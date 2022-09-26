Video doorbells are the security system du jour, and for good reason: Not only do they offer convenience — showing you who’s at the door, whether your package has arrived, and exactly what kind of animal has been playing house on your porch — but they’re also a more affordable, customizable alternative to the old-school alarm companies. The premise of video doorbells is pretty simple. They record videos, often triggered by motion, of the front door, then either notify you, save the videos, or both. Depending on the model, you can interact with delivery people or visitors through these video doorbells in real time, or download the videos to share with the police in case of, say, a break-in. But actually choosing a video doorbell can be a little more complicated. “There are a lot of questions, which come down to the ease of installation, the ease of use, the overall cost, and also the level of privacy that somebody has when they install one of these,” says Mark Steinberg, senior technologist at B&H Photo . “For instance, if it's anything that is wireless, there's always this two-way street: Well, can somebody hack the system?” ( Case in point. ) And, to make shopping even more challenging, the video doorbells on the market can vary widely, both in terms of the features they offer as well as the ongoing cost — think subscriptions for video storage and active monitoring by pros. With that in mind, we’ve asked a number of experts to share their favorites and what they like about them. Ahead, the best video doorbells for every home.

Best Overall: Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Lowe's Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a video doorbell with a high-quality 180-degree HD camera and night-vision. Who It's Not Good For Those who do not want to pay a monthly subscription fee to store videos.

This popular, motion-activated video doorbell comes in both wired and wireless options; the latter can last six months on a single charge. But its ability to discern between various subjects is what makes it a standout. “It can accurately discern between humans, animals, vehicles, and parcels, in addition to having excellent hardware and quick reaction times,” says Eyal Pasternak, CEO of Liberty House Buying Group. “This implies that it also minimizes false warnings, an issue with many other models.”



Not only can it record videos up to five minutes long, but “the Arlo doorbell camera also records clear video with a resolution of 1536 by 1536, and a wide 180-degree viewing angle in a square format,” he says. “This gives you a thorough vertical and horizontal view of anything that’s going on in front of your door, whether it be deliveries or raccoons.” Like many options on this list, it does rely on Wi-Fi, so if your internet happens to go out, your Arlo will be out of commission, too. Price at time of publish: $149



Storage: Cloud, option of saving to local drive with Arlo SmartHub | Installation method: Wired or wireless | Noteworthy features: High-definition video, two-way audio

Easiest to Install : Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) Courtesy of B&H Photo View On B&H Photo Video View On Home Depot Who It's Good For Because it’s wireless, this video doorbell is great for anyone without an existing doorbell; It’s also good for those who want to have the ability to look back at video from their camera — this model includes 3 hours of free video storage. Who it's Not Good For If you require additional video storage (beyond the 3 hours included), you’ll need a subscription.

Steinberg’s favorite video doorbell is the battery-operated Google Nest Doorbell. “Until recently, you had to get wired,” he explains. “You had to use your existing door wiring. And for a lot of people, their wiring is faulty or doesn't exist anymore.” But with this product, he says, you can have it up and running in 10 to 15 minutes, max; it’s as simple as downloading the app on your phone.



It also has accurate detection, and will notify you accordingly whether there’s a person, animal, or package on your doorstep. (It can also recognize faces of family and friends, if that’s something you’re into — depending on your tolerance for privacy.) While you can livestream the video in real time, you'll also get three hours of video history for free; any more than that and you'll need a subscription. Price at time of publish: $179.99



Storage: Cloud | Installation method: Wired or wireless | Noteworthy features: High-definition video, two-way audio, preset responses

Best Subscription Option: Ring Video Doorbell 4 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy Who It's Good For Anyone who wants a doorbell that’s easy to set up and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a lower priced video doorbell that doesn’t require a subscription service for video storage. Jason Fischbeck, founder of smart-tech installation company Automated Environments in Phoenix, says Amazon’s video doorbell is a top pick among most clients. “Ring is our go-to, as it is very well known,” says Fischbeck. “We love the wireless chimes you can plug into electrical outlets.” Those chimes (which are sold separately) replace the need for a hook-up to your actual doorbell wiring, although that’s also an option if you want it; you can place the chimes in the rooms you’re most likely to be in to ensure you don’t miss anything.



