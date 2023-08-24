Read on for the best travel makeup bags we tested and expert advice on how to pack your makeup for your next weekend away.

We tested 26 of the most popular travel makeup bags based on durability, design, portability, and price to see which held up the best. After the eyeshadow dust settled and liquid foundation explosions were cleaned up, we found our best overall picks.

Beyond choosing a high-quality case, celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli also suggests swapping out some of your usual products with multi-use alternatives that are ideal for travel. “Think of things like tinted moisturizers with sunscreen, lip, eye, and cheek products, and perhaps a palette that offers multiple colors that you can use across your trip,” says Scibelli. Another hot travel tip from Scibelli is to minimize the number of powder items and opt for cream alternatives whenever possible. “Items like powder bronzers and blushes can easily crack during travel, so if you can switch to cream bronzers and cream blush — that can be super helpful."

We’ve all been there — getting ready for a night out on vacation only to find your favorite bronzer shattered to pieces. Soon you’re off frantically searching for the nearest Sephora. Let’s rewrite this narrative, shall we? Transporting your beloved cosmetics for glam on the go shouldn’t be intimidating. Thankfully, there are a variety of travel makeup bags designed specifically to keep your products intact and organized on your journey.

Best Overall Relavel Travel Makeup Case Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Portability 5 /5 Pros The internal dividers of this case not only allowed us to customize storage but kept all of the makeup in place and intact during shake tests.

External padding cushioned the fall for this case during drop tests and not a single makeup item broke.

The zipper top opens fully to allow you to see all your products at once.

The case is waterproof and easy to clean with a cloth to remove dirt, grime, and spills. Cons The bulkier shape of this case would be harder to pack in a backpack or smaller carry-on bag.

We found when worn as a backpack, the straps on this case don’t feel super stable. This Train Case from Relavel blew us away during testing. We loved how easy it was to store, organize, and access the makeup and brushes. The zipper top opens fully so you can see everything at a glance. (No more rummaging for lost eyeliner caps in the crevices of your makeup bag.) We really appreciated the individual brush holders and easy-to-clean plastic protective cover, too. This makeup bag is an organizational dream. The individual dividers can be moved around and customized to best fit and secure all your products, like all of them. During testing, this case fit an impressive seven palettes, a whole makeup brush collection, two foundation bottles, five toiletry bottles, over 15 lipsticks, an eyelash curler, hair spray, and a travel-sized moisturizer bottle. It is available in a wide variety of colors and patterns, as well. The exterior and interior fabrics on this case feel high quality and durable, and the waterproof surfaces are easy to clean, which is a must for any makeup bag. Your makeup will be fully protected in this train case. The internal organization will keep your products securely in place, while the exterior padding will provide a safety cushion. In both our drop and shake tests, none of the makeup products broke or spilled — a big win. The only possible drawback for us is that the bulkier, square shape would fit best in your checked luggage instead of a backpack. It comes with attachable straps, making this a wearable makeup case for added portability; however, when worn as a backpack, the straps didn’t feel super stable for longer periods of time. But for an affordable price, this is a great sturdy, high-capacity, customizable makeup bag — ideal for those traveling with a lot of products. Price at time of publish: $25.99 Size: 10.3 x 9 x 3.6 inches | Weight: 1.52 lbs | Material: Nylon, TPU | Closure: Zipper

Best Overall, Runner-Up Beis The Cosmetics Case 4.2 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Beistravel.com View On Revolve Our Ratings Capacity 5 /5

Design 4 /5

Portability 4 /5 Pros The faux leather exterior not only felt luxurious but still looked brand-new after multiple drop tests.

The main storage compartment held an incredible amount of products, and not a single one broke or spilled during testing.

The included mirror comes with a stand and also survived multiple drop tests. Cons The wide-open main compartment didn’t offer much organization or separation of the products.

