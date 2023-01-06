In order to find the best under eye patches on the shelves, we reviewed countless products in the category and asked dermatologists for their top picks. From Dieux Skin’s perennial patches to our top pick, RoC's retinol patches with targeted cone delivery, we made note of which patches live up to their promises (and then some).

Taking care of your under-eyes is nothing new in the skincare world. We have gadgets and gizmos aplenty to help target some of the trickiest conditions (see aforementioned dark circles). A skincare routine is not complete without a trusty eye cream, but if you are looking to take your under-eye care up a notch, consider adding one of our expert endorsed patches to your roster.

Fun fact: the skin around your eyes is the thinnest on your entire body. Not-so-fun fact: that also makes it the first place to show signs of aging or the consequences of not getting your full, recommended eight hours of sleep. (Dark circles, we are looking at you.)

Best Overall RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Targeted Patches Target View On Target View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Those looking to target fine lines in the under-eye area. Who It’s Not Good For While the dissolvable cones are an interesting innovation, they feel a bit prickly at first and may bother those with sensitive skin. The sad skincare reality is most products designed to target signs of aging are oftentimes marked up beyond affordability. But these made-for-anywhere patches from RoC earned our top spot for its top-of-the-line ingredient list — hello, retinol and hyaluronic acid — and also for its accessible price point. Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a board certified dermatologist and director of cosmetics and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, recommends these patches for their age-defying ingredients. “Roc Targeted Patches contain a blend of retinol, peptides, and hyaluronic acid to strengthen, plump, and smooth the skin,” he notes. And while the ingredient list may have drawn us in, the delivery system is what made these patches stand out. “These patches use dissolving micro-cones to deliver the active ingredients directly to the skin,” explains Dr. Zeichner. This allows for more targeted, deeper delivery of active ingredients as opposed to just sitting on the surface of the skin. What's important to note, though, is that they may have a slight initial "pinching" feel (though nothing that is too uncomfortable). Price at time of publish: $21.99/1 pair Quantity: 3 Pairs | Active Ingredient: Retinol, hyaluronic acid | Skin Type: All

Best Value Demora 24K Gold Eye Mask Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Those looking to target puffiness and fine lines, as well as frequent travelers who need convenient on-the-go individual sachets. Who It's Not Good For Anyone who likes to reduce their packaging footprint. With over 18,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, we were curious what made these under-eye patches so buzzy. Turns out they visibly help brighten discoloration and even reduce puffiness. The user experience is also commendable as the gel firmly grips the skin so you can wear them comfortably without worrying about the dreaded sliding effect. One Amazon shopper also notes that they're even more enjoyable when you use them after they've chilled in the fridge for an added cooling sensation. While the name insinuates that there is 24K gold in the patches, the ingredient list actually credits plant extracts like rosemary and chamomile and their antioxidant properties which are to thank for their protective, de-puffing prowess — the gold is there for the aesthetics. Finally, these patches are offered at a great value — 20 individual packs of two for $20, 30 packs for $25, 50 packs for $27, etc. However, while this is super convenient for travel, this means that there is more plastic waste holistically. Price at time of publish: $20.69/20 pairs Quantity: 15-, 20-, 30-, 50-, and 100-count | Active ingredients: Resveratrol, Scutellaria baicalensis, rosemary, chamomile | Skin type: All

Best Splurge 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask 111 Skin View On Bloomingdales View On Dermstore Who It’s Good For Someone who values both efficacy and shiny innovation. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking to buy patches on a budget. We will give you a second. Now that you have gotten over the sticker shock, let’s get into why these are worth the hefty price tag. Beloved by beauty editors and celebs like Candice Swanepoel and Bella Hadid, this diamond particle-infused patch targets fine lines, locks in moisture, and soothes the skin. “The–ahem–older I get, the more I reach for eye treatments. I can attest: These celeb-loved eye masks are worth the price tag,” PEOPLE senior beauty editor, Jackie Fields shares. “They are super comfortable and I'm always impressed by how crazy-smooth my skin looks after use. For real: they temporarily shave years off faster than it takes me to drink a cup of coffee.” Price at time of publish: $115/8 pairs; $15/1 pair Quantity: 8 pairs or 1 | Active Ingredients: Argeline, hyaluronic acid, retinol | Skin Type: All

