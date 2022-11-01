The 16 Best Throw Blankets of 2022

Here are the 16 best throw blankets for any couch, bed, desk chair, or entryway.

Since everyone’s style and need for warmth varies, we compiled a list of different types of throws for any aesthetic or body temperature preference.

Sean Cormier, associate professor and chair of the Textile Development and Marketing Department at the Fashion Institute of Technology suggests looking for a “durable, soft, and washable" fabric when searching for the perfect throw blanket.

When you think of winter essentials, something like a puffer jacket or a pair of boots might come to mind, but a throw blanket is also a necessity when the cold weather hits. A throw must be within arms reach at all times, so it only makes sense to have one on nearly every piece of furniture. Whether you’re curling up for a nap on a cold afternoon or adding an accent to a cozy couch, a throw blanket is the perfect home accessory to spruce up any space.

Best Overall: West Elm Cotton Knit Throw View On West Elm Who It's Good For Those looking for a basic midweight blanket Who It's Not Good For If you like more plush fabrics, this may not be the throw for you On the hunt for a timeless throw that will match any aesthetic? Look no further than West Elm’s Cotton Knit Throw. Made with 100 percent sustainable cotton and offering a range of 11 different colors to cozy up in, this easy-to-care-for throw has earned our top spot. The tightly-woven seed stitch and detailed ribbed edges are simplistic textures that will become a staple in any type of room. When it’s not being used to help you drift off, the throw will look fabulous draped around your favorite armchair or neatly folded at the foot of your bed. Breathable and midweight, it is ideal for year-round use and a great layering option for the coldest of months. As an added bonus, West Elm is part of the Better Cotton Initiative, an eco-friendly pledge that holds them accountable for responsible manufacturing and sourcing. Price at time of publish: $90 Dimensions: 50 x 60 inches | Material: 100% Cotton | Care: Machine wash cold on gentle. Line dry or tumble dry on low

Best Budget: Threshold Cozy Knit Throw Blanket Target View On Target Who It's Good For Someone who wants a cozy blanket without the high price tag Who It's Not Good For Some buyers complained of shedding, so if you have a dark couch some remnants may appear You don’t need to spend a lot of money for exceptional comfort, which is why we love the Threshold Cozy Knit Throw as a budget-friendly option. The highly sought-after knit material is lightweight, but still provides a plush layer to keep you warm as the season grows colder. This dreamy blanket comes in eight colors including light blue and blush and is sure to upgrade your sleep experience. For a soft throw without the hefty price tag, this affordable option from Target is an excellent choice. Price at time of publish: $25 Dimensions: 60 x 50 inches | Material: 78% Polyester, 22% Nylon | Care: Machine wash and tumble dry

Best Splurge: Ralph Lauren Cable Cashmere Throw Blanket View On Bloomingdales View On Perigold.com View On Ralphlauren.com Who It's Good For This cashmere blanket is perfect for someone looking to spend on a timeless home accessory Who It's Not Good For If you have allergies to certain fibers, you might want to opt for a synthetic blanket When asked if he would splurge on a material, Cormier says “Definitely cashmere. There’s nothing better than a good, cashmere blanket.” Nothing says luxury quite like Ralph Lauren’s iconic cable knit sweaters, and we love that you can channel the signature winter look in the comfort of your home with this cashmere blanket. The classic cable knit pattern comes in a variety of colors including pastels, neutrals, and vibrant hues, making it simple to pair with any room decor. You can also opt for an embroidered monogram of your initials for an additional $10. With a selection of 24 embroidery colors and 20 blanket colors, the combinations for lounging in the company’s classic cashmere are endless. Price at time of publish: $595 Dimensions: 60 x 50 inches | Material: 100% Cashmere | Care: Dry Clean

Best Heated: L.L.Bean Wicked Cozy Heated Throw 4.9 View On L.L.Bean Who It's Good For Cold sleepers who want a neutral blanket to match any bedding Who It's Not Good For Some complained of the cord placement, so make sure you have an outlet nearby If you're a sleeper who is constantly in need of extra warmth, the Wicked Cozy Heated Throw from L.L. Bean has you covered — literally. Curling up for a catnap to reheat has never been comfier. Besides its auto-generated heat, the blanket captures warmth through an insulated layer and reflects it back to your body, providing an even temperature throughout. The Wicked Cozy Heated Throw comes in three easy-to-match colors and has five different settings for varying body temperature requirements. In addition to an on and off switch, there is a timer so the heat can automatically shut down while you dose off. Price at time of publish: $119 Dimensions: 50 x 60 inches | Material: 100% Polyester | Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low or line dry in the shade

