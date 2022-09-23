These Are the 9 Best Ugg Slippers of 2022

Keep reading to find which pair (or two) of customer-loved styles you should be adding to your cart.

To identify the best-selling Ugg slippers, we spoke with the brand’s footwear designers to get the official list of top sellers for men and women. From waterproof slip-ons to celebrity-approved sling-backs , here are the ten most popular pairs of Ugg slippers that you'll never want to take off.

"UGG slippers fuse a fashion-focused look with indoor-outdoor versatility," Helene Frain, VP Design, Footwear at Ugg says to PEOPLE. "The comfort of our slippers is unparalleled, and our offering allows our consumers to showcase their own personal style that does not need to be compromised." There are plenty of other brands that make slippers, but we have to admit, nobody does it quite like Ugg.

Whether you've previously owned a sweatery-soft pair of Ugg slippers or recently snatched up the mini boot version (and if you saw Jennifer Garner dancing around in them , how could you not?), Ugg slippers have been a fashion staple — in and out of the house — for years. They’re Addison Rae and Jennifer Lopez's go-to slip-on shoe for errands and the perfect lounging-around-the-house shoe for the whole family . There are so many different styles to choose from, so we rounded up the top 10 Ugg slippers of 2022 for you.

Best Overall: UGG Women's Tasman Slipper UGG View On Amazon View On Ugg.com Who It's Good For: The multitasker who wants an easy pair of slippers to slide on and off for errands or relaxing on the couch. Who It's Not Good For: Someone who prefers to only wear faux fur. The Tasman slipper is the perfect option for someone who prioritizes comfort both in and out of the house. Whether you’re running errands or lounging inside, you can wear this clog-style shoe as a house slipper or take it outdoors, thanks to its Treadlite technology, a sole design unique to Ugg that is cushioned enough to wear indoors yet durable enough for outdoor use. It’s easy to fall in love with this best-selling slipper because of its ultra-soft sheepskin fur lining — an Ugg signature that keeps your feet toasty warm even during the dead of winter (just ask Kendall Jenner). This shoe's material is similar to the soft suede of the Classic Boot, so it can take on the elements of the outdoors without compromising the comfort and style that slippers bring to the table. What separates these slippers from the crowd is the unique clog-style design: The slip-on style has a slight back, so your foot won’t slip out as you walk. It’s detailed with an embroidered braid design that encircles the collar of the shoe and comes in an array of shades to fit any season or personal style — from carnation pinks to the classic chestnut hue. Ugg stays true to its desire to design footwear that meets the intersection of indoor and outdoor wear, making this a shoo-in for any and all of your outfits when the weather begins to cool. Price at time of publish: $100 Material: Real sheepskin, suede, upcycled wool, recycled polyester and rayon blend | Shades: Carnation, Samba Red, Parakeet Green, Mussel Shell, Black, Chestnut, Burnt Olive, Dark Grey and Samba Red | Features: Indoor/outdoor wear, Treadlite by Ugg technology, sheepskin lining, heat-embossed logo

Best with Fur: UGG Women's Coquette Slipper 4.3 UGG View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ugg.com Who It's Good For: People who prefer the staple fur-lined look and a backless heel on their slippers. Who It's Not Good For: Those who want to take their slippers outside in the winter, as the backs of your feet would get cold in these shoes. This slipper silhouette is as traditional as it gets, but Ugg elevates the timeless style with a super thick fur trim that lines the interior and edge of the shoe (either in a contrasting or monochromatic hue, depending on the shade you prefer). The design is further elevated by a raised center seam that adds dimension to the body of the slipper and is stamped with the nameplate Ugg label to pull the whole look together. While you may look at these slippers and designate them for indoor use only, you can also take this ultra-fluffy pair outside, thanks to the Treadlite outsole. This protects the delicate suede exterior from the elements in the cooler months and gives you the duality of wearing this slipper as an intended loungewear element or as a cozy shoe for all-day errand-running. Adding to its outdoor wearability is the real sheepskin upper and insole, which keeps the toes nice and comfortable when the temperatures start to drop. However, be sure to wear a thick sock with this pair of Uggs if you plan to wear them out in the cold, as the design leaves the heel exposed to the brisk air. All in all, these slippers are the perfect contender for anyone who wants an uber-fluffy slipper that’s easy to slip on and off, whether you’re running out the door or kicking back at home. Price at time of publish: $120 Material: Real sheepskin, 100% recycled polyester, suede | Shades: Chestnut, Black, Grey, Burnt Olive | Features: Indoor/outdoor wear, Treadlite by Ugg technology, embossed logo

