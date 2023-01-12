The 14 Best Trench Coats of 2023 to Keep You Chic and Cozy

From faux fur to vegan leather, these are the best trench coats of 2023.

Trench coats are a top celebrity look of the season , with stars like Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber pairing trenches with garments ranging from dresses to athleisure.

With so many layers and harsh conditions to account for, winter fashion can sometimes be a struggle. But who says you have to sacrifice style in return for warmth? The trench coat embodies the notion that winter fashion can be equally stylish and cozy, and its proving to be this winter’s favorite outerwear piece.

Best Overall Abercrombie Wool-Blend Mod Coat Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a timeless trench with multiple length and color options Who It’s Not Good For Those who don’t want a coat that needs to be dry cleaned The Wool-Blend Mod Coat from Abercrombie earned the top spot for our favorite trench coat. The loosely structured silhouette is ideal for days of layering and comes in three different lengths so it can fall on the legs wherever you wish. It also comes in a variety of neutrals, plaids, and even a white teddy material, making it an automatic staple coat and, not to mention, effortless to style and accessorize. Price at time of publish: $220 Sizes: XXS-XL | Materials: Polyester, Wool, Acrylic, Nylon | Colors: 6

Best Budget Bershka Drop Shoulder Cloth Coat Bershka View On Bershka.com Who It’s Good For Those who want an affordable and simple coat Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who wants a heavy coat that will provide extra warmth For creating a winter wardrobe on a budget, we’re adding this Drop Shoulder Cloth Coat from Bershka to our carts. This option comes in at just under $50 and emulates similar trench styles for less than half of the price. And this jacket is not only affordable, but it's available in seven different colors ranging from bright blues to neutral browns. However, we wish it came in a more inclusive size range. Price at time of publish: $49.90 Sizes: XS-L | Materials: Polyester | Colors: 7

Best Black Zara Belted Wool Coat Zara View On Zara.com Who It’s Good For Those looking for a staple black coat that can be worn with anything Who It’s Not Good For Shoppers who want their coat to be secured by more than just a tie belt A black coat is a winter wardrobe must-have and we love this timeless and oversized coat from Zara. Designed with warm wool materials and a removable belt, this classic trench is perfect to bundle up in, no matter the outfit. And if you love it as much as we do (which we think you will), it comes in other additional neutral colorways to add to your wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $229 Sizes: XS-XXL | Materials: Wool, Polyamide | Colors: Black, Taupe Brown, Beige

Best Wool Aritzia Babaton Slouch Coat Aritzia View On Aritzia.com Those looking for a warm and timeless coat Who It’s Not Good For People who may have a smaller budget or don’t want to dry clean their coat Aritzia is a top destination for all things timeless, and the Babaton Slouch Coat is no exception. If you’re looking for a classic wool coat that will provide ample warmth, this is our top choice to add to your capsule wardrobe. It comes in every winter-favorite neutral, because nothing says cold weather fashion quite like an oversized and structured trench coat. Plus, it’s offered in three different lengths for those looking for a specific shorter, mid-length, or longer fit. Price at time of publish: $398 Sizes: XXS-XL | Materials: 71% camel hair, 21% virgin wool, 8% polyamide | Colors: 10

Best Hooded ASOS Design Trench Coat with Hood ASOS View On Asos Shoppers who want their coat to have a hood Who It’s Not Good For Those who want multiple color options, as it only comes in khaki Whether it’s for warmth, style, or protection from the elements, a jacket with a hood is always a good idea. Our favorite hooded trench is from ASOS, and the slouchy fit is perfect to be thrown over any outfit at any time. The calf-length coat also comes with an adjustable belt and is designed with oversized lapels for the ultimate streetwear look. Price at time of publish: $108 Sizes: 0-14 | Materials: 75% Polyester, 25% Viscose, Lining: 100% Polyester | Colors: Khaki

Best Puffer Bernardo Recycled Puffer Trench Coat Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Who It’s Good For Those who want a puffer coat that provides a lot of warmth Who It’s Not Good For The style only comes in black, so it might not be ideal for those who want alternate colorways For the shopper who is always chilly or for days where we can visibly see our breath, we are proponents of the puffer style, and this take on the puffer-trench hybrid from Nordstrom is our favorite. This Recycled Puffer Trench Coat is designed with the structure of a trench but supplies the comfort and warmth of your favorite winter coat. With a removable belt and large pockets, the sustainable jacket is also designed with all the extra features of a typical trench. Price at time of publish: $149.99 Sizes: XS-XXL| Materials: Polyester | Colors: Black The 17 Best Puffer Jackets of 2023 to Keep You Toasty

