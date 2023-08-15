Here, we tested dozens of best-selling options to find our top picks for blankets, clothes, long-term use, and many more.

We all have areas of our homes that are overflowing. For some, it’s the linen closet with clunky comforters, oversized sheets, and blankets. For others, it’s their everyday closet that simply can’t contain all the many styles and seasons that make up their wardrobe. And for most of us, it’s packing for a trip where you need many options to fit different activities and climates. For all of these, the best storage solution is vacuum seal bags. As you can guess by the name, they help to cut back on space because they remove (ahem, vacuum) all of the air from the bag, allowing them to shrink from 10 to 50 percent of their size.

The material is thin but sturdy and durable. Cons Some of the items we stored in the bag wrinkled after sealing. No matter if you’re storing extra sheets, a landslide of clothes, pillows, blankets, or any other soft piece of fabric, this vacuum seal storage bag won’t disappoint you. It wins our top choice after testing dozens of options — and for good reason. The best way to think about it? As a Mary Poppins bag: You won’t believe everything you can put inside and still have room to spare. It’s straightforward to use, it’s sturdy and structured, and it shrinks to a surprisingly small size. Oh — and it’s budget-friendly! To test this Target best-seller, we stored two pillows and three sheet sets in one of these extra-large compression bags. After placing everything inside, we could have fit more! We loaded the bag, sealed it, opened the air valve, flipped the switch, and removed the air in less than two minutes. This pick doesn’t come with a pump, but we used a shop vacuum to remove the air. Once the air was removed, the bag was significantly smaller, fitting easily under the bed. We estimate you could probably stack two of these on top of one another, and it would still fit under the bed. The plastic material is thin but amazingly durable, allowing us to tug, pull and push against it without any damage. We left it for 24 hours, and nothing changed: It was still airtight, with no signs of air leakage. We submerged the bag in water for a minute, and everything inside remained completely dry. When we removed our goods from the bag, they were wrinkly, but the wrinkles appeared super easy to iron or wash out. And the pillows fluffed up fully within an hour. For the price, you can’t go wrong when investing in this reliable and helpful vacuum seal storage bag from Target. Price at time of publish: $12.00 Material Type: Polypropylene, nylon, polyethylene | Dimensions: 40 x 27 inches | Quantity: 2 People / Dera Burreson

The zipper closure makes it easy to open and close the bag. Cons When you remove items after storing them in the sealed bag, they appear wrinkled. Organizing tasks are rarely fun but often time-consuming: going through a seasonal change in your home, packing away old baby clothes, or figuring out a way to condense everything you own without a trip to the thrift store. Though we can’t solve the problem of storage space in every home, we can help make the process a little more enjoyable by recommending this vacuum seal bag option that features a unique design and ample room to add bulky objects. Unlike others, the bottom of this bag is three-dimensional and stands upright on its own, making it easier to stuff fluffy objects, like pillows and duvet covers, without infringing the maximum fill line. The name says it all for our pick for best overall runner-up: This vacuum seal storage bag is truly magical. Compressing two pillows and three sheet sets in record time was super-fast and easy. Like others on our list, the process only requires the vacuum tube to be placed over the port opening and turned on. The port itself is self-sealing, which gave us ease when removing the hose. Once compressed, the bag felt much smaller, giving us ample room to place several on top of one another under the bed or in a closet. The thick material was another benefit since we didn’t need to worry about it ripping or tearing. The zipper at the top was the most effective of all of the vacuum seal bags we tested: We were able to easily unzip and rezip the bag with ease. It held up in the waterproof test and remained just as compactly packed 24 hours later. However, in this short time, the sheets did appear overly wrinkly — a drawback if you don’t want to launder your items after storage to remove the ripples. Price at time of publish: $24.88 Material Type: Polymers | Dimensions: 27.5 x 39.35 x 12.6 inches | Quantity: 6 People / Henry Wortock

