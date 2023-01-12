The 14 Best Trench Coats of 2023 to Keep You Chic and Cozy

Abercrombie’s Wool Blend Mod Coat is our top pick for a timeless trench

By
Jasmine Hyman
Jasmine Hyman
Jasmine Hyman

Jasmine Hyman has been a Commerce Producer for Dotdash Meredith's beauty and travel publications since 2022. She has also written for outlets such as InStyle, Byrdie, CNN, and others. She graduated from Columbia's Journalism School in May of 2022 with an MS in Journalism. Jasmine has a love for all things reporting, and hopes to inform through her journalism and writing.

Published on January 12, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process.

three trench coats

People / Alli Waataja

With so many layers and harsh conditions to account for, winter fashion can sometimes be a struggle. But who says you have to sacrifice style in return for warmth?  The trench coat embodies the notion that winter fashion can be equally stylish and cozy, and its proving to be this winter’s favorite outerwear piece.

Trench coats are a top celebrity look of the season, with stars like Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber pairing trenches with garments ranging from dresses to athleisure. 

From faux fur to vegan leather, these are the best trench coats of 2023.

Best Overall:
Abercrombie Wool-Blend Mod Coat at Abercrombie.com
Best Budget:
Bershka Drop Shoulder Cloth Coat at Bershka.com
Best Black:
Zara Belted Wool Coat at Zara.com
Best Wool:
Aritzia Babaton Slouch Coat at Aritzia.com
Best Hooded:
ASOS Design Trench Coat with Hood at Asos
Best Puffer:
Bernardo Recycled Puffer Trench Coat at Nordstrom
Best Short:
Quince Comfort Stretch Trench Coat at Onequince.com
Best Long:
The Frankie Shop Meri Padded Trench Coat at Thefrankieshop.com
Best Fur Trim:
Meshki Rebekah Pu Trench Coat at Meshki.us
Best Faux Fur:
Apparis Bree Faux Fur Coat at Apparis.com
Best Overall

Abercrombie Wool-Blend Mod Coat

Abercrombie Wool-Blend Mod Coat

Abercrombie & Fitch
View On Abercrombie.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Anyone looking for a timeless trench with multiple length and color options

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Those who don’t want a coat that needs to be dry cleaned

The Wool-Blend Mod Coat from Abercrombie earned the top spot for our favorite trench coat. The loosely structured silhouette is ideal for days of layering and comes in three different lengths so it can fall on the legs wherever you wish. 

It also comes in a variety of neutrals, plaids, and even a white teddy material, making it an automatic staple coat and, not to mention, effortless to style and accessorize. 

Price at time of publish: $220

Sizes: XXS-XL | Materials: Polyester, Wool, Acrylic, Nylon | Colors: 6

Best Budget

Bershka Drop Shoulder Cloth Coat

Bershka Drop Shoulder Cloth Coat

Bershka
View On Bershka.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Those who want an affordable and simple coat

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Anyone who wants a heavy coat that will provide extra warmth

For creating a winter wardrobe on a budget, we’re adding this Drop Shoulder Cloth Coat from Bershka to our carts. This option comes in at just under $50 and emulates similar trench styles for less than half of the price. 

And this jacket is not only affordable, but it's available in seven different colors ranging from bright blues to neutral browns. However, we wish it came in a more inclusive size range.

Price at time of publish: $49.90

Sizes: XS-L | Materials: Polyester | Colors: 7

Best Black

Zara Belted Wool Coat

Zara Belted Wool Coat

Zara
View On Zara.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Those looking for a staple black coat that can be worn with anything

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Shoppers who want their coat to be secured by more than just a tie belt

A black coat is a winter wardrobe must-have and we love this timeless and oversized coat from Zara. Designed with warm wool materials and a removable belt, this classic trench is perfect to bundle up in, no matter the outfit. 

And if you love it as much as we do (which we think you will), it comes in other additional neutral colorways to add to your wardrobe.

