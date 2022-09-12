These Are the 7 Best Toiletry Bags of 2022

“For example, we have a pouch for hair, where we keep travel-sized shampoo and conditioners, along with brushes and hair ties, and a medicine pouch for any medications and vitamins." The duo also prefers bags that have a pouch they can reserve for "daily necessities," or things they typically need to reach for throughout the day. Keeping their advice in mind and conducting our own research in the PEOPLE Tested labs, we rounded up 7 of the best toiletry bags to fit all of your travel and personal care needs.

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin , best-selling authors of The Home Edit , stars of the Netflix show by the same name, and Nature Made Wellblends partners are absolute pros when it comes to anything organizational. “It's definitely not one-size-fits-all for us when it comes to travel," they tell PEOPLE. "We like to subcategorize our toiletry bags with pouches so we can quickly grab what we need when we need it." This means separate areas for toothbrushes, body wash, makeup… you name it.

Now that we’re back into the swing of traveling , we may find ourselves packing our suitcases a bit more than we’ve been used to in the past few years. If you’ve forgotten how to efficiently pack in this period of down time, you’re not alone — and toiletry bags are a surefire way to store your everyday essentials in an organized manner while traveling. From your daily vitamins to your makeup products, there’s an organized bag out there that will get you to your destination with zero fuss.

On the other hand, they did feel that the spacious aspect would take up a considerable amount of room inside of a weekender bag. Though it feels perfect for someone who would need to tote around a larger amount of makeup products, it may feel excessive for someone taking a quick trip or a traveler who tends to pack light. Our tester felt that this was “best for people who travel with a lot of makeup and [are] traveling with a suitcase versus a smaller bag.” So if you are someone who packs the whole vanity (we can’t blame you) or has a suitcase to tote, then our pick from Beis is all that you need.

If you’re a beauty lover with a detailed makeup routine or simply a chronic overpacker, then the Beis Cosmetic Case could be the perfect makeup carrier for your next trip. This sleek bag is available in black or beige faux leather and is super easy to clean — simply wipe down the PVC material and stow away in your suitcase. The makeup-obsessed will love the roomy main compartment of this bag that’s perfect for filling with compacts, mascara tubes, and liners. There’s also a convenient makeup brush sleeve that has elastic compartments for your brushes and a plastic covering to protect those fine bristles. Our tester praised this aspect of the bag, sharing that it “would be very handy since [brushes] can be hard to pack.” Beis’ makeup case also comes with a removable mirror, which you can slip comfortably inside a plastic sleeve for storage and remove when it’s time to get glammed up. But aside from the many perks of this bag, our tester also felt that the material was sturdy and spacious, qualities that are “best for people who tend to overpack, since it has plenty of room.”

Because of its size, it may take up too much room in your carry-on

One downside is that this bag may not be the style for you if you prefer a bag that unfolds and hangs on a hook. Our tester loved this particular bag and stated that they, “Would pay more for this, [as] it's a great price for something that feels durable and will last for a long time.”

While marketed towards men, this Bagsmart offering is a great option for those who want a unisex, no-fuss look to their bag. This model is a dopp style with a double zipper that opens up to a roomy main compartment with several elastic loops on the inside lining to hold travel-size shampoo, conditioner, and body wash bottles. It’s accompanied by a side pocket that can house a washcloth and zip-open flap that can hold your toothbrush, razor, and more. Our tester labeled this bag as “very spacious” and noted that “Some of the compartments have zippered mesh pockets, which is very helpful.” After some testing, they shared their approval of the bag by praising its well-made design. “The material is classic, [the] zippers are easy to zip, and the compartment with the waterproof coating is very handy and will be easy to clean,” they recorded. The tester also appreciated its structured shape yet flexible fabric, in case it needed to be squished down to fit into an overpacked weekender bag.

Aside from the amazing customizable sizing, ultra-durable nylon fabric, and organization, however, our tester felt that not all people will be willing to spend this amount of money on a toiletry bag. But our tester also shared that this bag could be a great investment for those who go on long trips, as it holds a ton of product and then has room to spare.

This dopp kit from Dare to Roam is unique in its own right thanks to its expandable sides, a feature we haven’t seen on this list until this very product. The sides feature adjustable clips that allow you to cram those last few almost-forgotten items before you leave the house, making this bag more customizable than others on the market. This model is also made from antimicrobial and water-resistant fabric, which allows you to store wet products inside or set it on a wet counter without worrying about mildew or bacteria. But the standout feature of this bag was the organization it provides, thanks to its roomy inside. “[There is] so much space in this bag! The main compartment is the largest, but the side compartments and exterior compartment are also very useful and roomy. No throwaway space here,” our tester excitedly shared. “I fit all my toiletries in the bag, plus a good amount of extra makeup.”

