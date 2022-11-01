The 19 Best Turtlenecks of 2022

Here are the best turtlenecks you should consider shopping for this season.

“This season's style trends for the timeless turtleneck is all about the loose, striped, cable knit sweater,” Garcia says. “Don't get stuck on your traditional turtleneck styles, and instead opt for something like a zipper detail or closer to a cowl neck.” Whether you’re planning to throw a turtleneck under your favorite sweater or searching for an easy way to winterize your favorite suit, we researched your options.

With the rise of the coastal grandmother aesthetic, there’s now just one more reason this year to channel your inner Diane Keaton and add more turtlenecks to your wardrobe. Turtlenecks can be layered under dresses, coats, blazers, T-shirts, sweaters, and more. Plus, you can make them as classic or as modern as you want, as celebrity stylist Melissa Garcia explains.

When shopping for a cold weather wardrobe, it can be tempting to focus on investing in bold pieces, like chunky statement sweaters and gorgeous winter coats. In reality, though, the items that make dressing in the fall and winter that much easier are smaller, less exciting layering pieces — such as turtlenecks.

Best Overall: Universal Standard Foundation Turtleneck Universal Standard View On Universalstandard.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for an everyday, versatile, mid-weight turtleneck. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer a very thick or very thin turtleneck. For a turtleneck that seems to check every box, consider this extremely size-inclusive option from Universal Standard. It’s thick enough to be worn on its own while being thin enough to layer under coats, blazers, or sweaters, too. It has some stretch to it without necessarily being completely form-fitting or constricting. While it's a bit pricier than other options we have on the list for a basic-looking turtleneck, its durable construction, quality fabric, and versatile design makes it worth the small investment. With hundreds of reviews and an average 4.7-star rating, it’s a popular staple with Universal Standard customers. Price at time of publish: $72 Size range: 00-40 | Materials: 94% lenzing micromodal, 6% elastane | Colors: Black, Black Cherry, Nutmeg, Terracotta, True Blue

Best Budget: PrettyGuide Classic Fitted Turtleneck Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone shopping for a quality turtleneck that is both budget-friendly and available on Amazon. Who It’s Not Good For The more conscious shopper who avoids polyester, or anyone needing a more inclusive size range. Style blogger Dianne Boyer regularly reviews Amazon basics on her blog and Instagram and shared this Amazon fitted turtleneck as one of her favorite picks. “I love this turtleneck [because] it can look just as good with jeans as it can with a pencil skirt," she says. "It has a nice weight which keeps you warm but also helps to keep its shape." She notes that another great feature is that the neck stays in place. "How many times have you had a turtleneck where the bottom rolls up and you have to keep adjusting it all day long? Not with this one. I personally own this one and love it," she adds. Price at time of publish: $35.99 Size range: S-XXL | Materials: 23% polyester, 21% acrylic, 18% modal, 38% nylon | Colors: Black, White, Green, Beige, Striped, Blue, and more

Best Fitted: Spanx Suit Yourself Turtleneck Bodysuit Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Arnotts.ie View On Saks Fifth Avenue Who It’s Good For People looking for a turtleneck bodysuit that will offer compression and smoothing power. Who It’s Not Good For Those who don't like thong-style bodysuits or are looking to avoid polyester. For those in search of a turtleneck-style bodysuit that’s going to hold them in and feel comfortable for hours, this Spanx option might be a good fit. Complete with a snap-closure gusset and a thong-back detail (no panty lines here), this bodysuit seems to be a fan favorite based on positive reviews. Thanks to Spanx quality, so you know it’s going to offer more support and smoothing than your run-of-the-mill bodysuit. Price at time of publish: $88 Size range: XS-3X | Materials: 77% polyester, 23% elastane; Gusset: 100% cotton | Colors: Black The 10 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Splurge: Proenza Schouler Fluffy Knit Turtleneck Proenza Schouler View On Proenzaschouler.com Who It’s Good For People who already have basic turtlenecks and are looking to invest in something a little bolder. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone searching for a size larger than an XL or those shopping on a smaller budget. Holly Katz is a stylist and the host of the Fashion Crimes podcast and suggests Proenza Schouler for a high-end, luxury turtleneck. “The brand’s turtlenecks will be something that will elevate your style while bringing a slight edge to your look,” Katz says. “The variety of fabrics range from shibori to chenille in addition to the softest cotton you’ll ever wear. The fabric and detail are something that you don’t see every day, on just anyone. They have a distinct look that commands the room with a steeper price but makes a true fashion statement.” We surely agree — this fluffy turtleneck sweater in a yellow-green hue was designed to make a statement for fall/winter. The oversized silhouette paired with soft fabrication promises comfort and warmth on those chillier days. Price at time of publish: $495 Size range: XS-XL | Materials: 1% nylon, 19% acrylic, 13% wool, 6% polyester, 1% elastane | Colors: Avocado/Honeydew

