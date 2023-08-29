Read on for the best throw pillows PEOPLE considered for both design and function.

We spoke to Los Angeles-based interior designer Mark Cutler and NCIDQ-certified interior designer Brianna Untener to learn more about the throw pillow industry and help us choose the best selections for every type of shopper. From our search, we found 14 throw pillows in a variety of materials, sizes, and shapes that would be an absolute focal point on any couch or bed.

Close your eyes and imagine a room without throw pillows. What you're likely seeing is a bare sofa, a lonely armchair, and a stiff-looking sectional, all begging to be decorated. Throw pillows are the quintessential home décor accessory that injects personality into any space. Should you seek throw pillow inspiration, celebrities like Drew Barrymore , Lenny Kravitz , and Kelly Clarkson all have home décor lines with chic throw pillows, as well as fan-favorites in the design world such as Joanna Gaines and Shea McGee.

Best Overall Miulee Corduroy Soft Decorative Throw Pillow Covers, Pack of 2 Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Those looking for some texture and a soft, plush surface. Who It's Not Good For Those who want to make one purchase, because you do have to buy the insert separately. One look at the Miulee Throw Pillow Covers and you'll instantly feel the cozy vibes. The corduroy textured surface is comfortable to sit against while also creating visual interest as a design element. At 18 by 18 inches, it's the perfect size to decorate your sofa, sectional, or armchair — small enough to where it won't eat up precious real estate on your seating area, but substantial enough to make its presence known. And, the soft-knit material warms up whatever room you put it in. Price at time of publish: $9.99 (orig. $20.99) Dimensions: 18x18 inches | Colors: 33 | Fill: None

Best Velvet Drew Barrymore Flower Home Velvet Decorative Throw Pillow View On Walmart Who It's Good For Those who aren't afraid of vibrant color. Who It's Not Good For Though the cover is removable, the brand recommends to spot this clean only, so it may not be good for long-term use if you have pets. Eclectic in nature, functional in design, Drew Barrymore Flower Home's Velvet Decorative Throw Pillow is just what you'd expect from a brand as bold as its namesake. The buttery-smooth velvet will become your go-to for naps while the lush colors provide some femininity into your overall space (all while staying budget-friendly like the rest of the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore line). And, in staying true to the fun, inviting vibe, the tassels help add some personality to your space. Price at time of publish: $34 Dimensions: 20 x 20 inches | Colors: 5 | Fill: Feather

Best Modern Kravitz Design Onca Black Modern Throw Pillow CB2 View On CB2 Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a contemporary design feature, as well as those with allergies since it is a down-alternative. Who It's Not Good For It serves more of a decorative purpose as it's somewhat scratchy. This CB2 exclusive from Lenny Kravitz' line, Kravitz Designs, hits the nail on the head if modern is what you're after. The actor is known for his unique fashion, and his throw pillows are no less stylized. Inspired by beautifully woven Moroccan carpets, the Onca Black Modern Throw Pillow offers up a unique geometric design that almost makes you wish it came in a wall art option. The fabric is weighted and the size is hefty, which, together, makes the pillow feel more substantial than its price may suggest. We're also fans of how richly opaque the coloring is. Price at time of publish: $79.95 Dimensions: 23 x 23 inches | Colors: 1 | Fill: Down-alternative; feather-down

Best Tassel Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Center Stripes Tassel Throw Pillow Dark Gray/Cream Target View On Target Who It's Good For Those looking for an affordable yet stylish option, especially with a penchant for tassels Who It's Not Good For The backside of this is an off-white color, so keep this in mind if you were hoping for a double-sided pillow. Tassels, but make them chic. So often we see tassel throw pillows that walk the fine line of being trendy and cheesy. But this one from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia — a Target-exclusive brand designed in collaboration with Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia — is tasteful at its core. Featuring charcoal woven panels and moderate white tassels, it's the perfect balance of being ornate but not overly so; highly reflective of the celebrity design’s taste. And, because of its neutral color palette, it's easy to pair with other pillows. One thing to note: The back of this pillow isn't patterned like the front. Price at time of publish: $19.99 Dimensions: 18 x 18 inches | Colors: 1 | Fill: 100% polyester

