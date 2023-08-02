Keep reading to discover more about the best tummy-control shapewear of 2023.

From celebrities such as Kim Kardashian (and her amazing Skims shapewear line) to fashion moguls like Gigi Hadid, tummy control shapewear is a fun and functional tool to add to your wardrobe for special events and everyday wear. We scoured the internet for the best tummy control shapewear, carefully looking at various styles (including underwear and bike shorts), fabric flexibility, and more to determine which shapewear is actually worth buying.

With targeted compression in the midsection, tummy control shapewear is designed to help shape, smooth, and enhance the stomach area. “People might want to purchase this type of shapewear to achieve a streamlined, flat look under fitted clothing or to boost their confidence in tighter, body-hugging outfits,” Susie Taaffe, the founder of Skanties Anti-Shapewear, tells PEOPLE.

Shapewear adds a layer of compression to the body and is often worn under tight-fitting garments to provide a smoothing and shaping effect. While it has a reputation of cinching and sculpting, shapewear does not have to feel uncomfortable, especially when wearing the compressive undergarment to target more sensitive areas such as the stomach. Instead, tummy control options should feel comfortable and supportive while delivering all of the amazing benefits of shapewear.

Best Everyday Skims Core Control High-Waisted Thong Skims View On Nordstrom View On Net-a-Porter View On Saks Fifth Avenue Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a high-waisted thong underwear style that shapes and smoothes the tummy area. Who It’s Not Good For Some may prefer a different shapewear style, such as a bodysuit or a pair of shaping shorts — thongs aren't for everyone! Our top pick for the best tummy control shapewear is the Core Control High-Waisted Thong from Skims. Constructed from a stretchy yet compressive nylon material, this high-waisted thong form fits the body and provides lots of support to the low belly and waist without it feeling too tight and uncomfortable. It’s our top pick for everyday because it’s both shapewear and underwear, and in addition to smoothing the core, it also moonlights as a waist-cincher, thanks to its high-rise design. The undergarment also comes in many colors, including nine different skin tones and classic black, so you can choose one that matches your skin and doesn’t show through thin materials. It also features a comfortable silicone band at the top to hold it in place against your skin and prevent it from rolling down or shifting out of place. On top of that, it has an excellent size range featuring 2XS through 4XL and costs under $35 for such a high-quality and versatile piece. Price at time of publish: $34 Material: 79% nylon. 21% spandex | Sizes: XXS-4XL | Style: Thong underwear | Colors: Onyx, espresso, cocoa, jasper, bronze, sienna, ochre, clay, mica, sand

Best Budget Jockey Slimmers Breathe High-Rise Brief Jockey View On Beallsflorida.com View On Belk.com View On Jcpenney.com Who It’s Good For These cheap high-rise brief underwear are designed with shapewear features, including belly smoothing and waist-cinching technology. Who It’s Not Good For There are only two nude options, which won't complement everyone's skintone if wearing under more sheer clothing. For a pair of shapewear undies with a more budget-friendly price tag, consider the Jockey Slimmers Breathe High-Rise Brief, which costs $26 (or you can get two for $34) and features a high-quality construction despite the low cost. These undies are constructed from stretchy nylon, so they’re breathable, comfortable, and fit the body without too much constriction. The ultra-high-rise silhouette means you not only can achieve a smoother and more sculpted tummy area but also can reap the benefits of a waist-cinching design. The shapewear briefs also come in two different classic colors — light nude and black — and are designed with full coverage for a lifting and smoothing effect on the backside, too. Price at time of publish: $26 (or 2 for $34) Material: 92% nylon, 8% spandex | Sizes: S-3X | Style: Brief underwear | Colors: Black, light nude

