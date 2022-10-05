The 8 Best Under-Desk Ellipticals of 2022

Keep reading for PEOPLE's picks of the best under-desk ellipticals, and while you're at it, look to Khloé Kardashian for some workout inspiration.

We spoke with fitness professionals and conducted our own research to compile a comprehensive list of the best under-desk ellipticals for your workspace or home.

“Under-desk ellipticals offer a wide variety of users great opportunities to improve their overall health, wellness, and lifestyles, in a way that fits into their daily schedules,” says Amber Kivett , the head of health and wellness at Lifepro . “For those who work long hours behind a desk or in a seated position, the under-desk elliptical provides better circulation in the lower body, decreases stiffness in the joints, improves overall metabolism , and boosts energy and productivity while at the workplace.” It’s hard enough making time for a workout in your already packed schedule, so being able to multitask with light movement as you get your work done is a monumental benefit for those who are constantly on the go.

Nowadays remote work and home workouts have become the norm due to our newly molded ways of life. It can be hard to get the right amount of movement in throughout the day. While this may not be a piece of fitness equipment that’s guaranteed to work up a sweat, under-desk ellipticals are a great choice for someone who works from a desk for most of the day but still wants to move their body.

Best Overall: Cubii JR1 Under-Desk Elliptical View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It's Good For Someone who wants a sleek, quiet, and easily portable piece of equipment that fits compactly under a desk. Who It's Not Good For Anyone who wants to work up a serious sweat, as it's designed to be low intensity. It's no question that when it comes to under-desk elliptical equipment, Cubii tops the charts with the best-quality gear. "​​The main benefits of using an under-desk elliptical are better all over body circulation, which allows your brain to work better if gently exercising whilst working," says Idai Makaya, health and fitness coach with ElliptiGo. Though most under-desk ellipticals can execute this task, the Cubii JR1 does it phenomenally. This small piece of ergonomic equipment sits perfectly under a desk to allow you to pedal day in and out while you work, relax, read a book or game on. The modern design comes with an LCD light display that monitors your distance pedaled, calories burned, and more, as you ride. This model is not only great for those who are looking to get some movement in while sitting at the desk, but also for rehabilitation efforts or people in physical therapy. Its gentle movements allow for enough mobility and circulation due to the constant motion in the legs, while still being a calorie-burner that makes a difference in one's overall health. The grooved pedals keep the feet grounded firmly onto the plates with their non-slip surface, allowing for a better grip and different angles of foot placement, which can give you a different workout depending on where you add the most pressure. However, keep in mind that this under-desk elliptical will not be the type of gym equipment that works up a cardio-induced sweat. In fact, the machine is designed to be non-weight bearing and low intensity so that the hips, knees and joints can be protected, while still getting a bit of movement in. Chic in design, small enough to be stored away, and portable moved around, this selection from Cubii was a customer-loved and research-approved pick that ticked all of the boxes when it came to the optimal under-desk elliptical. Price at time of publish: $249 Dimensions: 23.15 x 17.56 x 10 inches | Weight: 29.7 lbs. | Resistance levels: 8

Best Splurge: Cubii JR2+ Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a complete equipment set, rather than just the elliptical machine. Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting to save a bit of money in an under-desk elliptical. When it comes to the Cubii JR2+, an enhanced version of our best overall winner, the motto is to “go big or go home.” This elevated design is a better (but not bigger, because it’s still just as compact) version of the first machine, and is improved with Bluetooth technology, a mat, two 2-lbs. handheld weights, and three hand exercisers. Not only can you sync your phone and smartwatch to the machine to track your progress, distance traveled, and calories burned, but you can also up the ante with a floor mat and handheld weights for an extra boost of endorphins. You can also sign up for Cubii Studio+ workout classes, which is an added benefit when splurging on this model. Kivett finds the resistance you add on to be paramount when using an under-desk elliptical. “I look for variable levels of resistance that are easy to adjust,” she states, describing the ideal machine. “Some models might not offer any resistance levels while others can offer up to 16 different levels of resistance for a wider range of abilities and users,” she adds. The JR2+ is in the sweet spot, featuring 8 resistance levels to challenge your stride. However, this may not be the ideal purchase for someone who is just starting out with home gym equipment or anyone looking to save money. This Cubii selection is on the pricier side, making this an investment piece. But for the extra perks and pieces of equipment, this could be well worth your purchase. Price at time of publish: $321 Dimensions: 22 x 11.5 x 11.5 inches | Weight: 18.9 lbs. | Resistance levels: 8

Best Budget: Wakeman Under Desk Pedal Exerciser Courtesy: Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a lightweight machine who wants to save money while still getting a gentle workout at home. Who It's Not Good For Someone who wants a more refined machine, wider pedals, and/or more solid footing. This affordable grab from Wakeman is a no-frills under-desk elliptical that can fit comfortably under any desk, next to a couch, or be stored away thanks to its small frame. The price is easily the most attractive thing about this elliptical, making it an easy choice for those who are just starting to get into the home gym life or anyone who is looking to save money while getting in a passive workout. There's the possibility of getting this elliptical with an electronic calorie tracker (which this style has), or the standard model without the electric components, in turn subtracting a few dollars from the original price. Though simple in design, this machine still consists of the essential functions that you'd want in an under-desk elliptical. The easy-to-use pedals have a non-slip texture and foot straps to keep your feet in place while you cycle, making this an easy and inexpensive way to get your multitasking movement in. (Although we want to note the pedal size may be too small if you plan to use while wearing chunky shoes or have wider feet.) Additionally, the electronic display is a feature that spruces up this skeletal design, including a five-function view of revolutions per minute, revolution count, time, and calories burned. However, this pick is the lightest of them all in terms of weight, coming in at less than 6 lbs. If you're looking to plant a small elliptical in one place alone, you may want to go for a heavier design. Lightweight ellipticals risk tipping over if the wrong amount of pressure is applied in a delicate area. Though this is uncommon, it is a possibility; a heavier design could provide more solid footing, if that's something you need. Price at time of publish: $29.84 Dimensions: 19.5 x 14 x 9.5 inches | Weight: 5.82 lbs. | Resistance levels: Adjustable dial