Best Stretchy: Nanushka Harri Superfine Turtleneck Nanushka View On Nanushka.com Who It’s Good For The shopper searching for a perfect layering turtleneck in an ultra-soft fabric. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone worried about the turtleneck being too thin, form-fitting, or sheer, or those that need more size options. This ultra-thin, ultra-soft turtleneck from Nanushka is a pick from stylist Morgan Bienvenue, who names this as one of her favorite turtlenecks on the market right now. Not only would this turtleneck be a perfect option to transition into warmer seasons, but it would also be perfect for layering with sweaters, jackets, or suit jackets. It comes in six colors and prints but we think the brown or coconut would especially versatile and perfect for everyday, thus making the steeper price tag worth it. Price at time of publish: $375 Size Range: XXS-XL | Materials: 100% superfine merino wool | Colors: Brown, Coconut, Checkered, Rose Drawn Hand Ornamental, Print Logotype, and more

Best Cropped: The Frankie Shop Athina Cropped Striped Wool-Blend Turtleneck Sweater Net-a-Porter View On Modaoperandi.com View On Mytheresa.com View On Net-a-Porter Who It’s Good For Anyone who often feels too warm in full-length turtlenecks and is wanting to try a more trend-forward style. Who It’s Not Good For People looking for more variety when it comes to patterns, colors, or sizes. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Bock names this Frankie Shop cropped turtleneck one of her favorite options, and generally finds the cropped silhouette to be pretty versatile — even in the winter. “I have a few cropped turtlenecks and find them so fun to wear in the winter without feeling too bulky,” Bock explains. “I like to pair them with leather pants and booties to make a perfect going out look for drinks with friends. They keep you warm all the way up to your neck under a jacket, but also look super cute once you take your jacket off.” Price at time of publish: $195 Size Range: XS-L | Materials: 50% wool, 50% nylon | Colors: Beige/Black

Best Oversized: LOFT Striped Turtleneck Poncho Sweater LOFT View On Loft.com Who It’s Good For Someone who is looking for the most comfortable and cozy turtleneck available. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone trying to find the perfect layering turtleneck or those needing more size options. For on-air style expert and stylist Melissa Garcia, this pick is a great option for a cozy, roomy turtleneck. “The wide and soft stripes on this turtleneck gives this polished sweater a relaxed and roomy fit," Garcia says. "Designed with dropped shoulders, dolman sleeves and side slits, this turtleneck is refined with just a hint of bohemian-chic swing. The loose cowl neck allows you to fold the material into itself so you don't have to feel like you are suffocating if it starts to get warm throughout the day.” While a super cozy standalone option, this isn't ideal for anyone needing a layerable turtleneck to wear under sweaters or coats. The size range could be more inclusive, as well, but since it's designed to be oversized, it does runs large. Price at time of publish: $74.95 Size Range: XXS-XL (regular and petite) | Materials: 72% cotton, 28% polyester | Colors: Pebble Heather Gray, Whisper White

Best Cashmere: NADAAM Cashmere Turtleneck NADAAM View On Naadam.co Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a quality, mid-weight turtleneck in an ultra-soft fabric. Who It’s Not Good For People that prefer machine-washable knits. Owning a cashmere turtleneck just sounds fancy. Nadaam makes owning cashmere a real possibility for more people, though, thanks to its reasonable prices and fairly inclusive size line. This classic cashmere turtleneck is 100 percent cashmere, is available to a size 3X, and is less than $200. Price at time of publish: $195 Size Range: XXS-3X | Materials: 100% Mongolian Cashmere | Colors: Moss Green, Black, Smoke

