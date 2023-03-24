The 8 Best Vacuums for Hardwood Floors of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

We know maintaining hardwood floors can be tricky, so we headed into the lab to help you decide which cordless vacuum would be right for you. White shares, “When looking for a vacuum for hardwood floors, I look for great suction, a great swivel range, and a light weight.” With these factors in mind, we put 16 cordless vacuums to see which cleaned our floors the best.

Sometimes sweeping just won’t do the trick. If keeping your hardwood floors clean feels like a daunting chore, a cordless vacuum safe for hardwood may be a great solution for you. “I love using cordless vacuums because I’m able to reach all areas of the home, they are easy to take apart to access stairs, mattresses, and furniture, and they are quicker and easier to use,” Airbnb cleaning specialist Whitney White tells us.

Best Overall Dyson Omni-Glide+ Cordless Vacuum 4.6 Dyson View On Dyson.com Pros Omni-directional, no-scratch glide head

Great maneuverability Cons Not great with heavier objects

Pricey If you’re looking for a light, maneuverable vacuum for quick messes on hardwood floors, this is the best cordless vacuum on the market. This vacuum is unique – and great for hardwood floors – because of its special glide head designed for maneuvering around difficult spaces and seamlessly gliding across the wood. Instead of a brushroll, the head uses “Double Fluffy™” technology to trap debris as it comes in contact with the head and forces it towards the suction tube so it’s unable to scatter. And that double sided fluff means that you can glide in any direction and the Dyson will pick everything up. Even though the dust canister reached its suggested max fill line in a pretty short amount of time, we were pleased to find that the vacuum kept working at full capacity anyway, and we were able to finish the task at hand with no issue before emptying. All in all, this vacuum was great at picking up debris on hard floors, but please take note: this vacuum is designed specifically for hardwood floors, so don’t expect to use it on other surfaces. Price at time of publish: $499.99 Weight: 4.19 lbs | Battery runtime: 20 min | Suction power: 50 AW | Capacity: 0.2L People / Henry Wortock The 8 Best Indoor/Outdoor Rugs of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Overall, Runner Up eufy by Anker HomeVac H30 Infinity Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros Extremely lightweight

Picked up debris quickly

Affordable Cons Hard to change attachments Coming in at a close second, we loved this vacuum because of how quickly and easily it picked up debris, usually picking up our whole mess in under 10 seconds. That goes for all of the surfaces we tried, including hardwood, tile, medium-pile carpet, high-pile carpet, upholstery, and hard-to-reach shelves. We also found that because of its light weight, it transitioned between different surfaces with ease. This is the lightest vacuum on our list, over 2 lb lighter than any of the others we tested. This vacuum comes with a bunch of different attachments, including a hard floor cleaning head, a mopping module, and a motorized pet hair brush head, plus several crevice and brush tools. Between all of those, we were able to clean every nook and cranny in our lab setup in under a minute. With all those great attachments, though, we did notice how tightly they fit, making them a bit difficult to remove and install. Price at time of publish: $129.99 Weight: 1.78 lbs | Battery runtime: 20 min | Suction power: 80 AW | Capacity: 0.25L People / Henry Wortock

Best Multi-Surface Belife V12 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Great on both hardwood and carpet

Dust canister empties easily

Reasonable price Cons Motorized brush attachment did not perform well If you’re looking for a cordless vacuum that’ll be great on both your hardwood floors and your carpeting, this is a great option. This vacuum (which looks very similar to a Dyson) picked up debris and hair off of hardwood, tile, and carpet with ease, and whatever was left after the first once-over came up right away when we went over it again. Even though the motorized brush attachment wasn’t our favorite because hair got caught in its bristles, we were very happy with the regular roller. We also loved that we were able to transition between the different surfaces with ease, as the vacuum continued to pick up debris even when the head was straddling surfaces. It was great that we were able to do the whole test on the low setting (of 3), which helped preserve battery life and was a bit quieter (though the battery life lasts 45 minutes on a single charge, which is quite impressive compared to the other vacuums in this test). Finally, when it came to emptying the dispenser, we loved that this can be done with one hand for fast clean-up. Price at time of publish: $149.99 Weight: 5.25 lbs | Battery runtime: 45 min | Suction power: 22 kPa | Capacity: 0.7L People / Henry Wortock

