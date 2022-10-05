Shopping The 10 Best UOMA Beauty Products of 2022 By Bianca Lambert Updated on October 5, 2022 04:19 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. UOMA I, like most Black women, have at least one photo where the flash of the camera revealed a chalky-looking foundation that was supposed to be my perfect match. So when I find a brand that shows that they actually put in the work and take note of our undertones through their products, I take immediate interest. I grew up supporting brands founded by pioneers like Eunice Johnson and Iman, and now there is a new collective of founders like Sharon Chuter building brands like UOMA Beauty that center women's needs beyond the shade tan. When I was first introduced to UOMA Beauty, I loved the range of products. If you aren't familiar with the brand's history, UOMA Beauty launched with 108 products — including 51 shades of foundation — in 2019. (Yes, 108!) But Chuter's ability to launch her brand with a full range of products isn't a surprise, thanks to her previous work as an executive with LVMH. Chuter has since founded a non-profit, Pull Up For Change, that holds brands accountable for making space for diversity and creating lasting change within their organizations. Chuter's work within the beauty industry, she says, inspired her entrepreneurial journey. "After moving to Australia and working my way up through some of the biggest multinational beauty and consumer brands — from L'Oréal to Benefit Cosmetics — I found myself frustrated by the beauty industry's inability to create products that cater to a diverse audience and range of skin colors," she tells PEOPLE. "Through UOMA Beauty, I can use my voice as an advocate for self-love and authentic self-expression to challenge the system with products that are not only groundbreaking in innovation but are exceptional in quality." Chuter's other inspiration: her African heritage. Through the UOMA — a word that means "beautiful" in Igbo — community, she wants to share it with everyone. 'All are welcome to this beautiful tribe,' she tells us." Read on to shop and learn more about our favorite UOMA Beauty products. Uoma Beauty Say What?! Foundation 4 UOMA Beauty View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Shopbop.com Aside from the ridiculously impressive 51-shade range, what I love about the foundation is that it's fragrance-free. As someone with sensitive skin, finding a long-wear foundation that evens out my hyperpigmentation while making my pores look teeny is a huge win. This foundation can also flex as a medium- to full-coverage option depending on the look you're going for. I tend to lean into the no-makeup makeup look, so I like to melt this in with a lightweight moisturizer before applying it with a Beauty Blender. Price at time of publish: $39 Type: Foundation | Size: 1 oz. | Shades available: 51 UOMA Beauty Stay Woke Concealer Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Beautybay.com We've all heard the saying, "a little goes a long way" with some complexion product formulas, and that's true for this brightening concealer. I can be a bit heavy-handed when applying concealer because I'm trying to fade my dark spots, but with this one, that's not needed. From using under the eyes to covering dark spots on my face, I just need a few dots. Price at time of publish: $25 Type: Concealer | Size: 0.17 oz. | Shades available: 20 Uoma Beauty Trippin Smooth Primer Uoma Beauty View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Uomabeauty.com A multi-tasking product is always on my beauty do list. In this case, this water-resistant, talc-free powder can do it all: bake, set, and prime. The jar is unique as well, designed for your brush to fit inside and easily tap off any excess product for a mess-free and even application. Price at time of publish: $29.50 Type: Powder | Size: 0.35 oz. | Shades: 4

Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Matte Lipstick Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Shopbop.com Recently reformulated to be 100-percent vegan, this matte lipstick is a fan favorite; just look at the reviews. The lippie comes in 19 shades, each named after Black icons. It's hard to select a favorite, but I especially love Brenda and Sade. Before wearing a matte formula, I always give my lips a bit of TLC to remove any dead skin, and luckily this formula is forgiving and doesn't amplify lines or dry lips. Price at time of publish: $24 Type: Lipstick | Size: 0.12 oz. | Shades: 19

