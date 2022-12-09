One of the best things about tote bags is that they are available in tons of sizes and colors, making it all the more easy to fnd an option that fits your personal wardrobe needs. From medium-sized classic canvas tote bags to more luxe designer bags, we investigated the best tote bags on the internet and narrowed down our top seven selections.

It’s nearly impossible to find a single person on the planet who doesn’t have a tote bag in their closet, let alone someone who doesn’t love the style (even as a simple reusable shopping bag). Everyone from PEOPLE writers and editors to celebrities like Meghan Markle, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, and Reese Witherspoon swear by the tote bag style for its versatility and ability to fit every single belongings like it’s Mary Poppin’s magic bag. “The tote is a wardrobe staple because it is the most versatile and practical bag you can have in your closet, and it is the best choice as an everyday option,” says Naina Singla a fashion stylist, style expert, and on-air, digital and print fashion content contributor.

There are several reasons why the 7 A.M. Enfant Capri Quilted Diaper Tote is our top pick for this category. For starters, it’s a diaper bag that doubles as an everyday tote and comes with a padded changing pad and removable interior pouch to keep your personal items separate from your child’s essentials. On top of that, it has comfortable straps, plus an adjustable shoulder strap and fits easily on the stroller while on the move. It’s also water-repellent and machine washable, so it can withstand weather, dirt, and grime. Although the bag doesn’t have an abundance of pockets and organizing compartments, it has just enough to keep you organized while allowing space for larger items, such as a sweater, large water bottle, or even a lunch bag full of snacks.

If you love the look of a simple canvas tote but hate that there aren’t ever enough compartments, you’ll love the Cotton Tote Bag from Dagne Dover. Constructed from 100 percent organic cotton, this bag comes in both a small and a large size, so you can snatch up the one that works best for your needs (and the amount of stuff you have). The tote bag features four exterior pockets, plus three interior pockets to keep you organized while remaining an excellent catch-all. It also has a wipeable interior so you don’t have to worry too much about keeping it clean.

The best work tote is one that can withstand commuting, hold all of your office and take-home essentials, and also works as a multi-purpose bag. With this in mind, the Longchamp Large Le Pilage Tote is our top pick for the best work bag. Although it lacks the structure and numerous compartments that many work totes have, this bag is ultra-durable, spacious, and can easily fit everything you need while at the office and during your commute. A favorite of celebrities such as Kate Middleton and Jennifer Lopez , it also has a water-resistant finish, which keeps the bag and your belongings safe on rainy days. Plus, it boasts a simple design that looks good with any outfit, and is a great off-duty bag, too.

Someone shopping for a classic tote bag that fits all your work essentials and can be used beyond the office.

In general, many tote bag styles make for the most efficient travel bags, but this one truly outdoes itself. The Backpack Tote from Béis is one of our favorite options for travel because, in addition to being a tote, it’s also a backpack. The convertible bag is constructed from a quilted body with comfy handles, backpack straps that can be removed and easily hidden in a back pocket, and a trolly sleeve that allows you to slide it onto the handles of your carry-on luggage so you can zip around the airport without carrying a heavy bag. To add to its versatility, the travel tote bag also comes with stroller strap D rings and a changing pad, plus the side compartments moonlight as insulated bottle pockets, making it a functional option for parents, too.

The Tote Bag from Marc Jacobs is the perfect splurge item as it has the look and feel of the casual (and cult-favorite) Mini Tote Bag — only a lot more spacious. The structural eye-catching bag features a design with durable handles that are short enough to work as a handbag, yet still long enough to wear comfortably over the shoulders. Whether you’re looking for a designer bag to wear to the office, a more luxe personal item for traveling, or an everyday purse that will carry all your belongings (with plenty of room to add to it throughout the day), this designer tote bag is it.

Someone looking for an investment tote bag that’s big enough to hold all the essentials, and then some.

If you’re in the market for a more wallet-friendly tote bag, you can find an excellent option in the DALIX Heavy Duty Cotton Canvas Tote Bag. This extra large cotton canvas tote bag is reminiscent of the L.L.Bean Boat and Tote bags, only with a $14 price tag. The bag is designed specifically for activities, such as picnics in the park, a day at the beach, or shopping, but it would also function well as a carry-on (or packable beach bag), overnight bag, or farmer’s market tote, too. Aside from the price and quality of the bag, this style also stands out to us for its zippered top, which keeps contents safe and secure while on-the-go.

