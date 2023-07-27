Read on for the 14 travel jewelry cases that got our PEOPLE Tested stamp of approval.

We tested 25 travel jewelry cases and eventually narrowed it down to 14 of the best. All 14 of these cases passed the durability test and won high marks on design, capacity, and ease of use.

Packing jewelry is the pan-ultimate dilemma among travelers wanting to accessorize while on vacation. Maybe you've been throwing your pieces into individual plastic bags or perhaps you've been placing them in your toiletry bag and hoping for the best. In any case, if you're a frequent traveler, it may be time to upgrade your storage with a dedicated travel case for your jewelry. With dedicated slots, compartments, and pouches, these convenient cases keep your baubles protected and secure — no more tangled necklaces, loose rings, or scratched-up bangles.

Best Overall Bagsmart Jewelry Organizer Bag Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros There are secure fastenings for different types of jewelry, offering complete versatility.

It has a top handle, which makes it easy to tote around.

The case remains flat and compact even when filled.

It offers easy visibility to all items. Cons The layout is not conducive to hoop earrings. The Bagsmart Jewelry Organizer Bag won our Best Overall pick because it accomplishes the difficult task of keeping your accessories intact while traveling in one no-fuss organizer. Two layers of elastics keep your necklaces tangle-free, while the inner zippered pouch holds more valuable pieces that may be more prone to scratching (like a watch). We also appreciated how well the organizer made it easy to access pieces. "Once you unzip it, it opens up like a book, which is nice because it allows you to see all the different compartments," said our tester. It's also a great daily storage option for those pressed for space. Organizing your jewelry in this bag with easy pull-out is excellent whether traveling or just getting ready for a normal day. Price at time of publish: $19.99 Size: 9.8 x 6.1 x 1.9 inches | Colors: 10 | Material: Polyester

Best for Weekend Trips Benevolence Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 4 /5

Capacity 5 /5

Design 4 /5

Performance 4 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros It has a built-in mirror that makes putting the jewelry on easier.

It comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth for one less thing to pack.

There are adjustable wall dividers to accommodate different sized pieces. Cons This may not be large enough for longer trips.

Items may shuffle around with turbulence. The Benevolence Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer is a convenient jewelry case that works well for weekend traveling. We were able to fit three necklaces, one chunky bracelet, two hoop earring pairs, two pairs of stud earrings, and four rings, all of which were easily accessible. The inner compartments are thoughtfully positioned, and the mirrored divider wall fit nicely inside the box frame. Unlike other organizers, this has slits for rings versus a ring bar (which requires you to take every ring out to get to the one you want). Plus, the felt wall dividers are adjustable, meaning they'll be able to accommodate different-sized items (though they did shuffle around after the box was shaken). It also comes with a microfiber jewelry cleaning cloth, which is a nice addition for on-the-go maintenance. This jewelry organizer comes in nine colors — from red to navy — and has a soft velvet exterior that gives it a higher-end look (impressive, considering its reasonable price tag). Overall, this is great for those seeking to travel with a few core pieces of jewelry, and it received over 8,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and was featured on Oprah's Favorite Things list. Price at time of publish: $17.99 with coupon (orig. $25) Size: 3.75 x 3.75 inches | Colors: 9 | Material: Velvet

Best Budget Teamoy Small Jewelry Travel Case Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Capacity 4 /5

Design 4.5 /5

Performance 3.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros The soft-shell case is malleable and easy to pack.

The smaller size makes it ideal for shorter trips.

It's easy to access compartments thanks to the all-around zipper closure. Cons The interior lining feels low-quality. At less than $15, the Teamoy Small Jewelry Travel Case comes with a lot of perks: multiple features for different pieces of jewelry, an interior pouch, and a compact size that's easy to tote around. The case is perfect for sticking into a suitcase, carry-on, weekender, or tote. While compact in size, this case has "plenty of capacity to store enough jewelry for a trip of a few weeks or even a month, and can easily be transported, even in a small luggage or a handbag," said our tester. Keep in mind that the ring sleeve only opens on one side, which means you'll have to remove each ring to get to the one you want (though this makes for more security as there aren't two sides for the rings to potentially slip out of). Price at time of publish: $11.99 Size: 6.5 x 4.5 x 1.5 inches | Colors: 5 | Material: Cotton

Best Roll-Up Vlando Viaggio Small Jewelry Case Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Capacity 5 /5

Design 4 /5

Performance 4 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros There are wide compartments that are good for large pieces of jewelry.

The front snap is sturdy and secure.

It's lined with a velvet interior and won't scratch your jewelry. Cons There are no hooks or snaps for necklaces. If you're really pressed for space, go for the Vlando Viaggio Small Jewelry Case Box, a roll-up case containing three cylinder compartments stacked on top of each other, each of which forms a spiral when opened. While this doesn't contain any dedicated slots or slits for your jewelry pieces, it can accommodate both large and small chunky bracelets, rings, brooches, and pins (we wouldn't recommend this for necklaces or dainty bracelets as there are no hooks or snaps and they could get tangled). It's also nicely constructed despite its low price tag — the stitching was even and the front snap shut nicely to ensure nothing fell out. Price at time of publish: $17.99 (orig. $29.99) Size: 3.3 x 7.3 inches | Colors: 11 | Material: Faux leather

Best Space-Saving BAGSMART Travel Jewelry Organizer Roll Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 4 /5

Capacity 5 /5

Design 4 /5

Performance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros This has a foldable design, which is easy to pack up and open.

