We Tested the Best Upright Vacuums of 2023 — These 10 Blew Us Away

To determine which upright vacs live up to their claims, we tested 15 models firsthand. We made several messes on carpet, tile, and hardwood to see which upright vacuums could clean them up quickly, and then we took them home to test them out in our daily lives. We found the best bagged and bagless models, as well as the best upright vacuums to suck up pet hair and more.

When it comes to keeping your home spick and span, you really can't go wrong with a traditional upright vacuum. This type of vacuum is known for its incredible suction power, large dust bin, and longevity. According to cleaning expert Hailey Becnel , an upright vacuum is generally easy to maneuver, endlessly versatile, and usually cost-effective. Plus, you don't have to worry about the battery dying mid-clean since upright vacuums are usually corded.

Best Overall Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Effective on all surfaces

HEPA filter

Large, easy-to-empty canister

Helpful attachments Cons Not ideal for stairs

Harder to push on carpet The Shark Navigator Deluxe was a dream from the moment it came out of the box. This upright vacuum was super easy to assemble — the instructions were straightforward, and there were only three parts to click together. This vacuum performed remarkably well on all flooring surfaces (including hard floors, grouted tile, and carpet), effortlessly sucking up all the debris and hair in one or two passes. It also transitioned smoothly between surfaces and was easy to maneuver under furniture and around sharp corners. That said, it was slightly harder to push on high-pile carpet and a little cumbersome on stairs, but this is often the case with upright vacuums. Vacuuming upholstered furniture was a breeze with the pet brush and crevice tool. Thanks to the built-in HEPA filter, the Shark Navigator Deluxe also traps and removes dust, pollen, dander, and other allergens from your indoor hair. The noise level was about average — not excessively loud, but also not ideal for holding a conversation. We found emptying the dirt canister to be easy enough. It detaches without a fuss and empties without making another mess. Considering the powerful suction, user-friendly design, and overall versatility, we think this vacuum is fairly priced and wouldn't hesitate to recommend it to anyone in the market for an upright model. Price at Time of Publish: $179.99 (orig. $219.99) Dimensions: 45.5 x 15 x 11.5 inches | Dirt Cup Size: 3.4 liters | Cord Length: 25 feet | Attachments: Pet brush, duster, crevice tool, long-reach hose, floor brush nozzle

Best Budget Hart Pro Bagless Upright Vacuum with HEPA Media Filter 4.8 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Great value

Good suction power

On-unit attachment storage Cons Not ideal for high-pile carpet

Slightly cumbersome On a budget? The Hart Pro is an excellent choice. Though a couple of parts were wedged tightly into styrofoam, this vacuum was easy enough to assemble and set up. It had good suction power and moved pretty effortlessly on most surfaces. While it took a bit more elbow grease to roll it back and forth over high-pile carpet, it still picked up almost all the debris and hair in just a few passes. We thought the Hart Pro transitioned well across different surfaces and was generally easy to maneuver. But at over 17 pounds, it's on the heavier side for an upright model. This makes it slightly cumbersome, especially when using it on stairs. Still, the cord length was plenty long, and the on-unit storage was really handy when swapping out the attachments. All in all, this vacuum cleaner is an incredible value. For this much suction power at only $100, we recommend it without hesitation. Price at Time of Publish: $101 Dimensions: Not listed | Dirt Cup Size: Not listed | Cord Length: Not listed | Attachments: Crevice tool, pet upholstery tool

Best Investment Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra 4.8 Amazon View On Target View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros Powerful suction on hard floors and carpet