Best Shorts Skims Seamless Sculpt Mid Thigh Short Skims View On Nordstrom View On Net-a-Porter View On Skims.com Who It’s Good For With this shapewear option by Skims, you'll find a comfortable pair of shapewear shorts with medium compression and a wide variety of skin tone colors. Who It’s Not Good For These have more lightweight compression compared to other shapewear shorts on this list. In addition to the Core Control High-Waisted Thong, Skims also makes our favorite pair of shapewear shorts. The Seamless Sculpt Mid Thigh Short is designed with strong compression to lift, sculpt, and support the tummy area while also cinching the waist and providing some shaping to the butt and thighs. The supportive shorts are cut from a stretchy and breathable nylon material, and it has an open gusset, making it easier to use the restroom without having to pull down your shapewear. Similar to other Skims shapewear styles, the shorts also come in a variety of skin tone colors, too, so you can choose something that works well with your skin color and doesn’t show up under garments. Price at time of publish: $36 Material: 78% nylon, 22% spandex | Sizes: 2XS-4XL | Style: Shorts | Colors: Onyx, espresso, cocoa, jasper, bronze, sienna, ochre, clay, mica, sand

Best Shorts, Less Expensive Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day High-Waisted Shaper Shorts 4.3 Amazon View On Walmart View On QVC View On Shapermint.com Who It’s Good For If you need high-rise shapewear shorts with tummy control and butt and leg sculpting technology, these may be your perfect match. Who It’s Not Good For These shorts offer tons of function, but some may prefer a pair with lighter compression. The Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts is our top pick for the best tummy control shapewear on Amazon, thanks to its high-rise style, excellent compression, size range, and comfortable fit. Not to mention: These shapewear shorts cost less than $30, making them more budget-friendly, too. The Shapermint shorts are constructed from nylon with 10 percent spandex stretch, making them comfortable to slip into and form fit around the body while keeping things nice and compressive for strong support. They feature a tummy band that smooths and sculpts the belly while also providing waist-cinching benefits. Plus, they come in several nude colors and classic black, too. Price at time of publish: $21.99 (orig. $52) Material: Nylon, spandex | Sizes: S-4XL | Style: Shorts | Colors: Black, chocolate, latte, sand, nude

Best Open Bust Shapermint Open Bust Shaper Camisole Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Shapermint.com Who It’s Good For This open-bust shapewear style is designed as a cami instead of the usual bodysuit design, making it easier to use the bathroom. Who It’s Not Good For An open-bust bodysuit will provide additional thigh and butt shaping compared to this cami style. If you love shapewear with an open-bust style but aren’t a fan of the usual bodysuit design, the Shapermint Open Cust Shaper Camisole is a must-try. This open-bust tank top is designed to smooth and sculpt the tummy and waist without pulling you down. Constructed from a breathable and stretchy polyamide material that feels comfortable on the skin, it offers plenty of compression without feeling too restrictive. We love this option as an everyday shapewear style or for lower-cut necklines that typically work with more full-coverage shapewear pieces. Price at time of publish: $26.99 Material: Polyamide, elastane | Sizes: S-3XL | Style: Tank top | Colors: Black, chocolate, latte, beige

Best Waist Cincher Spanx Suit Your Fancy Waist Cincher Spanx View On Spanx View On Net-a-Porter View On Revolve Who It’s Good For Shoppers needing a comfortable, separate, and seamless waist-cincher that also sculpts and supports the tummy will find what they're looking for in this Spanx option. Who It’s Not Good For Some may prefer a waist-cincher built into a bodysuit or pair of undies or need one with a more extensive size range. This Spanx waist-cincher is our favorite for several reasons. One: We love that it's a separate, so you don’t have to commit to wearing bottoms or bodysuits in order to get the benefits. Two: This style is virtually seamless and goes undetectable undergarments, which isn’t always the case with waist-cinchers since many have more of a corset-like design. As a result, this waist-cincher is actually comfortable and supportive and doesn’t make you feel too restricted when it's on. In addition to shaping the waist, it also smooths and sculpts the belly and since it’s constructed from stretchy nylon material, it feels breathable and is easy to slip into (no hooks necessary!). Price at time of publish: $74 Material: 55% nylon, 45% Lycra elastane | Sizes: XS-XL | Style: Waist-cincher | Colors: Champagne beige, black

