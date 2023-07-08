Keep reading to discover the best travel accessories, according to a travel expert.

With the help of Nabila Ismail, seasoned traveler and creator of Dose of Travel, we put together a list of the most helpful travel accessories worth packing, as well as some thoughtful travel advice for your next adventure. “I am team carry-on only, so everything comes with me,” Ismail tells PEOPLE. “Things I remember to put in my carry-on bag specifically are medications (OTC or prescription), electronic devices, contact lenses, lip balm, a hoodie in case it gets cold, and an extra pair of clothes in case your luggage goes missing.” With that in mind, we did our research to find the travel accessories worth buying, some of which we tested ourselves.

Whether you’ve had a dream vacation planned for months or recently decided to pack up your bags and hop on the next flight out, you won’t want to leave without those travel essentials. You may already have your luggage and neck pillow packed and ready to go, but what about everything else? (You know, the stain sticks, earbuds, power banks, blankets — we could go on.)

Best Laptop Backpack Solo Re:Define Backpack 5 Solo View On Amazon View On Solo-ny.com Who It's Good For Those needing a bag with lots of storage (including a laptop sleeve) to carry their belongings. Who It's Not Good For This bag only fits a laptop up to 15 inches. Looks can be deceiving, especially with this laptop backpack that may look simple from the outside, but actually boasts an extensive interior big enough to fit a laptop and other travel essentials in a neat and organized fashion. The fully padded pocket will keep your laptop secure so it doesn’t undergo any unwanted scuffs and damages as you travel. Not to mention the material is made from eight recycled plastic bottles, making it a great option for anyone seeking to lower their carbon footprint. We even put this bag on trial in the PEOPLE Tested lab, and it passed with flying colors for every testing attribute — capacity, design, comfort, durability, and value. We recommend snapping this one up while it's deeply discounted! Price at time of publish: $49.98 (orig. $82.99) Laptop size: 15 inches | Material: 1680D Cordura Ballistic fabric | Colors: Black

Best Travel Pillow Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Cabeau.com Who It's Good For Those looking for a machine-washable travel pillow that is comfortable and supportive. Who It's Not Good For The clasps easily came undone during our tests, so some may need a pillow that's more secure. When considering the best travel pillows, form and function are key. The memory foam fill of this neck pillow provides a comfortable surface to sleep on for the entire duration of your trip with 360-degree coverage. Plus, it's machine washable which only adds to its value; after you get home, you can simply toss the cover in the washing machine and it'll be all clean and ready for next time. This travel pillow is so comfortable that it even earned the title of 'best overall' by the PEOPLE Tested lab. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Dimensions: 10 x 9.5 x 5 inches | Material: Memory foam | Cover material: Velour

Best Sleep Mask Tempur-Pedic Sleep Mask Amazon View On Amazon View On Mattressfirm.com View On Tempurpedic.com Who It's Good For Any traveler shopping for a comfortable memory foam eye mask that contours the face and blocks out light. Who It's Not Good For This mask is hand wash only, which may be less convenient compared to machine-washable sleep eye masks. Whether you're sensitive to light or simply want to zone out as you travel, this NASA-developed eye mask will do just the trick. Made with memory foam, this eye mask has contoured edges to block out light and keep it dark the entire time you sleep, and the flexible strap makes it easy to adjust so it's not squeezing your head while in use. Price at time of publish: $29 Size: One size | Material: Memory foam | Color: Dark navy blue

Best Stain Remover Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Who It's Good For A stain remover pen is a smart travel accessory to have on hand, especially if you're traveling to a place without a washer/dryer. Who It's Not Good For If you will have access to a washing machine at your destination, this is less of a necessity. There’s nothing worse than drinking your favorite glass of wine or eating a hot dog and accidentally staining your clothes — especially when you don't have access to a laundry room while on vacation. However, this pocket-size stain remover can help remove stains in seconds by using a microfiber pad that lifts and absorbs them to leave your clothes looking brand new. And since it doesn’t contain bleach, it won’t discolor or damage even the most delicate materials. Price at time of publish: $7.49 Count: Three-pack | Size: 1 oz.

