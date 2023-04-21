To help narrow down all of the choices, we tested 24 toners to see how they held up against each other in treating the skin. We looked at the formula's consistency and texture, how well it absorbed into the skin, the level of hydration, and, of course, how our skin felt after using. The best toners scored high in all of our categories and addressed various skin concerns like hyperpigmentation, acne, redness, and more.

"It's important to pay attention to the ingredients and choose a toner best suited for your skin needs," board-certified dermatologist Margarita Lolis, MD tells PEOPLE. She notes that if your skin tends to be on the dry or sensitive side, it’s especially important to look for alcohol-free toners since alcohol can strip the skin of moisture, and that toners and essences with hyaluronic acid and amino acids "can help restore and maintain lost moisture." For oilier and acne-prone skin, Dr. Lolis says ingredients like beta hydroxy acids like salicylic acid can help exfoliate the skin, "so pore-clogging gunk like bacteria and dead skin cells have a lesser chance of causing breakouts." Likewise, if you have hyperpigmentation or are looking for skin-brightening products, "toners with gentle lactic acid can help to gently exfoliate the skin without damaging the skin barrier," she explains.

Typically a liquid consistency, toners are applied to the skin after cleansing and before moisturizing. Their main functions are to balance the skin's pH and prepare it for the rest of your skincare routine , as well as remove any traces of makeup and dirt without stripping the skin of natural oils that it needs to stay nourished. If it seems like there is an overwhelming amount of products in that category, that’s because different toners are designed to do different things: Some exfoliate and brighten the skin, while others hydrate and soothe.

Since skincare routines can be so time-consuming, adding a toner to the mix may seem unnecessary — that is until you start incorporating the right formula into your rotation.

Best Overall Fresh Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Toner 5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Fresh.com Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Pros Boasts a lightweight texture that doesn’t feel oily or greasy

Absorbs into the skin almost instantly without having to pat it in

Contains ingredients that target dryness, dullness, and uneven texture Cons With a $40 price tag, it's more expensive than most others we tested The Fresh Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Toner stood out among the toners we tested — so let's get into it. Receiving a perfect score in absorption, hydration, consistency, and appearance, we loved that our skin appeared brighter and more even-toned after using it. Because this milky formula gently sinks into the skin almost instantly, it left no stickiness or residue. Plus, the combination of hyaluronic acid, rose water, and angelica leaf extract targeted dryness, dullness, and uneven texture by plumping, hydrating, and minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Since it didn't strip our skin of its natural moisture, it's also gentle enough for daily use. Looking at how our skin felt after using the Fresh toner, we were left with skin feeling clean, refreshed, hydrated, and free of impurities — we even saw some residue and dead skin leftover on the cotton pad after swiping. The toner visibly improved the appearance of hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and irritation caused by acne, leaving the skin feeling smoother and more even, and left us with no heaviness or stickiness. If you're looking for a foolproof toner that leaves your skin feeling more hydrated and vibrant, this is the toner for you. Price at time of publish: $40.16 Star ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, rose fruit extract, rosewater, angelica leaf extract | Skin type: All | Size: 8.4 oz. | Alcohol-free: Yes

Best Budget Neutrogena Alcohol-Free Facial Toner 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Our Ratings Feel 4.9 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 4 /5 Pros Completely absorbs within 2-3 minutes

Skin feels hydrated immediately after application

We noticed that the skin looked clear after just one use Cons Watery consistency makes it a bit hard to apply with your fingers When it comes to skincare, sometimes the budget-friendly option is just as exceptional as a splurge. This Neutrogena Alcohol-Free Toner is a prime example of that. This water-based formula is gentle on both oily and sensitive skin, making it a great option for those prone to breakouts and irritation. It’s lightweight on the skin and takes about two to three minutes to absorb, leaving behind zero residue and making skin looking clear with a boost of hydration. This toner is easy to use and gentle, cleansing the skin without stripping it of its natural moisture. It's hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, helping remove impurities without clogging pores or irritating the skin. We loved it and think it's a must-have for anyone seeking a reliable, affordable toner option. Price at time of publish: $15.99 Skin type: Oily, normal, sensitive | Size: 8.5 oz. | Alcohol-free: Yes People / Jessica Juliao

Best Investment SK-II Facial Treatment Clear Lotion Toner 5 Sephora View On Walmart View On Beautifiedyou.com View On Ecosmetics.com Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Pros Lightweight and refreshing formula leaves you feeling like you just splashed cold water on your face

