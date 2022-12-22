Shopping From Jewelry to Homewares, These Are the Best Products From Kristin Cavallari's Line, Uncommon James By Rebecca Norris Updated on December 22, 2022 04:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Marcus Millan If you grew up in the early '00s, chances are, you watched Laguna Beach (or at least knew what it was). And, as an extension of such, you’re probably familiar with Kristin Cavallari. Bursting onto the scane as a teenage reality TV star, Kristin has since navigated a path to entrepreneurship. Before emerging at the helm of the podcast, “Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen” (a popular pod that revisits Laguna Beach episodes and all the drama that unfolded), Kristin founded Uncommon James, a jewelry-turned-full lifestyle brand, out of her Nashville home in 2017. Now, the brand has evolved into a small empire, with three brick-and-mortar locations in Nashville, Chicago, and Dallas, (and more on the way). “I wanted a collection of jewelry that was trendy yet affordable,” Cavallari tells PEOPLE. “At the time, there weren't many jewelry companies doing the dainty, effortless look and that was what I've always been personally drawn to.” As it currently stands, Uncommon James sells nearly 600 different pieces of jewelry, including bracelets, necklaces, rings, earrings, and body chains. The brand also sells a variety of homewares, including candles, kitchenware, barware, and linens. “Our target consumer is anyone looking to express their individual style,” Cavallari shares, referencing the hundreds of products Uncommon James sells. “Our jewelry ranges from on-trend pieces everyone’s buying to everyday staples you’ll never want to take off — meaning there’s something for everyone. We even have pre-layered pieces and stacked sets for anyone who needs a little inspiration when it comes to their personal style.” While jewelry certainly seems to be the standout category at Uncommon James, we looked at the brand as a whole to uncover the most exciting pieces. Read on for our favorite Uncommon James products. Uncommon James Wooden Bowl Uncommon James View On Uncommonjames.com Whether you’re looking for a vessel to place fruit or ornaments, or a spot to toss your phone, wallet, and keys the moment you walk in the door, the Uncommon James Wooden Bowl is a great option. Made of sturdy mango wood, this bowl will keep your items in place while adding a lovely earthy statement to your decor. What’s more, unlike many wooden bowls, it comes with three circular foam pads on the bottom to ensure it doesn’t scratch your countertop (even though it’s made of smooth wood), nor topple in the slightest. Just keep in mind: This bowl is hand-wash only. Price at time of publish: $54 Material: Mango wood | Size: 11” x 11” x 5” 20 Under-$20 Kitchen Gadgets That Will Transform Your Kitchen, According to Amazon Customers Uncommon James Small Atocha Necklace Uncommon James View On Uncommonjames.com Looking to make a statement with a single necklace, or to find a dainty coin-inspired piece that layers beautifully with other accessories? Look no further than the Uncommon James Small Atocha Necklace. The 14K gold-plated brass necklace features a small coin — "inspired by sunken treasures from the famous shipwreck of 1622” — on a dainty, beaded chain equipped with a lobster clasp. Over 200 shoppers have awarded this necklace their 5-star review — though it’s best to remove before showering, swimming, or sweating to prevent tarnishing. Price at time of publish: $58 Material: 14K Gold-Plated Brass | Length: 15.5" - 18.5" | Metals: Gold and silver Uncommon James Copper Mixing Bowls (Set Of 3) Uncommon James View On Uncommonjames.com Every kitchen needs a set of mixing bowls, and the Uncommon James Copper Mixing Bowls are too pretty to resist. The set of bowls includes three sizes that nest together for a convenient-to-store stack. While these bowls are made of copper-plated stainless steel — which is typically quite durable — the brand recommends hand-washing them only. Despite the required extra TLC, shoppers swear up and down that these are the best, most gorgeous mixing bowls. Price at time of publish: $39 Material: Copper-plated stainless steel | Size: 1.5-, 3-, and 5-quart Uncommon James Wooden Cake Plate Uncommon James View On Uncommonjames.com Another piece of the Uncommon James Mango Collection that we’re enamored with is the Wooden Cake Plate. Like the bowl, this plate is hand-wash only and has three foam dots on the bottom to protect surfaces and stabilize the stand — something that’s even more important when beautifully-made cakes are part of the equation. As far as design goes, the plate sits atop a pedestal and features a hand-etched edge that reminds us of a perfectly-shaped pie crust. While this wooden item can fit well in any home, we find that the style looks best alongside coastal California and modern farmhouse decor. Price at time of publish: $58 Material: Mango wood | Size: 12” x 12” x 5” Uncommon James Luxe Gold Necklace Uncommon James View On Uncommonjames.com