Best Wired Headphones Sony Wired Extra Bass In-Ear Headphones Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy Who It's Good For Someone who frequently travels on planes that aren’t updated to new phone models will appreciate this high quality and affordable pair. Who It's Not Good For It doesn't feature active noise cancelling, which some may prefer, especially for long flights. Many airplanes are still equipped with the small circular jack found on older phone models, so you might as well have a pair on hand for your travels. With a built-in mic, crisp bass, and undistorted volume, these wired ear buds are ideal for binge watching your favorite sitcom on the plane or listening to tunes while high in the sky. They even come with four tip sizes so you can find one that best suits your specific ear shape. Price at time of publish: $39.99 (orig. $50) Jack: 3.5mm | Microphone: Yes | Controls: Volume, track, answer

Best Hand Sanitizer Noshinku Refillable Hand Sanitizer Saks View On Amazon View On Food52 View On Noshinku.com Who It's Good For These travel-sized hand sanitizers are not only slim and compact, but they also come in delightful scents and are refillable, helping reduce single-use plastic.

Who It's Not Good For Someone with sensitive or dry skin who might get irritated by the alcohol or fragrance. Nobody wants to think about how many germs are on the airplane snack table — or even touch screen, for that matter. With that in mind, it’s always a safe bet to have some hand sanitizer at your disposal. “I always recommend hand sanitizer or wipes...you also never know when you'll need them after hiking, spilling something, etc.,” says Ismail. These hand sanitizers are super slim and compact, so you can keep one in your pocket or toss it in your carry-on for easy access. Plus, they're refillable, so once you run out you can keep the dispensers and just need to buy the refill packs, which helps reduce single-use plastic. Price at time of publish: $34 (4-pack) Size: 2.4 oz. | Scents: Bergomot, eucalyptus, lavendula, spice | Active ingredients: Coconut oil, eucalyptus, jojoba, sugarcane alcohol

Best Portable Charger Halo Portable Phone Charger Power Cube Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For If you're constantly on your phone or electronic device, you'll need extra power on the go. Who It's Not Good For This only has two ports for charging — some people may need more for all their devices. There’s nothing worse than traveling when your electronics are running on empty, especially if you need them to capture the wonderful moments. “Taking videos, photos, and navigating eats up your battery,” says Ismail. “I never want to be without charge while traveling because I don't want to miss out on photo ops or feel stressed on how to get home, call someone, etc.” With that in mind, opt for this portable power bank that has enough power to charge up to two devices at the same time and can simply be recharged by plugging it into a wall power outlet or car charger. And if you’re not sure how much juice the charger has left, the LCD screen indicates the percentage of battery left so you know when it’s time for a recharge. Price at time of publish: $65.06 (orig. $70) Compatible with: iPhone, Samsung, LG | Extra features: Includes micro USB cable, type-c cable, and Apple lightning cable | Color: Speckle black

Best Beach Towel Clowood Plush Bamboo Cotton Beach Towel 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For This bamboo towel is extra absorbent, soft, and holds up well in the wash. Who It's Not Good For If you're wanting a beach towel that dries super quickly, you may prefer a microfiber material instead of this cotton/bamboo blend. Whether that’s a trip to the beach or a vacation to Disney World, you’ll always want to have a good beach towel handy. Made from cotton and bamboo, this towel is large, breathable and soft, providing a soft and absorbent place for your skin to dry off after a dip in the pool or ocean. It's even large enough to be used as a blanket on the beach to get the perfect sun tan or even enjoy a poolside picnic. Price at time of publish: $29.99 (orig. $38.99) Size: 72 x 40 inches | Material: 94% combed cotton, 6% bamboo fiber | Care: Machine wash cold on delicate cycle, no bleach

Best Packing Cubes Tripped Compression Packing Cubes Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For For those who has a tendency to pack a lot but doesn’t have tons of space, compression packing cubes Who It's Not Good For Not everyone needs packing cubes with compression abilities. This two-piece set of packing cubes are an ideal way to save space as you back by compressing the air out of a pile of clothes (it also comes in a set of three or six, too). Unlike most compression bags, these don’t utilize a vacuum, but instead the zipper works to eliminate the extra bulk and provide more open space in your luggage so you can fit more inside. The durable fabric is designed to endure the wear and tear of travel, so rest assured they won’t break or rip. Price at time of publish: $18.95 Size: 14 x 10 x 1 inches (compressed) | Material: Polyurethane | Sets: 2, 3, or 6 pieces

Best Luggage Tag Apple AirTag 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Who It's Good For Digital air tags for luggage are especially important in this age of travel so you can keep tabs on where your luggage is located. Who It's Not Good For If you're not checking bags for your upcoming trips, this won't be as helpful. “If you are struck with the bad fortune of your luggage getting lost, an item tracker will be able to immediately find out its whereabouts and kickstart the process of retrieving it,” says George Hammerton, director of Hammerton Barbados. “From the location, you will also be able to estimate how long it will take for it to be returned to you and in turn, how much time you have to do without it. This will enable you to weigh up the necessity of buying replacements as opposed to waiting it out. This can be particularly helpful for those getting connecting flights who would be unable to work out which airport their bags were left in otherwise.” Using the Find My app on your iPhone, you can keep track of where your luggage is. If you’re close enough, you can play a sound through the built-in speaker to help provide direction to where it's located, too. Price at time of publish: $29 Dimensions: 1.6 x 1.6 x 0.31 inches | Color: White | Battery: Lithium battery