Best for Layering: Uniqlo Women's HEATTECH Turtleneck T-Shirt Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com Who It’s Good For Anyone needing a basic, affordable turtleneck for layering and keeping warm. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for more design-forward qualities, like patterns or bold colors. For a true layering turtleneck that’s also going to keep you as warm as humanly possible, look no further than Uniqlo’s famous HEATTECH options. For less than $20, it’s also affordable. This is another pick from Holly Katz, who also recommends other Uniqlo turtleneck varieties, too. “They are razor thin, extremely budget-friendly and come in a variety of fabrics like cotton, fleece and merino wool,” Katz says. “They keep their color well after several washings without fading. This is one place where you can always count on the consistency of the product season after season. If you need basics, this is your go-to.” Price at time of publish: $14.90 Size Range: XXS-XXL | Materials: 38% polyester, 31% acrylic, 21% rayon, 10% spandex | Colors: Black, Off-White The 8 Best Hiking Boots for Women of 2022

Best Roll Neck: COS Striped Roll Neck Sweater COS View On Cos.com Who It’s Good For People who want a very warm, high quality sweater with a stiff roll neck. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who is plus size, as it only goes up to size L. A classic roll neck turtleneck is a great cold weather staple. This ultra cozy pick from COS is a wool-cotton blend, but is also machine-washable, which is always convenient. It’s also a favorite of Garcia. “This oversized turtleneck is a perfect layering piece for the fall months, as the wool will keep you warm while still allowing you plenty of room to breathe,” Garcia explains. “The stripes and side slits accent the lower half of the body, giving it more shape and versatility to dress up with a pair of leggings and heels or down with a casual pair of jeans and boots.” Price at time of publish: $135 Size Range: XS-L | Materials: 64% RWS wool, 36% cotton | Colors: White/Black

Best Bodysuit: Skims Essential Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Skims View On Skims.com Who It’s Good For Anyone in search of a bodysuit turtleneck that offers a wide range of sizes and several color options. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a looser-fitting turtleneck or those just needing a top instead of a bodysuit.



An item from Kim Kardashian’s wildly popular Skims brand, this bodysuit is also a favorite turtleneck of celebrity stylist Zoe Gofman. “This is an essential for all closets,” Gofman says. “Light, fitted, necessary, not too tight and can be layered or worn alone. It's perfect for every shape and size.” Not only that, but it's sweat-wicking and offers smoothing benefits — qualities that are not easily found in turtlenecks. Price at time of publish: $78 Size Range: XXS-5X | Materials: 95% nylon, 5% spandex | Colors: Onyx, Camel, Tiger’s Eye, Sandstone, Desert, and more

Best Short Sleeved: Jones New York Elbow Sleeve Turtleneck Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Macy's Who It’s Good For People looking for mid-weight, form-fitting sweaters (with short sleeves). Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who prefers more coverage when it comes to turtlenecks, or those who prefer a looser option. While a short-sleeve turtleneck is never going to be as popular as a long-sleeve or sweater version, it is a good option if you live in a warm weather environment or you tend to get hot easily. This also gives you a little more room if you plan on layering a turtleneck under a tight-fitting jacket or sweater.

Price at time of publish: $79.50 Size Range: XS-L | Materials: 65% rayon, 35% nylon | Colors: Navy, Rouge, Rose, Jones Black The 10 Best Vuori Products of 2022

Best Ribbed: Ralph Lauren Ribbed Turtleneck Ralph Lauren View On Ralphlauren.com Who It’s Good For Those wanting a classic ribbed turtleneck that's highly versatile. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who wants more than three color options or a loose-fitting, breezy sweater. A classic ribbed turtleneck is a must-have for any wardrobe. Katz suggests Ralph Lauren turtlenecks in general for a high quality, versatile layering piece. “This brand will be a little more costly, however, is considered a wardrobe investment versus just a basic,” Katz says. “They come in both short and long sleeve styles which portray the same look without the extra warmth when it’s not necessary. A turtleneck from Ralph Lauren gives you the most options for styling different looks and is an interesting way to upgrade your wardrobe.” The price is relatively affordable, actually, especially if you take into account all the different occasions you can wear this. Price at time of publish: $69.50 Size Range: XXS-XXL | Materials: Cotton, modal, and nylon | Colors: Mascarpone Cream, French Navy, Polo Black

