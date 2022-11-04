The 7 Best Toaster Ovens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

In search of the best toaster oven, we put some of the leading models through a series of culinary tests. We baked cookies, toasted bread, broiled cheese, and even fried frozen french fries. Though there are a ton of options out there, the best ones are versatile, efficient, and easy to use. Toaster ovens come in a variety of sizes and styles in a wide price range, so be sure to assess your needs before investing in a certain model. These appliances aren’t trendy, flashy, or fancy, but they’re a workhorse piece of kitchen equipment that will streamline your meal prep. Our favorite is the KitchenAid Digital Countertop Toaster Oven because it is large, easy to use, and easy to clean, but six other toaster ovens earned our PEOPLE Tested seal of approval .

As far as countertop appliances go, the toaster oven is a classic standby that has been around for decades. It’s an unfussy piece of kitchen equipment that often goes unnoticed, and you’re more likely to find one in your grandmother’s kitchen than an influencer’s kitchen. However, they’re a multifunctional and efficient way to cook quick meals, and our team of expert product testers think they deserve their time in the sun. Just ask RHONY alum Sonja Morgan — toaster ovens can act as a toaster, convection oven, air fryer, and warming device all-in-one, from the comfort and convenience of your countertop. Depending which style you choose, these cookers can take the place of multiple gadgets while using less energy than a standard oven.

Keep in mind that this machine has some hot and cold spots—we noticed a few inconsistencies in temperature from front to back.

If you’re looking for an entry-level toaster oven from a reliable brand that’s sure to provide consistent results, this Cuisinart model is a solid option. It’s a sleek, simple toaster oven that can perform basic functions like toast, bake, bagel, broil, and keep warm. It toasts food evenly and consistently, and our testers were pleased with the performance and overall value. This oven comes with racks, trays, and crumb trays that are all dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up.

Keep in mind that our testers noted some hot spots and cold spots. Specifically, the back of the oven didn’t get as hot, and the front of the oven got very hot. In fact, our testers recommend using caution when touching the front glass window.

This oven is large enough to accommodate nine slices of bread or nine cookies. It has eight functions including ​​air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, bagel, toast, dehydrate and keep warm, all of which are easy to control thanks to the clear and bright LCD panel. Our testers found that bread baked evenly and consistently, and cookies were moist and tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. The air fry function worked powerfully, yielding perfectly crispy french fries.

If your home is tight on kitchen space, the last thing you want to do is add another gadget to your collection. That’s why we love this space-saving option from Ninja — it’s an 8-in-1 oven that flips up and against your backsplash when not in use. That way, you get the full benefit of a large toaster oven when you want it, and you don’t have to deal with any countertop clutter when you’re done. Better yet, it takes the place of eight different machines, so it’s like having a toaster, oven, air fryer, and more, all in one streamlined machine.

Our testers found that this oven can set and control precise temperatures. In fact, we didn’t notice much temperature fluctuation whatsoever: It evenly toasted bread, and results were consistent whether we toasted one piece or six pieces. We found the oven to be very effective at baking cookies, and the broiler helped to melt cheese efficiently. Be mindful when using the broiler function — we noticed that the edges of the bread were quick to burn if we didn’t monitor it properly. Also, it’s important to keep in mind that we noticed a few cold spots towards the edges of the oven, but this didn’t affect functionality.

This is a sturdy oven from a reliable brand that delivers consistent results. The oven has nine preset functions that will help introduce versatility to your cooking projects, all in one convenient machine. Our testers love how easy this product is to use — the presets are easy to control thanks to a digital, LCD screen, and each preset button brings you directly to the specific time and temperature needed to cook that item. This oven includes a pizza pan, broiling rack, enameled roasting pan, and an air fryer basket. Additionally, a removable crumb tray makes it easy to clean up debris.

The oven has a digital timer that dings when done, and comes equipped with a cooking pan, rotisserie lift, rotisserie pit, forks, setting screws, and an air-fry basket. All the accessories are dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up.