Easiest to Maneuver LG CordZero Kompressor Universal Power ThinQ Stick Vacuum 4.2 LG View On Walmart View On Best Buy View On Home Depot Pros Adjustable height telescoping wand

Portable charging dock

Two batteries Cons Pricey The Dyson is great for maneuverability because it can glide around hard floors, and the Belife V12 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is great because it could easily transition between surfaces, but what made this LG model especially maneuverable was its telescoping wand: it adjusts to any height, allowing each user to customize to their height preference (read; no more hunching over or feeling like the vacuum handle is hitting at an awkward level). We also loved that it came with two batteries and a portable charging dock that made it easy to throw it on the charger in between tests. Although it was a little hard to get all the debris out of the dust canister, we did love that it had a compressor lever that allowed us to really utilize that one-liter capacity. Overall, we loved this vacuum’s mobility, and even though it’s a bit pricey, you certainly get what you pay for. Price at time of publish: $599 Weight: 5.95 lbs | Battery runtime: 120 min (across two) | Suction power: 370 W | Capacity: 1L

Best Budget Bissell 3061 Featherweight Cordless Stick Vacuum 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Great value

Really good with hair

Easy assembly Cons Took a little longer than other vacuums to pick up all debris If you’re looking for a vacuum that will get the job done without a hefty price tag, this Bissell may be the best choice for you. We loved that this vacuum performed nearly just as well as all our other winners, but for less than half the price in some cases. This vacuum picked up almost all of our scattered debris in under a minute – just leaving a few un-popped popcorn kernels that scattered on hard floors – and was great at picking up hair, taking less than 20 seconds to pick it up in all four of our tests. This vacuum was easy to maneuver, easy to empty, and effectively picked up most all debris. It just doesn’t come with some of the fancier bells and whistles that other vacuums do, like the LG CordZero™ Kompressor® Universal Power ThinQ Stick Vacuum, which has more attachments, a dock, and on-unit attachment storage. Price at time of publish: $115 Weight: 5.8 lbs | Battery runtime: 20 min | Suction power: Not listed | Capacity: Not listed People / Henry Wortock

Best for Pet Owners Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy Pros Easy to clean hair out of roller

3 suction levels Cons Not the best value Owners of pets who shed: this may be the vacuum for you. If your main concern is hair – human or pet – this vacuum is great. We had no trouble picking up hair on all four of our surfaces, and even though some of it got caught up in the roller brush, we loved that the roller was super easy to remove from the head, which made it really easy to clean. We also found that it picked up regular debris just as well. As for cleaning out the dust bin, this was one of the easiest to empty, with all of the debris falling out with just one shake. With the head measuring only 2.5 inches tall, we found that this vacuum was great for maneuvering in tight spaces, around sharp corners, and under raised sofas. We felt that this vacuum was great for a cordless version, its functionality falling somewhere between the average cordless and a big clunky upright. We think it would make a great choice if you wanted just one vacuum, even for big jobs, and wanted to skip getting an upright as well! Being a cordless stick vacuum, though, we did feel that it was a little expensive, and wished that it came with more attachments, an extra battery, or had on-unit attachment storage for the higher price tag. Price at time of publish: $249.99 Weight: 6 lbs | Battery runtime: 60 min | Suction power: 200 AW | Capacity: 0.8L People / Henry Wortock

Best Battery Life Black+Decker BSV2020G Power Series Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Farmandfleet.com Pros Strong, high-power suction

Long-lasting battery

Easy to maneuver Cons It was hard to snap the dust canister back into place Perhaps the most notable element of this cordless stick vacuum was its exceptional battery life. We didn’t have to charge this battery at all throughout our testing, and were impressed that when we'd finished, the battery life indicator was still showing 3 out of 3 bars. This battery is also special because it’s interchangeable with other 20V Black + Decker tools – and comes with a mountable charger that allows you to charge the battery by itself or in the vacuum. Plus, we found that this vacuum was able to hold its charge even considering its incredibly high suction power – which was so high it pulled up our test carpet! If you’re looking for a vacuum that’ll get you through big messes, this one would be a great choice. It was also great with maneuverability, angling around awkward shapes with ease. The only difficulty we found with this vacuum was snapping the dust canister back into place after emptying. Otherwise, this vacuum performed incredibly well at a fraction of the cost of more expensive models that we tested. Price at time of publish: $174.23 Weight: 6 lbs | Battery runtime: 55 min | Suction power: Not listed | Capacity: 0.65L People / Henry Wortock