Leaves the skin feeling more hydrated without leaving behind any greasy or oily residue

Evened out texture after just one use

Absorbs into the skin in only a minute Cons Bottle makes it easy to pour out too much if you aren’t careful If you're looking to splurge on skincare, SK-II is known to formulate unique and luxurious products with its secret trademarked ingredient, Pitera. Pitera is a vitamin and amino acid-rich liquid derived from natural fermentation. SK-II uses Pitera in its products to promote soft, smooth, and clear skin. We tested the SK-II Facial Treatment Clear Lotion Toner, which combines the power of Pitera with alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) to gently exfoliate and hydrate. We found that this toner was truly weightless and quickly absorbed into the skin, leaving our skin feeling hydrated and invigorated, almost like we just splashed our face with cold water. This product is particularly suitable for sensitive skin or as a prep before using serums and oils. Another plus is that it doesn't clog pores, making it a safe choice if you're concerned with breakouts. As for hydration, our forehead moisture reading skyrocketed from 19.2 percent to 34 percent after application. Not only did our skin feel super hydrated, but we also noticed a significant improvement in texture. The rough patches were gone, and our skin felt smooth and even. Plus, the toner was ultra-gentle on our sensitive skin and fragrance-free — we didn't notice any irritation at all. It noticeably sloughed off dead skin and gave us a clean, fresh canvas for the rest of our skincare routine. In terms of formula, this toner does not have the texture or consistency of a lotion despite its name — so don't expect that kind of creamy feel. Overall, we recommend the SK-II Facial Treatment Clear Lotion Toner to anyone looking for a luxurious and effective addition to their skincare routine. While it costs $80 per bottle, we think it's a worthy investment; however, just be careful when pouring out the product to a cotton round — the bottle can easily dispense too much, and it would be a shame to use more than you need with this kind of price tag! Price at time of publish: $80 Star ingredients: AHA, niacinamide, Pitera | Skin type: All | Size: 5.4 oz. | Alcohol-free: Yes People / Jessica Juliao

Best Spray Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray 5 Sephora View On Credo Beauty View On Kohls.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Pros Spray bottle makes it super easy to apply and perfect for the on-the-go skincare

Leaves behind no heaviness or stickiness on the skin

Practically weightless formula Cons There was nothing we didn't love about this spray-on toner! Skincare that is effortless yet effective is a dream come true. Enter Tower 28 Beauty's SOS Daily Rescue Spray, a toner so straightforward that you won't need a cotton round; spray it directly on your skin and gently pat it in. This pH-balancing formula comprises simple yet effective ingredients: water and sodium chloride. Hailey Bieber considers this a favorite, using it to soothe her irritated and inflamed skin. During testing, we noticed that it gave our own skin a brighter appearance that looked healthier and more vibrant, enriching the skin with a light and even layer of hydration that soaked in immediately. What was left was a natural glow that wasn't sticky or heavy — but what we loved most is that it made dark spots less noticeable and minimized the appearance of pores. We love that this product is convenient to take with you on the go, making it easy to refresh your skin with a quick spritz, no matter where you are or where you're going. Price at time of publish: $28 Ingredients: Hypochlorous acid | Skin type: Acne-prone | Size: 4 oz. | Alcohol-free: Yes People / Jessica Juliao

Best Milky Fenty Beauty Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence with Hyaluronic Acid and Tamarind 5 Sephora View On Fentybeauty.com View On Harveynichols.com View On Kohls.com Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Pros Very lightweight formula that was easy to apply

Absorbed into the skin in less than 3 minutes and instantly calmed the skin

Milky consistency makes it easy to pace how much toner you are dispensing Cons There was nothing we didn't love about this toner! What do niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, Barbados cherry, Kalahari melon, and green tea extracts have in common? They work together to protect your skin barrier and leave your skin plump and radiant. These ingredients are also found in Fenty Skin's Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner. Protecting and maintaining the skin barrier has been a popular topic recently, as it shields our skin from external irritants and moisture loss. When the skin barrier is damaged, it can lead to inflammation, itchiness, and premature aging. Besides protecting the skin barrier, the Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner is quick-absorbing and won't leave any residue or film. Not only does it reduce the appearance of fine lines and hyperpigmentation, but it also improves overall skin tone and reduces oiliness. We were left with fresh and clean skin and a subtle glow on our cheeks. Another bonus was the much-needed moisture boost, resulting in a more refreshed appearance. If you're seeking a hydrating toner that gives your skin a radiant glow, the Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner by Fenty Beauty is an absolute must-have. Price at time of publish: $34 Star ingredients: Niacinamide | Skin type: Normal, dry | Size: 5 oz. | Alcohol-free: Yes People / Jessica Juliao