Despite the budget-friendly price of this toiletry bag, our testers said that this model was pleasantly sturdy, spacious and “spot on for its value.” They do feel as if the crosshatched stitching makes the bag a bit harder to clean, but that the material felt protective enough due to its water-resistant polyester fabric. Overall, our testers loved this model for its superb value. “It's a nice travel bag that doesn't break the bank,” they recorded. “I would pay this price.”

This pick from Bagsmart got a near-perfect review from our tester after all of their trials were said and done, specifically praising this option for its convenient hanging style. Designed to be hung on a hook or rack of any sort thanks to its built-in metal hook, this bag unfurls to display all of your contents flatly and make all of your contents easy to grab — a feature that Teplin and Shearer praised earlier. Our testers shared that they were able to fit all of their travel-sized toiletries and had room to spare in the end, and admired how easily this bag was able to fit into a weekender bag without taking up too much room. “It’s slim and structured well, so the toiletry bag can be placed on its side or on the bottom of the bag, and neither would be bulky,” they shared after packing and storing it away. “It's also not able to be overpacked, so it's not going to grow bulky, either.” Staying compact and saving room for the important stuff (hello, clothes) is paramount when it comes to these types of organizational bags.

Be aware of the size of your toiletries that you’ll be towing, however, as this bag was described by our tester as “Roomy, but best for travel-sized products — [it] wouldn't be ideal for carrying full-size products.” Despite the ability to only house carry-on sized toiletries, its compact nature is what makes this bag so ideal for packing. The tester found that though it is able to compress into a smaller frame, it was surprisingly spacious when opened up. For those who are looking to travel in style and invest in a piece that will go the distance, the Tumi Response Travel Kit is the pick for you.

One of the biggest stressors when it comes to taking a trip is packing, and this toiletry bag from Tumi is here to simplify the process. This kit is smartly designed to open up like a clam shell and stow away any and all of your bathroom essentials. With two main zipper pockets, a mesh compartment and an outer zipper, there’s ample space for all of your toiletries inside. Our tester spoke highly of its sleek design, appreciating the fold-flat functionality, which is “very handy and easy to pack and keep organized.” Another standout feature is the ballistic nylon material this bag is made from, which makes it ultra-durable and last for years, making it a prime investment piece. The tester appreciated the sturdiness of this bag from the fabric to the zippers, all which felt built to last for the long run. And if you ever happen to lose your luggage, this bag will be your saving grace due to its built-in tracker that allows you to locate your stuff from anywhere in the world.

Structured design keeps the bag’s shape intact, but it is unable to be pushed down or compressed when packing

However, the vastness of the inside of this bag could benefit from the use of dividers. “This has so much space that it almost suffers from it,” our tester notes. “The interior compartment feels like just a big hole, and could really benefit from a divider or another pocket. But there are two zip pockets with netting compartments and there's... so much space to stuff whatever you might need.” This tester loved this bag for someone who likes to tote their multiple skincare products around, as there’s room for serums and moisturizers galore inside the main zipper compartment. “Because this is so lightweight, it's super portable in terms of allowing you to bring a lot but not add weight to your bag,” they added, noting this as a great option for the chronic over-packer. For a budget-friendly price and incredible travel perks, this dopp toiletry bag stole the show.

When it comes to this bag, price does not equal quality — in fact, the value of this bag is far greater than its humble price tag, making this option a must-have for the cost-conscious traveler. “I would give this a 6 if I could! It has so much room for everything you could possibly think of,” our tester raved. “We joked that it could double as an overnight bag!” All kidding aside, this small but mighty bag can do it all, and seriously diminishes the amount of extra bags you need to tote while traveling. The bag unzips to reveal an open interior compartment that can hold multiple travel-sized bottles of shower soaps and hair products and is lined with mesh pockets that can hold makeup compacts. Closing up the bag are two exterior pockets, one lined and one mesh, that zip open to hold the last few items like tweezers, a contact case, and makeup brushes.

Our testers were overall floored by the quality of this toiletry bag, saying it’s a “Great price considering all that it has to offer [and] doesn't take up too much space despite how much it can hold.” Between the multitude of pockets, a mirror, hanging hooks, and other unique features, our tester called this bag “perfect for every trip.” Taking your bathroom on the go has never been easier.

“This is a great hanging bag because you can store different size products inside without feeling like you're weighing the bag down. There are also so many pockets for you to put other items in,” our tester shared after extensive evaluation, which included everything from capacity to portability and extra features. “The material is pretty thin but is strong enough to resist tears and feels lightweight.” Made from a water-resistant nylon fabric, you can feel confident throwing a freshly rinsed-toothbrush back into your bag without running the risk of damaging the fabric or creating water damage. Extending from the fabric is an easy-to-access handle in order to carry it around and you can easily hang the bag on a bathroom hook for convenient storage.

