These Are the 8 Best Underseat Luggage to Buy in 2022

Read on for our favorite underseat luggage, each one put through the paces by our testers.

Organization is also key when it comes to getting through security. “A bag with a laptop sleeve is also great, especially for those that work remotely," Donaldson advises. "Having organizational compartments in the bag is also something that I look for. It’s so much easier going through security when everything has its specific compartments and you can quickly pull out electronics without digging through the bottom of your bag while in line!”

When shopping for a great underseat luggage bag, professional organizer Eryn Donaldson of The Model Home says she considers what other luggage she might have with her. “I look for something that has a trolley sleeve so that I can hook it onto my rolling bag,” she tells PEOPLE. “A shoulder strap is also a nice touch — basically, I like to keep my hands free to carry my phone or anything else.”

Whether you prefer a mini wheeled suitcase or a tote, we found eight bags to fit a variety of needs, preferences, and budgets.

What could be better than finding the perfect piece of underseat luggage to store everything you need for a short trip by plane? (Well, there’s Jason Momoa serving drinks at 30,000 feet, but besides that...) With air travel back on the rise for many of us, PEOPLE Tested checked out 19 pieces of underseat luggage to determine your best bets.

We found this bag to be a good value given its capacity, quality, two carrying options, and multiple zippers and pockets. “I think this product is great for someone on the go, who can just throw all of their things in the bag,” our tester concludes. “I especially like how large the inside is, even though it doesn't look that big on the outside.”

This tote held everything our tester packed inside, with some room to spare: two pairs of pants, two shirts, a jacket, a toiletry bag, a pair of sneakers, and a laptop. Three small exterior pockets hold items you’d like to access during a trip. While the bag offered a ton of space and very little added weight, it was simply too big for the underseat compartment in our testing, despite flipping and squishing. On a larger aircraft with more underseat space, however, we don’t anticipate a fit problem.

If you cringe at the thought of gate announcements asking you to check your wheeled carry-on, consider this featherweight option instead. “As someone who prefers not to use roller bags—airlines love to check bags with wheels when the overhead compartments fill up—I would probably purchase this bag to use,” says our tester. “It's spacious, but light and easy to carry. For a weekend trip, this would be the perfect bag to grab and go.”

In our testing, the bag was too big for the underseat compartment, though it may fit on a larger aircraft with more underseat space

We only truly dinged this tote for value. While this particular underseat tote is well-made and functional, there are comparable alternatives at much lower price points.

“This bag would be perfect for someone who likes stylish and functional bags,” adds the tester. “There aren’t many compartments, so it would also be good for someone who just wants to throw things in it and go.”

The leather details and optional shoulder strap are nice touches on the tote, which opens up to one large compartment that features two interior pockets—one is a buttoned sleeve, and one is a small zippered pocket. An exterior pocket on the front and a luggage sleeve on the back makes it easy to pair this tote with a larger piece of luggage.

Wheels not your thing? Here’s a luxe, yet practical tote bag with tons of space and just the right fit. “Almost everything that I put in this bag fits,” says our tester. That meant two pairs or pants, two shirts, a jacket, a pair of shoes, and a toiletry bag. Large enough to fit a few days’ worth of clothes, but small enough to slide under the seat, this tote is a clear winner in the underseat luggage category.

Given the roominess and smart design, we were disappointed by the bag’s performance on the maneuverability test. The wheels are inline rather than spinner wheels, so it doesn't take corners well. Pushing the bag vertically was difficult, but it did travel smoothly when pulled behind our tester. Struggles with adjusting the extendable handle also contributed to a 3/5 score on maneuverability.

“This bag is very well designed,” says our tester, noting the trolley sleeve, soft handles, and a big outer compartment with two separate zip mesh pockets, and a tablet-sized sleeve with an elastic strap to secure the contents: “This and the additional small pocket above it would be great for easily accessing belongings during your flight without taking your whole bag out. The main compartment has great organization: plastic pocket for toiletries, four separate sleeves and a removable mesh pocket.”

Our tester packed everything for a short trip in this bag with plenty of room to spare. It fit easily under a seat while packed with two pairs of pants, three t-shirts, a bulky sweatshirt, and a pair of heels. The Rockland Melrose bag also features two external pockets and two mesh side pockets, big enough to fit two water bottles.

This bag has inline wheels rather than spinner wheels, which means it doesn’t take corners well

Just be aware of over-packing if you don’t want to rely on the overhead compartment. “This bag checks off a lot of boxes. It's easy to maneuver, fashionable, and fits a good amount of clothes. However, be aware of how much it bulges and how much you pack.”

