Lifestyle The 17 Best Deals Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 67% Off Score finds from Martha Stewart, Yankee Candle, Keurig, and more By Clara McMahon Published on July 29, 2023 06:30AM EDT If a shopping spree is on your weekend to-do list, we've got you covered with recommendations for the best deals with impressively low prices. Amazon's bustling sale section is brimming with markdowns across all categories — from home and fashion to beauty and more. But if you're looking to score even more savings, we've done all of the digging to find the best under-$25 deals at Amazon right now. Right now, shoppers can save up to 67 percent on Martha Stewart kitchen accessories, Maybelline mascara, an Oprah Winfrey-approved travel jewelry case, and a whole lot more. Plus, prices start at just $6. Even better, so many of our picks are eligible for fast and free shipping with Amazon Prime, so you can check out your brand new treasures ASAP. If you’re not a subscriber, sign up for a month-long free trial to access all Prime perks, including Try Before You Buy, Prime Video, and discounted grocery deliveries. Keep reading to check out all of the must-have deals under $25 happening at Amazon this weekend. Best Under-$25 Amazon Deals Oprah-Approved: Benevolence LA Plush Travel Jewelry Case, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $25) Reader-Loved: Bagail Packing Cubes 8-Pack, $21.24 with coupon (orig. $24.99) Under $10: Bedsure Satin Pillowcase 2-Pack, $6.29 (orig. $11.69) Best Deal: Yincro Chiffon Cover-Up, $11.99–$20.99 (orig. $35.99) Yankee Candle Midsummers Night Scented Candle, $16.10 (orig. $30.99) Maybelline Sky High Mascara, $9.62 (orig. $12.99) Martha Stewart Daisy Stripe Oven Mitt Set, $12.63 with coupon (orig. $19.99) Telena Crossbody Sling Bag, $18.69 (orig. $24.99) Keurig Insulated Travel Mug, $7.99 (orig. $9.99) Ekouaer 2-Piece Waffle Knit Pajama Set, $15.39–$22.39 (orig. $29.99) Dermora Foot Peel Mask 2-Pack, $9.82 with coupon (orig. $24.99) Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer, $13.99 (orig. $29.99) Bronax Cloud Slide Sandals, $23.99 (orig. $35.99) Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, $23.99 (orig. $39.99) Big Dart Oversized Button-Down Shirt, $16.99–$24.99 (orig. $29.99) 7am2m Sonic Electric Toothbrush, $21.02 with coupon (orig. $39.99) KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $19.99 (orig. $35.99) The 15 Best Deals on Trending Summer Fashion at Amazon This Weekend Bedsure Satin Pillowcase 2-Pack, $6 (Save 46%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $12 $6 From a professional pedicure-level foot mask to an anti-fatigue kitchen mat, so many best-sellers are on sale right now. This top-rated set of satin pillowcases is marked down to just $3 apiece (yes, you read that right!). There’s an option for every bedspread, since the pillowcases are available in five sizes and 37 colors. In addition to their super soft and luxurious feel, the pillowcases also have skin- and hair-friendly properties, according to the brand. One reviewer shared, “There’s a noticeable difference in my hair when I use these satin pillowcases versus the regular cotton ones.” They continued, adding: “The satin helps reduce frizz and tangles, and it’s a lot more gentle on sensitive skin.” Benevolence LA Plush Travel Jewelry Case, $18 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $26 $18 Along with best-sellers, PEOPLE-favorite picks are also marked down — like this handy set of packing cubes and this travel jewelry case that Oprah featured in her list of Favorite Things. The case is equipped with five sections to safely house earrings, rings, bracelets, and necklaces without fear of tangling. Plus, its compact size and secure zip closure make it super easy to toss in a suitcase or handbag on the go. Just be sure to click the coupon box before checking out to receive the full 31 percent discount. Target’s Huge Furniture Sale Includes Thousands of Customer-Loved Finds for Small Spaces — Up to 53% Off Yincro Chiffon Cover-Up, $12 (Save 67%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $12 On your way out, don’t miss all of the under-$25 fashion deals, including a top-selling pair of cloud slide sandals and an oversized button-down shirt. The steepest discount we found is on this chiffon cover-up, which is up to 67 percent off. The cover-up combines function with fashion, since its breathable material makes it ideal for beating the heat, while its unique designs and tassel detailing give it some oomph as a pool party or beachside ensemble. One shopper described it as “roomy, lightweight, sheer, and comfy” in their review, while another called it “wicked cute.” There are plenty of other discounts to snap up, so keep scrolling to see the rest of our picks for the best under-$25 deals at Amazon this weekend. Bagail Packing Cubes 8-Pack, $21 with Coupon
Yankee Candle Midsummers Night Scented Candle, $16 (Save 48%)
Maybelline Sky High Mascara, $10 (Save 26%)
Martha Stewart Daisy Stripe Oven Mitt Set, $13 with Coupon
Telena Crossbody Sling Bag, $19 (Save 22%)
Keurig Insulated Travel Mug, $8 (Save 20%)
Ekouaer 2-Piece Waffle Knit Pajama Set, $15 (Save 49%)
Dermora Foot Peel Mask 2-Pack, $10 with Coupon
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer, $14 (Save 53%)
Bronax Cloud Slide Sandals, $24 (Save 33%)
Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, $24 (Save 40%)
Big Dart Oversized Button-Down Shirt, $17–$25 (Save 43%)
7am2m Sonic Electric Toothbrush, $21 with Coupon
KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $20 (Save 44%) 