Throughout our testing, our expert product testers found that this oven baked, toasted, and fried with precision. “​​This oven performed great,” said product tester Ira Walters. “The temperature was accurate and the toasting feature was spot-on. The baking function is awesome and the air fryer functionality is great as well,” Walters added. Unlike some other toaster ovens with an air fry function, this one has a fan on the top of the oven, which helps air circulate quickly and efficiently to all sides of the oven, helping ensure crispy, crunchy “fried” food.

When it comes to functional smart ovens at an affordable price, this option from Instant is the best we’ve tried. It’s efficient, quick, and thorough, and the addition of an air fry function means it replaces multiple cooking gadgets in one. This multifunctional piece of equipment replaces a toaster, air fryer, rotisserie, pizza oven, and more, meaning it’ll streamline your kitchen and save valuable countertop space. The functionality is easy to understand and use, thanks to a large digital display and clear, thorough instructions.

However, we did notice some inconsistencies in heating. The oven came to temperature quickly, but once the temperature was set, our testers noted that the temperature would fall a few degrees.

This oven includes a 13-inch nonstick pizza pan, an 11 by 13-inch enamel roasting pan, an air fry basket, wire rack and broiling rack. It performed well in all of our tests, and managed to bake tender, golden chocolate chip cookies and delightfully crispy french fries. Our testers were impressed by how much food could fit inside the oven — we even fried an entire bag of french fries.

For a high-quality oven that’s multifunctional enough to replace multiple pieces of cookware in one, you can’t go wrong with this smart option from Breville. The heavy-duty oven has 11 preset functions, so you can toast, bake, broil, air-fry, slow-cook, and more. Our testers found it to be functional and effective, and they were pleased with the amount of versatility it offers. We also found that it was easy to use, thanks to detailed instructions and a clear control panel. An interior light makes it easy to see what’s going on inside, and large dials make it easy to toggle between functions. It works quietly and quickly and doesn’t take up too much space on the countertop.

This oven is basic and simple, so it doesn’t have a lot of the extra features that some other ovens do. It’s an effective, quick, and standard toaster oven. This is a perfectly functional option for someone with limited kitchen space who is looking for the convenience of a countertop cooker.

This super simple toaster oven produced some of the most evenly toasted bread of any oven that we tested. It’s compact and lightweight, with basic functions like bake, broil, toast, and keep warm. Though smaller than most ovens we tested, it can still accommodate a 9-inch pizza and four slices of bread. We did not notice any cold spots and our testers were impressed by how evenly and consistently it transferred heat.

If you’re looking for a reliable, consistent oven at an affordable price, this is our favorite tested product. Keep in mind that it does not have an internal light.

Our testers found that this oven heated up quickly and efficiently. It has a digital internal timer that’s easy to read and set thanks to the LCD control panel. Although our testers noted a cold spot in the back of the oven, it still performed exceptionally well. “This oven produced the most evenly toasted bread of all the other ovens I’ve tested,” Gorsuch said. “The cookies are incredibly even across the board,” he added.

With nine preset functions and the space to accommodate six pieces of toast, this is a sizable machine that’s versatile and functional. Despite the large capacity, it’s still a streamlined gadget, so it doesn’t take up too much space on the countertop. Our testers love that it comes with a removable crumb tray, chrome-plated steel broiling rack, and enameled coated pan. Best of all, the interior is coated with a nonstick finish, so the oven is easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth between uses. We found the instruction book to be extremely detailed and clear, so the machine is easy to set up and use, even for beginners.

Out of all the toaster ovens we tested, our expert product testers were most impressed by the overall value of the KitchenAid Digital Countertop Toaster Oven. This is an effective cooker that heats thoroughly and maneuvers easily, all at an affordable price. “​​The KitchenAid would be good for anyone who wants a high-quality toaster oven at a decent price, from beginners all the way to professionals,” said product tester Chris Gorsuch.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Toaster Oven

Care and Cleaning

Toaster ovens can be a great way to streamline your meal prep, as long as you take care of them properly. Before using one, make sure to read through the care instructions thoroughly. Some machines have a nonstick interior, which means they’re easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth. Others need to be cleaned more thoroughly. In addition to cleaning instructions, make sure to consider how close you place your machine to other gadgets, cabinets, or kitchen items. Some machines require multiple inches of space between the machine and the cabinet to prevent burning.

