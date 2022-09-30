In the 2010s, no skincare trend was quite as prevalent as Korean skincare. It’s because of this that Charlotte Cho created Soko Glam, an online beauty platform devoted to K-Beauty, in 2012.

“Growing up in the ’90s in Southern California, my idea of beauty was a slick of lip gloss and a deep sun tan,” Cho shares. “It was only after I spent five years living in South Korea, where my parents were born, that I experienced the magic of Korean skincare firsthand.” Before she knew it, she was fully intrigued by and immersed in the world of Korean beauty. “My friends and I bonded over our daily sheet mask selfies and the hydrating personal humidifiers on each of our desks,” she says. And as time went on, she realized that it was her connection with her newfound skincare ritual that single-handedly helped boost her confidence, not to mention her relationship with her culture. “I had developed jeong with Korea: It changed my life, and I couldn’t wait to share what I had learned,” she says.

Cho didn’t just set out to share the latest and greatest K-Beauty innovations on Soko Glam, though — she wanted to create her very own Korean Beauty-inspired brand. And just like that, Then I Met You was born.

Where Cho curates products for Soko Glam, she creates them firsthand for Then I Met You. “With Then I Met You, I am going even deeper in my quest — not only curating, but crafting truly transformative skin care products that will stay a part of your life for years to come,” she says. “Because of the deep connection I have with Korea, I find it important for Then I Met You to honor Korea’s rich beauty culture while highlighting the country’s incredible innovations in research and development at the same time — a perfect fusion of our past and present.”

As it currently stands, Then I Met You has eight core products, some of which are sold in sets. Although that may seem like too few products to make an impact, Then I Met You has steadily grown in popularity, and the brand’s thoughtful launch schedule has something to do with that.

“We only launch two new products each year,” Cho says. “Every product we create is [conceived] and created from scratch, with the intention of transforming your skincare ritual and experience. We go deep to challenge what’s possible — putting a decade of testing, personal experience, and community feedback into every product.”

While the packaging and brand ethos may feel particularly youthful, Cho admits that the brand’s sweet spot in regards to consumers is beauty enthusiasts who are 20 to 40 years old. “They are always searching for the new and best products and brands,” she says. “They are interested in making a ‘skinvestment’ in their own healthy skin future.”

Ready to give it a try? Read on for our favorite Then I Met You products.