Best for Hyperpigmentation Freck Beauty Cactus Water Cleansing Lactic Acid Toner 4.8 Freck Beauty View On Beautybay.com View On Instacart.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Feel 4.5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 4.8 /5 Pros Absorbs into the skin right away

Proved to significantly increase skin hydration levels in our testing

Protects against environmental stressors like pollution and UV rays Cons Scented formula could irritate sensitive skin

Takes a couple of shakes to get out the desired amount of product Freck Beauty's Cactus Water is unique because it features cactus flower extract and kelp extract as key ingredients. Cactus flower extract soothes and hydrates the skin while protecting it from environmental stressors like pollution and UV rays, which can cause moisture loss and signs of aging. Our own testing showed a significant improvement in hydration, starting from a very dry 33 percent moisture reading and spiking to a normal/combination skin level of 44 percent. This toner also contains powerful exfoliant lactic acid that aids in removing dead skin and minimizes discoloration. After using this toner, we immediately noticed plumper, more hydrated skin with a healthy glow. Free of any residue or stickiness after application, it feels like a refreshing drink of water for your face and applies similarly to that of micellar water. However, don't expect visible changes in hyperpigmentation, blemishes, or dark spots after just one use. As with most skincare products, it takes a few weeks of consistent use to see significant differences. While it's alcohol-free, the fragranced formula could irritate those with sensitive skin. We also found that dispensing the product was less seamless compared to other toners we tested, and it takes a few shakes to get out the desired amount, although this wasn't at all a deal-breaker. Price at time of publish: $32 Star ingredients: Lactic acid, cactus flower extract, kelp extract | Skin type: All skin types, including acne-prone | Size: 6.5 oz. | Alcohol-free: Yes People / Jessica Juliao

Best Hydrating Belif Aqua Bomb Hydrating Toner 4.9 Sephora View On Belifusa.com View On Sephora View On Ulta Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 4.7 /5 Pros Consistency makes it easy to apply and fully absorbed into the skin within two minutes — you don't even need to pat it in

Skin felt calmer and more moisturized right away

We also saw a reduction in hyperpigmentation and the appearance of pores and fine lines

Cons Does contain alcohol for those needing to avoid If you're tired of dry, parched skin and on the hunt for a product that will quench your skin's thirst, look no further than this lightweight toner that will give your skin the hydration boost it craves. The Belif Aqua Bomb Hydrating Toner soothes and calms your skin thanks to the power of honeysuckle — its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties leaves skin feeling nourished and refreshed. This toner also includes baobab oil, which contains fatty acids that keep your skin hydrated and moisturized. All this paired with a light, refreshing scent that's not at all overwhelming. After cleaning and before applying this toner, our skin felt dull, dry, and taut. After applying, however, we noticed a visible improvement in our skin's appearance; our skin looked brighter, more even-toned, and had a luminous and natural-looking glow. Hyperpigmentation and the appearance of fine lines and pores were also reduced, leaving our skin hydrated and refreshed. Plus, the watery, clear consistency is easy to apply and fully absorbed in about two minutes. While it works for all skin types, it's an especially good choice for those who have easily irritable skin. Price at time of publish: $30 Ingredients: Honeysuckle, baobab oil, sodium hyaluronate | Skin type: All | Size: 6.75 oz. | Alcohol-free: No People / Jessica Juliao

Best Smoothing SKKN by Kim Toner 4.9 SKKN View On Skknbykim.com Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 4.8 /5 Pros Exceptionally lightweight — felt like we barely had anything on our skin

Immediately after using it, our skin felt well-cleansed and refreshed

Extremely hydrating, our moisture reading jumped from 48.6% to 99% on our cheeks Cons Initially sticky when first applied to the skin