Best Compact: LifePro FlexStride Pro Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It's Good For Someone who needs a small, yet structured machine that can fit into smaller areas and be stored away when necessary. Who It's Not Good For The fitness buff who wants more features than the basic cycling function. If you're looking for a structured mini elliptical that's easy to fit in small spaces, then this selection from LifePro could be perfect for you. This is one of the smaller devices in comparison to the other options on this list, making the Flexstride a good choice for those with less wiggle room. The body is a made from a sleek stainless steel that features wide, textured pedals to prevent the foot from sliding and an optional strap that can be attached to the stem of your chair to keep the machine close. Another perk, as deemed by Kivett, is the range of resistance levels, as they allow you to increase or decrease the intensity of the workout. With 16 different levels of resistance, you can switch between levels "with the ease of turning a knob clockwise or counterclockwise," says Kivett. While this elliptical is small, functional and sleek, you may be someone who wants a little more in their under-desk elliptical than this model can provide. Where some styles offer Bluetooth connection, class programs, and more, this model has the bare function of cycling (as well as a range of resistance levels). For a quality machine that gets the job done, this elliptical is a great choice — but if you're looking for a few more bells and whistles, we suggest opting for another machine. Price at time of publish: $159.99 Dimensions: 22.7 x 18.5 x 12.9 inches | Weight: 26.5 lbs. | Resistance levels: 16

Best Portable: Stamina 55-1602 Inmotion Elliptical Amazon View On Amazon View On Belk.com View On Dartsearch.net Who It’s Good For The person who is often moving their elliptical from place to place, like the workspace or home office. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who wants to have a machine that’s designated for one place in their home. Oftentimes people will invest in these kinds of small ellipticals so that they can easily pick them up and carry them to the couch, to the office, and of course, under the desk. If you’re someone who plans to do this, it’s incredibly important to go for a lightweight design that won’t be difficult to re-home. “It’s likely this device will be moved and relocated often, so it’s also essential to make sure it’s ergonomically friendly to move around,” Kivett explains. The Stamina Inmotion Elliptical is a shining example of this type of machine, weighing only 24 lbs. but being able to support the weight of 250 lbs. Its light frame is so weight-bearing that it can be fully stood on, meaning you can pedal upright if you want to take a break from the chair and get moving. Price at time of publish: $121 Dimensions: ‎24.5 x 17 x 11.4 inches | Weight: 26.5 lbs. | Resistance levels: Adjustable dial

Best for Resistance: Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Portable Under Desk Elliptical Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who It’s Good For Someone looking for more of a challenge, as it features 18 resistance levels and three different workout programs. Who It’s Not Good For The person who needs a gentler machine for rehabilitation or physical therapy. As mentioned before, one of the most important aspects for an elliptical is the inclusion of several resistance levels, so that the changing intensity can really work the muscles. This model from Sunny, a motorized design constructed from steel and polyurethane, can switch effortlessly between 18 resistance settings and three different workout programs to supercharge the body. You can watch your resistance level and RPMs climb with the built-in digital monitor that allows you to track your performance while you ride, as well as control your speed with the included wireless controller. While a sitting elliptical can only work up so much of a sweat, this model is definitely made for someone who seeks a bit of a challenge while they work at their desk. With so many programs and settings available, it can be hard to justify buying a machine like this for someone who wants the regular cyclical function of a manually-operated elliptical. Narrowing down your fitness goals will help you decide if this is the right machine for you. Price at time of publish: $274.90 Dimensions: ‎22.8 x 18.4 x 10.6 inches | Weight: 21.4 lbs. | Resistance levels: 18

Best Features: LifePro FlexStride Plus Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Someone who wants a few extra bells and whistles or needs an under-desk elliptical that's super quiet. Who It's Not Good For Anyone only needing the bare-bones essentials of a mini elliptical. The LifePro FlexStride Plus is like the Russian doll of machines — equipped with a yoga mat and resistance band to truly trick out your home workout area, this machine truly has it all. Ideal for those who are looking to improve their fitness from a beginner's level, keep their body moving during a sedentary work day or recover from an injury, this set has everything you need to not only get your legs moving, but be able to stretch and sprawl thanks to the yoga mat and band. Lifepro understands how necessary it is to move your body in several different ways, which is why these extra features have been added — so you can double up the resistance with a resistance band and one of the 8 different resistance levels, or lay down and stretch on the mat after you've gotten in a sweat. Another perk of this compact elliptical is how whisper-quiet it is while it works — ensuring that the person next to your cubicle won't hear any mechanical whirring or squeaking. But if you're someone who's not looking for anything too fancy, then this may not be the ideal design for you. The machine's standout qualities include helpful equipment add-ons, which may not be the best for use in the office. However, if you want to get a deal on a machine with a few extras you can use both in your home and at the gym, then you're set with this pick from Lifepro. Price at time of publish: $269.99 Dimensions: ‎23 x 18 x 10 inches | Weight: 30.2 lbs. | Resistance levels: 8