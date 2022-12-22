From Jewelry to Homewares, These Are the Best Products From Kristin Cavallari's Line, Uncommon James

If you grew up in the early '00s, chances are, you watched Laguna Beach (or at least knew what it was). And, as an extension of such, you’re probably familiar with Kristin Cavallari. Bursting onto the scane as a teenage reality TV star, Kristin has since navigated a path to entrepreneurship. Before emerging at the helm of the podcast, “Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen” (a popular pod that revisits Laguna Beach episodes and all the drama that unfolded), Kristin founded Uncommon James, a jewelry-turned-full lifestyle brand, out of her Nashville home in 2017. Now, the brand has evolved into a small empire, with three brick-and-mortar locations in Nashville, Chicago, and Dallas, (and more on the way).

“I wanted a collection of jewelry that was trendy yet affordable,” Cavallari tells PEOPLE. “At the time, there weren't many jewelry companies doing the dainty, effortless look and that was what I've always been personally drawn to.”

As it currently stands, Uncommon James sells nearly 600 different pieces of jewelry, including bracelets, necklaces, rings, earrings, and body chains. The brand also sells a variety of homewares, including candles, kitchenware, barware, and linens.

“Our target consumer is anyone looking to express their individual style,” Cavallari shares, referencing the hundreds of products Uncommon James sells. “Our jewelry ranges from on-trend pieces everyone’s buying to everyday staples you’ll never want to take off — meaning there’s something for everyone. We even have pre-layered pieces and stacked sets for anyone who needs a little inspiration when it comes to their personal style.”

While jewelry certainly seems to be the standout category at Uncommon James, we looked at the brand as a whole to uncover the most exciting pieces.

Read on for our favorite Uncommon James products.