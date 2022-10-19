We tested 20 top-rated pillows to narrow it down to the most comfortable, portable, durable, low-maintenance options. After trying them out in real-life settings, including flights, train rides, and road trips , the supportive yet plush Cabeau Evolution Classic was a clear winner.

So, what makes some better than others? "Comfort is the number one thing," says travel expert Rana Good , explaining that a high-quality cushion should help you get some sleep and not wake up in pain. "Also, hygiene is a big factor." In other words, an easy-to-clean design is ideal.

Whether you get there by plane, train, or automobile, traveling can be a taxing experience. But the right head and neck support can make your journey much more enjoyable, even if you're not traveling in luxury like most celebs . We're talking about travel pillows, of course, which come in a range of styles, sizes, and materials. "There are tons of different types," says award-winning travel host Valerie Joy Wilson of Trusted Travel Girl . "Some will cushion around your neck, and some just go on the side of your neck."

Best Overall: Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow 4.8 Cabeau View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Cloud-like memory foam conforms to the shape of your head and neck

Cover is conveniently machine-washable Cons Clasps come undone easily Clocking nearly perfect scores in all our tests, the Cabeau Evolution Classic is by far our favorite travel pillow. Our tester used it for the entirety of a two-and-a-half-hour flight, noting how the responsive memory foam conformed perfectly to her head and neck. Not too soft or too firm with excellent support, she said that "laying down on it was like dozing off on a cloud." And when she got off the plane, it quickly regained its normal shape. If you're watching an in-flight movie, reading a book, or just relaxing, this cushion will make the experience much more comfortable. Our tester said it seems well-made. Though the velour exterior is removable and machine-washable, it doesn't shift around when zipped onto the pillow. There are also handy toggle clasps on the front to ensure it stays in position while allowing you to hook it to your luggage. The clasps come undone somewhat easily, but in the end, this is a minor drawback. "I personally love Cabeau memory foam neck pillows," says Wilson. The Evolution Classic is very reasonably priced and gives higher-end options a run for their money. It did its job and exceeded our expectations for comfort, durability, and portability. We'd recommend it to anyone looking for a high-quality on-the-go neck pillow. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Dimensions: 10 x 9.5 x 5 inches | Core material: Memory foam | Cover material: Velour

Best Splurge: Ostrich Pillow Go Neck Pillow 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ostrichpillow.com Pros Modern wrap-around pillow offers plush, marshmallow-like support

Compresses to about half its size Cons Can get a little warm after a few hours

Price is relatively steep for a travel pillow If you're willing to pay a little extra for the best of the best, go with Ostrichpillow. The brand's Go Neck Pillow is one of the few options that earned perfect scores in all testing categories. After using it on a short domestic flight and a long international flight, our tester raved about the comfortable design. "It feels like wrapping a marshmallow around your neck," she said. This wrap-around neck cushion has a memory foam core, a soft and stretchy machine-washable cover, and adjustable velcro closure for a custom fit. It supported our tester's neck and chin, keeping her head securely in place while sitting upright and preventing stiffness. Not only that, but the Go Neck Pillow compresses to about half its size for compact packing. And thanks to the modern design, you won't feel dorky wearing it. The only potential downside is that it gets slightly warm after a few hours. Still, we think it's well worth the investment, especially if you travel often. Price at time of publish: $59.99 Dimensions: 10 x 6.5 x 3 inches | Core Material: Memory foam | Cover Material: Viscose, elastomer

Best Budget: Cloudz Microbead Travel Neck Pillow 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Boscovs.com Pros Clasps stay in place

Easily attaches to your luggage

While not machine-washable, exterior is easy to spot-clean Cons Cover isn't removable

On a budget? The Cloudz Original Travel Pillow is a solid choice. After trying it out on a six-hour flight and a three-hour train ride, our tester said it was "very comfortable and supportive." Though it doesn't compress, it's filled with lightweight microbeads that conform to the shape of your neck and head. Our tester liked how the clasp keeps it in place when walking around. You can also attach it to your suitcase or bag. Although this travel pillow doesn't have a removable cover, the soft exterior is easy to spot-clean. Our tester said the ultra-soft fabric seems tear-resistant and breathable. Affordable price aside, we'd recommend this product to anyone going on a long flight, train ride, or road trip. Price at time of publish: $19.99 Dimensions: 12 x 12 x 4 inches | Core Material: Foam beads | Cover Material: Polyester