Best Weighted: Bearaby Cotton Napper 4.5 Bearaby View On Nordstrom View On Bearaby.com View On Pottery Barn Who It's Good For Someone who needs to decompress after a long day Who It's Not Good For Those who want a blanket they can easily carry and travel with If you’re in need of a warm embrace to relieve stress and relax your body, we think you’ll love the weighted Cotton Napper from Bearaby. The heaviness of weighted blankets is believed to produce serotonin and provide a deeper, and more revitalizing rest. We love that this chunky knit comes in seven different colors, and has four different weight options for any level of destressing. The 10-pound Napper is the lightest of the selection and is braided with 100 percent organic cotton. The heavier 15, 20, and 25-pound options are composed of 95 percent organic cotton and 5 percent spandex. The knit design and fabric makeup allow for a breathable night’s sleep and make the blanket suitable for year-round use. The Napper from Bearaby is sure to please if you’re in desperate need of an unwind on the couch or a night of deep sleep. Price at time of publish: $249 Dimensions: 40-48 x 64-72 inches | Material: 100% Organic cotton | Care: Wash separately in cold water on a delicate cycle. Tumble dry on low

Best Faux Fur: Anthropologie Luxe Dyed Faux Fur Throw Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Who It's Good For Those who want to add a luxurious touch to your furniture Who It's Not Good For Those who don’t want to dry clean their throw blankets A faux fur blanket is a great accent piece to embellish any room. Buttery soft to the touch, the Luxe Faux Fur Throw Blanket from Anthropologie will make you feel like you’re wrapped up in a cloud. The dreamy fur comes in six colors, three of which are subtly tie-dyed, adding a contrast effect to the carefully crafted ridges. The pearl, honey, and blush colors have a frosted white effect, making the luxe throw look like it has a fresh dusting of snow. You will feel like true royalty binge-watching your favorite show while sporting this textured regal cloak. Plus, it is a bit larger than a typical throw, giving you extra space to cuddle in. Price at time of publish: $138 Dimensions: 70 x 50 inches | Material: 100% polyester | Care: Dry clean

Best Wool: Brooklinen Two-Toned Lambswool Throw Blanket View On Brooklinen Who It's Good For Those who want a soft wool blanket to keep warm Who It's Not Good For Someone who wants to be able to machine wash their blanket Brooklinen has become one of the internet’s favorite bedding companies and among their high-quality selection of sheets, loungewear, and towels, is their lambswool throw. According to Cormier, “Wool is really good at keeping you warm because its ability to wick away any sweat or moisture keeps you at an ideal temperature.” Unlike some wools that can be scratchy, this two-toned blanket prides itself on the lambswool’s natural softness for maximum comfort. We love the sleek design and neutral colors that make this blanket a staple for any type of decoration. “If you want a traditional and warm blanket, wool would be my choice,” says Cormier. “It’s a great fabric if you want to simply sit on the couch and get comfortable.” This two-in-one throw is a great pick that will not only serve as a chic accessory to any room but will simultaneously keep you extra toasty on the coldest of nights. Price at time of publish: $160 Dimensions: 51 x 70 inches | Material: 100% Lambswool | Care: Dry clean

Best Oversized: Threshold Faux Fur Oversized Throw blanket Target View On Target Who It's Good For Those who want their entire body to be wrapped in a blanket Who It's Not Good For People who want several color options to choose from If you want every inch of your body covered during the coldest of days, create a cozy cocoon with this 7-foot blanket from Target. We love the additional inches for extra layers of warmth. This blanket is the epitome of luxury without the expensive cost. Plus, the fluffy quilted texture will simultaneously add a faux flair to any bedspread. However, it only comes in brown and white, which can limit the decor options. Price at time of publish: $49 Dimensions: 60 x 86 inches | Material: 100% Polyester | Care: Machine wash and tumble Dry

Best Lightweight: Quince Mongolian Cashmere Throw Quince View On Onequince.com Who It's Good For Anyone who wants a luxury blanket at an affordable price Who It's Not Good For Those looking for a blanket that is heavy and thick Cashmere is known for being one of the softest, yet most expensive fabrics. So, if you want luxury that won’t break the bank, behold, the Cashmere Throw from Quince. The blanket is crafted from 100 percent Mongolian cashmere and comes in five different colors. The cashmere fabric will add a soft decorative touch to any couch, and it's lightweight enough for optimal rest during any season. Its unbeatable price is all the more reason to soak yourself in the precious fabric. Price at time of publish: $129 Dimensions: 50 x 60 inches | Material: 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere | Care: Hand wash using cold water and lay flat to dry

