We Tested Texturizing Spray in Our Lab to See Which Gives the Most Volume and Lift

Not all texturizing sprays are capable of creating such results, though. That’s why we set out to find the best texturizing sprays of 2023. To do so, we spent a week researching the most popular products on the market and narrowed the results down to 23 contenders for different hair types and considered formulas that were both aerosol and pump sprays. Once selected, each spray was tested on our 13 testers with varying hair types and lengths and analyzed in four key categories: ease of use, texture, volume, and the overall end look post-spritz. Each texturizing spray earned a rating of one to five in each category, and the sprays that accumulated the highest average ratings ended up on this list. The Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray proved to be the most impressive texturizing spray of the bunch — but there are several other sprays that earned high accolades.

Whether you have fine, thick, straight, or curly strands, a high-quality texturizing spray can make your hair look that much better when all is said and done. The reason? Texturizing spray coats strands in a lightweight mist that creates "grit" for a more lifted, long-lasting hairstyle. Think: The tousled hairstyle of your dreams.

Best Overall Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray 5 Pros Enhances volume, bounce, hold, and shine

Has a light, subtle scent

Available in travel-size cans Cons If sprayed too closely, it may leave a white cast

It creates a cloud of product if shaken too vigorously

It’s a bit sticky until it fully dries down The Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray is in a league of its own. On Amazon, the texturizing spray has earned hundreds of 5-star reviews, and at Sephora, it’s amassed over 37,000 "likes". What makes this texturizing spray so lovable is its easy-to-hold can, delectable (but subtle) scent, and the textured, tousled end result it makes possible. Its hero ingredient is crystalline zeolite (a naturally absorbent ingredient) that absorbs excess oil while also creating matte texture and a piece-y effect to the hair. While we found it to feel a bit tacky when first spritzed on, this texturizing spray boosts volume and provides extra bounce to curls, while enhancing shine overall. What’s more, our testers who had wavy or curled hair prior to testing found that after using the spray, the shape of their styles held longer. This product keeps curls or waves intact without leaving behind a crunchy or stiff feel, essentially eliminating the need for hairspray. Price at time of publish: $29 Scent: Blanc Scent | Hold: Light | Size: 4.2 oz. PEOPLE / Tamara Staples

Best for Everyday Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray 4.6 Pros Smells great

Doesn’t leave a white cast

Provides lightweight volume, texture, and hold Cons The nozzle is a bit hard to hold down at first

The can is a bit heavy

The Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, which has over over 5,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, is a must-have for celebrities like Meghan Markle. The reason? It creates soft, touchable texture that lasts for hours on end, all while smelling divine. Similar to the Drybar offering we tested, it's infused with zeolites, meaning it practically doubles as a dry shampoo, absorbing oil at the root to make hair not only look fuller, but fresher, too. We found this spray to be incredibly easy to use — just spray, shake, and go. The results were immediate and created notable lift and volume in the hair. What we found most impressive about this texturizing spray, though, is how well it works on fine hair. Rather than weighing the hair down, it provided natural-looking volume and hold that lasted for hours on our fine haired tester. The only downfalls we noticed were that, given the size of the bottle, it's a bit heavier than other texturizing sprays we tested, which can make handling it feel a bit less comfortable then some of the lighter sprays we tested. Additionally, we found that the nozzle was difficult to press down at first, but once you begin spraying, it's smooth sailing. Lastly, while the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray works wonders for texture and volume, it does slightly dry out the hair after a few hours of wear — though, that's likely because it's formulated with oil-absorbing ingredients ("Dry" is in the name, after all). Price at time of publish: $49 Scent: Cote d'Azur | Hold: Touchable | Size: 8.5 oz. PEOPLE / Tamara Staples

Best Volumizing Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray 5 Pros Comfortable to hold and easy to use

Adds definition and texture

Doubles as a dry shampoo Cons It leaves behind a sticky residue that you can feel but not necessarily see If your main goal is to boost texture and volume on a day-two ‘do, the Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray needs to be on your radar. The popular texturizing spray is formulated with volcanic minerals to absorb oil and mattify strands, copolymers to offer ample hold, and fruit and flower extracts to boost softness and shine. We noticed that this spray helped those with existing natural curls to achieve a more defined look in their coils in a way that appeared healthier and bouncier. It even helped to refresh day-two hair thanks to its dry shampoo nature. As much as we loved how the spray performed two days post-shampooing, though, our tester found that that when she ran her fingers through her hair to tousle her strands, she did notice a bit of residue. As such, we think this spray is great for building volume and absorbing oil, but it’s best used with a sink nearby so that you can wash your hands post-styling. Price at time of publish: $28 Scent: North Bondi | Hold: Medium | Size: 4.6 oz. PEOPLE / Tamara Staples