UOMA Beauty Black Magic Hypnotic Impact High Shine Lipstick Ulta View On Ulta View On Shopbop.com View On Uomabeauty.com The packaging and presentation of the lipstick had me at first glance. If matte formulas aren't your go-to, this new release gives color payoff and high shine (think: a gloss but more pigmented). Like the matte formula, this too is 100-percent vegan. The shade range is a little smaller for this offering, but the eight-shade range gives you the essentials: five nudes and three reds/pinks. Price at time of publish: $24 Type: Lipstick | Size: 0.12 oz. | Shades: 8 Uoma Beauty Afro.Dis.Iac Liquid Eyeliner Uoma Beauty View On Ulta View On Nordstromrack.com View On Uomabeauty.com I love a product that meets my beauty needs and does good. The jet black formula is a must-have for building cat-eye looks and has recently undergone a redesign with an ultra-fine tip and 80 percent more product at the same price as the original. This time around, UOMA is partnering with the Make It Black initiative launched by Pull Up For Change, and proceeds from the sale of each Afro.Dis.Iac Liquid Eyeliner will go towards the Pull Up For Change Small Business Impact Fund. Price at time of publish: $18 Type: Eyeliner | Size: 0.01 oz. | Shades: 1

UOMA BEAUTY High Life Highlighting & Contour Face Palette Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Uomabeauty.com You won't find this palette everywhere as it's a Nordstrom-exclusive, but don't worry — you don't need to visit a storefront as it's available online. Toting around multiple products for highlighting and contouring isn't the most travel-friendly, but this palette, filled with two blingy highlighters (one highlighting blush and one sculpting bronzer) makes adding depth to your face a breeze without taking up too much space in your makeup case or carry-on. Price at time of publish: $39 Type: Palette | Size: 0.19 oz. | Shades: 2 The Best Lighted Makeup Mirrors We Tested in Our Lab Uoma Salute to the Sun Lipstick UOMA Beauty View On Nordstrom View On Shopbop.com View On Uomabeauty.com This is a limited edition newbie featuring shades inspired by the powerful female pharaohs. Like the original Black Magic lipsticks, this gloss-lipstick hybrid comes in three shades: Nefertiti in blush pink, Cleopatra in a warm tone pink, and Hatshepsut in a warm tone pink a deep rosy brown. Price at time of publish: $24 Type: Lipstick | Size: 0.12 oz. | Shades: 3 Uoma Beauty Salute to the Sun Face and Body Highlighter Uoma Beauty View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Shopbop.com No matter the season, highlighter is always in. This new drop features three shades — Nubian glow (bronze), New gold (true gold), and Quartz glow (rose gold) — and is super versatile and can be applied to the face and body. Formulated with a blend of micro pearls, a pigment-free, crystal gel base, and carrot oil (an ingredient rich in antioxidants that also helps protect the skin from sun damage), packing this for your next vacation is a no-brainer. Price at time of publish: $25 Type: Highlighter | Size: 0.68 oz. | Shades: 3 UOMA Beauty Black Magic Poise Color Palette UOMA Beauty View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Shopbop.com If you’re in search of an eyeshadow palette, investing in this one is a must. Curated with rich mattes, standout metallics, and gold-based shimmers, this water-resistant, long-wear palette gives you the hues to create everything from a neutral everyday look to a sultry nighttime masterpiece. Price at time of publish: $44 Type: Eyeshadow palette | Size: 0.35 oz. | Shades: 3 Frequently Asked Questions Is UOMA Beauty black-owned? Yes, UOMA Beauty is a black-owned beauty brand founded by Sharon Chuter, a Nigerian-born former beauty executive who is now based in LA and London. Chuter is also the CEO and creative director of the brand. Is UOMA Beauty cruelty-free? Yes, all products from UOMA Beauty are cruelty free, according to the brand website. "Cruelty-free" means the products and ingredients are not tested on animals. Where can you buy Uoma Beauty? You can shop for Uoma Beauty products at Ulta, Nordstrom, Wal-Mart, BeautyBay.com, Selfridges, and directly from their site, and UomaBeauty.com. Bianca Lambert is a freelance beauty writer at PEOPLE.com. She has nearly six years of experience in the beauty industry as an editor and creative producer. She has also written and produced content for BuzzFeed, Byrdie, Who What Wear, HuffPost, and more. In addition, she is a long-time supporter of UOMA Beauty. For this roundup, she spoke with UOMA Beauty founder Sharon Chuter and included a wide variety of the brand's best-selling products.