Best Indoor-Only: UGG Women's Scuffette II UGG View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ugg.com Who It's Good For: Anyone who wants an indoor-only designated house slipper. Who It's Not Good For: Someone who wants the versatility of being able to wear their slippers in and out of the house. Similar to the Coquette slipper, the Scuffette II (the second edition of the Scuffette slipper) is the "women’s" version of the Scuff slipper (though anyone can wear these cozy slides). This slipper is a best-seller thanks to its ultra-soft sheepskin interior, which curls up to create the thick collar of the shoe. What separates these slides from the others, however, is the soft outsole that is only made for indoor wear — making these strictly a house shoe. The Scuffette II has the same middle seam that joins the lush suede together and creates a bit of structure throughout the otherwise soft and rounded silhouette. The sole is a cloud of plush fur, a commonality across (almost) all of Ugg’s slippers, ensuring comfort with each step and quality that will last years and years. Available in several subdued shades, this slipper is the perfect choice for someone looking to invest in a quality house shoe — but not so much for anyone looking to take their slippers out and about. This style is designed with a molded rubber outsole, not the durable Treadlite soles we’ve seen thus far, making this structure a bit too flimsy and damageable to be repeatedly worn outdoors. While rubber soles can be worn outdoors, this particular design is better for indoor-only use, as the exterior can be damaged by water and isn’t easily cleaned. We advise wearing the Scuffette II when you’re relaxing at home rather than wearing these out for a quick grocery run like Addison Rae (though there are plenty of picks for that). Price at time of publish: $95 Material: Suede, real sheepskin, molded rubber, 100% recycled polyester | Shades: Starry Night, Chestnut, Goat, Black/Grey, Espresso, Lighthouse, Rose Grey | Features: Indoor wear, fur collar, real sheepskin lining, rubber outsole, heat-embossed logo After Testing 31 Pillows, These Are the Comfiest and Most Supportive

Best Slip-On: UGG Ansley Water Resistant Slipper UGG View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Shopbop.com Who It's Good For: Someone who prefers a slipper that can be dressed up or down. Who It's Not Good For: People who like slides, or slippers you can step in and out of. Slip-on shoes are here to stay, and they are sure to make a fashion statement both within your own four walls and out on the town. The Ansley is available in a variety of shades — from bright pink to neutral gray — to fit your personal style and accentuate any outfit, whether you’re chilling on the couch or taking a light stroll through the city. Ugg calls these shoes “slippers you can live in” thanks to their versatility, which can be attributed to their suede exterior and decorative stitching. These shoes can easily be dressed up or down depending on the outing (or inning, if it’s a home shoe). What separates this shoe from the others is its use of upcycled wool instead of sheepskin, though it has a comparable (and incredible) comfort level and overall look. If you’re someone who likes a structured and shoe-like slipper, then you’ll find a fondness for the Ansley. However, if you prefer an easy-breezy slide that you can effortlessly step into or kick off, then this may not be the pair for you. No matter your preference, this cozy style is in popular demand at Ugg, thanks to its sharp design and extreme comfort, so it's a great contender for someone who likes to be able to shift outfits without changing up the footwear. And don’t be discouraged by the sizing — though these are labeled as women’s shoes, anyone can wear these slippers so long as you convert your measurements. Scroll down to the end of this article to read more about this sizing formula so you can have the freedom to buy whichever size and style of shoes you prefer. Price at time of publish: $100 Material: Suede, upcycled wool, lyocell, rubber | Shades: Black, Lighthouse, Chestnut, Samba Red, Light Grey, Slate, Espresso, Purple Ruby, Rose Grey | Features: Made with HERproject (a movement to support women in the supply chain), molded rubber outsole, heat-embossed logo

Best Water-Resistant: UGG Ascot Slipper UGG View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ugg.com Who It's Good For: Anyone who wants a clean-cut, water-resistant slipper with the ability to customize the width and outer material. Who It's Not Good For: Someone looking for an ultra-fuzzy at-home only slipper. The average slipper gets a facelift with the elevated loafer style of the Ascot, making these shoes more appropriate for casual outings or dress-down days at the office in comparison to the other super-plush, fur-collared slippers on this list. This style is made with the brand’s signature sheepskin lining, and the exterior fabric is spritzed with a water-repelling treatment to protect the slippers from light amounts of water that may splash you in your day-to-day galavanting. And though the Ascot may look like a loafer, it has all of the soft goodness that fur-lined Ugg slippers have to offer. You can pick from suede, leather, and matte leather exteriors and choose from regular and wide shoe sizes to find your best fit. These slippers are also available in kids’ sizes and as aforementioned, can be converted to women’s sizing if those measurements better suit you. Choose from a spread of classic hues to get a slipper that will take you from the comfort of your home to the inside of your office, and go with just about anything from your closet, as well. For the person who likes to dress to the nines at any point of the day (even while lounging around the house), these are the slippers for you. Price at time of publish: $120