This case took up a lot of space when we tried packing it in a backpack. Shay Mitchell's brand, Béis, is known for its beloved Weekender Bags — and its cosmetic case was also a front-runner in our tests, scoring high marks across the board. This case was super easy to open, close, and pack. We love the wide-open central compartment that makes tossing in all your hair and makeup essentials an absolute breeze. With full double-U zip closures, we found everything easily accessible. This case even includes a mirror, which is a game changer. The sleek folding mirror comes complete with a stand for touch-ups on the go. We really liked the removable compartment for storing brushes and the additional zip pocket for added storage. The bottom of the case has two smaller sleeve pockets but doesn’t offer any other organization. While it doesn’t have many compartments, this case can really pack in the products. During testing, we were able to fit an incredible amount of items: five makeup brushes, four makeup palettes, one bottle of foundation, one eyelash curler, one mascara, one lipstick, nine small toiletry bottles, one hairspray, two powder compacts — and we could’ve fit more! The luxurious feel of the faux leather elevates this makeup case. We also love that it is available in nine different colors to match your style and mood. Overall, it felt sturdy, durable, and was easy to clean during testing. During our drop and shake tests, nothing broke or spilled, which really impressed us, considering the main cavity didn’t have any additional compartments to keep products in place. This Béis makeup case offers ample storage, so its bigger size fits best in suitcases or luggage. It can fit in a backpack but will take up a lot of space. While more expensive than some of the cases we tested, it’s worth it for the chic aesthetic and high performance. Price at time of publish: $68 Size: 9.5 x 4 x 7 inches | Weight: 1.38 pounds | Material: PU leather, PVC, lining: poly with water-resistant finish | Closure: Double u-zip

Best Budget Narwey Large Travel Makeup Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Capacity 5 /5

Design 2 /5

Portability 5 /5 Pros Its capacity impressed us while still being easy to pack in a backpack or smaller carry-on.

The full zipper closure opened up easily and allowed us to see all the contents easily.

It is available in 14 different colors. Cons This bag doesn’t come with any external or internal padding, though it still kept our makeup secure.

There were no separate compartments to keep products organized. For a super inexpensive price, this Narwey Travel Makeup Bag will get your makeup to and from your destination safely and with ease. Need we say more? Probably not, but humor us: This bag had a full zipper closure that was easy to open and provided full access to everything. The exterior fabric is water-resistant and easy to clean — and is available in 14 different colors. The main compartment was 3.5 inches deep, which is generous compared to some other bags we tested. Separate brush pouches with a PVC protective cover and an additional smaller zipper pouch offer some organization. There isn’t any designated organization to the main compartment, but we still found it held quite a bit. We were able to fit two full sets of face and eye brushes (19 brushes in total), two face palettes, a color-correcting palette, three eyeliners, four lipsticks, a mascara, and a lash curler. The capacity for the case was phenomenal, while still being compact enough to put into a day pack. This bag didn’t have much padding, however, it did keep our makeup intact during our shake and drop tests, which is impressive for the price. If you’re on a tighter budget, this bag is sure to give you the most for your money. Price at time of publish: $9.99 (orig. $10.99) Size: 9 x 6.7 x 3.5 inches | Weight: 7.8 ounces | Material: Not listed | Closure: Full double zip

Best Organization Features Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer Dagne Dover View On Dagnedover.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Capacity 4 /5

Design 5 /5

Portability 5 /5 Pros The compartment dividers kept our products organized and secure throughout testing without breaks or spills.

You can remove the compartment dividers for added space, if needed.

The upright design makes it easy to pack and can fit into smaller luggage and backpacks. Cons Its narrower upright design couldn’t accommodate as many products as other bags we tested. Dagne Dover bags are loved for being high-quality, aesthetically pleasing, and eco-conscious. Their Mila Toiletry Organizer continues in that legacy and delivered an impressive organization throughout our testing process. Available in six colors, we loved the upright design that proved much more spacious than it appeared. The full zipper top opening made packing, viewing, and accessing the products super easy. There’s something super satisfying about everything having its place: That’s what we love most about this bag. The separate compartments made organizing simple and kept the products secure in place for our shake and drop tests. No broken or spilled products here. Even better, the compartment dividers are removable for easy cleaning and maximum storage. The padded exterior not only gives a hint of that trendy athleisure aesthetic but also offers added protection in transit. During testing, we fit four makeup brushes, two makeup palettes, one bottle of foundation, one eyelash curler, one mascara, three lipsticks, four small toiletry bottles, and one hairspray in this bag. This was impressive, considering the size. We did note that it didn’t hold quite as much as other larger bags we tested. (The brand does offer a larger size for $20 more). An organized travel makeup case made from recycled plastic bottles that will fit in any size carry-on or suitcase? Count us in. Price at time of publish: $50 (small), $70 (large) Size: 5.5 x 5.5 x 5.5 inches | Weight: 6 ounces | Material: REPREVE® recycled polyester exterior and interior | Closure: Zip

Best Hanging Beis The Hanging Cosmetic Case 4.8 Beis View On Beistravel.com View On Revolve Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Portability 4.5 /5 Pros This makeup case was able to fit more products than our standard packing list during testing.

