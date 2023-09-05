Throw blankets come in all shapes, sizes, materials, weights, colors, and prices. While many throw blankets can cost upwards of $100, you don’t have to spend that much to find a solid option to sprawl across your couch or wrap up in when you need a cozy moment. We surveyed our team for their favorite throw blankets and came up with 57 throw blankets we love. We decided to narrow that down to affordable options, so these are the best throw blankets for every need and preference, all at or under $50.

Best Overall West Elm Ombre Throw View On West Elm Who It’s Good For Anyone who wants a lightweight, soft, and low-priced throw with a faux fur acrylic material. Who It’s Not Good For It’s not super heavy so if you want a warmer throw, you might opt for a thicker option. West Elm is a popular home design brand for many reasons, but price is not usually one of them since its products can run several hundred dollars a piece. However, we found a well-designed throw blanket with a variety of color options for just $49. It feels as soft as actual goat hair but is completely man-made with an acrylic material. The design is eye-catching, with a whimsical ombre pattern, and it's available in a range of muted colors. Plus, it has fun decorative tassels lining the edges. This under-$50 throw blanket is comfortable, machine-washable, and offers a high value for a decent price. Price at time of publish: $49 Dimensions: 50 x 60 inches | Material: 100% acrylic | Machine-Washable: Yes | Colors: 5

Best Budget Better Homes & Gardens Embossed Velvet Plush Reverse Sherpa Throw 4.8 View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Those who spend long hours sitting and need a soft, inexpensive throw to keep warm. Who It’s Not Good For Since the material is insulating, it might be too warm for those needing light cover in hotter climates. This bargain throw blanket offers a reversible design with one plush side and one fuzzy side, making it the perfect cozy companion. It’s made with 100 percent polyester and is reasonably thick, so it will keep you warm even in the winter. The throw blanket offers versatility with eight colors and unique patterns to choose from, such as checkered, floral, and solid prints. It’s a decent size to throw over you while you nap or sit and is machine-washable for easy day-to-day upkeep. And at $17, it’s a total steal. Survey Says In using these throw blankets at home, our team member who tried the Velvet Plush blanket found it soft, cozy, and comfortable to use on a regular basis. It’s machine washable for easy upkeep, but our tester did notice a few loose threads after the wash. Overall, they liked the quality and plush feel of this throw blanket. Price at time of publish: $16.98 Dimensions: 50 x 72 inches | Material: 100% polyester | Machine-Washable: Yes | Colors: 8

Best Faux Fur Better Homes & Gardens Faux Fur Throw Blanket 4.8 View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Anyone who likes the plush feel of fur but wants a more sustainable option. Who It’s Not Good For It’s a standard size, so if you want an oversized throw blanket, there are better options on our list. The soft material and design of this throw blanket scream luxury, but it won’t cost you the same as cashmere or real fur options (and since it’s faux, it’s more eco-friendly). The ribbed design allows for maximum coverage, and is well made for literally tucking yourself in under this throw. Playing along with the “fur” appearance, the throw blanket comes in two leopard prints, as well as neutral cream and gray shades. And at $25, it’s in the median range on our list, but well under most competitors of the same quality. Survey Says As one of the throw blankets our team used at home (for between six and 12 months), we can share that it warms you up quickly, has a soft finish, is easy to wash, and though we wish the size was a little bigger, it has almost no wear and tear even after extensive usage. Price at time of publish: $24.98 Dimensions: 50 x 60 inches | Material: Polyester | Machine-Washable: Yes | Colors: 4

Best Oversized The Big One Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw 5 View On Kohls.com Who It’s Good For Those who like an oversized blanket to completely bundle up in (as well as a soft, plush feel). Who It’s Not Good For It might be too big for those looking for a standard sized throw blanket. Sometimes it’s fun to completely bundle up in a blanket, and an oversized design like this one can facilitate that cozy experience with ease. The soft, plush throw has an above-standard size of 60 by 72 inches (roughly in between the sizes of a full and queen comforter). The polyester is soft to the touch, Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certified, and machine washable. Plus, if you like whimsical designs, this blanket comes in 16 vibrant patterns. Survey Says Our at-home tester loved the variety of colors and patterns available with the Big One blanket. Despite the blanket’s large size, our team member thought it still felt lightweight and wouldn’t cause you to overheat. It was one of only three throw blankets that received a perfect rating of 5 for its comfort, feel, and durability. Price at time of publish: $19.99 Dimensions: 60 x 72 inches | Material: Polyester | Machine-Washable: Yes | Colors: 16

