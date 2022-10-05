The 10 Best UOMA Beauty Products of 2022

I, like most Black women, have at least one photo where the flash of the camera revealed a chalky-looking foundation that was supposed to be my perfect match. So when I find a brand that shows that they actually put in the work and take note of our undertones through their products, I take immediate interest. I grew up supporting brands founded by pioneers like Eunice Johnson and Iman, and now there is a new collective of founders like Sharon Chuter building brands like UOMA Beauty that center women's needs beyond the shade tan.

When I was first introduced to UOMA Beauty, I loved the range of products. If you aren't familiar with the brand's history, UOMA Beauty launched with 108 products — including 51 shades of foundation — in 2019. (Yes, 108!) But Chuter's ability to launch her brand with a full range of products isn't a surprise, thanks to her previous work as an executive with LVMH. Chuter has since founded a non-profit, Pull Up For Change, that holds brands accountable for making space for diversity and creating lasting change within their organizations.

Chuter's work within the beauty industry, she says, inspired her entrepreneurial journey. "After moving to Australia and working my way up through some of the biggest multinational beauty and consumer brands — from L'Oréal to Benefit Cosmetics — I found myself frustrated by the beauty industry's inability to create products that cater to a diverse audience and range of skin colors," she tells PEOPLE.

"Through UOMA Beauty, I can use my voice as an advocate for self-love and authentic self-expression to challenge the system with products that are not only groundbreaking in innovation but are exceptional in quality." Chuter's other inspiration: her African heritage. Through the UOMA — a word that means "beautiful” in Igbo — community, she wants to share it with everyone. 'All are welcome to this beautiful tribe,' she tells us."

Read on to shop and learn more about our favorite UOMA Beauty products.