Maneuverability is the biggest selling point on this bag in particular. “It rolled super smoothly across the floor, easy around corners, little resistance,” says our tester. “The bag has four wheels that jut out about two inches from the bottom of the bag.” The ease of maneuverability alone justified the price tag for her, and the aesthetics and compartments were icing on the cake.

In our testing, however, the front of the bag bulged with the items inside, giving our tester trouble fitting it under the seat. As with other bags we tested, flipping the bag over did the trick, with the flat side facing up.

The Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Underseat Spinner fit two days worth of thick clothes comfortably in our tests, along with shoes and a toiletry bag. “Cute and fashionable, the gold accessories make for a nice pop,” notes our tester. Straps on the inside keep your clothes in place, plus there’s a plethora of pockets: two interior stretch pockets, an interior zipper pocket, an exterior pocket on the front, and one on each side.

Still, she says she would recommend the bag for those traveling on a short summer trip (bulky clothes would be problematic), and for those who value the look of their luggage.

The bag moved with ease, and still felt light despite being packed full. Our tester thought the price was high given the size and space: “I think the price is more reflective of the look and appeal of the bag, rather than how much it fits. I think it would be more fitting for it to be $150 or under.”

Despite the compartments that keep everything tucked away and organized, fitting the bag under a seat was a struggle. The zipper tassels got stuck or in the way for our tester, who also packed the bag full. “However, when I flipped the luggage face-down, it fit under the space with greater ease," they shared. "I like its compartments and the compactness of the bag, but I dislike the struggle it may take to fit under the seat when packed to capacity (especially as an over-packer).”

The aesthetics are a big draw, too. “It has a nice vintage look with the brown and gold accents,” our tester adds.

You’ve got compartments galore with the Steve Madden Underseat Wheeled Bag, making it our top choice for toiletries. “I really love the compartments within the bag that allow spaces for all the small things you travel with, and there is a zippable clear compartment that is great for easily finding items as well,” says our tester.

“I think this would be great for a frequent flyer, or weekender who likes a suitcase and space is an issue,” says the tester. “It's super-versatile for either a flight or a weekend trip.”

The bag moved smoothly across the floor when we tested it on an obstacle course, and thanks to the padded handle, it’s comfortable to pick up and carry as needed. The wheels are fixed and easy to use.

What the High Sierra Endeavor may lack in overstuffing capabilities, it makes up for it with useful features, like a padded handle at the top, which makes it comfortable to carry. There are also a ton of specialized pockets to store a laptop, sunglasses, phone, shoes, water bottle, and more. “You wouldn’t really need any other bag to take with you on the plane,” adds our tester.

We were able to fit two t-shirts, two pairs of pants, a pair of heels, a toiletry bag, and even had room left in a separate compartment for a large laptop. “It is a great size for a weekend trip or if you just need a few sets of clothes for a longer trip when you are flying,” says our tester. “However, if overstuffed, or at capacity, it is harder to slide under the seat in front of you. I had to flip it over onto the flat side and push it a bit. You wouldn't want to overpack it.”

Our tester found the price to be “decent” for this bag, and “a good option to have for short trips because I don't enjoy having a large bag. It’s a great-looking, functional bag that is sleek to maneuver. A good buy!”

This is a good-looking bag with plenty of color options. There are several pockets and a separator inside for organization, and the USB port is a great feature. The size is good overall, though it was a little snug in our testing to fit this model under a seat. Testing out the bag in our obstacle course, it was extremely smooth to maneuver. The handle and extended handle makes it easy to transition between different types of flooring, escalators, or stairs.

Functionality is the name of the game with the Samsonite Spinner Underseater with USB port. This bag was able to fit all of our tester’s two-day trip belongings, with exterior pockets to store items for quick access while on a plane. The only disappointment was a lack of ties to compress clothing in the suitcase, which would be a nice touch if you wanted to fit more items inside.

Overall, we found the Calpak Hue Mini Carry-on Luggage to be a great value given its performance and bonus extras like well-designed pockets and a built-in look. “I love the stylish look and how easy it was to move around,” says our tester. “This is a functional and sleek bag that would be great to have for quick trips.” Dimensions: Exterior: 16" x 14" x 8", Interior: 14” x 13.75” x 8”︱ Weight: 6.4 lbs︱ Materials : Exterior: Polycarbonate, Interior: Polyester

As for comfort with the suitcase at your feet, our tester says it fits easily in an underseat compartment, and while it is hard-sided, there’s a bit of give, should you need to wedge the bag into a tight spot. Maneuvering the Calpak Hue was a breeze with the four spinner wheels. It felt smooth and sturdy in our testing.