The compact size can fit into overnight bags easily.

There is ample capacity for a variety of pieces despite its small size. Cons The exterior is soft and may get damaged if not packed with caution. The Bagsmart Travel Jewelry Organizer Roll may look like a clutch upon first glance, but once unfolded, it spreads out into a convenient jewelry storage option. Featuring buckle bands for rings, a panel for earrings, and a necklace buckle, along with an interior zipper pouch and a pocket, it's impressive how much this roll fits despite its size. We found the buttons are useful for rings and necklaces, and the zipper compartments are great for bracelets and smaller items. It kept almost all of the jewelry in place during the shake and drop tests, and the roll itself did not pop open even after dropping it multiple times. All in all, this is a great option for maximalist packers who may not need hard-sided protection for their jewelry case (for instance, if they plan on carrying it with them in a tote bag). Price at time of publish: $19.99 Size: 6.3 x 9.06 x 5.75 inches | Colors: 9 | Material: Cotton

Best Small Vee & Co. Small Travel Jewelry Case Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Performance 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros This comes with a reasonable price tag.

It's small, compact, and lightweight to travel with.

The exterior is easy to wipe clean. Cons Though this comes with a mirror, it isn't covered and could scratch easily. The Vee Small Travel Jewelry Case is a nifty little travel case with a clamshell opening and range of pockets and fasteners on the top and bottom portions. Our tester was able to fit all of her jewelry pieces in the box with plenty of room to spare for more rings, bracelets, or necklaces. The case has the perfect balance of organizational features without feeling overwhelming. "There are enough ring pillows for seven rings, and I love that the dividers in the bottom compartment can be taken out and adjusted to fit chunky or delicate jewelry," noted our tester. The upper compartment has a mirror with small holes around the border, perfect for stud earrings. Also, the flap opens up to reveal three fasteners and a pouch and hooks for necklaces. It comes with a mirror, but it's not protected, so note that it will likely scratch after a few uses. Price at time of publish: $12.99 (orig. $14.99) Size: 3.94 x 3.94 x 1.97 inches | Colors: 4 | Material: Vegan leather

Best For Long Trips Calpak Jewelry Case CalPak View On Calpaktravel.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Performance 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros The durable exterior holds up well to being tossed around.

This comes in a range of fun, bold colors.

There's good division of space, and the pieces don't touch each other. Cons This doesn't have a carrying handle, which can be a little inconvenient. For longer trips where you'll want to travel with a variety of different pieces, it doesn't get much better than the Calpak Jewelry Case. The roomy drawstring pocket is perfect for things like bangles, chunky rings, or larger costume jewelry — it also has several interior pockets that you can use for more valuable pieces (or even your stash of disappearing bobby pins). For daintier, more delicate necklaces, you can store them tucked into the pocket and snapped with the fastener for extra security. In terms of durability, our tester gave this a high score and noted that the drawstring pouch was very convenient and held up pretty well even after throwing it around and tossing the contents about. Color-wise, there are four classic and six limited shades to choose from; the only real downside is the absence of a carrying handle, which isn't a dealbreaker. Price at time of publish: $83.30 (orig. $98) Size: 7 x 5 x 2.5 inches | Colors: 10 | Material: Faux leather

Best for Short Trips Mejuri Jewelry Case Mejuri View On Mejuri.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Performance 3 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros The small size accommodates different types of suitcases and totes easily.

The suede interior is gentle on jewelry and won't scratch.

The brand offers free monogramming, making this great for gifting. Cons This can't accommodate larger, chunkier pieces. Short trips call for a travel jewelry case that's easy to fill, throw into your duffel bag, and access once you get to your destination, and the Mejuri Travel Case certainly delivers. It's slightly bigger than the size of a hand and can fit three pairs of earrings as well as four necklaces and bracelets and a handful of rings. While the case isn't as big as some of the others on our list (and therefore can't fit larger costume jewelry-type pieces), our tester said it's a solid option for someone looking to travel with their most-loved pieces, or those going on a weekend getaway. And, the leather material is easy to wipe clean. Price at time of publish: $78 Size: 4 x 4 x 1.4 inches | Colors: 2 | Material: Leather

Best Monogrammed Mark & Graham Small Travel Jewelry Case Mark & Graham View On Markandgraham.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Performance 4.5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros The brand offers luxe foil debossed monogramming.

The hard exterior can handle drops and shakes — great for airplane travel.