Best Budget Lananas Faux Fur Throw Pillow Cover View On Amazon Who It's Good For People who like to switch up their home décor often. Who It's Not Good For This is a cover only, so it's not great for those who don't want to buy an insert separately. If you're someone who gets bored of looking at the same color everyday, Lanana's Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers are the answer. There are 14 hues to sift through (including neutrals like white, gray, and beige and more vibrant options like purple, orange, and turquoise), giving you ample styling options throughout the year. These also come in varying sizes, from 18 to 26 square inches — plus, faux fur is always a fun option to add texture to a space. As this is just a cover, keep in mind that you'll have to purchase an insert separately. Price at time of publish: $14 Dimensions: 18 x 18 – 26 x 26 inches | Colors: 14 | Fill: None

Best Outdoor West Elm Woven Arches Indoor/Outdoor Pillow View On West Elm Who It's Good For Anyone who wants a versatile pillow for indoor and outdoor use. Who It's Not Good For The cover isn't removable, so it's not good for those who prefer to machine wash. West Elm's Woven Arches Indoor/Outdoor Pillow will make you want one in every color (and there are four of them to ogle at). The jute-like look adds a warm, earthy edge while the water-resistant 100-percent-polypropylene material ensures it won't get damaged due to the elements. While the cover isn't removable, we like that this throw pillow comes in both rectangular- and square-shaped options for more versatility. What's more, the filling is made out of recycled plastic bottles, making it a good option for those looking to be more sustainable with their purchases. Price at time of publish: $39.99–$49 Dimensions: 20 x 20, 12 x 21, 13 x 36 inches | Colors: 4 | Fill: 100% recycled polyester The Best Outdoor Furniture of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Rectangular Novogratz Zebra Marble Body Pillow The Novogratz View On Amazon View On Shopthenovogratz.com Who It's Good For The four-feet long frame is great for bigger sectionals or sofas. Who It's Not Good For It’s final sale, so you'll have to make sure it's a good fit before purchasing. After hit shows 9 by Design and Home by Novogratz, forming their own interiors line was the next natural step for husband-and-wife duo Robert and Cortney Novogratz. This throw pillow from their brand, The Novogratz, marries zebra print with marble for an eye-catching design that'll surely become the conversation starter in your home. At four feet long, it's hardly just an accent piece. The 100-percent polyester filling provides ample support for your back — plus, it stays cushiony and firm no matter how much lounging you're doing. Price at time of publish: $40 Dimensions: 20 x 48 inches | Colors: 1 | Fill: 100% recycled polyester

Best Round Kelly Clarkson Home Robertson Buttons Throw Pillow View On Wayfair Who It's Good For Those looking for a quality accent pillow that's fun but not over-the-top. Who It's Not Good For People who want a more modern look. If you're looking to add some visually appealing texture to your room (or you're sick of the standard square-shaped throw pillows on the market), the Kelly Clarkson Home's Robertson Buttons Throw Pillow is just the item to buy. With four punchy colors and easy-on-the-eye ruching, the round-shaped pillow features a velvet-like fabric that's just begging you to take a nap. Plus, the 17-inch size makes it easy to use as a floor pillow. Price at time of publish: $24.99 Dimensions: 17 x 17 inches | Colors: 6 | Fill: Polyester

Best Leather Strick & Bolton Lindi Leather Throw Pillow Bed Bath & Beyond View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who It's Good For The distressing gives it an organic look — great for rustic styling. Who It's Not Good For The filling is a feather-down blend, so it isn't ideal for those prone to allergies. A leather throw pillow like this one gives you a laundry list of styling options. The sleek leather could lean modern if you pair it with contemporary furniture pieces and clean lines, or you could play to the distressing by throwing in some industrial elements into your space. Either way, the hand-stitched throw pillow is a solid way to elevate your space without burning a dent in your wallet. And, it's available in three shades to complement your other décor. Price at time of publish: $86.99 Dimensions: 22 x 22 inches | Colors: 3 | Fill: Feather-down The 10 Best Leather Sofas, According to Design Experts