Extra-long power cord

Five-year warranty Cons Confusing setup

Somewhat heavy If you're open to investing in a higher-end model, Dyson is the way to go. The setup process for the Ball Animal 3 Extra was, unfortunately, not very straightforward. The directions have pictures showing how everything connects, but without written instructions, it just wasn't intuitive, but once you get this upright vacuum assembled, you'll be impressed. This powerhouse appliance does excellent work on both hard floors and carpets — effortlessly picking up dirt, coffee grounds, dry cereal, and hair — and transitioning smoothly between surfaces. This vacuum has an extra-long 35-foot power cord. It maneuvers well into corners and around furniture, and the attachments help you get into small nooks and crannies. That said, it's pretty heavy, which makes it hard to move up and down stairs. The noise level is about average — not quiet but also not deafeningly loud. Though the price is undoubtedly steep, you can count on Dyson for reliable quality, plus it's backed by a five-year warranty. Price at Time of Publish: $499.99 Dimensions: 42 x 15.5 x 11 inches | Dirt Cup Size: 2.1 liters | Cord Length: 35 feet | Attachments: Combination tool, stair tool, turbine tool, grooming tool

Best for Pet Hair Shark NV151 Navigator Swivel Pro Complete Upright Vacuum 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros Good at removing hair

HEPA filter

Lightweight and quiet Cons Hard-to-reach power button

Got pets at home? The Shark Navigator Swivel Pro might be your best bet. This vacuum took about seven minutes to set up — the process would have been quicker if the parts weren't individually wrapped in plastic. It did a great job picking up hair and other types of debris, including coffee grounds and rice. While it wasn't as effective on hard floors, it worked like a champ on both low- and high-pile carpet. And the attachments made removing hair from upholstery a breeze. This vacuum also has a HEPA filter, which helps capture pet dander, dust, pollen, and other allergens from your air. Weighing just over 13 pounds, the Swivel Pro is one of the lightest options we tried. It's also notably quiet, so it probably won't disrupt others talking or watching TV in the same room. We didn't like the location of the power button, as you have to bend down to turn it on and off, but considering the overall performance and feature-rich design, we think the price is right on point. Price at Time of Publish: $128 Dimensions: 45.5 x 12 x 9.5 inches | Dirt Cup Size: 3.8 liters | Cord Length: 25 feet | Attachments: Crevice tool, dust brush, turbo brush

Best Bagged Kenmore 31150 Floor Care Elite Upright Bagged Vacuum 4.4 Walmart View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Kohls.com Pros Easy-to-change bags

HEPA filter

Extra-long power cord Cons Screwdriver required for setup

Heavier than average For those who prefer traditional bagged over bagless designs, we recommend the Kenmore Floor Care Elite. This vacuum took about 10 minutes to set up because it calls for a Phillips screwdriver to attach the parts. But once we had it assembled, we were impressed with the overall design. It has two modes (floor and carpet) and did a good job of picking up virtually all the debris during our tests, including dried rice grains and hair. (The hair got caught in the rotator brush, but it was easy enough to remove with scissors.) It also has a HEPA filter that helps eliminate allergens from your air. The Kenmore Floor Care Elite moves around with ease and has an extra-long 35-foot power cord. Instead of a reusable canister, this upright vacuum uses disposable bags. While changing them out is a simple process, we should note it's an added expense, as you have to keep more on hand. Weighing over 21 pounds, this is one of the heavier vacuums we tested, so it's not the best for cleaning stairs. But in the end, we were satisfied with its performance and think it's reasonably priced. Price at Time of Publish: $319.99 Dimensions: 46 x 14 x 14 inches | Dirt Cup Size: N/A | Cord Length: 35 feet | Attachments: Dust brush, crevice tool, bare floor tool, extension wand People / Rachel Marek

Best Bagless Shark AZ2002 Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros Powerful suction

Easy to maneuver

HEPA filter

Can convert to a handheld vac Cons Pricey

Somewhat loud This upright Shark vacuum is extremely powerful and easy to use. With just four pieces to connect and straightforward instructions, the Shark Vertex took under five minutes to set up. This upright vacuum was exceptionally good at picking up all types of debris, though larger pieces like dried rice required a second pass. It worked well on multiple types of flooring (though it struggled a bit on grouted tile) and transitioned smoothly between surfaces. The pet and crevice tools came in handy when picking up hair and vacuuming upholstery. You can also detach the base and use it as a handheld vacuum to clean shelves, countertops, curtains, or furniture. This vacuum is pretty loud, which isn't really surprising, considering the powerful motor. We found it easy to maneuver, thanks to the long power cord, pivoting head, and smooth, self-propelled roller. It also has a large dirt canister and a built-in HEPA filter for removing dust and dander from your indoor air. Price at Time of Publish: $348.98 Dimensions: 46.5 x 15 x 12 inches | Dirt Cup Size: 3.8 liters | Cord Length: 30 feet | Attachments: Pet tool, dust brush, pet power brush