Best Plus Size Yitty Headliner Shaping High Waist Short Yitty View On Fabletics.com Who It’s Good For We love this comfortable yet supportive pair of shorts for its inclusive sizing and fun colors and prints; it's also a great option for working out thanks to the antimicrobial technology. Who It’s Not Good For These have high compression, so some shoppers may be looking for shorts with more a less compressive design. Our favorite plus-size shapewear pick is Yitty's Headliner Shaping High Waist Short, a bike short with strong support and lots of sculpting and shaping capabilities. This piece is constructed from stretchy yet highly compressive nylon material with antimicrobial SilverSeam technology to keep bacteria and odors at bay. It also has a silicone branded band on the interior that keeps the shorts in place and prevents any twisting or rolling at the waist. In addition to all the design features, the compression shorts feature an amazing size range of XS to 6XL and come in black and beige, as well as lots of fun colors and prints. Price at time of publish: $69.95 Material: 77% nylon, 23% elastane | Sizes: XS-6XL | Style: Shorts | Colors: Black, brown sugar, neon pink, pink cheetah, purple galaxy, floral print, poppy red

Best Bodysuit Skims Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit SKIMS View On Nordstrom View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Skims.com Who It’s Good For This simple yet effective bodysuit sculpts the tummy, cinches the waist, and has full coverage on the backside. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a bodysuit that also sculpts the thighs, or someone shopping for a bodysuit with more light compression. Most shapewear bodysuits have tummy control features. However, we find that the Skims Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit is the best option because it not only has strong compression to get the job done but it also features a versatile design. The spaghetti strap bodysuit features a brief underwear design with a mid-back and sweetheart neckline that allows you to hide it easily under various clothing styles. Plus, it includes adjustable straps so you can easily find your perfect fit. Because it has such strong compression and covers the torso area, the bodysuit doubles as a waist-cincher. Price at time of publish: $68 Material: 41% recycled nylon, 41% nylon, 18% elastane | Sizes: XXS-4XL | Style: Bodysuit | Colors: Onyx, espresso, cocoa, jasper, bronze, sienna, ochre, clay, mica, sand

Best Strapless Commando Tech Control Strapless Slip Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Anthropologie Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a strapless shapewear style with lightweight compression for wearing under dresses will appreciate this piece from Commando. Who It’s Not Good For Some may prefer a tummy control shapewear style with stronger compression and more shaping abilities. If you’re looking for a piece of shapewear that pairs well under strapless dress styles, look no further. The Commando Tech Control Strapless Slip is our top pick for this category because it not only features a strapless design but also has lightweight compression to provide some smoothing on the tummy area, sculpts the waist, hips, and butt. It's also stretchy enough to fit comfortably over the body without making you feel like you’re too restricted. Plus, unlike many other shapewear garments, this dress isn’t see-through, so you can also wear it on its own — the strapless style certainly fits the Y2K trend. Price at time of publish: $118 Material: 47% nylon, 40% cotton, 13% elastane | Sizes: XS-XL | Style: Dress | Colors: Black

Best Thong Miraclesuit Comfy Curve High Waist Shaping Thong Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Herroom.com View On Macy's Who It’s Good For If you're in the market for a sculpting and waist-cinching thong underwear style, look no further than this option by Miraclesuit. Who It’s Not Good For This super-high waisted thong separate may not fit how it's supposed to on more petite people or those with short torsos. In addition to our top pick for the best tummy control shapewear, we also love the Miraclesuit Comfy Curve High Waist Shaping Thong, which features a band design that combines the thong underwear and waist-cincher silhouette in one to create a sculpting and smoothing effect. Made from stretchy and breathable elastane, this is a nice option for everyday and works well under jumpsuits and a variety of dress styles. Since the underwear features a band, it actually covers the lower hips a little more than similar styles and can provide shaping and smoothing there, too. Our only caveat: Since it's designed to hit just below the chest, it may not fit great on anyone with a short torsos or those who consider themselves petite. Price at time of publish: $42 Material: 75% nylon, 25% elastane | Sizes: S-2XL | Style: Thong underwear | Colors: Black, warm beige