Baggu makes some of the most reliable bags in our closet, and the Horizontal Duck Bag is no different. This versatile option is our best overall pick because it can be worn and used for a multitude of purposes. The recycled cotton material gives it a relaxed feel that resembles our favorite reusable shopping totes, only it’s far more elevated in design, durability, and style, while the oversized horizontal shape ensures enough space for all of our everyday essentials, and some. Although the tote bag doesn’t have a ton of compartments or a laptop sleeve, it can fit a 15-inch MacBook and has a zippered interior pocket for essentials. We have used this bag as a farmer’s market tote, a carry-on (the adjustable shoulder strap comes in handy when traveling), an overnight bag, a work tote, and an everyday catch-all purse.

Things to Consider Before Buying Tote Bags

Versaility

Since tote bags are one of the most versatile bag styles, this factor is a must. “As we all wear many hats and juggle kids, side-hustles, meetings, and events, it is important that a tote keeps you orgainzed and ready for work, travel, school, and whatever you might happen upon,” says Liv Schreiber, a celebrity stylist. When shopping for tote bags, look for options with enough space for several uses — such as one that works as an everyday bag, but could also hold your laptop and other items as needed (like the Baggu Horizontal Duck Bag). Convertible totes like the Béis The Backpack Tote are also a good idea, as they can transform into a completely different bag style, adding to the convenience of the tote.

Size

The size of the tote also matters. “You want it to be large enough to fit your everyday essentials,” says Singla. “A small tote is perfect if you travel light, and a large size is good if you need to pack gym clothes or your lunch,” she adds. When you’re not quite sure what size you need, it helps to look at styles that come in a few different size options — like the Dagne Dover Vida Cotton Tote Bag, which has a small and large size with tons of pockets for staying organized — so you can get a better idea of how you might use the bag and which size would make the most sense for your needs.

Ease-of-Use

Totes are meant to make your life easier, so the easier they are to use, the better. This includes “comfortable shoulder straps, exterior and interior pockets to keep your essentials safe, zippered closure for security, and a crossbody strap option for easy, hands-free use,” says Schreiber. The tote should also be easy to wear, meaning it matches your personal style and is versatile enough to go with a variety of outfits.

Material

What your tote bag is made out of will not only add to the style, but the durability, too. “You want to select a material that can withstand wear and tear of everyday and also one that is easy to clean and wipe off scuffs and stains,” Singla explains. Tote bags comes in an array of materials, including a classic cotton canvas (like the DALIX Heavy Duty Cotton Canvas Tote Bag) as well as more water-resistant and machine-washable materials such as the 100 percent polyester used to create the 7 A.M. Enfant Capri Quilted Diaper Tote.



Frequently Asked Questions What is a good brand of tote bags? As one of the most popular bag styles, many high-quality brands make tote bags worthy of accolades. Some of the most popular brands are Longchamp, Marc Jacobs, and Baggu. Other brands recommended for totes include L.L.Bean (the DALIX Heavy Duty Cotton Canvas Tote Bag is the perfect budget-friendly dupe), Dagne Dover, and Béis.

Are tote bags worth it? “If you’re looking for a fashionable way to schlep all your daily essentials, then a tote bag is definitely worth it — it will help you feel prepared and organized no matter where you are,” Singla explains. The beauty of a tote bag is they come with a spectrum of styles, materials, and prices, allowing virtually anyone and everyone to find an option option that works for them. With that said, if you consider yourself a tote bag person and tend to reach for tote styles the most, Schreiber says to invest in a durable and higher-quality style as its sure to get tons of use.

What size should a tote bag be? The size all depends on what you need your tote bag for and your personal preference. According to Soneca Guadara, a celebrity stylist and fashion consultant, the average tote size is 13 by 15 inches for small, 16 by 15 inches for a medium, and 22 by 15 inches for a large. “As a personal stylist, I typically recommend my clients go with one that is large in size,” says Guadara, adding that this allows for more versatility as it can hold more items when traveling or on-the-go.

Take Our Word For It

Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. She also has a Bachelor’s Degree in Fashion Journalism from Academy of Art University. When researching the best tote bags, Jessie leaned on her fashion experience, researching dozens of styles to find the best of the best. As someone who has a personal affinity for totes, she also considered all the things that she believes are essential in a tote bag style. For further insight in what makes a tote bag the best, Jessie tapped fashion experts Soneca Guadara, Naina Singla, and Liv Schreiber for their insights. As a result, she curated a list of the best tote bags.