When put to the test, this vacuum seal storage bag fits the number of items it claims to. Cons We couldn’t find any! Bigger house, many people — more problems? Not so much when you bank on these vacuum storage bags from Gongshi that win our pick for the best budget vacuum seal storage bags. This set comes with three bags each in jumbo, large, medium, and small sizes, and a hand pump — talk about a bargain! To put these seemingly too-good-to-be-true bags to the test, we tested the largest one, which easily fit five queen-size sheet sets. While we don’t think it could squeeze in an additional one, it was effective at storing the sets and lived up to its capacity claim. To remove the air, you close the bag through a slider, twist off the cap, attach the included pump, and begin the process. Right away, the air will start to shrink. It will take longer to compress the items if you use the hand pump, and we found using a vacuum was much faster. We estimate the bag shrunk up to 10 percent of the original size — an impressive feat with five sets of sheets. We let the bag rest for over 24 hours and didn’t notice any air leakage. Since this bargain find is also marketed as waterproof, we submerged the bag underwater — and everything inside remained dry. From a design perspective, the bags look well made, and the plastic is thick enough to be strong and reliable but thin enough to allow full compression. Thicker plastic could fight against the force of the vacuum. Since you get 12 bags, you could easily store many fabric items. Last but not least: the bags are individually labeled with their size, with visible fill-ines and no-brainer instructions that make cleaning out the closet that much easier and less stressful. Price at time of publish: $19.98 (orig. $32) Material Type: Plastic | Dimensions: Jumbo (40 x 30 inches), large (32 x 24 inches), medium (28 x 20 inches), small (24 x 16 inches) | Quantity: 12 People / Henry Wortock

This vacuum seal storage bag is at a great price point compared to others we tested. Cons This vacuum seal storage bag’s opening is smaller than others. In a dream world, we’d all have a walk-in closet, a la Lisa's never-ending closet in And Just Like That, but sadly, the reality is much grimmer. When your shopping habits outweigh your storage capacity, you need a vacuum seal bag that holds many (many!) clothes. We recommend this affordable tightly-sealed option that was not only easy to use but fairly dramatic in its shrinking capabilities. The extra-large size truly felt massive — we could easily fit in one duvet and two sheet sets. This could likely equate to many summer dresses, shorts, and bathing suits. Our only wish is that the opening was larger to make it easier to place items inside before compressing. We appreciated how easy it was to compress the bag by screwing off the port cap, placing the vacuum hose over the opening, and turning it on. After finishing the compression, the valve seemed to self-seal, so very little air escaped before shutting the port. The bag shrunk significantly and easily fit under a bed and on a shelf. It’s worth noting that although it is marketed as a cube, it did not appear different from a regular vacuum seal bag. After 24 hours, the bag looked just as we left it, and overall, it felt very tightly sealed for reliable storage. When we removed the items, there didn’t seem to be any damage or change in the shape — a big win compared to others. At first glance and touch, the nylon material seemed quite thin, so we were pleasantly surprised by how well it held up. This set comes with two jumbo bags — likely enough to store most of your seasonal closet until it is time to switch to the next. Price at time of publish: $13.29 Material Type: Nylon | Dimensions: 23.5 x 35 x 11 inches | Quantity: 2 People / Dera Burreson

All of the items in the bag fluffed out easily after storage. Cons This vacuum storage seal bag is durable, but it does have a very thin lining. Ziploc is a brand that’s now an eponym for plastic bags. Though most have these on hand for food storage, they also offer vacuum sealers for oversized goods. We tested their durability and capacity, ultimately giving them our top waterproof solution. We tried to store 10 large, plush bath towels to get started since Ziploc claims it can hold 10 sweaters in its three large vacuum seal bags, but we love that Ziploc also offers travel-size versions of this impressive bag. We were able to compress six towels effectively, and compared to other storage bags we’ve used for traveling, the Ziploc bag definitely allowed more air to be extracted. The bag shrinks to a compact size, making it fast and easy to store. Sealing the bag is much like any other Ziploc bag: Slide a white clip at the zipper lock, attach the vacuum to a white circular disc, flip open the cap, place the end of the vacuum hose on top, and turn on the vacuum. We found that the bag immediately started decompressing, and while it didn’t come with an included pump, the process was straightforward. The drawback of this vacuum seal bag is the lining: it’s very thin, with a small mixture of bubble wrap. We were worried about our fingernail puncturing a hole when attempting to stuff as many towels as possible. However, while it seems less durable than others, it passes the waterproof test with flying colors. It stayed compressed and kept water out despite submerging, with no water seeping into the bag. The plastic, although wrinkled, seemed to retain its shape, and while the towel nearest the valve had the impression of the bottom of the valve, it was easily fluffed back out. These bags perform well for a waterproof vacuum seal storage bag and offer a great, reliable resource. If you don’t need to save on space, it’s worth noting that a plastic container costs about the same. Price at time of publish: $7.35 (orig. $10.99) Material Type: Plastic | Dimensions: 21.5 x 33.5 inches | Quantity: 2 People / Dera Burreson

