better to start with a 10 percent concentration. Also, one of our testers noted an odd smell upon application but said it quickly faded. Price at time of publish: $78 Size: 1 oz. | Star ingredients: Vitamin C (15% L-ascorbic acid), ferulic acid, and vitamin E The 12 Best Drunk Elephant Products of 2023

Best Scent Olay Vitamin C Peptide 24 Serum 4.3 Target View On Target View On Beallsflorida.com View On CVS Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 5 /5

Skin Glow 4 /5

Firming 3 /5 Pros Has an immediate glowing effect and our skin felt very refreshed even hours after application

$30 price point

Resulted in visible hydration and brightening Cons This may not be for you if you don't enjoy citrus-based scented products Olay is a skincare staple. If scent is a vital factor in your skin products, you'll love that this serum wakes up your senses and brightens the skin. Formulated with vitamin C, skin barrier protecting niacinamide, and hydrating peptides, the citrus-scented formula is clinically proven to help skin look visibly more hydrated in one day and brighter after one month. We loved that this serum resulted in visible hydration and brightening effects and even after several hours, our skin felt refreshed. It had an immediate glowing effect, but it faded within an hour, so if glowing skin isn't your top priority, but feeling refreshed and hydrated is, this is a great value pick. We absolutely love the scent but realize it may not be for everyone, especially those with fragrance sensitivities. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Size: 1.3 oz. | Star ingredients: Vitamin C and peptides

Best for Acne-Prone Skin TruSkin Vitamin C Facial Serum 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Absorption 4 /5

Skin Texture 5 /5

Skin Glow 5 /5

Firming 3 /5 Pros 90-day money-back guarantee

Absorbed in just 30 seconds

Hydrating enough to use on combination skin as the sole moisturizer

Skin remained bright and glowing after 12 hours Cons Unsure of vitamin C percentage Looking for a new vitamin C serum but don't want to waste your money on one that doesn't work for you? Well, this botanical hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, aloe vera, jojoba oil, and MSM (an anti-inflammatory ingredient) infused serum is backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee. In testing, we found that this serum absorbed in just 30 seconds and was hydrating enough to use on combination skin without the need for any additional moisturizer. One of our testers said she started receiving compliments on her skin's complexion and credits that to this product. "I'm way more confident in stepping outside without any makeup. I took a selfie after flying on a 13-hour flight and my bare skin still looked bright and glowy," she adds. Price at time of publish: $21.97 Size: 1 oz. | Star ingredients: Vitamin C, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid

Best for Dull Skin Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Firming Oil 4.6 Sephora View On Amazon View On Biossance.com View On Kohls.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 4 /5

Skin Glow 5 /5

Firming 4 /5 Pros Absorbed quickly and didn't leave behind a greasy residue

Great for dull skin, but it's also just a great serum that could work for a variety of skin types

Plumping effect gave an overall refreshed look Cons Expensive, but from our experience, we think it's worth it If your skin is feeling and looking a little meh, this luxe oil infused with Damascus rose oil, brightening vitamin C, and radiance-boosting chios crystal oil tag team to provide hydration while brightening and improving firmness. Applying oil to your skin might feel like it goes against everything you learned about skincare. However, squalane soaks right into the skin and is usually well tolerated by most skin types, including oily and combination skin. In testing, we found that even testers with naturally oily skin loved this product, saying that the oil absorbed surprisingly well and never felt greasy post-application. The glow of this serum is excellent at combating dull skin, and one of our testers said she'd received so many compliments on her skin since incorporating this product into her daily routine. It also made our skin extra plump, as if we'd just gotten a great night's sleep. Price at time of publish: $74 Size: 1.01 oz. | Star ingredients: Damascus rose oil, vitamin C, and chios crystal oil