There are several color and pattern options, especially nice if you're considering buying two. Cons If you have a lot of jewelry, this is not big enough for at-home storage. It's sleek, durable, and monogrammable — the Mark & Graham Small Travel Jewelry Case is a no-brainer for those looking for a travel jewelry case that's functional and pretty. This comes in 28 color and print options (the most of any on our list) and has several font options to choose from. Aside from being able to personalize this case, we were impressed by its performance. The exterior is hard (read: it won't change shape during transit) and made of pebbled vegan leather, while the interior looks like a jewelry tray complete with several cushioned slots (for rings or earrings) as well as rectangular compartments. Plus, this has a built-in decent-sized mirror that can double up as a close-up mirror for eyeshadow application. It also held up to tossing and shaking well. It's not large enough to be your do-it-all case for jewelry storage, but as far as travel jewelry cases go, this is a fantastic option. Price at time of publish: $40-69 Size: 4.5 x 4.5 x 2.25 inches | Colors: 28 | Material: Vegan leather

Best Large Kendra Scott Medium Travel Jewelry Case Kendra Scott View On Dillards.com View On Kendrascott.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Performance 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros This has a ton of storage and there's no wasted space.

It can double as an at-home jewelry box, which is nice considering the higher price tag.

This comes with a removable pouch that you can use for other items like makeup. Cons The exterior material is prone to scuffing.

This doesn't have any necklace hooks, so if you plan on packing necklaces, they may get tangled. The Kendra Scott Medium Travel Jewelry Case checks every box if a large jewelry organizer is what you're after. It comes with multiple compartments to store different types of jewelry as well as a removable pouch that could be used on its own if you don't want to use the larger case. While the outside of the box scuffed slightly during testing, the inside materials are well-cushioned and stable, and none of the pieces moved or became tangled after tossing. It comes in three gorgeous colors (we love the lilac) and it's large enough to throw in a checked back, but it can also definitely be left open on your dresser for at-home use. One thing we'd like to see: necklace hooks on the upper flap. Price at time of publish: $98 Size: 8 x 5.5 x 2.5 inches | Colors: 3 | Material: Polyurethane

Best Gift Paravel Jewelry Case Paravel View On Tourparavel.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Capacity 4.5 /5

Design 5 /5

Performance 4 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros This can be monogrammed.

It can accommodate large pieces of jewelry.

It's Oeko-Tex Standard 100 and Global Recycled Standard-approved.

If you know someone who loves to accessorize while traveling, the Paravel Jewelry Case makes for the perfect gift (though you'll definitely end up wanting to snag one for yourself). With monogramming capabilities in a slew of available colors, this jewelry case features one main compartment (a removable drawstring bag with six internal pockets) along with a snap tab bar for studs or small hoops as well as rings. Our tester loved the wide capacity of the drawstring bag — it was spacious enough to hold larger pieces of jewelry (like bangles and watches) and even a pair of sunglasses. Plus, because it's a bag, it's easy to remove from the jewelry case and use on its own. The case also scored high marks for durability: "This jewelry case is super sturdy! Pushing on it and even throwing it doesn't leave any marks, and when you put pressure on the top it doesn't cave in at all. The material is protective and the zipper is smooth," said our tester. One thing to note: while you can store necklaces in the interior bag, they can easily tangle. Price at time of publish: $135 Size: 3.6 x 5.6 inches | Colors: 2 | Material: Canvas

Best Design Cuyana Travel Jewelry Case Cuyana View On Cuyana.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Capacity 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Performance 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros This features soft, sturdy leather.

The exterior is durable and holds up well to scuffs and scratches.

The interior straps are removable, which offers versatility if you want to store larger pieces. Cons It would be nice to have a second removable strap for earrings. Cuyana's oval-shaped Travel Jewelry Case won our pick for Best Design — everything from the high-quality pebbled Italian leather to the muted color palette and sleek zipper stood out to us. This case features a detachable earring strap with six holes, which can hold three earrings and another suede strap that hangs necklaces into an elasticized pocket for tangle-free storage. We love how small and slim this is, while still being roomy enough for a weekend's worth of jewelry. We also love its versatility in fitting into a handbag or even jacket pocket despite being barely bigger than the palm of a hand. And, because the ring and earrings straps are removable, this makes more room for other items that may require additional space. Price at time of publish: $98 Size: 5 x 3.5 x 1.23 inches | Colors: 6 | Material: Leather

Best Leather Levenger Carrie Mini Jewelry Organizer Levenger View On Levenger.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Capacity 4.5 /5

Design 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros The soft pebbled leather is soft and durable.

This has several compartments that would keep fine jewelry secure.

The slim size is easy to pack. Cons There's no ability to monogram. If you're looking for a high-quality case that gets better with time, opt for the Levenger Carrie Mini Jewelry Organizer, which is made of touchable soft pebbled leather that's accented with gold hardware. The case weighs less than half a pound and isn't much bigger than a wallet, making it the perfect organizer to throw in your tote or weekender. Like most travel jewelry cases, this one features snaps to keep your necklaces in place along with a pouch to hang the bottom in to ensure they don't get tangled. Our tester was also a fan of the internal zipper pouch fit for bracelets or a larger pair of earrings. Overall, this case would work for someone looking to keep fine jewelry extra secure. Price at time of publish: $85.90 Size: 4.25 x 1 x 4.5 inches | Colors: 5 | Material: Leather