This vacuum seal storage bag set includes an effective, easy-to-use pump. Cons None we could find! If you want to utilize all of the benefits of vacuum seal bags, but you don’t have a vacuum you can attach, a pump will do the trick. And if you don’t have a hand pump? Don’t sweat it; this budget-friendly 10-pack not only comes with two jumbo, large, medium, small, and roll-up bags but an included pump, too. We tested the smallest bag, which fit two thick bath towels — which we found impressive for the size. To seal the bag, you place the white clip on the end of the closure and slide it to the other side. A fun design feature is the closure is made of two colors, so you can visibly see if it is closed. To compress this vacuum seal bag, unscrew the cap in the middle of the bag and screw the pump on until it stops moving. Then, it’s time to pump! We found the included pump worked surprisingly quickly and well — and wasn’t tiring. Once the bag was compressed, it shrank about a quarter of its size and fit easily under the bed. In terms of texture and design, these storage bags feel like a thin layer of bubble wrap, yet they were durable enough to allow us to really push and pull to place the towels inside without any worry of holes, tears, or rips. The bag retained its shape and universal thickness, and all items removed from the bag after immersion in water were completely dry. Over 24 hours, it seemed to stay exactly the same — with no air leakage detected. Overall? This one is a win-win — no vacuum required. Price at time of publish: $16.99 Material Type: Polypropylene | Dimensions: Carry-on size (15.7 x 19.7 inches), jumbo (27.5 x 39.4 inches), large (21.7 x 33.5 inches), medium (19.7 x 27.5 inches), small (15.7 x 23.6 inches) | Quantity: 10 People / Dera Burreson

This vacuum seal storage bag features a unique plaid design that’s a standout from others. Cons This vacuum seal storage bag doesn’t have a stop line on the bag, which can be tricky to eyeball. Whether you’re storing until next summer or for many years, a reliable vacuum seal storage bag will ensure your items are safely compressed. We are fans of this easy-to-use and durable vacuum bag for long-term storage. When we put it to the test, it easily compressed five sheet sets with no room to spare. It seemed very appropriately sized for what is advertised for a space-saving bag of this size. Though this vacuum seal set did come with a pump, we found using a vacuum was much faster and easier. The process reminded us of using a standard plastic bag for pantry or food items since it had a plastic slide to help seal it. To compress the items, you unscrew the cap from the port, attach a vacuum and turn it on. Within seconds, the air was removed, and we were ready to store items in less than a minute. The only drawback of the compression process is that, unlike other bags on our list, this option doesn’t have a ‘fill line,’ so it can be tricky to guess when the bag has reached its maximum capacity. Given the density of the items inside, we estimate the bag compressed by about 10 percent, which seemed reasonable. Storing it under the bed or on a shelf was no problem. The plastic material felt sturdy, and we didn’t worry about tearing it when filling it up with the sheet sets. Interestingly, the material on the bag was different on the top versus the bottom: the more flexible top material feels less likely to crack over time. However, it's textured, so it leaves dents on the items. The material on the bottom is similar to the other bags we tested. When left over 24 hours, the bag still appeared to be sealed, compressed, and without any air leakage. It also passed the waterproof test. If you’re a stickler for design, it’s worth noting the unique, brightly colored plaid motif of this vacuum seal bag. It’s not a match for every aesthetic, but you might care more about the functionality, size, and value since you probably won’t see it when it’s stored far away. Price at time of publish: $15.99 Material Type: Extra thick plastic film | Dimensions: 19.7 x 27.5 inches | Quantity: 6 People / Henry Wortock

We love the ample size and capacity this storage bag offers. Cons The zip tag is packaged separately and was tricky to install. If you’re anything like us, the very sight of an overflowing linen pantry can cause a mid-day cleaning panic. Rather than trying to wrestle with sheet sets, comforters, or other oversized essentials, this extra large vacuum seal storage bag saves you the hassle. We were able to store two pillows and three sheet sets with ease — and the bag could accommodate an estimated 25 to 50 percent more. While this bag doesn’t come with a matching pump, sealing the bag took less than 30 seconds using a shop vacuum, simply by unscrewing and removing the valve cover, holding the vacuum nozzle over the valve on the bag, and removing the air. After sealing, the bag shrank more than 10 inches, allowing us to fold the bag over and store it underneath the bed (or in a small closet or shelf). The bag is crafted out of thick polypropylene and feels very durable. And we didn’t worry about compromising the bag or risking a tear when putting the required items inside, though we wouldn’t recommend storing sharp objects. We left the bag for 24 hours to test for air leakages, and it remained tightly packed and airtight. Since this bag is labeled waterproof, we submerged it under water for one minute, and everything stayed completely dry. Overall, it’s hard to find any negatives to this extra large vacuum seal bag, but if we had to report one, we’d suggest improving the zip tag. It’s packaged separately, and installing it was tricky. Price at time of publish: $35.99 Material Type: Polypropylene | Dimensions: 47 x 35 inches | Quantity: 5 People / Dera Burreson