Size

Toaster ovens should operate like a small oven, so they should be a more compact and portable option when compared to a standard cooker. However, they will inevitably be larger than a standard toaster, because they allow for more versatility and in-depth cooking projects. Before purchasing a toaster oven, evaluate what you plan to use it for (baking, toasting, and/or air frying) and how often (daily, weekly, or rarely). If you want a compact cooker that can toast bagels and English muffins easily, a smaller oven like the Black and Decker 15-inch Toaster Oven is a great option. If you want a versatile machine that can roast chicken thighs (or an entire chicken) from the countertop, look for a larger machine that has multiple rack positions.

Preset Functions

Toaster ovens are more multifunctional than standard toasters, and some have a long list of functions that add versatility to your meal prep. Before purchasing one, determine what type of tasks you plan to use it for. If you want something that can toast, broil, bake, and air fry, look for a more complex machine with a list of preset functions. If you’re looking for a streamlined product that has a simple control panel, opt for a more basic machine that can toast, bake, and keep warm.



People / Will Dickey

How We Tested Toaster Ovens

Toaster ovens should heat food efficiently and consistently. Though they don’t have the same size capabilities as a standard oven, they should still circulate heat just as evenly and thoroughly as a regular oven. To test the best toaster ovens, we sought to determine how functional, efficient, streamlined, and versatile each machine was. To start, we recorded general observations like the size of the machine and how readability of the control panel. Next, we evaluated the effectiveness of the heating component of each machine. To do so, we placed an oven thermometer on the middle rack of the oven. Starting out at room temperature, we heated the oven to its highest setting, then recorded the temperature registered by the thermometer every minute for ten minutes. This test allowed us to evaluate how quickly and efficiently each toaster’s heating element operated. Next, we laid out as many slices of white bread that would fit on one rack. We toasted the bread, and observed any dark spots or pale spots across the bread. This test helped us evaluate any hot spots or cold spots throughout the oven.

To test each toaster oven’s ability to bake, we baked store-bought cookie dough. Next, we evaluated the power of each oven’s broiler by broiling and melting cheese on toast. Lastly, for toaster ovens that have an air fryer component, we fried frozen french fries and evaluated how crispy, crunchy, or soggy each fry was after cooking. Lastly, we recorded how easy each machine was to use, how clear the instructions were, how functional the design was, and how loud the machine was while in operation.



Frequently Asked Questions What's the difference between an air fryer and a toaster oven? Air fryers circulate hot air quickly and efficiently, which helps create a crispy exterior on all sides of the food you’re cooking. Typically, basket-style air fryers have the heating element on the top or sides and a powerful fan helps circulate that heat to all corners of the machine. Alternatively, a toaster oven typically has the heating element on the bottom, so heat rises from the bottom and is circulated throughout. Though air fryers can often bake or roast, they struggle to produce gently cooked foods, so baked goods are often extra crispy on the outside. Alternatively, a toaster oven operates much like a countertop convection oven, so heat is not distributed as quickly, which means foods cooked on lower heat can be more tender. Toaster ovens generally have multiple racks, which allow you to cook multiple layers of food at once. They also have more functionality, and can often toast, bake, broil, and roast, all in one machine.

How much should I spend on a toaster oven? Toaster ovens are more expensive than standard toasters because they have more functionality. They can range anywhere from $60 to $400, and the price often depends on the brand of machine and how many added features it has. If you’re looking for a high-quality toaster that is durable and can perform multiple functions, you should expect to pay in the $150-$200 range.

What is the best wattage for a toaster oven? Toaster ovens certainly use less energy than standard ovens and they generally use more energy than standard toaster ovens. A good rule of thumb is to look for a toaster oven that uses approximately 1,500 watts of energy.

What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