Best Lightweight Shark NV501 Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros Easy to set up

Useful attachments

Works well on stairs Cons Very loud

Somewhat bulky Becnel says lightweight models are ideal, like the Shark Rotator, which weighs just over 14 pounds. This upright vacuum was incredibly simple to set up — we didn't even need to look at the instructions to figure out how the parts snapped together. Though it's not as compact as others we tried, which makes it harder to reach under furniture, we found it generally easy to maneuver. And the attachments worked well for cleaning hard-to-reach areas. The Shark Rotator sucked up everything in its path on all flooring surfaces and even stairs. It's very loud, though, so don't expect to be able to hold conversations while it's running. The dirt cup is larger than most (nearly 4 liters) and a piece of cake to empty. This vacuum also has a HEPA filter to help clean your indoor air. While we wouldn't call it budget-friendly, we think the price tag is reasonable, considering the high-quality, efficient design. Price at Time of Publish: $209.99 (orig. $299.99) Dimensions: 46 x 12 x 12 inches | Dirt Cup Size: 3.8 liters | Cord Length: 30 feet | Attachments: Dusting brush, pet brush, wide pet tool, straight suction nozzle

Best for Carpet Shark AZ1002 Apex Upright Vacuum 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros Works well on medium- and high-pile

Easy to push

Convenient handheld attachment Cons Small dirt cup

Pricey If you have wall-to-wall carpeting at home, go with the Shark Apex. This vacuum was easy to assemble, though unboxing and removing the plastic from the individually wrapped parts took some time. There are three settings for different flooring types, which you'll have to change before moving it onto a new surface. It worked well enough on hard floors but performed best on carpet, especially medium- and high-pile. Not only that, but the Apex was easy to maneuver, pushing back and forth with minimal effort. The handheld "Lift-Away" attachment was useful for cleaning stairs, and the crevice tool helped us remove debris from furniture upholstery. One thing to note is that the dirt canister is on the smaller side for an upright model, but it's still big enough to get you through a single vacuuming session. Other than that, the price is a bit steep, but it might be worth the investment if you're looking for an effective solution for cleaning a high-pile carpet or rug. Price at Time of Publish: $329.99 (orig. $368) Dimensions: 46 x 12 x 11 inches | Dirt Cup Size: 0.8 liters | Cord Length: 30 feet | Attachments: Crevice tool, upholstery tool

Best for Tile Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Vacuum Cleaner 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Wayfair Pros Reasonably priced

Easy setup

Mess-free emptying Cons No HEPA filter

If you have tile floors at home, we recommend the Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind. This vacuum took almost no time to set up — all you have to do is pop on the handle. It performed really well on hard floors, particularly grouted tile, removing all the debris and hair during our tests. It also did a decent job cleaning medium-pile rugs and carpets. While it's easy to maneuver on flat surfaces, it's somewhat heavy compared to a stick vac, which makes it a little harder to move up and down stairs. The CleanView Swivel is about average in terms of noise level, and emptying the dirt canister is an easy, mess-free process. Bear in mind this vacuum cleaner doesn't have a HEPA filter. But considering the simple setup process and all-around effective design, we think the lower-than-average price tag makes it worth buying. Price at Time of Publish: $135.09 (orig. $175.09) Dimensions: 46 x 14 x 13 inches | Dirt Cup Size: 1 liter | Cord Length: 27 feet | Attachments: Dusting brush, crevice tool, motorized brush People / Rachel Marek