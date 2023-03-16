Victoria Beckham's Beauty Line Is So Good, She Uses These Products "Every Single Day"

In short, Beckham puts it simply: “Our products challenge the beauty standards and take it to the next level.” And after testing out some of the brand’s best sellers, we couldn’t agree more. Ahead, we review the best Victoria Beckham products and share the must-know tips and tricks for using them straight from the beauty icon herself.

Speaking of packaging, the products are housed in gorgeous black, gold, and tortoiseshell cases that look more like high-end decor pieces than beauty products. And in keeping with the sustainability theme, they’re shipped in boxes made from recycled materials and tucked in with biodegradable corn foam packing materials.

And while “clean beauty” has become a hotly discussed topic in the beauty industry as of late, the brand serves as a reminder of why the movement picked up traction in the first place. Every product in the line is made with sustainability in mind, from the responsibly sourced ingredients to the minimal plastic packing. For VB Beauty, clean is not just an afterthought, but a driver behind every decision the company.

From the perfect smokey kajal eyeliner to a moisturizer-primer hybrid, VB Beauty is all about a high-quality, streamlined routine that keeps the joy in beauty. “I have exacting standards when it comes to performance,” she says. “These are products I use every single day.”

“I am a busy working mum, and my products have to be easy and enjoyable to use,” Beckham tells PEOPLE.

We Named Victoria Beckham Beauty's Eyeliner One of the Best You Can Buy — Grab It While It's Still Available

Though Beckham’s line was undoubtedly inspired by her various experiences in the limelight (she’s been one-fourth of an iconic girl group, one-half of a Hollywood golden couple and the singular face of a best-selling fashion line), the ethos of Victoria Beckham Beauty hits a little closer to home for the founder.

First launched in 2019 , Beckham’s makeup line quickly set a new standard for stars in the beauty realm. If you’ve ever watched Beckham on the red carpet or in an interview, it’s clear that everything she does is with intention, and VB Beauty is no exception. Not only do the products themselves each feel individually necessary, but everything from the shade ranges to the formulas to the packaging feels like it was specifically and thoughtfully curated.

When it comes to celebrity beauty brands, few encapsulate their eponymous founder as well as Victoria Beckham Beauty does.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Future Lash Victoria Beckham View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Victoriabeckhambeauty.com View On Violet Grey Beckham’s take on mascara might be one of the brand’s simplest but most impactful launches. Future Lash delivers the look of a lash lift and the durability of a long-lasting mascara, but with a formula that’s actually good for your lashes. It’s infused with ingredients like shea butter and niacinamide to not only deliver long, healthy-looking lashes while you wear it, but also improve the strength of lashes over time. Meanwhile, plant-derived polymers help to lift and fan out every lash for a full, fluffy finish. Basically, it'll help you achieve flutters that look like your lashes but so much better. As an added bonus, it comes off easily with a little warm water (unlike other long-wearing formulas that require a micellar water, oil cleanser, or other tough makeup remover), so there’s less tugging on the delicate eye area. It’s become one of our absolute favorite mascaras for everyday wear. Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 0.16 fl. oz. | Star ingredient: C2 complex

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Gloss Victoria Beckham Beauty View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Victoriabeckhambeauty.com View On Violet Grey Lip gloss is one of those products that’s both hard to mess up and impossible to get just right. So when a brand finds a way to innovate and create a gloss that breaks from the pack, it’s especially noteworthy. Posh Gloss does just that. Not only is it one of the most comfortable glosses we've tried — it feels more like a balm than a traditional gloss — but it also lasts eons longer than any of its competitors. The gloss’ hero ingredient, aloe butter, is responsible for its hydrating, non-sticky feel. It pairs nicely with the vitamin E and black currant oil that are also included in the formula, coating the lips in a high-shine seal that moisturizes, smooths, and actually improves texture over time. As for the shades, it comes in a color for every mood. There’s a selection of pinks, ranging from the peach-tinged Picante to the warm rose Apertivo; a few neutrals, including the ubiquitous Clear gloss: and of course, stunning moody browns, like Poolside and Top Down, to give you that signature ‘90s Posh-Spice look. It pairs wonderfully with the other lip products in the VB line (especially the Lip Definer), but looks effortlessly chic on its own on bare lips. Talk about a one-swipe stop. Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 0.13 fl. oz. | Shades: 9 | Star ingredients: Aloe butter, black currant oil, vitamin E