Cavallari is the queen of layering necklaces and with the Uncommon James Luxe Gold Necklace, she takes the guesswork out of the process. The fan-favorite necklace features three individual chains connected with one lobster clasp for a flawless layered look everytime you put it on. It’s sold in gold and silver and fares best when removed before getting wet (or sweaty). Price at time of publish: $78 Material: 14K Gold-Plated Brass | Length: 18” - 20” | Metals: Gold and silver Uncommon James Geometric Wine Glasses (Set of 2) Uncommon James View On Uncommonjames.com Looking to add some edgy glassware to your bar cart? Uncommon James shoppers love the Geometri Wine Glasses, which come in sets of two. The hexagonal glasses are made of thick glass, which can make the edges feel quite prominent, but if you’re using them to create craft cocktails paired with a straw, you won’t notice them at all. And if you’re looking for a full set for your bar cart, know that the brand sells a matching Geometric Decanter ($54), too. Price at time of publish: $32 Material: Glass | Size: 4” x 4.25” The 6 Best Wine Decanters of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Uncommon James Rainbow Mug Uncommon James View On Uncommonjames.com As delicious as coffee and tea are on their own, they somehow taste even better when poured into a cute mug. The Uncommon James Rainbow Mug pays homage to the brand while also acting as a statement about the drinker, highlighting their uniqueness. While the brand recommends hand-washing the mug, shoppers have revealed that the mug fares just fine in the dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $29 Material: Glass | Size: 11 oz. Uncommon James Big Love Necklace Uncommon James View On Uncommonjames.com One of Cavallari’s personal favorites, the Uncommon James Big Love Necklace features a soft-edged 1-inch heart pendant hung on a 14- to 16-inch chain. Despite its large appearance, the necklace is quite lightweight, making it great for daily wear. It’s made of gold-plated brass and is beloved for how beautifully it wears on its own, as well as paired with other necklaces. Price at time of publish: $62 Material: 14K Gold-Plated Brass | Length: 14" - 16" Uncommon James White Heart Necklace Small Uncommon James View On Uncommonjames.com Sticking to the heart jewelry trend, the Uncommon James White Small Heart Necklace features a small, half-inch charm on a dainty link chain. It’s incredibly lightweight, to the point that it’s easy to forget you have a necklace on. Best of all, since the charm is affixed to the chain, you never have to worry about it ending up off-center or behind your neck. It’s made of gold-plated brass and white enamel, and like all other Uncommon James pieces, is best removed before sweating, showering, or swimming. Price at time of publish: $58 Material: 14K Gold-Plated Brass, White Enamel | Length: 13.5"-16" Uncommon James Blue Light Glasses - Tort Frame Uncommon James View On Uncommonjames.com While growing into an all-encompassing lifestyle brand, Cavallari added blue light glasses to the mix — and they’re a hit. The Uncommon James Tort Frame Blue Light Glasses, which are made of acetate, showcase a modern squared silhouette that looks lovely on all face shapes. Of course, if you’re not a fan of tortoiseshell, the frames also come in Lucite and Pink. Price at time of publish: $28 Material: Acetate | Colors: 3 These Are the 7 Best Blue Light Glasses of 2022 Frequently Asked Questions Where did Uncommon James' name originate? In a 2017 interview with Us Weekly, Cavallari revealed that Uncommon James is a tribute to her daughter and brother. “My daughter Saylor's middle name is James,” she says. “It was actually my brother's middle name as well. I love the name James for a female, although it's typically masculine, so it's uncommon for a girl.” Can you wear Uncommon James jewelry in the shower? No. Uncommon James doesn’t recommend wearing any of its jewelry in the shower. It also doesn’t recommend wearing any of the pieces while sweating profusely or swimming. Does Uncommon James jewelry tarnish? The reason the brand doesn’t suggest wearing its jewelry in any wet scenarios is because the moisture can make the plated brass tarnish. “Protect your jewelry and its plating by removing it while swimming, showering, exercising, washing your hands, or applying any products such as perfumes, lotions, or hair products,” the brand’s product care page reads. “We pride ourselves on the quality of our product; however, if your jewelry should be exposed to any of the above products, tarnishing may occur. Tarnishing may also be caused by the skin’s natural pH levels.” Take Our Word For It Rebecca Norris has worked in journalism, with a focus on beauty and lifestyle, for nearly 10 years. She has her finger on the pulse of all the latest and greatest brands and, as such, knew that Uncommon James was worth taking a dive deep into in an effort to uncover the quality and allure of celebrity brands. To determine the best products, she analyzed shopper reviews and tested a selection of the brand’s best-selling products. These are the best Uncommon James items.