Best White Noise Machine Dreamegg Portable White Noise Machine 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For This portable option is a sound machine and night light in one, only weighing a third of a pound. Who It's Not Good For Since there's no timer function, you won't be able to schedule noise to turn off at a certain time. When you’re at your home away from home while on vacation, you may want to stay on your normal bedtime routine. Not only does this handy machine serve as an alarm clock and a nightlight, but it's also a white noise machine with eleven different sounds to choose from. If you decide to subscribe, you’ll receive access to additional features including meditations and stories which can help put you to sleep and ease anxiety in a new destination. Since it weighs mere ounces, it's light enough to throw into your either your carry-on or checked bag with no problem. Price at time of publish: $29.50 Dimensions: 4.57 x 4.41 x 2.28 inches | Weight: 0.35 lbs. | Sound Options: 11 | Night Light: Yes | Timer: No

Best Wireless Headphones Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Generation) 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Apple Who It's Good For These impressively rated Apple earbuds feature 6-hour battery life and active noise cancellation, which is virtually a must-have for long flights. Who It's Not Good For Since these are Apple headphones, those with Samsung or Google devices may need something more compatible. Traveling can be hectic, but a solid pair of wireless headphones can help you zone out. With active noise cancellation, these wireless headphones remove unwanted noise and adjust so you won’t miss those important gate announcements at the airport. And with 30 hours of listening time on a full charge, these wireless headphones will last for longer flights and car rides without worry of needing to recharge. Price at time of publish: $229.99 (orig. $249) Battery life: 6 hours | Noise canceling: Yes | Water resistant: Yes

Best Water Bottle Thermoflask Double Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle with Two Lids 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Who It's Good For If you want a cold or hot beverage on the go that’ll last for hours, you can't go wrong with a leak-proof Thermoflask. Who It's Not Good For This water bottle isn't dishwasher safe, which may be inconvenient for some. Whether that’s a morning cup of ice water or a hot latte, this insulated water bottle can keep your beverages both cold and warm for between 12 and 24 hours. You’ll see two lids both for chugging and sipping with a straw to cater to both preferences, and it’s just the right size to fit most cup holders on planes, trains, and cars. Price at time of publish: $27.99 ($34) Size: 40 oz. | Materials: BPA-free stainless steel | Dishwasher safe: No | Lid style: Chug spout or straw

Best Bluetooth Transmitter Twelve South AirFly Pro Bluetooth Transmitter Amazon View On Amazon View On Apple View On Best Buy Who It's Good For If you prefer listening via Bluetooth instead of wired headphones, then this will come in handy. Who It's Not Good For This accessory won't be necessary if you already have wired headphones with the correct plug for the plane jack. Instead of buying another pair of headphones, this bluetooth audio adapter seamlessly transfers the audio from your on screen television to your headphones without hassle. Its long battery life makes it a great option for those longer trips where you’ll need as much juice as possible. If you're flying with a companion, we recommend the AirFly Duo, which allows you both to connect to the Bluetooth simultaneously — meaning you'll be able to watch a movie or show on the plane together. Price at time of publish: $44.99 Weight: .5 oz. | Size: 1.75 x 1.25 x .38 inches | Battery life: 16 hours

Best Compression Socks Bombas Women's Everyday Compression Sock (3-Pack) Bombas View On Bombas.com Who It's Good For Designed to reduce swelling while in the plane, train, or car, these socks are also great for walking. Who It's Not Good For If you don't experience feet swelling during travel, you can make do with regular socks. These compression socks boast a medium level of compression for those long plane and car rides where you don’t want to experience unwanted swelling. With strategic zone cushioning, they will keep your feet comfortable from all sides. They are even good for walking, so if you’re going somewhere you’ll be on your feet for a long time, then these become multi-functional. Price at time of publish: $84 Size: S-L | Material: 64% Cotton, 17% Polyester, 13% Nylon, 6% Spandex | Care: Machine wash cold, do not bleach, air dry.