The sturdy structure and shape kept all the makeup secure during the shake and drop tests — no breaks or spills.

It includes a removable clear zipper tote for smaller toiletries for carry-on luggage. Cons The bulky shape takes up a lot of room in a backpack or suitcase. It’s not as malleable as others we tested.

The clear zipper pouch found in the main compartment doesn’t stay in place when the bag is hung vertically. It's not fun to do your hair and makeup in a tiny bathroom with no counter space for your stuff. The Béis Hanging Cosmetic case is our top pick to solve this common travel challenge. We loved how easy this case was to open and pack. It unfolds and lays fully flat, which made packing a cinch during testing. It’s great to be able to see everything all at once for minimal scrounging when getting ready. The hook allows you to hang it vertically for easy storage and access when traveling. This makeup case is for those unwilling to pare down their routine. No judgments here. You’ll have room for it all. We were so impressed with how much we could fit in this bag. We packed four makeup brushes, six makeup palettes, one bottle of foundation, one eyelash curler, one mascara, five lipsticks, seven toiletry bottles, one hairspray, and four eyeliners. (Overpackers rejoice!) The construction of this case felt sturdy and durable during testing. The nylon fabric feels super easy to keep clean. During our shake and drop tests, all of the products remained intact and secure. This hanging case is on the bulkier side and would take up a lot of room in a carry-on backpack or tote. It’s probably best for larger suitcases. We appreciate the middle compartment came with a clear zipper tote you can remove and use as a TSA-friendly toiletry case for a smaller carry-on. The only drawback is the clear zipper pouch can fall out when the back is stored vertically, so it’s best to store it elsewhere when hanging. Price at time of publish: $68 Size: 9.75 x 7.25 x 6.5 inches | Weight: 1.14 pounds | Material: Nylon twill, vegan buffalo leather, polyester lining, pouch-clear TPU | Closure: Double u-zip

Best Hanging, Less Expensive Boacay Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Quality 4 /5

Capacity 3.5 /5

Design 5 /5

Portability 4 /5 Pros The plastic compartment pockets made all the products visible.

It was easy to clean.

When hanging vertically, all the compartments stay securely closed.

This bag kept all the products intact during shake and drop tests. Cons The quality of the exterior fabric didn’t feel as luxurious as some of the other bags we tested.

The bulkier silhouette fits best in a larger, checked suitcase than a small carry-on or backpack. This hanging toiletry bag from Boacay offers the convenience of vertical storage for an affordable price. The fold-out design made packing and viewing the products very easy. This bag includes four separate zipper compartments (which is more than many other cases we tested) that stay securely closed when hanging, and it is available in several different colors. We liked how the clear plastic compartments let us see all the products easily and would be easy to keep clean in case of any spills. We packed a lot into this hanging case. We were able to fit four makeup brushes, three makeup palettes, one bottle of foundation, one eyelash curler, one mascara, two lipsticks, four toiletry bottles, and two hairspray cans. We honestly could’ve fit more which bodes well for those who travel on longer trips and need larger-sized products. We tested the medium size, however, this product also comes in a larger size for $5 more for those who need even more space. The structure of this bag provided protection throughout our multiple shake and drop tests. No products broke or spilled. Some of the products moved around a bit, but the fold-up design helped keep most things in place. We also appreciate the elastic loops in the middle two compartments that can help secure some items. This hanging case is best for larger suitcases or checked bags but can still fit neatly into a backpack (though it’ll take up quite a bit of space). While this isn’t the highest quality material we tested in a makeup case, at this price, you can’t go wrong. Price at time of publish: $19.99 Size: 11.42 x 3.78 x 7.48 inches | Weight:12.3 ounces | Material: Exterior fabric not listed, PVC inner pockets | Closure: Full zip

Best Compact lululemon Go Getter Pouch lululemon View On Lululemon Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Capacity 5 /5

Design 4 /5

Portability 5 /5 Pros This bag fits easily in a backpack and smaller carry-on.

The pliable exterior made it easier to pack this bag full of products and squeeze it into a fuller backpack or suitcase.

The bag is water-repellent and easy to wipe clean. Cons We found ourselves rummaging a bit to find certain items at the bottom of the bag.

