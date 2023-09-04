Time’s Running Out to Shop the Best Under-$25 Deals Amazon’s Labor Day Sale

Score up to 70 percent off

By
Isabel Garcia
Published on September 4, 2023 09:00AM EDT

LDW: Last Chance Under $25 Deals Roundup (Amazon)
The clock is ticking down on Amazon’s major Labor Day sale, but there’s still time to shop affordable finds. 

The holiday weekend sale is packed with deals across home, fashion, and kitchen, and we found the best things under $25. Whether you’re on the lookout for fall clothing or home upgrades, it’s your last chance for Labor Day savings on soft leggings, plush pillows, storage bags, and more. That even includes discounts on essentials from Calvin Klein, Hanes, and Bedsure.

Since the weekend is almost over, we rounded up the best under-$25 Labor Day deals still happening at Amazon. Discounts go up to 70 percent off, and prices start at just $6. 

Best Under-$25 Labor Day Deals

TaoHorse Handheld Vacuum, $24 (Save 11%)

Amazon TaoHorse Handheld Vacuum Cordless - Rechargeable Hand

Amazon

In the home category, don’t miss out on the TaoHorse handheld vacuum while it’s on sale for $24 — its cheapest price in weeks. The compact cleaning gadget comes with several attachments to easily tackle small messes around the home. It weighs just 1.5 pounds and has LED lights to help thoroughly clean poorly lit areas. Customers who gave it a five-star rating say it’s “plenty powerful” and “so convenient.”

Glamburg 8-Piece Towel Set, $20.89 (Save 65%)

Amazon GLAMBURG Ultra Soft 8-Piece Towel Set - 100% Pure Ringspun

Amazon

We’re also eyeing the Glamburg towel set while it’s up to 65 percent off. It comes with eight towels: two bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths. Each is made from soft and absorbent cotton that’s machine-washable. With the Labor Day deal, the set comes out to under $3 apiece. 

More than 19,200 shoppers have given the towels a perfect rating, calling them “quick drying” and “good quality.” One reviewer, who called them “wonderful,” wrote, “They hold up very well after multiple washes.”

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings, $23 (Save 23%)

Amazon Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

Amazon

The fashion category is filled with discounts on comfortable clothes, including the customer-favorite Colorfulkoala high-waisted leggings that have racked up more than 32,300 perfect ratings. Shoppers appreciate that they’re “cozy,” “stretchy,” and “opaque.” 

Available in 21 colors and sizes XS to XL, the leggings are made of soft moisture-wicking fabric that moves with you — whether you’re running errands, lounging around the house, or going for a walk. Right now, you can grab a pair for $23. 

Hanes Fleece Sweatshirt, $12 (Save 33%)

Amazon Hanes Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt, EcoSmart Fleece Women's

Amazon

And consider picking up a Hanes fleece sweatshirt that’s as little as $12 right now. The tagless cotton sweatshirt has ribbed details on the collar, sleeves, and hem, which hits below the waist. It comes in 10 colors, including neutrals and brighter hues. A hit with shoppers, it has more than 38,700 five-star ratings. They rave that the “comfy” and “warm” sweatshirt is “great for everyday wear.”

Below, check out more of our favorite Amazon Labor Day deals under $25 before the sale ends. 

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, $21 with Coupon (Save 30%)

Amazon Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows

Amazon

Calvin Klein Cotton Bralette, $21 (Save 30%)

Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette

Amazon

Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat, $8 with Coupon (Save 20%)

Amazon Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat Rug Grey

Amazon

Comfee Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle, $19 (Save 20%)

Amazon Comfee 1.7L Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle, BPA-Free

Amazon

Budding Joy 6-Pack Storage Bags, $21 with Coupon (Save 53%)

90L Large Storage Bags

Amazon

Bedsure Fleece Blanket, $14 (Save 22%)

Amazon Bedsure Fleece Blanket Washed Blue - 300GSM Soft Lightweight

Amazon

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask, $6 (Save 70%)

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask - Updated Design

Amazon

Nimazri Cloud Slides, $12 (Save 70%)

Hiware Shower Squeegee, $11 with Coupon (Save 45%) 

Amazon HIWARE All-Purpose Shower Squeegee for Shower Doors

Amazon