It records videos in HD and has night-vision capabilities, and sends real-time notifications to homeowners to keep them updated. One caveat, though: If you want to record all your videos, review old videos (for up to six months), or share your photos and videos, you’ll have to sign up for a subscription. Price at time of publish: $219.99



Storage: Cloud | Installation method: Wired or wireless | Noteworthy features: Night vision, two-way audio, preset responses Security Camera Captures a Wild Elephant Using its Trunk to Break into a Home and Steal Cake

Best Non-Subscription Option: Eufy Battery-Powered Video Doorbell 2K Amazon View On Amazon View On Eufy.com Who It's Good For Anyone looking for local video storage instead of a monthly subscription. The included HomeBase can store up to 16GB of videos. Who It's Not Good For Those who prefer video doorbells with removable battery packs — the Eufy video doorbell has to be removed from the mounting bracket to recharge the battery. While it might not have the same name recognition as the Google- and Amazon-backed tech, the Eufy is a top pick for Maria Britton, CEO of Trade Show Labs. Not only is it battery-powered, so you don’t have to mess with existing doorbell wiring or call in an expert for installation, but “it is incredibly easy to install and works just as great for apartments as it does for houses,” she says. It’s known for its crystal-clear video, and you can even specify a high-traffic area that you want the video to focus on — ideal if you don’t want to be notified every time you pull into your own driveway.



“This video doorbell uses AI to detect motion, has built-in memory and storage capabilities, and can integrate with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant,” says Britton. In fact, since it offers local storage, there’s no additional cost for a subscription in order to access video history — although you may at some point need to delete footage to make space. Price at time of publish: $199.99



Storage: Local | Installation method: Wired or wireless | Noteworthy features: Two-way audio, preset responses

Easiest to Integrate: Blink Video Doorbell Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Who It's Good For It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa devices and other Blink cameras, so it’s good for those who want to integrate their video doorbell with other technology. Who It's Not Good For Those who do not want to pay a monthly subscription fee to store videos. Think of Blink as the more affordable version of the Ring; not surprisingly, they’re both owned by Amazon. It offers the same straightforward integration via Alexa, so you can access it from your Echo or Firestick (or anything that’s Alexa-enabled, really). “If you have a TV from the last, say, three or four years, you'll get an alert right on the TV,” says Steinberg. “You can open up a window and see what's happening at the front door.”



It also offers infrared HD videos, which allows you to view visitors even at night, and when pressed, it plays an audible chime that sounds like the real thing — so, no separate chimes or additional devices are needed. Where it really stands out, however, is with its battery life: While you can opt to hardwire it to an existing doorbell, the wireless battery will last about two years. That said, a subscription is needed to store your videos long-term, which increases the month-to-month cost. Price at time of publish: $49.99



Storage: Cloud or local (with a USB and Sync Module 2 sold separately) | Installation method: Wired or wireless | Noteworthy features: Night vision, two-way audio This $50 Home Security Camera from Amazon Is How I Keep an Eye on My Pets While I'm Away

Best for Professional Monitoring: SimpliSafe Pro Video Doorbell Amazon View On Best Buy View On Simplisafe.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who prefers a hard wired system with great video quality and no batteries to charge. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking to integrate their video doorbell with other smart-home devices, as it does not have this capability. If you’re looking for extra, round-the-clock security, Steinberg points to SimpliSafe as a good option. “With a subscription, they monitor the footage for any activity,” he says. Not only is it super-accurate at detecting humans by using heat recognition — and ignores cars, which is a perk if your house is set close to a busy street — but also has a proprietary compression function that plays clear, high-res video without buffering or creating lag time. You'll also be able to designate motion zones to avoid unnecessary alerts, as well as view motion at night through infrared technology.



As Steinberg noted, you can also choose from a variety of monitoring plans if you don’t want to DIY it. If the sensor detects suspicious activity, a security specialist will give you a call to alert you, at which point the authorities will be notified if you confirm it’s a concern — all while the video provides footage. The monitoring plan also includes an unlimited camera subscription for 30-day storage, but the latter can also be purchased sans monitoring, too. Price at time of publish: $169.99



Storage: Cloud | Installation method: Wired | Noteworthy features: Night vision, two-way audio

Best Value: Wyze Video Doorbell with Chime Amazon View On Amazon View On Wyze.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a simple, easy to set up doorbell with good video quality. Who It's Not Good For Those looking for a wireless system, since it must be hardwired. One of the smallest doorbells in the game — think roughly the size of a pack of Tic Tacs — this powerful doorbell proves that you don't need a large size or budget to get all the bells and whistles. “The Wyze unit is one of the best budget picks around,” says Steinberg. “The image sensor delivers video in 2K, and despite its tiny profile, it has a built-in speaker and microphone for two-way audio. It also has a 4:3 aspect ratio, which gives you a full view of visitors (versus a wide but cropped shot). That said, you’ll need to spring for a subscription if you want to store your videos.



Phone notifications are included, but chimes — which provide a variety of sounds, including classic doorbell, animal, and intruder alarm noise — are sold separately. You can also purchase multiple chimes to plug into different rooms. Price at time of publish: $64.98



Storage: Cloud | Installation method: Wired | Noteworthy features: Two-way audio, remote lock (sold separately) Ring Security Camera Saves Tx. Man's Life After He Collapses on Front Porch While Home Alone