Best Brief Ruby Ribbon Sculpting Brief Ruby Ribbon View On Rubyribbon.com Who It’s Good For This is a great mid-rise sculpting brief with tummy control that specifically targets the lower belly. Who It’s Not Good For Since this only targets the lower part of the belly, it's not going to be top choice for anyone needing shaping benefits for the entire tummy area. The best brief underwear with tummy control is the Ruby Ribbon Sculpting Brief. We chose this style because it features more of a mid-rise silhouette compared to the more common high-rise styles, so you can easily wear this tummy control shapewear under a pair of jeans or a skirt. The briefs have a 360-degree stretch, too, so they form-fit around the body with ease. An excellent option for targeting the low belly area, these briefs feature plenty of compression in the front with lots of sculpting details in the back to give the booty a little bit of a lift, too. Price at time of publish: $59 Material: Nylon, spandex | Sizes: S-3XL | Style: Brief underwear | Colors: Black

Best Investment Wolford Tulle Forming Underbust Shaper Thong Bodysuit Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Herroom.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Who It’s Good For This open-bust bodysuit shapewear by Wolford smooths the belly — and doubles as lingerie. Who It’s Not Good For The stretchy tulle design may not be worth the splurge for someone who is shopping for function only. The Wolford Tulle Forming Underbust Shaper Thong Bodysuit is functional shapewear and sexy lingerie wrapped in one. The tummy control shapewear features an open-bust bodysuit silhouette with a gorgeous tulle material that smooths the tummy and waist while also leaving a little up to the imagination. Despite its mesh material, the bodysuit actually has 33 percent stretch, so it fits around the body comfortably without pinching or digging into the skin to keep that smoothing effect on the shoulders and hips, too. Price at time of publish: $175 Material: 67% polyamide, 33% elastane | Sizes: 4-16 | Style: Open-bust bodysuit | Colors: Black, beige

Best Ultra-High Waist Honeylove SuperPower Brief Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com View On Honeylove.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for an ultra-high-waisted style of shapewear in a brief underwear silhouette. Who It’s Not Good For Some may prefer a high-waisted shapewear thong versus a brief if they're concerned about panty lines. We have several options on our list with an ultra-high-waist silhouette. However, the Honeylove SuperPower Brief offers some impressive compression that stretches all the way to under the bust area. This shapewear is constructed from a durable and stretchy nylon with a cotton gusset and features a design with targeted compression so you can achieve a smoothing and sculpting effect on the tummy, waist, and backside. Additionally, the undergarment has strategically placed boning to prevent it from rolling and help it keep its shape. Price at time of publish: $84 Material: 75% nylon, 25% spandex; 81% nylon, 19% spandex lining; 100% cotton gusset | Sizes: XS-3XL | Style: Brief underwear | Colors: Sand, runway, vamp black, rose tan, white, cinnamon, mocha

Best Bike Shorts Yummie Mel Shaping Biker Short With Pockets Yummie View On Amazon View On Yummie.com Who It’s Good For These shaping bike shorts can be worn on their own or under clothing, making them super versatile. Who It’s Not Good For Since these can be worn on their own, they may not be a thin enough material for someone wanting to wear it solely as an undergarment. If you’re shopping for a great pair of bike shorts with some compression, the Yummie Mel Shaping Biker Short With Pockets is an excellent option. These shorts look like your everyday bike shorts and are designed for active lifestyles, only they have 360-degree shaping, a booty-boosting design and feature impressive compression along the waist and tummy area to provide a supportive feel. Since they’re constructed from stretchy cotton, they’re not only breathable, but they’re also super soft to the touch. Price at time of publish: $22.39 (orig. $44.50) Material: 88% cotton, 12% spandex | Sizes: XS-XL | Style: Shorts | Colors: Black, leopard print castlerock

Best for Dresses Joyshaper Shapewear Dress Slip Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For We love this slip skirt for its shaping and smoothing technology and approachable price point. Who It’s Not Good For Som may prefer a pair of shapewear shorts for under dresses instead of a skirt style. When choosing shapewear for dresses, there are so many different options. We love the Joyshaper Shapewear Dress Slip on Amazon because it features a stretchy and breathable polyamide material and is essentially an ultra-high-waisted band that covers the belly, back, waist, hips, butt, and tummy area. The skirt features a seamless design with lots of ventilation — partially thanks to the skirt style and partially thanks to the fabric — and works well with a variety of dress styles, plus high-waisted skirts. Price at time of publish: $21.49 Material: 90% polyamide, 10% spandex | Sizes: S-2XL | Style: Skirt slip | Colors: Beige, black