Best Sunglasses Foldies Polarized Folding Classics V2 Foldies View On Amazon View On Foldies.com Who It's Good For Anyone looking to save as much space as possible when packing, as these handy sunglasses fold in half seamlessly. Who It's Not Good For While these sunglasses are unisex, some may prefer a different style for their head shape. For those sunny travel destinations, you’ll need the best sunglasses to take with you. The polarized lenses offer full spectrum UV-protection, including UVA, UVB, and UV400. They are available in a plethora of colors from red to black, so you can choose one that best suits your style. The best part is that they are foldable, so you can save some extra space in your fanny pack, backpack, carry-on, or pocket. Price at time of publish: $69 Features: 100% UVA + UVB protection | Warranty: 2 years

Best Checked Luggage Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Samsonite.com Who It's Good For Samsonite luggage is known for its high quality design, and this option features 360-degree spinner wheels, TSA-approved lock, and a durable hard shell. Who It's Not Good For This bag isn't a carry-on size, so you won't be able to bring this into the plane cabin with you. With 360-degree spinning wheels, this checked luggage is easy to roll around the airport and beyond, making it one of the best travel accessories you can invest in. It may be lightweight, but it is designed with a super strong shell that’ll keep your belongings protected from wear and tear during travel. There’s a cross-ribbon divider to keep items separate and organized and a TSA-approved combination lock to keep your items secure while they are in transit. Price at time of publish: $167.99 (orig. $229.99) Size: 24 inches | Weight: 8.48 lbs. | Warranty: 10-year limited

Best Fanny Pack Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack Dagne Dover View On Nordstrom View On Dagnedover.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a small bag that's both durable and stylish to carry around their daily essentials. Who It's Not Good For If you just need a place to keep your phone and cards, we recommend another option on this list, the Dagne Dover Mara Phone Sling. With an adjustable strap and front zipper, this fanny pack comes in handy for carrying cards, keys, and other daily essentials. “It's hands-free, great for long walks, going to concerts, or hiking," says Ismail. "Also, [it's] safer since the valuables are close to you." For a more stylish look, this pack can be worn over the shoulder like a crossbody for easy access on the go. Price at time of publish: $95 Dimensions: 9.25 x 5.5 x 2.75 inches | Material: Premium neoprene | Colors: Onyx, heather grey, dark moss, dune, storm, camel

Best Pill Organizer MEACOLIA 3 Pack 8 Compartments Travel Pill Organizer Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Featuring eight compartments, the pill cases can easily hold your prescription medication as well as any vitamins. Who It's Not Good For Not everyone needs three separate pill cases with eight compartments for their medications. Instead of opting for a large pill case, use this travel-sized one that can store all of your pills — from prescription and over-the-counter medications to your daily vitamins and supplements. Utilize the eight compartments to separate them based on medication or day so there’s no confusion when it comes to taking your pills. Price at time of publish: $9.97 (orig. $14) Size: 4.33 x 3.54x 1.2 inches | Material: Cereal fiber material, food-grade plastic, silicone | Color: Blue, green, khaki

Best Weekender Béis The Weekender Travel Bag 4.9 BÃ©is View On Beistravel.com View On Revolve Who It's Good For Great for weekend trips or business travel, this duffel features a padded laptop sleeve, trolley pass-through sleeve, and plenty of organizational design details. Who It's Not Good For While this is a good size for a weekend trip, some may need more packing space depending on what they need to bring. Unlike a bulky suitcase, Ismail recommends this traveler bag that's ideal for carrying clothes and toiletries for those shorter trips. The separate bottom compartment can be used to hold toothbrushes, brushes, and makeup or an extra pair of shoes, whereas the top part of the tote can hold clothes and other items you'll need on your trip. Plus, there's a removable shoulder strap, top handles, and a trolley pass-through sleeve to give you carrying options. Price at time of publish: $98 Weight: 3.86 lbs. | Material: Jute canvas, vegan leather | Capacity: 49 liters

Best Cosmetic Bag Calpak Medium Clear Cosmetic Case Calpak Travel View On Calpaktravel.com Who It's Good For This translucent cosmetic case is the perfect size for travel — big enough to store everything you need to take with you but still small enough to fit inside a carry-on. Who It's Not Good For If you're someone who needs a full glam while on vacation, you may need to opt for a bigger makeup case. You may already have a ton of travel-size makeup products to take with you, but where will you store them? This medium-size makeup case is just the right size to hold that foundation, eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, concealer, and any other products you might need. And with its transparent panels, you'll be able to see what's inside without having to open it, making it even more convenient for both you and TSA. Price at time of publish: $85 Features: Zipper closure, top grab handle, zippered compartments, transparent PVC panels | Material: PU, PVC, polyester | Dimensions: 9.75 x 5 x 7.5 inches