Best Faux Fur Saro Lifestyle Mongolian Fur Throw Pillow View On Target Who It's Good For Unlike other faux fur throw pillows that may shed, this one doesn't, making it great for sofas of all colors. Who It's Not Good For It only comes in one size, so it may not be great for bigger sectionals. Saro Lifestyle's Mongolian Fur Throw Pillow is soft, cozy, and will definitely make you want to cuddle up by the fireplace. We love that it comes in at least three different color options (including lavender, rose, and oatmeal). The faux fur doesn't shed, and the pillow itself is the perfect way to make any room feel more luxe (without a sky-high price tag). You won't have to compromise the softness once you flip it over — the backside is a faux velvet material that's equally as silky-smooth as the front. Price at time of publish: $11.62 Dimensions: 18 x 18 inches | Colors: 3 | Fill: 100% Polyester Fiber

Best for a Beach House Sea Bags Maine Shoreline Tie-Dye Pillow View On Seabags.com Who It's Good For Because this throw pillow works both indoors and outdoors, it's great for those seeking versatility whether at your permanent residence or a vacation home. Who It's Not Good For Due to the color of this pillow, it can be pricey if you only plan to use it seasonally. Is it tie-dye or is it the beach? That's all up to you. Depending on where you place Sea Bags Maine Shoreline's Tie-Dye Pillow, it can take on a different look. Pop it onto your outdoor sectional to bring the beach vibes to your backyard or bring it inside and play to its free-spirited tie-dye look. Either way, the removable cover is machine washable (points for efficiency). Another thing adding to its cool factor? The hand-crafted cover is derived from recycled sail cloths from Portland, Maine. Price at time of publish: $85 Dimensions: 16 x 16 inches | Colors: 1 | Fill: Polyester

Best Double-Sided Deny Designs Brian Buckley Pepper Moon Throw Pillow View On Target Who It's Good For Unlike many throw pillows on the market, this one features the printed design on the front and back. Who It's Not Good For It’s prone to pilling, so it's not a good long-lasting option. The earthy tones on this fall-esque throw pillow will definitely get you into the autumn spirit. Featuring 100-percent woven polyester, it's soft, plush, and eye-catching with its moon and mountain design. The cover is removable for easy washing, but you'd never guess it from the hidden zipper enclosure, which gives the pillow a cleaner, more streamlined look. Scoop this up if you're looking to complement your fall home decor. Price at time of publish: $49.99 Dimensions: 18 x 18 inches | Colors: 1 | Fill: Polyester

Best Cover McGee & Co. Abbey Silk Fringe Pillow Cover View On Mcgeeandco.com Who It's Good For The pillow comes in two shades — charcoal and dark brown — and will fit right into a neutral space. Who It's Not Good For If you're looking to fill a large sofa or sectional, you may need a few of these, and the final price can add up. Dream Home Makeover’s Shea McGee brings elegance and practicality to your living room with McGee & Co.'s Abbey Silk Fringe Pillow Cover. It is not only easy on the eyes, it's a practical solution if you're looking for a long-term throw pillow. The general rule of thumb when it comes to pillow inserts is to switch them out every one to two years, and because this is just a cover (no insert included), it allows you to reuse the gorgeous style year after year. As for the style itself, we love that the subtle fringe along the edge breaks apart the smooth, silk and cotton blend of the pillow. If you like the design of McGee & Co., but prefer a lower price, we also suggest the Threshold Oversized Reversible Linen Pillow at Target for $30. Price at time of publish: $81 (orig. $108) Dimensions: 24 x 24 inches | Colors: 2 | Fill: None