Material: Suede, upcycled wood, lyocell, rubber | Shades: Chestnut, Lumber, Black, Grey, Espresso, True Navy | Features: Made with HERproject, repellency treatment, foam footbed, molded rubber outsole

Best Platform: UGG Disquette Slipper UGG View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ugg.com Who It's Good For: Anyone who loves a good platform shoe. Who It's Not Good For: Someone who doesn’t like their feet to feel heavy or clunky. It’s no question that platform shoes are all the rage nowadays, and almost every style of shoe now has a platform version of it somewhere — even slippers. The Disquette is a fashion-forward slipper that’s essentially the platformed mashup of Ugg's Coquette and Disco designs, with the addition of a one-inch EVA outsole. Its inner contents are similar to the other slippers, including a sheepskin lining and insole, while being complemented by its suede upper. The EVA sole makes these shoes ultra-thick and durable, meaning you can wear these slippers wherever you’d like to go, so all of this trendiness doesn’t stay cooped up in the house. And the best part? It’s available in five different colors, so you can find the shade that speaks to you. While platforms are a hot commodity today, not everyone will be a fan of the heaviness that comes with a thicker shoe. The EVA sole may be great for durability and height, but it will add slightly more weight to the slipper. This may cause your feet to feel tired after some time if you are not used to walking in platform shoes, but since the slippers are airy, the feeling shouldn't be too dramatic or intense. Price at time of publish: $100 Material: Suede, sheepskin, EVA, 100% recycled polyester | Shades: Black, Chestnut, Charcoal, June Gloom, Samba Red | Features: Indoor/outdoor wear, EVA outsole, 1-inch platform height These Are the 10 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2022

Best Boat Shoe: UGG Dakota Slipper UGG View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ugg.com Who It's Good For: The preppy dresser who wants a slipper for indoor and outdoor wear that reflects their personal style. Who It's Not Good For: Someone who wants their outdoor slippers to be weather-resistant. A shoe that screams class and comfort? Count us in. This boat shoe slipper is an everyday classic that can be worn both indoors and outdoors, depending on your preference. The suede exterior is pulled together with leather laces that detail the sides of the shoe, tying in a smart bow at the front of the collar. Its molded rubber outsole allows you to wear these shoes outdoors with no problem — just be sure to jump around any puddles you may encounter. The best part of these slippers is the preppy exterior, which channels a classy look while the interior secretly keeps your feet warm and comfortable. While these shoes are ready and able to be worn outdoors, remember to be wary of puddles, grime, and extreme weather, as the suede exterior can be easily damaged. The outer layer may be durable, but you won’t want to run the risk of damaging this classic shoe. However, Ugg shoes are made for the long haul, so these slippers should be able to stick by your side for years to come with the proper care. Price at time of publish: $100 Material: Suede, leather, upcycled wool, lyocell, rubber | Shades: Pewter, Black, Chestnut, Espresso, Tobacco | Features: Made with HERproject, indoor/outdoor wear, molded rubber outsole, heat-embossed logo

Best Slides for Women: UGG Fluff Yeah Slide UGG View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ugg.com Who It's Good For: A trendy dresser who wants their slippers to double as comfy house shoes and a fashion statement. Who It's Not Good For: Someone who’s looking for a more practical slipper. You’ve seen these super fluffy slides on everyone from Gigi Hadid to Cardi B, but have you ever wondered what makes this style so popular (aside from its trendy design)? Buyers love this slingback slipper for its all-over fur and fun color options, and we do, too. The tiered shoe is as soft as a cloud, thanks to its sheepskin-wrapped platform sole, which keeps the slippers’ exterior looking (and feeling) just as comfortable as its interior. It boasts a vast amount of color options, spanning from neutral gray to vivid lime green. The design is completed with an Ugg-branded elastic band that holds these slides in place while you walk so that you don’t accidentally walk out of them. (We’ve all done it, it’s okay.) However, these shoes may not be the most practical for someone looking to double their slippers as everyday footwear and house shoes all in one. While you can surely wear these slippers out and about, the fuzzy sheepskin exterior is prone to water damage and can hold onto dirt unless cleaned properly. While we can’t promise that they’ll go with every outfit for every occasion, we can say with confidence that your comfy-casual look isn’t complete until you have this stylish, modern take on slippers in your wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $100 Material: Suede, sheepskin, wool, lyocell, elastic | Shades: Charcoal, Black, Carnation, Samba Red, Parakeet Green, Hazard Orange, Mussel Shell, Chestnut, Violet Night, Natural, Aloha Blue, White | Features: Indoor/outdoor wear, molded rubber outsole, 1.5-inch heel height, heat-embossed logo