Best Ugg: Ugg Ana Knit Throw View On Ugg.com Who It's Good For Those who need a warm and fuzzy blanket Who It's Not Good For Someone who is warm-blooded and needs a lightweight blanket Calling all Ugg lovers. If you ever wished your entire body could be covered in the coziness of an ugg boot, the Ana Knit Throw was made for you. We love the versatility that this throw provides with its reversible sides for ultimate warmth options. The soft polyester knit on one side and cozy sherpa on the other are so fuzzy that the biggest problem is that we don’t know which to choose. This is the perfect pick for the person in your life who is always cold — and it’s like getting two blankets for the price of one. Price at time of publish: $98 Dimensions: 50 x 70 inches | Material: 100% Polyester knit face, Reverse: Sherpa | Care: Machine wash cold and tumble dry on low

Best Cozy: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot in the Wild Throw View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Who It's Good For Those who want an elevated fuzzy blanket with an abundance of patterns and colors to choose from Who It's Not Good For Shoppers that do not want to splurge on a knit blanket If you’re in search of a plush refuge — especially a lavish one — we adore Barefoot Dreams’ In the Wild Throw. The celebrity-favorite brand offers a whole new meaning to the classic fuzzy blanket. Crafted with their signature cozy knit material, this throw is an essential ingredient for an elegant night’s rest. With 13 different options, the cheetah print style has you covered for any color scheme. This throw is equally chic as it is comfortable, and not to mention, the 6-foot length is ideal for the perfect swaddle. Price at time of publish: $180 Dimensions: 54 x 72 inches | Material: 100% Polyester microfiber | Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

Best Customizable: BaubleBar Custom Blanket BaubleBar View On Baublebar.com Who It's Good For Someone looking for a personalized housewarming or holiday gift Who It's Not Good For If you want a throw that you can wrap around your entire body, you should select the blanket size rather than the throw BaubleBar's one-of-a-kind blankets are at the top of our wish list this holiday season. The personalized throws add a stylish accent to any room or piece of furniture — not to mention, they are under $100. The On Repeat design has seven chic colorways, making it easy to match the vibe of any room. You can customize the throw with a recurrent initial for an individualized piece, or opt for a style with room for a family name to (reluctantly) share with loved ones. A personalized blanket is a great gift for anyone, and your little ones can even snuggle up in style with plenty of kids' blanket options available. Price at time of publish: $88 Dimensions: 54 x 36 inches | Material: 100% Acrylic Yarn | Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Best Basic: Alcott Hill Eastin Dual Cable Throw View On Wayfair Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a simple, solid-colored throw Who It's Not Good For Those looking for a heavy cable knit blanket With the softness of a knit sweater that rivals that of a handmade one from your grandmother, the Dual Cable Throw from Alcott Hill is a lightweight blanket that serves as a staple accessory for any room. Drape yourself in this throw to elevate your work-from-home uniform and take the meaning of an oversized sweater to the next level. We love that you don’t have to sacrifice price for comfort with this affordable option. This machine-washable blanket that has us craving sweater weather comes in a variety of colors for the perfect lightweight and cost-effective wrap. Price at time of publish: $36 Dimensions: 60 x 50 inches | Material: 100% acrylic | Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

Best Color Options: RECYCO Throw Blanket Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone looking to decorate their room with a pop of color Who It's Not Good For Those who are looking for a lot of extra warmth in their blanket For those living spaces in need of some reviving, this affordable chenille throw from RECYCO comes in a whopping 17 colors. We love its classic style with a perimeter of tassels. Select a vibrant shade to liven up any bedroom with a splash of color, or choose a neutral tone to complement simplistic decor. The vibrant fabric will melt around you, giving you a comfy cover for any type of lounging session. If you want to relax without excessive warmth, chenille is a lightweight fabric that feels like a soft velvet. So, the only question left is which of the many hues will you choose? Price at time of publish: $29 Dimensions: 50 x 60 inches | Material: 100% Polyester | Care: Machine wash gentle in cold water, tumble dry low. Hand wash suggested if possible

Best Plaid: Ugg Brook Plaid Throw Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Who It's Good For Those who want to add a pattern to their room Who It's Not Good For Someone who wants a neutral plaid pattern We already love all things Ugg and know that they make the coziest boots — and the same can also be said for their blankets. Ugg's Brook Plaid Throw comes in navy, light pink, and vibrant multicolored patterns. You can never go wrong with a colorful checkered pattern to add a fun yet classic touch to any room. Made with acrylic yarn and down fill, it will be your go-to couch companion for chilly nights. And anything machine-washable is always a plus, especially when you will be attached to this blanket for days at a time. Price at time of publish: $98 Dimensions: 50 x 70 inches | Material: 100% Acrylic | Care: Machine wash, tumble dry