Price at time of publish: $229

Sizes: XS-XXL | Materials: Wool, Polyamide | Colors: Black, Taupe Brown, Beige

Best Wool

Aritzia Babaton Slouch Coat

Aritzia babaton slouch coat

Aritzia
View On Aritzia.com

  • Those looking for a warm and timeless coat

Who It’s Not Good For

  • People who may have a smaller budget or don’t want to dry clean their coat

Aritzia is a top destination for all things timeless, and the Babaton Slouch Coat is no exception. If you’re looking for a classic wool coat that will provide ample warmth, this is our top choice to add to your capsule wardrobe. 

It comes in every winter-favorite neutral, because nothing says cold weather fashion quite like an oversized and structured trench coat. Plus, it’s offered in three different lengths for those looking for a specific shorter, mid-length, or longer fit. 

Price at time of publish: $398

Sizes: XXS-XL | Materials: 71% camel hair, 21% virgin wool, 8% polyamide | Colors: 10

Best Hooded

ASOS Design Trench Coat with Hood

ASOS Design Trench Coat with Hood

ASOS
View On Asos

  • Shoppers who want their coat to have a hood

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Those who want multiple color options, as it only comes in khaki

Whether it’s for warmth, style, or protection from the elements, a jacket with a hood is always a good idea. Our favorite hooded trench is from ASOS, and the slouchy fit is perfect to be thrown over any outfit at any time. The calf-length coat also comes with an adjustable belt and is designed with oversized lapels for the ultimate streetwear look.

Price at time of publish: $108

Sizes: 0-14 | Materials: 75% Polyester, 25% Viscose, Lining: 100% Polyester | Colors: Khaki

Best Puffer

Bernardo Recycled Puffer Trench Coat

Recycled Puffer Trench Coat

Nordstrom
View On Nordstrom
Who It’s Good For

  • Those who want a puffer coat that provides a lot of warmth

Who It’s Not Good For

  • The style only comes in black, so it might not be ideal for those who want alternate colorways

For the shopper who is always chilly or for days where we can visibly see our breath, we are proponents of the puffer style, and this take on the puffer-trench hybrid from Nordstrom is our favorite.

This Recycled Puffer Trench Coat is designed with the structure of a trench but supplies the comfort and warmth of your favorite winter coat. With a removable belt and large pockets, the sustainable jacket is also designed with all the extra features of a typical trench. 

Price at time of publish: $149.99

Sizes: XS-XXL| Materials: Polyester | Colors: Black

The 17 Best Puffer Jackets of 2023 to Keep You Toasty

Best Short

Quince Comfort Stretch Trench Coat

Quince Comfort Stretch Trench Coat

Quince
View On Onequince.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Those looking for a short and simple jacket

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Someone looking for a longer coat that covers the legs

Not ready to commit to the total trench look? This Comfort Stretch Coat from Quince has a shorter style while its lightweight lining still has the ability to still keep your body warm. It’s also created with a water-resistant finish to keep you shielded from the winter elements, and the shorter length makes it the perfect transitional piece that can be worn all year long. 

Price at time of publish: $99.90

Sizes: XS-XL | Materials: 98% BCI Cotton, 2% Spandex; Lining: 100% Polyester | Colors: Light Khaki, Navy

Best Long

The Frankie Shop Meri Padded Trench Coat

The Frankie Shop Meri Padded Trench Coat

The Frankie Shop
View On Thefrankieshop.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Shoppers who want an oversized and longer trench

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Those looking for expansive size options because this coat is unfortunately one size

For days when your entire body is in need of some extra warmth, we love a longer trench. The Meri Padded Trench Coat from The Frankie Shop is a 4-foot long, midweight coat, and boasts a unique structure and elevated lapel style. 

This sleek and staple coat deserves a front-and-center spot in your wardrobe. The slouchy-yet-tailored silhouette is a top choice for lovers of the oversized look and can effortlessly be worn over any ensemble. 