The exterior is rather thin and less protective than the other bags we tested, and some product caps fell off during testing (though nothing broke or spilled). If you’re looking for a sleek and portable makeup case that you can throw in any bag, the Lululemon Go Getter Pouch is the one for you. Don’t let the compact silhouette fool you, we were able to fit quite a bit into this case. In the small front compartment, we fit four small/medium-sized brushes with room for more. We packed two palettes in the mesh pouch and five brushes, one more palette, two lipsticks, one foundation bottle, and three micellar travel bottles in the main pouch. The outer water-repellent material made from recycled polyester looks stylish and, better yet, is also easy to clean. It feels thinner than other bags we tested — no extra padding here. After shaking and throwing the bag a few times during testing, a few caps came off some products, but thankfully no spills or breaks. The top of some lipsticks were a tad smushed. The design of this pouch is simple and straightforward without much internal organization. While the bag was able to fit many products, the lack of organized compartments made it difficult at times to find a specific product needed. The compact size of this big is a major highlight as it easily fits in a backpack, carry-on luggage, and a checked bag. We especially like the flexible fabric exterior, which makes squeezing it into an already full bag much easier. The price point is affordable for a well-known brand and makes it a great choice for those prioritizing portability in a makeup case. Price at time of publish: $38 Size: 8.7 x 3.3 x 6.3 inches | Weight: Not listed | Material: Recycled polyester | Closure: Zip

Best Leather Leatherology Small Train Case Leatherology View On Leatherology.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Portability 5 /5 Pros The square shape and deep main compartment fit so much makeup during testing.

We found the internal organization impressive in this case (so many pockets!).

The water-resistant lining is easy to clean.

It is available in 12 colors and can also be personalized. Cons When empty, we found this case didn’t feel as sturdy when packed full of products.

This bag is more expensive than the others we tested. Looking for luxury and durability? Leatherology’s chic, classic train case will transport your makeup safely and in style. This bag’s full-grain leather exterior feels and looks like a dream. We appreciate the water-resistant lining that will be easy to keep clean. The full-zip-around closure allowed for easy packing, access, and viewing of all the products. We loved how many pockets there are in this makeup case. It made organizing while packing super simple. The main compartment was deep enough to pack some bottles standing up. We packed four makeup brushes, three makeup palettes, one bottle of foundation, one eyelash curler, one mascara, three lipsticks, seven small toiletry bottles, and one hairspray. Despite initially feeling less sturdy when empty, this bag felt very secure once packed with products. The thin padding between the exterior and interior layers also adds additional protection. It fared well in all our shake and drop tests. No makeup or toiletries were broken or spilled, and the leather still looked great. The price is higher than some of the other bags we tested, but the genuine leather exterior, easy-to-clean interior, and loads of pockets make it well worth the cost. In addition, this makeup bag comes in so many beautiful colors, and it can also be personalized. Price at time of publish: $125 Size: 7.5 x 5 x 5.2 inches | Weight: Not listed | Material: Full grain leather exterior, water-resistant synthetic interior | Closure: Zip-around The 14 Best Travel Jewelry Cases of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Makeup Case Set Cuyana Leather Travel Case Set Cuyana View On Cuyana.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Capacity 5 /5

Design 4 /5

Portability 5 /5 Pros The wide opening of the larger case made for easy packing and increased accessibility.

The genuine leather proved easy to clean during testing.

This is available in 14 colors and can also be personalized. Cons The softer leather exterior didn’t add as much padding as the other bags we tested.

Some eyeshadow did spill during our shake and drop tests. We love a two-for-one: This Travel Case Set from Cuyana is ideal for those wanting additional storage and the option of different sizes. The materials on these sleek, elegant leather cases felt durable and high quality throughout our tests. We found the larger bag had a wider opening for convenient packing and easy access. We learned the width of the opening can be a bit deceiving. We had to remove some products we initially packed in order to fully close the bag. In the larger bag alone we were still able to pack four makeup brushes, two makeup palettes, one bottle of foundation, one eyelash curler, one mascara, one lipstick, four toiletry bottles, and one hairspray and definitely had room for several more products. The second smaller case would be great for brushes, jewelry, or essential toiletries for your carry-on. At first, the soft leather exterior of these cases didn’t feel as sturdy as the other ones we tested, but they still kept the products secure in our tests. A little bit of eyeshadow was the only makeup to spill during multiple drops and shake tests but was easily cleaned up. Getting two genuine leather makeup cases for this price is a great deal. We also like the option to choose which size feels most appropriate for different types of travel. And who can say no to 14 color options and a color-coordinated personalized set? Not us. Price at time of publish: $168 Size: Large: 7 x 12 x 3.5 inches, small: 5 x 8 x 2.5 inches | Weight: 1 pound | Material: 100% sustainable, Argentinian leather | Closure: Zip