Best Short Quince Comfort Stretch Trench Coat Quince View On Onequince.com Who It’s Good For Those looking for a short and simple jacket Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a longer coat that covers the legs Not ready to commit to the total trench look? This Comfort Stretch Coat from Quince has a shorter style while its lightweight lining still has the ability to still keep your body warm. It’s also created with a water-resistant finish to keep you shielded from the winter elements, and the shorter length makes it the perfect transitional piece that can be worn all year long. Price at time of publish: $99.90 Sizes: XS-XL | Materials: 98% BCI Cotton, 2% Spandex; Lining: 100% Polyester | Colors: Light Khaki, Navy

Best Long The Frankie Shop Meri Padded Trench Coat The Frankie Shop View On Thefrankieshop.com Who It’s Good For Shoppers who want an oversized and longer trench Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for expansive size options because this coat is unfortunately one size For days when your entire body is in need of some extra warmth, we love a longer trench. The Meri Padded Trench Coat from The Frankie Shop is a 4-foot long, midweight coat, and boasts a unique structure and elevated lapel style. This sleek and staple coat deserves a front-and-center spot in your wardrobe. The slouchy-yet-tailored silhouette is a top choice for lovers of the oversized look and can effortlessly be worn over any ensemble. Price at time of publish: $359 Sizes: One Size | Materials: 92% Polyester 8% Polyurethane | Colors: Navy, Beige The 12 Best Styles from The Frankie Shop

Best Fur Trim Meshki Rebekah Pu Trench Coat Meshki View On Meshki.us Who It’s Good For Anyone searching for a statement fur trench Who It’s Not Good For Shoppers looking to buy a trench in a non-neutral color For those wanting to channel more of a lavish look, may we suggest a touch of fur trim detailing? This coat from Meshki is a luxe outerwear piece that also delivers a celebrity-esque aprés ski moment. This jacket is sure to glamorize any ensemble, and we love its belt that accentuates the waist and silhouette. Plus, it comes in both a black and cream colorway, so its ability to match any outfit is a major perk. Price at time of publish: $179 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: Synthetic polyurethane | Colors: Bone and Black Kendall Jenner Wore a $2,490 Metallic Puffer Jacket on the Slopes, but We Found 6 Dupes Starting at $41

Best Faux Fur Apparis Bree Faux Fur Coat Apparis View On Apparis.com Who It’s Good For Those who want a super plush and cozy coat Who It’s Not Good For The coat has a more casual style, so it might not be ideal for dressing up If you’re looking for top tier coziness, this faux fur coat from Apparis feels so buttery soft that you won’t want to take it off. The style emulates your grandmother’s mink coat, but we like it even better (courtesy of its animal-free materials). You will be ready to take on any cold winter day in this coat, while making it glamorous. This ultra-puffy coat is made with luxurious and vegan fabric that feels like a wearable hug. Price at time of publish: $295 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Materials: 100% Polyester | Colors: Latte, Camel, Noir

Best Teddy Alo Yoga Oversized Sherpa Trench Alo View On Aloyoga.com View On Shopbop.com Who It’s Good For Those who want a layerable coat that can be thrown over any outfit Who It’s Not Good For People who want to be able to close the front of their coat Alo Yoga is known for its celebrity-loved athleisure and loungewear, but they also make some of the best winter coats. The internet’s favorite activewear brand created a coat with all the right features for piling on extra layers, including an oversized fit and an opened front. And let’s face it, you can’t go wrong with a teddy fabric on the coldest of days for extra comfort. Price at time of publish: $298 Sizes: XXS-XL | Material: Plush Faux Fur | Colors: Black, Camel, Ivory

Best Leather Good American Moto Trench Coat Good American View On Goodamerican.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a statement leather trench Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a matte or non-laquer leather coat Leather is an outerwear favorite, and what can be better than wearing it in a trench style? Good American is beloved for its inclusive sizing and flattering styles, and this trench coat is no exception. With a shiny lacquer finish and “Better Than Leather” fabric, the Moto Trench is sure to tie together any ensemble. Its sizing from an XXS to a 5XL makes it our top choice for a leather trench. Price at time of publish: $265 Sizes: XXS-5XL | Materials: 55% Cotton, 45% Polyurethane Leather | Colors: Black

Best Water Resistant Everlane The Long Mac Coat Everlane View On Everlane.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a classic raincoat Who It’s Not Good For It doesn’t have a hood, so for extra protection from rain, you might want to keep your umbrella close by When you think of a quintessential raincoat, something like a long, beige trench might come to mind. And for days spent in unpredictable weather, the Everlane Long Mac Coat has us covered (literally). Crafted with a water-resistant finish and an inner lining, this piece is not only perfect for winter days, but it’s the perfect streetwear piece to tie together any outfit. Price at time of publish: $228 Sizes: XXS-XL | Materials: Cotton, Recycled Polyester | Colors: Stone, Toasted Coconut