Best Flip Flops Havaianas Women's Slim Flip Flop 4.2 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Who It's Good For These Havianas offer a wide size and color range and the rubber material makes them perfect for trips to the beach, lake, or pool. Who It's Not Good For Thong flip flops aren't designed to be worn for long distances, so if you're doing a lot of walking we suggest bringing sneakers or more supportive sandals. While some travelers need sneakers to fare well on vacation, others might be a fan of more relaxed footwear options like flip flops — especially if you plan to be near or in a body of water. Made with thin straps and soles, these flip flops are great for trips to the pool or beach when you want your feet to be free. Price at time of publish: $15.95 (orig. $30) Size: 6-12 | Material: Synthetic PVC, rubber | Features: Cushioned footbed, thong style, textured rice pattern

Best Sling Dagne Dover Mara Phone Sling Dagne Dover View On Dagnedover.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Shopbop.com Who It's Good For Opt for this Dagne Dover bag if you're looking for something sleek, stylish, and lightweight for holding your daily essentials while traveling. Who It's Not Good For Some may need more room for their daily essentials, as this sling is designed to be only slightly bigger than a smart phone. This neoprene sling is one of the best travel accessories because it's not only lightweight, but also practical. With interior pockets and a full-length mesh back pocket, you can easily keep your belongings inside (phone, keys, lip balm, credit cards, ID, etc.). When it's time to head out, just toss it over your shoulder or across your chest for hands-free wear. Price at time of publish: $75 Dimensions: 10.24 × 5.51 × 1.97 inches | Material: Premium neoprene, performance air mesh, recycled Repreve lining made from recycled plastic bottles | Weight: 0.3 lbs.

Best Travel Blanket Away The Travel Blanket Away View On Awaytravel.com Who It's Good For This temperature-regulating blanket can fit in your carry-on luggage and is perfect for chilly flights or car rides. Who It's Not Good For It may not be a big enough blanket to use for a full night’s sleep. Airplanes, cars, and trains have one thing in common — they can all get pretty chilly. Use this travel blanket made with 37.5-degree technology which works to either cool you down or warm you up depending on your current temperature. It features snaps to connect with the brand's neck pillow or an additional blanket for even more coverage. Because it's easily foldable, you can pack it in your bag when you're not using instead of lugging it around through the airport. Price at time of publish: $95 Dimensions: 69.5 x 44.5 x 0.25 inches | Material: Cocona, nylon | Weight: 1.05 lbs.

Best E-Reader Amazon Kindle (2022 Release) Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Kindles are super lightweight, compact, and better for your eyes than a blue-light tablet or computer. Who It's Not Good For Anyone that prefers reading on a backlit blue-light screen instead of a paper-like display. E-readers are ideal for those bookworms who want to get their head into a good book without carrying a physical copy with them. The latest Kindle offers high resolution for sharp text and a book-like feel with its paper-like display. Instead of just bringing one book, you’ll have access to over 2,000 titles from popular authors with this handy e-reader. Price at time of publish: $99.99 Storage: 16 GB | Features: 300 ppi high-resolution display, adjustable front light | Material: recycled plastics, recycled magnesium

Best Sunscreen Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore Who It's Good For This highly rated sunscreen is SPF 40, goes on completely clear, and is great for layering over makeup or other skincare without leaving a white cast. Who It's Not Good For Since it's relatively pricey, especially for the size, this sunscreen is better used for just the face rather than as a whole body sunscreen. This sunscreen is ideal for the face to protect it from the sun's harmful rays without leaving an unwanted white cast. In fact, this was one of our favorite sunscreens when testing the best face sunscreens. The oil-free formula glides onto the skin and can easily be applied before a makeup or skincare routine. It's also not sticky and is super quick drying so there's no excess moisture after application. Price at time of publish: $38 Features: Invisible, lightweight, scentless | Ingredients: Octinoxate, Oxybenzone | Weight: 90 grams

Best Steamer Steamery Cirrus 3 Travel Steamer Amazon View On Amazon View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Steamery.us Who It's Good For This hybrid gadget is part steamer, part iron, making it a great option for anyone who needs a quick wrinkle-release at their hotel. Who It's Not Good For Some may prefer a more traditional ironing board to press their shirts and pant creases. This steamer is a hybrid between a steamer and an iron to remove unwanted wrinkles and get rid of odors and bacteria. If you forget to unplug it, the auto-shut off feature will power it down after 30 minutes so there’s no need to return back to your hotel room to double check it’s turned off. Price at time of publish: $144 (orig. $180) Color: Sand | Wattage: 1000 W | Dimensions: 5.51 x 3.94 x 9.84 inches