Best Buildable Amika Un.done Volume & Texture Spray 4.9 Pros Does not leave a stiff or sticky feel to the hair

Provides notable volume

The packaging is very appealing Cons Some shoppers find that it makes hair feel crunchy You shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but in the case of Amika’s Un.done Volume & Texture Spray, it’s hard not to. The adorably-packaged styling spray is an instant stand-out in the appearance category — but not just for how it looks on the outside. This product makes hair look incredible, in large part thanks to sea buckthorn berry which adds hydration and nourishes the hair as well as zeolite and rice starch to add grit for noticeable texture. We found that this spray can be customizable to your needs depending on how you use it; for example, if you layer the spray, the first layer gives soft, touchable texture, but continuing to add more product will give you even more notable volume and grit without feeling crunchy or getting weighed down, in a way that outperformed many of the other products we tested. We even found that you could brush your hair in-between layers — something that's typically quite difficult with a texturizing spray. Finally, this spray continued to work as the days wore on — thanks to its dry shampoo nature (made possible by oil-absorbing zeolite), our tester noted that their hair still looked freshly styled even on the second (and third!) days post-shower. Price at time of publish: $27 Scent: Unscented | Hold: Light | Size: 5.3 oz. PEOPLE / Tamara Staples

Best for Soft Texture Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Hair Volumizing Spray 4.6 Pros Has a pleasant, subtle scent

Boosts texture and volume Cons It’s designed to be used on damp hair, so it can’t be used as a dry styler

It leaves a slightly tacky feeling behind If you like to begin your texturizing prep while your hair is still damp, you’ll love the Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Hair Volumizing Spray, which is adored by over 17,000 Sephora shoppers. The lightweight hair mist is formulated with maltodextrin to create the appearance of thicker-looking hair, as well as biotin to physically support hair growth from the root. For best results, the spray is meant to be spritzed onto damp hair and then styled as usual. Despite not applying onto dry hair, we found this spray to still deliver volumizing results when applied to wet strands. Our tester, who had curled her hair the day of the test, noted that the volume and hold lasted throughout the day and that her hair appeared soft and "touchable" all the while. Our only complaint is that, when applied to wet strands, the spray does elicit a slightly tacky feel, although this did go away after dry styling. Price at time of publish: $25 Scent: Light and Subtle | Hold: None | Size: 5 oz. PEOPLE / Tamara Staples

Best for Curly & Coily Hair Ceremonia Açai Style Refresher 4.8 Pros Refreshes hair nearly instantly

Adds a bit of grit, which enhances the styling process

While most texturizing sprays are either a powerful, gritty mist or come out in a mist so fine you can barely tell it's there, the Ceremonia Açai Style Refresher has a formula that's more like a water than a powdery spray. As such, it moistens strands so that they're easy to reshape on days two and three post-wash while still delivering a decent amount of grit to give volume to the hair. Our tester found that while this spray does moisten the hair, it doesn't weight it down or make it appear "damp," but rather acts as a soft mist that brings new life to dirty strands. In fact, she even found that it gave more bounce to her kinky, coily hair. While this spray can be used to boost dry hair, it can also be used prior to restyling with heat. As it turns out, our tester raved about the level of hold she received post-curling her hair. And while this isn't technically a volumizing spray, it definitely provides what our tester called an "oomph" after you massage the product into your scalp. The result is a refreshed, more vibrant texture. No wonder this refreshing spray has sold out multiple times! Price at time of publish: $20 Scent: Subtle | Hold: Light | Size: 6.7 oz. PEOPLE / Tamara Staples

Best for Strong Hold Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray 4.6 Pros Smells fantastic

Dries quickly

Makes hair look instantly lifted Cons It leaves a sticky residue if sprayed too closely

It makes hair feel drier If you're a fan of the classic Moroccanoil scent, you'll swoon over this Dry Texture Spray, which provides strands with not only a boost of texture and volume, but heavenly fragrance, too. Beloved by 26,000 Sephora shoppers, this texturizing spray is particularly popular because it can easily be used on dry hair to refresh a style or to prep hair before styling. We found that the force of the spray was quite strong and offered immediate volumizing prowess as well as strong hold not unlike that you'd get from a hairspray. It's worth noting, though, that the results of this texturizing spray vary based on proximity. The closer you spray it, the more likely it will create a firm-hold effect. When you spray it from six inches or so away, you can easily achieve a more touchable hold that feels notably less sticky. We also noticed that this spray was overall a bit drying, similar to the Oribe Dry Texture Spray — so take the "dry" nomenclature at face value. Price at time of publish: $30 Scent: Floral | Hold: Firm | Size: 5.4 oz. PEOPLE / Tamara Staples