Price at time of publish: $359

Sizes: One Size | Materials: 92% Polyester 8% Polyurethane | Colors: Navy, Beige

The 12 Best Styles from The Frankie Shop

Best Fur Trim

Meshki Rebekah Pu Trench Coat

Meshki Rebekah Pu Trench Coat

Meshki
View On Meshki.us
Who It’s Good For

  • Anyone searching for a statement fur trench

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Shoppers looking to buy a trench in a non-neutral color

For those wanting to channel more of a lavish look, may we suggest a touch of fur trim detailing? This coat from Meshki is a luxe outerwear piece that also delivers a celebrity-esque aprés ski moment. 

This jacket is sure to glamorize any ensemble, and we love its belt that accentuates the waist and silhouette. Plus, it comes in both a black and cream colorway, so its ability to match any outfit is a major perk.

Price at time of publish: $179

Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: Synthetic polyurethane | Colors: Bone and Black

Kendall Jenner Wore a $2,490 Metallic Puffer Jacket on the Slopes, but We Found 6 Dupes Starting at $41

Best Faux Fur

Apparis Bree Faux Fur Coat

Apparis Bree Faux Fur Coat

Apparis
View On Apparis.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Those who want a super plush and cozy coat

Who It’s Not Good For

  • The coat has a more casual style, so it might not be ideal for dressing up

If you’re looking for top tier coziness, this faux fur coat from Apparis feels so buttery soft that you won’t want to take it off. The style emulates your grandmother’s mink coat, but we like it even better (courtesy of its animal-free materials). 

You will be ready to take on any cold winter day in this coat, while making it glamorous. This ultra-puffy coat is made with luxurious and vegan fabric that feels like a wearable hug. 

Price at time of publish: $295

Sizes: XXS-XXL | Materials: 100% Polyester | Colors: Latte, Camel, Noir

Best Teddy

Alo Yoga Oversized Sherpa Trench

Alo Yoga Oversized Trench

Alo
View On Aloyoga.com View On Shopbop.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Those who want a layerable coat that can be thrown over any outfit

Who It’s Not Good For

  • People who want to be able to close the front of their coat

Alo Yoga is known for its celebrity-loved athleisure and loungewear, but they also make some of the best winter coats. The internet’s favorite activewear brand created a coat with all the right features for piling on extra layers, including an oversized fit and an opened front. And let’s face it, you can’t go wrong with a teddy fabric on the coldest of days for extra comfort. 

Price at time of publish: $298

Sizes: XXS-XL | Material: Plush Faux Fur | Colors: Black, Camel, Ivory

Best Leather

Good American Moto Trench Coat

Good American Moto Trench Coat

Good American
View On Goodamerican.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Anyone looking for a statement leather trench

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Those looking for a matte or non-laquer leather coat

Leather is an outerwear favorite, and what can be better than wearing it in a trench style? Good American is beloved for its inclusive sizing and flattering styles, and this trench coat is no exception. With a shiny lacquer finish and “Better Than Leather” fabric, the Moto Trench is sure to tie together any ensemble. Its sizing from an XXS to a 5XL makes it our top choice for a leather trench. 

Price at time of publish: $265

Sizes: XXS-5XL | Materials: 55% Cotton, 45% Polyurethane Leather | Colors: Black

Best Water Resistant

Everlane The Long Mac Coat

Everlane Long Mac Coat

Everlane
View On Everlane.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Anyone looking for a classic raincoat

Who It’s Not Good For

  • It doesn’t have a hood, so for extra protection from rain, you might want to keep your umbrella close by

When you think of a quintessential raincoat, something like a long, beige trench might come to mind. And for days spent in unpredictable weather, the Everlane Long Mac Coat has us covered (literally). Crafted with a water-resistant finish and an inner lining, this piece is not only perfect for winter days, but it’s the perfect streetwear piece to tie together any outfit.