If you’re looking for the best of the best when it comes to toiletry bags, look no further, because this selection from Sea to Summit scored a perfect five-star rating during our test. Available in three colorways and small and large sizes, this lightweight yet durable bag is the perfect travel buddy for your upcoming adventures. The interior features a zip-open top flap with two zippered compartments that can comfortably house your tooth-brushing essentials, a contact case and glasses, and any flat-laying miscellaneous items that are essentials in your day-to-day. The bottom compartment features a flexible front panel to hold more items than a rigid, stand-up toiletry bag could. There's also a back pocket that can house your makeup brushes or thin hair combs.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Toiletry Bag

There are many aspects to keep in mind as you search for the perfect toiletry bag for all of your travel needs, but here are a few to keep in the forefront as you do your research. From storage to material and special features, there is surely much to deliberate when it comes to that perfect bag.

Price

Since traveling can be quite hard on your travel mediums (think bags being tossed around, liquids exploding, stuffing to the brim, etc.), it would certainly behoove you to invest in a toiletry bag that is made of high-quality fabric so that you aren't constantly replacing it. You don't have to break the bank, though, either — our overall winner, the Sea to Summit TravellingLIght offering, has a mid-level price point of $39.95 and will likely last you a copious amount of trips.

Storage

Arguably the most important factor to take into consideration when searching for a new toiletry bag is the right amount of storage for your daily essentials. Shearer and Teplin shared that pockets are absolutely necessary when it comes to categorization within your bag, and the material should be a breeze to take care of. “Lots of pockets are a must! Also, it should be easy to clean and easy to pack,” they said.

You should also evaluate your personal collection of toiletries, like your skincare, makeup, dental products, and more to figure out how much space your bag will require. If you’re someone who has an extensive skincare routine, then you may need a cosmetic case like our selection from Beis to afford that luxury. You’ll also want to take into consideration the size of the bag you usually travel with. If you gravitate towards a weekender bag, then you’ll want a toiletry bag that is flexible enough to be pushed down to fit extra belongings, like our “Best Budget” pick from Amazon, if need be.

Material

When storing away your bathroom products, like a wet toothbrush, contact case, or anything else that could potentially leak into your bag, it’s paramount that you have a bag made from durable fabric that will keep it both protected and easy to clean. Because of this, many toiletry bags are made from water-resistant and anti-microbial materials to prevent bacterial growth in the presence of water and prevent any damage after being splashed. The Home Edit stars reiterate the importance of having easy-to-clean bags while on-the-go, as toothpaste marks or a spill here and there is inevitable and shouldn’t ruin the bag that you’re storing your essentials in.

Features

Special features that make your life easier are always an aspect to look for in any sort of travel bag, which makes it no different when it comes to a toiletry bag. Different bags will come with different display options, as some are able to be hung in a bathroom with a built-in hook while others are a rectangular shape that unzip to reveal its inner contents. There are also extra perks like waterproof pockets, makeup brush compartments, and removable mirrors that make your travels that much easier, essentially bringing a pop-up vanity with you wherever your destination may be. Narrowing down which features are standouts to you will assist in finding the perfect toiletry bag.

How We Tested Toiletry Bags

We started out with 26 of the internet’s favorite toiletry bags and removed all of the stuffing from the inside. The sturdiness of the bags were tested as each tester pulled and tugged at each one, inspecting the seams and overall design of the bags. Each bag was then filled with a given array of travel-sized toiletries and cosmetics to test their capacity, and then the bags were zipped shut. After this, the testers took note of its organizational and structural features as well as any critiques. The bags were then placed into a weekender bag to see how much room it takes up and whether or not there is ample space left over for clothes and other essentials. When all was said and done, they rated each bag from one to five based on the quality of capacity, design, portability, and value.

Frequently Asked Questions What goes into a toiletry bag? These kinds of bags hold everything from your toothbrush and toothpaste to your skincare and makeup — essentially everything you need to get ready for the day. Shearer and Teplin stated earlier how they pack in categorized groupings, with everything from haircare to skincare and vitamins inside designated pockets and compartments. This keeps similar products together and minimizes the hassle when you need to easily grab your things during your morning and night routine.

Do toiletry bags have to be clear? No, your toiletry bags do not have to be clear to take them onto a plane or pack them into your suitcase or carry-on. During the TSA screening process your bags will be examined by an X-ray which can see right through your bag — clear material or not. However, having a clear window can help expedite the search process should your bag be pulled to inspect.



Can you pack a toiletry bag in a carry-on? The short answer is yes! As long as your bag is no larger than a quart and your liquids, creams, and gels are under the TSA-approved size of 3.4 ounces (or 100 milliliters) per product, then you are cleared to pack your toiletry bag inside of your carry-on.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