Best Fleece L.L.Bean Wicked Plush Sherpa Throw 4.7 View On L.L.Bean Who It’s Good For Anyone in a colder climate who needs a fleece blanket to provide a lot of warmth. Who It’s Not Good For It’s not super lightweight, so it could be too warm for those hotter regions. If warmth is your priority, fleece is a great insulating material for a throw blanket. The L.L. Bean Wicked Plush Sherpa Throw has one fleece side and one sherpa fleece side for the ultimate coziness. It’s available in two different sizes, depending on whether you prefer a standard or oversized blanket, and you can throw it in the washing machine for easy cleaning. As an added bonus for those who want some customization, you can monogram the solid-color side of this blanket. Survey Says One of our team members has had this throw blanket for over a year and washes it approximately once a month. They appreciate how soft and comfortable the blanket is, calling it “the coziest blanket ever.” As a parent with a toddler, the tester also appreciates how easy this blanket is to clean, and hasn’t noticed any major wear or tear after a year of use. Price at time of publish: $49.95 Dimensions: 50 x 60 inches | Material: Polyester fleece | Machine-Washable: Yes | Colors: 5

Best for Kids Goosebumps Swaddles View On Shopgoosebumps.com Who It’s Good For The junior size is great for kids because they can completely wrap up in it. Who It’s Not Good For It might not be ideal for those who want a solid design since this one is only available in a checkered pattern. When you’re a kid, a blanket offers endless possibilities. It can become a fort, a shelter that you read under by flashlight after bedtime, and something to bury yourself under when the night gets a little too dark. The Goosebumps Swaddles blanket is the best accessory for your youngsters due to its soft, comfortable feel and perfect swaddling size. The checkered pattern offers a fun design element (though it might not be ideal for those with a preference for solids). It’s also great for car trips, beach days, or a picnic at the park. Just throw it in the wash, and it’s good to go again. Survey Says Our tester has owned three of these throw blankets for six, five, and three years, respectively. They wash the blankets once a month on a cold setting and haven’t noticed wear and tear. The only con is that the blanket can lose its shape over time, but our tester noted that you can fix it by having two people pull on the ends. It can warm you up quickly and is soft and comfortable to use. Price at time of publish: $48 Dimensions: 57 x 57 inches | Material: Polyester, spandex | Machine-Washable: Yes | Colors: 1

Best Knit Threshold Cozy Knit Throw Blanket Target View On Target Who It’s Good For Those looking for a decorative armchair blanket you can use as a design element and break out for warmth when it gets cold. Who It’s Not Good For It’s not as soft as faux fur options, so if you want a plush blanket, this one might not be a fit. A knit throw blanket adds a good bit of texture to a space, especially this one with its ribbed edge design. Though not as soft as a faux fur blanket, a knit option provides good warmth and is just as cozy to wrap up in or nap beneath. The durable polyester and nylon material should last over time, and as it’s machine-washable, it won’t be hard to maintain or clean. It comes in six neutral shades for a subtle pop of color on your couch, bed, or chair of choice. Price at time of publish: $25 Dimensions: 60 x 50 inches | Material: Knitted polyester/nylon | Machine-Washable: Yes | Colors: 6 The 14 Best Throw Pillows of 2023

Best Pattern Selection Vera Bradley Plush Throw Blanket Vera Bradley View On Verabradley.com Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a durable, well-designed, and plush blanket with a lightweight feel. Who It's Not Good For Most of the prints available are quite busy, so if you prefer a more neutral subtle design, there are other options on our list that might suit you better. The Vera Bradley Plush Throw Blanket is a soft, lightweight throw with over 21 designs to choose from. Despite its light weight, it warms you up with ease, and offers a plush feel with the fleece material. Beat it up, throw it in the wash, use it again. It’s a solid throw blanket at a decent price. Survey Says Our tester has had this blanket for over a year, and hasn’t noticed any wear or tear. They wash it once a month on a cool, delicate cycle, and the blanket has maintained its soft feel. The polyester fleece is comfortable to bundle under, and it warms you up quickly. Our tester appreciated the lightweight (and non-bulky) blanket as a daily go-to for coziness. Price at time of publish: $30 (orig. $60) Dimensions: 50 x 80 inches | Material: Polyester fleece | Machine-Washable: Yes | Colors: 21

Best Heated Tefici Electric Heated Blanket Throw View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Adults who need a quick-heating blanket, perhaps in colder climates. Who It’s Not Good For Due to the electric component, we wouldn’t recommend this for kids without supervision. It’s not unheard of to reach for a heating pad when you need to warm up quickly, but with the Tefici Electric Heated Blanket Throw, you don’t have to. The throw blanket offers immediate warmth since it's an electric blanket. The blanket’s flannel material is soft to the touch and comfortable for naps, wrapping around your shoulders, and any other moment you need some warmth. Fear not, you can detach the cord to machine wash the blanket without issue. Price at time of publish: $34.99 (orig. $59.99) Dimensions: 50 x 60 inches | Material: Flannel | Machine-Washable: Yes | Colors: 6