Best Lightweight Popilush No Shaper Slip Maxi Lounge Dress Popilush View On Amazon View On Popilush.com Who It’s Good For A comfy dress that moonlights as shapewear, this piece is perfect for anyone needing a lightweight, versatile dress that also shapes and smooths. Who It’s Not Good For Some may prefer a lightweight shapewear style to wear under garments instead of as an outergarment. The best lightweight shapewear also moonlights as a lounge dress, so you can actually wear your shapewear out on the town. The Popilush No Shaper Slip Maxi Lounge Dress is unlike other shapewear styles in that it’s a shapewear outer garment that doesn’t feature restrictive compression, and instead lifts and sculpts certain areas of the body, including the butt, tummy, breasts, and waist. The dress is also made from a soft and breathable stretchy modal material, so it’s comfortable to the touch and features adjustable straps for a better fit. We can see ourselves wearing this both at home and for girls' night. Price at time of publish: $49.99 Material: 92% modal, 8% spandex | Sizes: S-3XL | Style: Dress | Colors: Black

Best for Periods Knix Leakproof 6-Inch Thigh Saver Knix View On Knix Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for shapewear shorts that are designed to help keep period leaks at bay will appreciate this option from Knix. Who It’s Not Good For If you need thong or brief-style period underwear that doubles as shapewear, you may want to look at other offerings from Knix. You don’t have to worry about leaks when you’re on your period, thanks to the Knix Leakproof Thigh Save 6-Inch, which are shapewear shorts that are designed to help keep leaks at bay. They are constructed from a stretchy and comfortable Lycra Xtra Life and nylon blend with a gusset designed to help prevent potential leaks. While they’re not exactly the most absorbent period underwear, these shorts feature a design constructed to help keep things fresh and leak-free so that you can go on and enjoy your event without worrying. And, periods aside, they’re also super comfy, fit well, and do a fantastic job at shaping the belly area. Price at time of publish: $40 (or 3 for $90) Material: ​​Lycra Xtra Life, nylon, cotton, spandex, carbon | Sizes: XS-4XL | Style: Shorts | Colors: Black, leopard print, warm sand

Best Tights Spanx Tummy Shaping Sheers Spanx View On Spanx View On Zappos Who It’s Good For These sheer tights offer great tummy control as well as smoothing abilities for the waist and hips. Who It’s Not Good For Because they're sheer, they may not be warm enough to use as tights in chillier weather. Yes, there is such a thing as shapewear tights, and the Spanx Tummy Shaping Sheers are our top pick for the best ones with tummy control. These sheer tights are constructed from stretchy nylon and feature a thick and wide waistband designed to smooth and sculpt the low belly, waist, and hips without ever digging into the skin. The tights are also seamless, so you can wear them under the thinnest of fabrics without worrying if they will show through, and they even feature a cotton gusset so you can go commando and avoid more visible lines. We just want to point out because these are lightweight and sheer, they won't be the warmest option if planning to wear during the winter. Price at time of publish: $24 Material: 80% nylon, 20% elastane | Sizes: A-E | Style: Tights | Colors: Black sheer

Best Sculpting ShaperX Sculpting Thong Bodysuit Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For This sculpting bodysuit smooths and lifts the belly while cinching in the waist to accentuate curves. Who It’s Not Good For This is a thong-style bodysuit, and some may prefer a brief or short style instead. The best sculpting shapewear is the ShaperX Sculpting Thong Bodysuit from Amazon. This bodysuit also comes in a shorts style and features enough compression to smooth the belly, hips, and waist while also sculpting and lifting. Constructed from stretchy nylon material, the bodysuit doesn’t feel too restrictive and is durable enough that it doesn’t lose its shape. The shapewear also forgoes the compression at the bust area, so you don’t have to worry about it feeling too tight, and it has adjustable straps for an even better fit. Price at time of publish: $37.99 (orig. $49.99) Material: 80% nylon, 20% spandex | Sizes: 2XS-5XL | Style: Bodysuit | Colors: Beige, black, umber, blue, pink