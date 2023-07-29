The 17 Best Deals Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 67% Off

Score finds from Martha Stewart, Yankee Candle, Keurig, and more

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Published on July 29, 2023 06:30AM EDT

Collage showing powder blue jewelry case and a model wearing a pink cross-body bag.
Photo:

People / Amazon

If a shopping spree is on your weekend to-do list, we’ve got you covered with recommendations for the best deals with impressively low prices.

Amazon’s bustling sale section is brimming with markdowns across all categories — from home and fashion to beauty and more. But if you’re looking to score even more savings, we’ve done all of the digging to find the best under-$25 deals at Amazon right now. Right now, shoppers can save up to 67 percent on Martha Stewart kitchen accessories, Maybelline mascara, an Oprah Winfrey-approved travel jewelry case, and a whole lot more. Plus, prices start at just $6. 

Even better, so many of our picks are eligible for fast and free shipping with Amazon Prime, so you can check out your brand new treasures ASAP. If you’re not a subscriber, sign up for a month-long free trial to access all Prime perks, including Try Before You Buy, Prime Video, and discounted grocery deliveries. 

Keep reading to check out all of the must-have deals under $25 happening at Amazon this weekend.

Best Under-$25 Amazon Deals

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase 2-Pack, $6 (Save 46%)

Amazon Prime Day Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Standard Set of 2

Amazon

From a professional pedicure-level foot mask to an anti-fatigue kitchen mat, so many best-sellers are on sale right now. This top-rated set of satin pillowcases is marked down to just $3 apiece (yes, you read that right!). There’s an option for every bedspread, since the pillowcases are available in five sizes and 37 colors. In addition to their super soft and luxurious feel, the pillowcases also have skin- and hair-friendly properties, according to the brand. 

One reviewer shared, “There’s a noticeable difference in my hair when I use these satin pillowcases versus the regular cotton ones.” They continued, adding: “The satin helps reduce frizz and tangles, and it’s a lot more gentle on sensitive skin.”

Benevolence LA Plush Travel Jewelry Case, $18 with Coupon

Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer

Amazon

Along with best-sellers, PEOPLE-favorite picks are also marked down — like this handy set of packing cubes and this travel jewelry case that Oprah featured in her list of Favorite Things. The case is equipped with five sections to safely house earrings, rings, bracelets, and necklaces without fear of tangling. Plus, its compact size and secure zip closure make it super easy to toss in a suitcase or handbag on the go. Just be sure to click the coupon box before checking out to receive the full 31 percent discount. 

Yincro Chiffon Cover-Up, $12 (Save 67%)

Amazon Yincro Womens Chiffon Swimsuit Cover Up Beach Coverups for Swimwear

Amazon

On your way out, don’t miss all of the under-$25 fashion deals, including a top-selling pair of cloud slide sandals and an oversized button-down shirt. The steepest discount we found is on this chiffon cover-up, which is up to 67 percent off. 

The cover-up combines function with fashion, since its breathable material makes it ideal for beating the heat, while its unique designs and tassel detailing give it some oomph as a pool party or beachside ensemble. One shopper described it as “roomy, lightweight, sheer, and comfy” in their review, while another called it “wicked cute.”

There are plenty of other discounts to snap up, so keep scrolling to see the rest of our picks for the best under-$25 deals at Amazon this weekend.

Bagail Packing Cubes 8-Pack, $21 with Coupon 

BAGAIL 8 Set Packing Cubes

Amazon

Yankee Candle Midsummers Night Scented Candle, $16 (Save 48%)

Yankee Candle MidSummer's Night Scented
Amazon

Maybelline Sky High Mascara, $10 (Save 26%)

Amazon Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup, Volumizing, Lengthening, Defining, Curling, Multiplying, Buildable Formula

Amazon

Martha Stewart Daisy Stripe Oven Mitt Set, $13 with Coupon

Amazon MARTHA STEWART Daisy Stripe Oven Mitt Set, 7"x13", Grey/Yellow

Amazon

Telena Crossbody Sling Bag, $19 (Save 22%)

Telena Small Sling Bag Mocha Brown

Amazon

Keurig Insulated Travel Mug, $8 (Save 20%)

Amazon Keurig Travel Mug Fits K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, 1 Count (Pack of 1)

Amazon

Ekouaer 2-Piece Waffle Knit Pajama Set, $15 (Save 49%)

Amazon Ekouaer Pajamas Tank Top Lounge Sets Waffle Knit V Neck Sleeveless

Amazon

Dermora Foot Peel Mask 2-Pack, $10 with Coupon 

Amazon DERMORA Foot Peel Mask - 2 Pack of Regular Size Skin Exfoliating

Amazon

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer, $14 (Save 53%)

Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer

Amazon

Bronax Cloud Slide Sandals, $24 (Save 33%)

Amazon Prime Day BRONAX Pillow Slippers for Women and Men | House Slides

Amazon

Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, $24 (Save 40%)

Amazon JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, Hands Free Bladeless Fan, 4000

Amazon

Big Dart Oversized Button-Down Shirt, $17–$25 (Save 43%)

BIG DART Oversized Button Down Shirt

Amazon

7am2m Sonic Electric Toothbrush, $21 with Coupon 

Amazon 7AM2M Sonic Electric Toothbrush with 6 Brush Heads

Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $20 (Save 44%)

KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti Fatigue Kitchen Rug

Amazon