Best for Dark Circles Pacifica Eye Bright Undereye Vitamin C Spot Serum Mask Pacifica View On Target Who It’s Good For These patches are fragrance-free which limit the chance of irritation for those with sensitive skin. Who It’s Not Good For Those in a pinch since these patches frequently sell out. Dark eye circles occur for a variety of reasons. The most common cause is lack of sleep, but they can be more prominent because of excessive alcohol consumption, allergies, or just plain old aging. In more frustrating circumstances, under-eye darkness can happen because of genetics, whether that be thin skin that showcases the pooling of blood under the eyes or pigmentation in the under-eye area. One ingredient that works diligently to combat this, though, is vitamin C: “This antioxidant blocks production of abnormal pigment to brighten the skin,” says Dr. Zeichner. These particular vitamin C-infused patches have rave reviews from users for their ability to actually brighten the under-eye area as well as offer a "tightening" effect. They're also infused with marine plant extracts to hydrate and smooth the skin. Price at time of publish: $5/1 pair Quantity: 1 Pair | Active Ingredient: Vitamin C | Skin Type: All

Best for Fine Lines Dr. Zion x Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks Ulta View On Murad.com View On Sephora Who It’s Good For Those wanting to target fine lines. Who It’s Not Good For These patches may feel a little heavy and not always stay in place, which may be annoying to some. A South Korean immigrant and board certified internal medicine physician, Dr. Zion Ko, started going viral on social media for her honest beauty reviews and under-eye patch testing videos. Her videos made such a stir that Murad decided to collaborate with her on a pair of patches targeting fine lines and wrinkles. “For wrinkles and lines, you should use a retinol-containing patch," recommends Dr. Zeichner. "Retinol stimulates production of collagen to strengthen the foundation of the skin to improve the appearance of lines." These are a favorite among users because of the time-released — or encapsulated — retinol. While retinol is the gold standard of anti-aging, it can be irritating at times. Encapsulating keeps the retinol protected and it also reduces the risk of flaking, especially around the eye area. Price at time of publish: $42/5 pairs Quantity: 5 Pairs | Active Ingredient: Retinol | Skin Type: All

Best For Hydration Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask DermaStore View On Dermstore View On Harveynichols.com View On Olivela.com Who It's Good For Those with dry under-eyes looking to target fine lines and hyperpigmentation. Who It's Not Good For Those looking for a budget option. No matter the skin issues, all roads seem to lead back to dryness, which can be the source of lines or "caving". These patches are your best bet against that. Dr. Zeichner tells us that these as one of his favorites. For dry skin or hollowness, he recommends turning to hyaluronic acid. "This super humectant acts like a sponge to grab onto water and pull water into the outer skin layer to hydrate dry cells," he tells us. "This patch contains concentrated hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate and firm under-eye skin." The only downside to these patches is the price point which is certainly among the priciest on our list. Price at time of publish: $60/5 pairs Quantity: 5 Pairs | Active Ingredient: Hyaluronic acid, allantoin | Skin Type: All

Best for Hydration Loops Weekly Reset Eye Mask Revolve View On Revolve Who It’s Good For Those who have dry under-eyes and fine lines. Who It’s Not Good For Retinol may be irritating to those with sensitive skin. There is so much to love about these aesthetically-pleasing pink masks, from the hydrating pearl extract to the infusion of retinol to target thin skin and fine lines. They're also compostable and come stored in a reusable tin. But don’t just take our word for it — Dr. Hadley King of Dr. Hadley King Dermatology in New York City, also counts this mask as one of her favorites. “It hydrates and supports the skin barrier, and contains niacinamide to help improve tone and texture,” she says. “It also contains retinol for anti-aging effects.” We recommend popping these on before applying your makeup for a smooth, glow-y surface. Price at time of publish: $25/5 pairs Quantity: 5 Pairs | Active Ingredient: Niacinamide, pearl extract, retinol | Skin Type: All

Best For Puffiness Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches Dermstore View On Zulily.com View On Macy's View On Peterthomasroth.com Who It’s Good For Someone with dark circles and under-eye puffiness. Who It’s Not Good For Despite coming with 60 pairs of patches, these retail at a higher price point than most. Think of these patches like a green smoothie for bloated, puffy under-eyes, but instead of spinach, berries and protein, this relies on a potent blend of cucumber extract, aloe, caffeine, and allantoin. If you have ever seen an old movie where the main characters hang around with towels wrapped around their hair and cucumber slices on their eyes, it turns out the cucumber slices aren’t just for show. They help reduce puffiness and boost hydration, and that is exactly how cucumber functions in these patches. Our tester loved how these felt cool to the touch upon application. “Wearing these felt like a mini spa-moment,” our user told PEOPLE. “I pop them on in the morning to help me fake [looking] awake for the upcoming day.” This jar comes with 60 patches, so you can get plenty of use out of them; however, the tub isn’t very travel-friendly. Price at time of publish: $55 Quantity: 60 Pairs | Active Ingredients: Cucumber extract, hyaluronic acid, caffeine | Skin Type: All