Price at time of publish: $228

Sizes: XXS-XL | Materials: Cotton, Recycled Polyester | Colors: Stone, Toasted Coconut

Best Investment

Burberry Check Panel Cotton Gabrdine Trench

Burberry Check Panel Cotton Gabrdine Trench

Burberry
View On Burberry.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Those looking to splurge on a designer label

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Someone who wants a monochrome trench coat

A pioneer of the trench, Burberry is renowned for luxe coats featuring its iconic plaid pattern. Not to mention, it’s a celebrity-stylist favorite. “I will always stand behind the longevity and versatility one could get from a well-crafted classic trench from designers like Burberry,“ celebrity stylist Mickey Freeman tells PEOPLE. 

If you’re looking to splurge on a designer coat, we love the Check Panel Cotton Gabardine Trench. It has a timeless structure, an adjustable built-in belt, and its collar and lapels subtly showcase Burberry’s classic plaid pattern. 

Price at time of publish: $2,590

Sizes: 0-16 | Materials: Cotton, Viscose | Colors: Honey, Black, Camel, Dusty Caramel

How to Pick the Right Trench Coat

Price

When looking for a trench coat, it is important to decide how much you are willing to spend. If you want a high-quality piece that will last for multiple seasons and keep you warm, you may splurge a bit more for the quality. For a coat with high-quality materials and longevity, we love the Aritzia Babaton Slouch Coat. If warmth is not your priority, a budget-friendly and classic option is Bershka’s Drop Shoulder Cloth Coat. Our list of trench coats ranges from $50 to a $2,950 luxury option, but you can expect to spend around $300 for a high-quality trench. 

Fit

If you want to be able to pair your trench with other heavy items, you may want to size up or look for a layer-friendly option like Alo Yoga Oversized Trench. However, if you’re looking to wear the coat on its own or desire a tighter look, consider a more fitted option. 

While shopping, many retailers will note if the coat is more relaxed or tailored. To determine if it will be a style that suits your taste and layering needs, make sure to read the product description and learn how the item runs in terms of sizing. 

Warmth Level

You should also decide if you want your coat for style, warmth, or both. Our list features a variety of warmth levels that range from light to heavy weight. You should also consider the material, as fabrics like wool are known to keep the body warmer. Additionally, coats with inner linings may also provide extra heat. The Zara Belted Wool Coat is a great option for colder days, whereas coats made primarily with polyester, like the ASOS Design Trench Coat with Hood, will be more airy and breathable. 

Frequently Asked Questions
  • How should you style a trench coat?

    You can’t go wrong with a neutral trench coat over your favorite pair of jeans, comfiest sweater, and winter accessories. “An underlying slip dress is the easiest way to create a look that gives an alluring and romantic element underneath the utilitarian star of the show,” says Freeman. “Also, a sleek pair of leather knee-high boots will do best in completing the look.”


    The beauty of the trench coat lies in its versatility and the fact that it can easily be worn with any type of outfit. Whether you’re going for a casual look or dressing up for the night, a goes-with-anything trench can be thrown over any ensemble and enhances the overall vibe that you created.

  • Should you size up in trench coats?

    The fit of a trench coat is completely subjective and personal. The way you want a trench to fit your body may also depend on the type of outfits you plan on wearing. “I do recommend sizing up for more casual options to maintain the coat moves evenly after layering,” says Freeman. “For dressier versions and ensembles, a trench should look as tailored and fitted as possible.”

  • What colors or materials are the best for trenches?

    “Materials that tend to be more rigid like gabardine or leather (faux or lambskin) will ensure a decent silhouette,” explains Freeman. “I also like to play with the mystique that darker tones can convey when it comes to piecing together a look that includes a trench.”


    For first-time trench shoppers, you may want to start with a basic color that can match as many outfits as possible such as a neutral beige or black.

Take Our Word for It

Jasmine Hyman is a commerce producer for Dotdash Meredith’s beauty and travel publications. She also writes for publications such as InStyle and Byrdie. When researching the best trench coats, she spoke with celebrity stylist Mickey Freeman for his insight. She also considered style, size range, material, and price to ensure that there were choices available for every shopper’s trench coat needs.

Sweater Vests Are Back — and These 15 Styles Give the Ultimate Cozy-Chic Look