Victoria Beckham Beauty Matte Bronzing Brick Victoria Beckham Beauty View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Victoriabeckhambeauty.com View On Violet Grey Of all the products in the Victoria Beckham line, the Matte Bronzing Brick is undoubtedly one of our faves. The soft-matte bronzer comes with two shades — a lighter half for adding a natural glow on the high points of the face, and a darker one for sculpting and adding definition. But unlike many other bronzing and contouring products, it’s basically impossible to over-apply, since the shades build and blend so seamlessly. Complexion-boosting ingredients like moringa oil and cocoa butter deliver moisture to the skin, while the formula’s soft focus powder complex leaves behind a slightly blurred, lit-from-within glow. While the two shades are best used for their separate purposes — sculpting and bronzing — we occasionally like to swirl them together for an all-over complexion boost. (Bonus: they also make for great neutral eye shadows!) Price at time of publish: $60 Size: 0.34 oz. | Shades: 5 | Star ingredients: Moringa oil, cocoa butter

Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner 4.7 Victoria Beckham View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Victoriabeckhambeauty.com View On Violet Grey While we’ve given up on applying perfect eyeliner on the first try each day, Victoria Beckham’s Satin Kajal Liner has drastically cut the process down. The creamy, smudge-proof liner is practically foolproof — it glides on seamlessly while delivering intense color payoff, so you can stick with a sleek, sharp line or use the built-in smudger to blend it out for a smoky effect. The inclusion of chamomile extract — known for its calming and smoothing abilities — in this formula is noteworthy, since the skin around the eye area is extra delicate. We've noticed zero irritation or redness when using the liners, no matter how much I blend or smoke it out. The liner comes in 15 different shades, with both matte and glimmer finishes. Our personal favorites are Cocoa and Gold Lamé, which we learned are also two of Beckham’s go-tos. “I tend to use Cocoa, a rich matte brown, for a softer look and our new Satin Kajal Jewel Liner for a high-impact, high-shine look,” she says. “Lately, I am loving Gold Lamé. It is pure gold glitter and almost looks like a foil effect on the eyes.” Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 0.042 oz. | Shades: 15 | Star ingredients: Chamomile extract, vitamin E



Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick 4.8 Victoria Beckham Beauty View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Victoriabeckhambeauty.com Cheeky Posh was one of the first VB launches that showed Beckham’s playful posh side. Available in seven colors, the cream blush mimics the natural flush that comes with a slight adrenaline rush (or a “cheeky adventure,” according to Beckham). At first swipe, the blush goes on highly pigmented, but immediately melts into skin once tapped in with fingers for a velvety finish. Each of the VB-inspired and aptly-named shades were developed to work on all skin tones. There’s Knickers, a peachy melon; Playground, a terracotta nude; Major, a neutral pink; Miniskirt, a deep berry; Fever, a bright poppy; Fame, a rosy mauve; and Rollerskate, a vivid pink that’s my personal favorite. “My day-to-day routine always includes Cheeky Posh and the Reflect Highlighter Stick for that extra glass-like glow on the high points of my face," she tells us. "Because of the stick formulas, they’re super transportable and perfect for those on-the-go touch-ups,” says Beckham. "I swipe them on, blend with my fingertips, and I’m set.” Price at time of publish: $39 Size: 0.17 oz | Shades: 7 | Star ingredients: Blue Lotus Wax, Jojoba Esters

Victoria Beckham Beauty Smoky Eye Brick 4 View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Victoriabeckhambeauty.com View On Violet Grey When it comes to eyeshadow, it's quite frustrating to hit pan on one color in a palette while the rest sit untouched. Luckily, Victoria Beckham’s Smoky Eye Brick checks all our boxes. Each palette houses four rich, creamy shades that are thoughtfully curated to create a complete smoky eye look. The five different palettes are inspired by both Beckham’s signature smolder and her eponymous runway line (Silk, a shimmery bronze palette that shares a colorway with Beckham’s AW20 collection, is our personal favorite.) The bricks come in two finishes, smooth matte and satin shine, and are infused with a hyaluronic acid powder complex that help the shades glide on with ease. And as Beckham explains, the palettes shine both on their own and when layered with other products. “I always start with my Smoky Eye Brick eyeshadow palette,” she says. “It is everything you need to build the perfect base for any look.” Price at time of publish: $56 Shades: 5 | Star ingredient: Hyaluronic acid powder complex



Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre Victoria Beckham Beauty View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Victoriabeckhambeauty.com View On Violet Grey If the eye brick is the perfect base for a sultry smokey eye, then Lid Lustre is the dazzling cherry on top. With one swipe, the powder shadows deliver a shimmering wash of color (you can use a flat brush, but we’ve found that we get the best results using our fingers). The eyeshadows are made with ultra-fine pearlescent pigments that give them their high-shine capabilities. And like most of the makeup products in VB’s line, they’re also infused with skincare ingredients like squalane and guava leaf extract to promote soft, supple skin on the delicate eye area. As for the shade range, each shadow is inspired by a different crystal — Beckham swears by their protective and healing powers — and infused with crystal extract. Our personal favorites are Blonde, a pale gold infused with citrine; Honey, a golden bronze made with opal; and Midnight, a navy blue with added amethyst. They layer beautifully over the smokey eye brick, but they make enough of a statement solo that they can be worn on their own — and still get compliments every time. Price at time of publish: $36 Size: 0.17 oz | Shades: 10 | Star ingredients: Squalane, guava leaf extract

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick 4.5 Victoria Beckham Beauty View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Victoriabeckhambeauty.com View On Violet Grey Beckham describes the brand’s Posh Lipstick as her “most personal product yet.” Indeed, the founder is rarely photographed without a lip color, ranging from her iconic brown lip looks in the ‘90s to the nudes and mauves she favored in the 2000s. So when it came to creating her own bespoke lipstick, Beckham sacrificed nothing in terms of the formula, shades, and color payoff. For starters, the lipstick is made with a slew of nourishing ingredients like rosehip, coconut, and avocado oils for intense moisturization, along with a natural wax blend that gives it a cushion-like feel. Then, there’s the wide range of shades, each of which are inspired and named after Beckham’s memories. Standouts include Spice, a mid-tone ginger; Moody, a velvety crimson; Pop, a true cherry red; and Pout, a pale coral pink. For the bold, there’s also the brand’s newest shade, a bright raspberry pink called Alter Ego. Price at time of publish: $38 Size: .07 oz | Shades: 15 | Star ingredients: Rose flower wax, pomegranate jojoba complex

Victoria Beckham by Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer Victoria Beckham Beauty View On Augustinusbader.com View On Net-a-Porter View On Victoriabeckhambeauty.com For Victoria Beckham Beauty’s first foray into skincare, the brand teamed up with another beauty powerhouse: Augustinus Bader. The German company (created by stem-cell scientist Professor Augustinus Bader) is known for its boundary-breaking, scientific-backed products, and their collaboration with VB is no exception. The Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer is a cross between a powerful daily moisturizer and a skin-perfecting primer, creating a plump, hydrated canvas for makeup while also improving your complexion long-term. The hero ingredient is Bader’s signature TFC8®, a fountain-of-youth-esque blend of amino acids, vitamins and synthesized molecules that’s designed to speed up the body’s cell turnover process. After applying, you’ll notice an instant boost of moisture and a reduction in the appearance of pores and fine lines, a result of the avocado oil and blurring powders infused with the TFC8®. Meanwhile, black tea ferment and papaya enzymes work to boost radiance and smooth the skin, teeing it up for seamless makeup application. The moisturizer comes in two versions: original and golden. While the original is a true moisturizer-primer hybrid, the golden shade offers the added benefit of a subtle glow. “The Golden shade is the perfect foundation-free glow, and since the formula doesn’t actually have any pigment to it — just amber pearl to give it that golden effect — the color works on all skin tones,” says Beckham. Price at time of publish: $60 Size: 0.5 oz | Shades: 2 | Star ingredients: TFC8®, black tea ferment, avocado oil The 12 Best Full-Coverage Foundations for a Flawless Base