Best Neck Support: J-Pillow Chin-Supporting Neck Pillow 5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros The unique J shape makes it easy to fall asleep while supporting your neck

While the cover doesn't come off, the entire thing is washable

Attaches to your luggage Cons Can't walk around with it around your neck, making it slightly less portable If it's neck support you're after, the J-Pillow has your name on it. After using it on a 19-hour car ride, our tester awarded it perfect scores in all categories. She loved the responsive memory foam core and unique J shape. The clever design is meant to go on one side of your head, almost like you're leaning on someone's shoulder. There's also a little indentation for your ear. This makes it easy to take a nap, no matter where you're seated. Unlike C-shaped pillows, you can't really walk around with it on your neck, but you could attach the included carry bag to your luggage. Our tester said the exterior is soft and plush without any loose strings or snags. And while it doesn't have a removable cover, the entire thing is machine-washable. Price at time of publish: $49.99 Dimensions: 13 x 12 x 8 inches | Core Material: Memory foam | Cover Material: Poly-blend fabric

Best Temperature Control: Away The Travel Neck Pillow 4.7 Away View On Awaytravel.com Pros Uses thermo-regulating technology

Antimicrobial material

Machine-washable

Comes with a bag that attaches to your luggage Cons Not very compact

If you run hot or sweat while you sleep, we recommend the antimicrobial travel neck pillow from Away. The temperature-regulating design calls on 37.5® technology to help keep your body at a comfortable 37.5 degrees C (or about 99.5 degrees F). In addition to cooling you off, it can warm you up if you get the chills. Beyond personalized climate control, our tester said it's incredibly soft and cushy, antimicrobial, and machine-washable. The plush design is great for on-the-go naps, but if you prefer more neck support, you might want something a bit firmer. While this pillow is larger than average, you can compress it or put it in the included bag and hook it to your luggage. The price is relatively more expensive than most on the list, but if you want to stay comfy in transit, we say go for it. Price at time of publish: $55 Dimensions: 23.5 x 5 x 4 inches | Core Material: Foam, quilted padding | Cover Material: 37.5® fabric

Best Firm: Cushion Lab Ergonomic Travel Neck Pillow 4.8 Cushion Lab View On Brookstone.com View On Thecushionlab.com View On Verishop.com Pros Thoughtfully and ergonomically designed

Machine-washable cover

Comes with a carrying bag that attaches to a purse or backpack Cons Snug fit takes some getting used to

Carabiner is a little too small to attach to luggage Cushion Lab's take on the travel pillow is this semi-firm C-shaped number. Our tester said the ergonomic design is very snug, almost like a neck brace, though the strap allows you to adjust the fit. While it may take some getting used to, she said it's not uncomfortable at all. In fact, it's quite the opposite. Made of high-density foam and memory foam, it supports your chin, prevents your head from bobbing around, and promises to minimize neck strain. Our tester was able to sleep comfortably on a long car ride and a train ride and said her neck was pain-free afterward. This travel pillow has a machine-washable cover and a handy carrying bag with a carabiner clip. It rolls up easily into the bag, but unfortunately, the clip is a little too small to attach to luggage — it should hook to a purse or backpack, though. If you have a hard time getting comfortable enough to doze off on trains, planes, or cars, this portable pillow might be a game-charger. Price at time of publish: $55 Dimensions: 10 x 9 x 5 inches, 9 x 8 x 4 inches | Core Material: High-density foam, memory foam | Cover Material: Cotton-poly blend

Best Compact: Aeris Memory Foam Travel Pillow 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Easily compresses into a bag half its size

Machine-washable cover

Very reasonable price tag Might be slightly too firm for longer trips The Aeris Travel Pillow isn't technically the smallest option on our list. However, it's made of compressible memory foam and fits into an included carrying bag half its size. Our tester said stuffing it into the bag was a breeze. But that's not the only thing she liked about this neck cushion. After trying it out on a six-hour road trip and a five-hour flight, she said it provides an ideal balance of softness and support. Since the memory foam is on the firmer side, you may not want to sleep with it for longer periods. Still, it's perfect for in-transit naps. The super-soft velour cover features high-quality stitching and a sturdy zipper, allowing you to remove and wash it as needed. All things considered, this is an excellent travel pillow with a very reasonable price tag. Price at time of publish: $25.90 Dimensions: 13.5 x 11 x 5 inches | Core Material: Memory foam | Cover Material: Velour