Best on Amazon: ANRABESS Casual Loose Fit Turtleneck Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a turtleneck that could easily be dressed down or pass as athleisure wear. Who It’s Not Good For Those searching for something more formal or anyone wanting one that's machine-washable. Diane Boyer of The Harper Girls says this turtleneck is her "read a book by the fire" turtleneck. “I own it in several colors because it is just that comfortable," Boyer says. "It's great with leggings or jeans. While it is a bit oversized, the asymmetrical hem gives it style to make it look much more chic than an oversized sweatshirt. It is a medium weight which is why I like it around the house as much as going out — you can be comfortable in it all day long." We appreciate that it comes in 27 color options, so you can find exactly what you need to complete your winter wardrobe. It's worth mentioning, however, that the brand doesn't recommend machine washing this piece — but if you're okay with that, this is a great buy. Price at time of publish: $60.99 Size Range: XS-XL | Materials: 50% viscose, 30% nylon, 20% polyester | Colors: Apricot, Black, Camel, Dark green, Dark Purple, and more

Best Sleeveless: Theory Sleeveless Turtleneck Theory View On Theory.com Who It’s Good For Those looking for a little more breathability — or want something super layerable. Who It’s Not Good For People shopping for more substantial, thicker winter turtlenecks. This sleeveless turtleneck has a nearly perfect rating on the Theory website, with multiple customers noting both its versatility and comfort. This is a great pick for anyone who wants to layer this under a thicker coat or blazer, as it gives your arms a little room to breathe. Since it's not super thick, it’s also a great piece for spring, summer, and fall. Price at time of publish: $130 Size Range: S-XXL | Materials: 95% viscose, 5% polyurethane | Colors: Ivory, Black

Best Sheer: Marcella Eloise Sheer Turtleneck Marcella View On Marcellanyc.com Who It’s Good For Anyone in search of a sheer layering turtleneck at an affordable price point. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a stand-alone turtleneck that isn't see-through. You’re not going to find a better-rated sheer turtleneck than this one. With hundreds of reviews and an average rating of 4.9 stars, this piece is pretty close to perfect. It’d be the perfect thing to layer under a dress or sweater, but would also be a great way to show off a cute new bra or corset, too. Price at time of publish: $59 Size Range: XS-XXXL | Materials: 95% viscose, 5% lycra | Colors: Black, Anthracite, Off-white The 15 Best Places to Buy Dresses in 2022

Best Knit: Banana Republic Turtleneck Sweater Banana Republic View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a classic, midweight turtleneck that’s machine washable. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for an ultra-thin turtleneck. This is celebrity stylist Pilar Scratch’s favorite turtleneck choice of all time. With a size range up to XXL and petite options as well, it’s fairly inclusive, especially when you take into account the price point, which is just $90 (although, if you're lucky, you might find it on sale). It comes in three colors, with two neutral options and one bolder choice (a purple-pink hue) if you're wanting to branch out from the basics. Price at time of publish: $90 Size Range: XXS-XXL | Materials: 50% viscose, 27% polyester, 23% nylon | Colors: Heather Taupe, Black, Purple Dawn

Best Zippered: Zara Zippered Stripe Knit Sweater Zara View On Zara.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a statement piece in a more relaxed, cozy style. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a classic or layering turtleneck or anyone avoiding fast fashion. Another pick from Garcia, this is the perfect cold weather piece that has a bit of a different feel than your typical turtleneck. “Designed with a high collar, black and white stripe and long sleeves, it is versatile enough to hang loosely over leggings or jeans for those unpredictable fall nights," she says. "Tie this look together with a fun pair of earrings while leaving the neck bare to show off the asymmetric zipper.” Price at time of publish: $49.90 Size Range: S-L | Materials: 57% acrylic, 32% polyester, 11% nylon | Colors: Black