Does contain alcohol for those trying to avoid The SKKN by Kim toner is a game-changer for those with oily or acne-prone skin looking for a smoothing and brightening toner. Its formula, which contains witch hazel, niacinamide, and AHA, work together to tighten, firm, and balance pH levels while regulating sebum production, reducing pore appearance, and leaving skin clearer and healthier-looking. It also brightens the skin, evens skin tone, and fades hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles. The AHAs offer potent exfoliating benefits for a smoother, more even complexion. However, our favorite part was the proof of hydration. After using this toner, our moisture reading peaked from 48.6 percent to 99 percent on our cheeks. SKKN's toner feels weightless on the skin, though it may feel slightly sticky upon initial application. However, it dries down seamlessly within a few minutes. Our skin felt tremendously more hydrated, and we noticed a visible difference in the areas where the toner was applied compared to where it wasn't. The appearance of our skin felt clean, refreshed, and hydrated, with a brighter and more even complexion overall. We loved this toner so much that we wanted to take it home from the PEOPLE Tested lab. Price at time of publish: $45 Star ingredients: Witch hazel, Fruit enzymes, AHA, niacinamide | Skin type: Balanced, oily, acne-prone | Size: 6 oz. | Alcohol-free: No People / Jessica Juliao

Best for Acne Murad Clarifying Toner 5 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Target View On Murad.com Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Pros Instantly refreshing, it left our skin feeling awake and revitalized in seconds

Truly cleaned our skin — after using a face wash, we noticed leftover dirt on the cotton pad after we used this toner

Absorbed into the skin in seconds, leaving behind a silky-smooth finish Cons May cause a temporary tingling sensation after application

Does contain alcohol for those trying to avoid Finding the right products for oily or acne-prone skin that won't further cause breakouts is paramount, and, as we've seen in our testing, Murad's Clarifying Toner will actually help to counteract acneic skin. This toner contains natural ingredients like witch hazel and grape seed extract, which together regulate oil production and tighten pores while protecting against free radicals that can damage the skin and cause premature aging. Not only do these ingredients provide excellent benefits for the skin, but it also leaves skin looking glowy, smooth, and glossy. While testing this toner, we immediately noticed how it replenished moisture in our dry skin, making it feel refreshed and revitalized. We were also impressed by how it helped reduce the visibility of dark spots, resulting in a more even complexion. After cleansing with face wash, we noticed more dirt on the cotton pad after wiping our face with the toner, making us feel like our skin was thoroughly clean because of it. While it left us with silky smooth skin that felt clean and refreshed, we must note that some people may experience a temporary tingling sensation once it dries down. If this is a sensation you don't like, this product may not be the best fit for you. Price at time of publish: $30 Star ingredients: Witch hazel, grape seed extract, vitamin E, algae extract | Skin type: Oily, acne-prone | Size: 6 oz. | Alcohol-free: No People / Jessica Juliao

Best for Sensitive Skin Holifrog Utopia Microflora Toner 4.9 Sephora View On Bloomingdales View On Dermstore View On Holifrog.com Our Ratings Feel 4.8 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Pros Absorbs well into the skin — we didn’t have to wait for it to dry down at all

We noticed a difference on the skin right after use when it came to how moisturized and bright it was

Helps reduce redness and swelling caused by acne and rosacea Cons Sticky consistency when first applied

More expensive than most other toners we tested If you have sensitive skin, finding gentle yet effective skincare ingredients can be a daunting task — but the Holifrog Utopia Microflora Toner offers a great starting point for a balanced complexion. Its ingredients hydrate and improve the absorption of later skincare products: Apple cider vinegar balances pH and reduces inflammation and breakouts, while jojoba seed oil hydrates, protects against environmental stressors, disinfects acne-causing bacteria, and helps build a healthy skin barrier. The first thing we noticed about this toner was its consistency. It has a distinct texture that isn't too watery or thick, almost creamy. It felt light and cool when first applied; however, it was a bit sticky to the touch. After application, the toner dried down to a natural finish on the face, leaving our skin looking brighter and firmer. We visibly noticed a reduction in the redness on our skin and a calming of the swelling caused by acne and rosacea. Right away, we noticed that our skin looked even more radiant, even and more firm after use. Acne and rosacea appeared less red and swollen, while pores felt more open and appeared less clogged. For those with sensitive skin looking for a healthier, more balanced complexion, the alcohol-free Holifrog Utopia Microflora Toner is a great option. Price at time of publish: $44 Star ingredients: Sodium hypochlorite, aloe barbadensis leaf, jojoba seed oil, apple cider vinegar | Skin type: Balanced, normal, dry, sensitive | Size: 4.05 oz. | Alcohol-free: Yes People / Jessica Juliao