The design impressed us just as much as the capacity. “This bag looks professional, minimalist, and tidy without looking too stuffy or conservative. I love that it has a built-in dial lock,” notes our tester. The only design downside, she adds, was the lack of outer pockets, so small items aren’t easily accessible in flight. Inside, the main compartment is clamshell-style, with one side featuring a zip-around compartment, plus a mesh zip pocket and two sleeves. The other side has two small zip pockets.

For short trips, this mini carry-on has just about everything you might need. Our tester was able to easily fit two pairs of pants, a bomber jacket, flip-flops, three shirts, and a laptop sleeve inside — not bad for a piece of luggage this size.

Things to Consider Before Buying Underseat Luggage

Mobility

Underseat luggage is clearly divided into two camps: With wheels, and without. While having wheels on your bag makes the airport a breeze, what about once you’re seated? “You want to consider if having wheels will take up too much space to give you some leg room,” says flight attendant Casey P. Zack. “A smaller tote can be easily ‘scrunched’ to the side more so than a harder material like plastic.” Of course, this is a personal decision, and Janelle Cohen, professional organizer and author of The Folding book, sees wheels as a priority. “An important feature for any easy trip is four wheels. This makes it super easy to navigate airports and adding a backpack to the handlebar.”

Storage

Zack also suggests asking this question of underseat luggage: “Does it have multiple pockets for easier access to finding items such as headphones, passport, wallet, and keys?” asks Zack. This feature is key for many travelers, both in flight, and for keeping belongings organized at your destination. However, if you’re prone to over-packing, keep in mind that pockets on the outside take away from space on the inside and plan accordingly. “I look for luggage that has no outer pocket because that takes away from the inner storage,” says Cohen.

Quality Control

If you choose a soft bag, check to see if the zipper is dyed to match the bag. “If it is, this is a good sign of quality and that it’s not cheaply made,” says Zack. “It’s also good to check if your items are well kept. If they tend to poke out the fabric too much, this means your bag is cheaply made and could tear easily if packed too tightly.” Professional organizer Eryn Donaldson adds that there are key ways to check a piece of luggage for durability before finding out the hard way. “Looking at things as small as zippers and the fabric quality are important. Look for quality handles and pockets,” she says. “Check the zippers to see if they run smoothly. If it hits a few snags or is difficult to close, this is a definite red flag!”

Weight

“Check out the weight of the bag when empty,” says Donaldson. “If the bag feels a bit heavy while empty, it will certainly be heavy once you put your items in it!” The PEOPLE Tested winners range in weight from 1.6 lbs to 6.4 lbs. And while that may not seem like a big range, the measure of a heavy bag is a personal decision, so carry new luggage around a bit while it’s empty first. If you have any doubts about how cumbersome it will be when packed, opt for something lighter.

How We Tested Underseat Luggage

Our testers independently measured the dimensions of each piece of luggage to confirm that it meets the average airline’s under-seat dimensions of 16” L x 14” W x 9” H. Next, they packed each piece of luggage for a two-day trip, noting how the items fit and if there was any extra room. They took each bag through a maneuverability obstacle course on a lab floor to see how the wheels performed, simulating weaving through foot traffic at an airport. The luggage was placed into a standard size under-seat area, then the tester sat about 12 inches behind it in a chair, noting how easy or difficult it was to slide the bag into the space. Finally, testers rated each piece of luggage on the following attributes: capacity, design, functionality, and maneuverability. After scoring each bag in those categories, the testers learned the retail price of the luggage and then rated its value.



Frequently Asked Questions What size luggage fits under airplane seats? At PEOPLE Tested, we used the average dimensions for an underseat compartment: 16” L x 14” W x 9”. There is a considerable amount of variation among airlines but we found this average to be a good guide. Slightly larger may fit in some cases, or you may have to squish soft-sided luggage to fit.

Should I get hard-sided luggage or a softer bag? “Hard shell luggage is my preference for a carry-on bag because it ensures that you don’t overfill your bag,” says pro organizer Janelle Cohen. If you’re prone to over-packing, or if you need to fit your new underseat luggage under the seat (and not be forced to use the overhead compartment or checking your bag), this is a good option.

Does underseat luggage count as a personal item? Yes. If you’ve got an underseat bag or suitcase that fits under the seat in front of you, you can generally also carry-on a suitcase that fits in the overhead compartment, provided that your particular airline and ticket allows one carry-on and one personal item.

Will an underseat bag or suitcase fit my laptop? Check the specs on each individual piece of luggage to determine whether a laptop will fit and up to what size. This varies among brands and models. You might also consider purchasing a laptop that explicitly features a laptop sleeve, like the Calpak Hue Mini Carry-On, for example.

Will underseat bags fit under the seats of the budget airlines with less space? In general, yes, but check the airline’s website for exact dimensions and follow our tester’s advice on specific models regarding overpacking and how each piece fit in our testing.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

