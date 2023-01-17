Shopping People Tested We Tested Texturizing Spray in Our Lab to See Which Gives the Most Volume and Lift The Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finish Spray is impossible to beat By Rebecca Norris Updated on January 17, 2023 05:14 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQ What Is PEOPLE Tested? In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Tamara Staples Whether you have fine, thick, straight, or curly strands, a high-quality texturizing spray can make your hair look that much better when all is said and done. The reason? Texturizing spray coats strands in a lightweight mist that creates "grit" for a more lifted, long-lasting hairstyle. Think: The tousled hairstyle of your dreams. Not all texturizing sprays are capable of creating such results, though. That’s why we set out to find the best texturizing sprays of 2023. To do so, we spent a week researching the most popular products on the market and narrowed the results down to 23 contenders for different hair types and considered formulas that were both aerosol and pump sprays. Once selected, each spray was tested on our 13 testers with varying hair types and lengths and analyzed in four key categories: ease of use, texture, volume, and the overall end look post-spritz. Each texturizing spray earned a rating of one to five in each category, and the sprays that accumulated the highest average ratings ended up on this list. The Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray proved to be the most impressive texturizing spray of the bunch — but there are several other sprays that earned high accolades. Best Overall: Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Everyday: Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray at Amazon Jump to Review Best Volumizing: Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray at Target Jump to Review Best Buildable: Amika Un.done Volume & Texture Spray at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Soft Texture: Briogeo Hair Volumizing Spray at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Curly & Coily Hair: Ceremonia Acai Style Refresher at Ceremonia.com Jump to Review Best for Strong Hold: Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray at Amazon Jump to Review Best Lightweight: R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Macy's View On Sephora Pros Enhances volume, bounce, hold, and shine Has a light, subtle scent Available in travel-size cans Cons If sprayed too closely, it may leave a white cast It creates a cloud of product if shaken too vigorously It's a bit sticky until it fully dries down The Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray is in a league of its own. On Amazon, the texturizing spray has earned hundreds of 5-star reviews, and at Sephora, it’s amassed over 37,000 "likes". What makes this texturizing spray so lovable is its easy-to-hold can, delectable (but subtle) scent, and the textured, tousled end result it makes possible. Its hero ingredient is crystalline zeolite (a naturally absorbent ingredient) that absorbs excess oil while also creating matte texture and a piece-y effect to the hair. While we found it to feel a bit tacky when first spritzed on, this texturizing spray boosts volume and provides extra bounce to curls, while enhancing shine overall. What’s more, our testers who had wavy or curled hair prior to testing found that after using the spray, the shape of their styles held longer. This product keeps curls or waves intact without leaving behind a crunchy or stiff feel, essentially eliminating the need for hairspray. Price at time of publish: $29 Scent: Blanc Scent | Hold: Light | Size: 4.2 oz. PEOPLE / Tamara Staples Best for Everyday Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bloomingdales Pros Smells great Doesn’t leave a white cast Provides lightweight volume, texture, and hold Cons The nozzle is a bit hard to hold down at first The can is a bit heavy It makes hair feel a bit dry after a few hours of wear The Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, which has over over 5,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, is a must-have for celebrities like Meghan Markle. The reason? It creates soft, touchable texture that lasts for hours on end, all while smelling divine. Similar to the Drybar offering we tested, it's infused with zeolites, meaning it practically doubles as a dry shampoo, absorbing oil at the root to make hair not only look fuller, but fresher, too. We found this spray to be incredibly easy to use — just spray, shake, and go. The results were immediate and created notable lift and volume in the hair. What we found most impressive about this texturizing spray, though, is how well it works on fine hair. Rather than weighing the hair down, it provided natural-looking volume and hold that lasted for hours on our fine haired tester. The only downfalls we noticed were that, given the size of the bottle, it’s a bit heavier than other texturizing sprays we tested, which can make handling it feel a bit less comfortable then some of the lighter sprays we tested. Additionally, we found that the nozzle was difficult to press down at first, but once you begin spraying, it's smooth sailing. Lastly, while the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray works wonders for texture and volume, it does slightly dry out the hair after a few hours of wear — though, that’s likely because it’s formulated with oil-absorbing ingredients ("Dry" is in the name, after all). Price at time of publish: $49 Scent: Cote d’Azur | Hold: Touchable | Size: 8.5 oz. PEOPLE / Tamara Staples The 8 Best Dry Shampoos of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Volumizing Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray 5 Ulta View On Target View On Net-a-Porter View On Sephora Pros Comfortable to hold and easy to use Adds definition and texture Doubles as a dry shampoo Cons It leaves behind a sticky residue that you can feel but not necessarily see If your main goal is to boost texture and volume on a day-two ‘do, the Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray needs to be on your radar. The popular texturizing spray is formulated with volcanic minerals to absorb oil and mattify strands, copolymers to offer ample hold, and fruit and flower extracts to boost softness and shine. We noticed that this spray helped those with existing natural curls to achieve a more defined look in their coils in a way that appeared healthier and bouncier. It even helped to refresh day-two hair thanks to its dry shampoo nature. As much as we loved how the spray performed two days post-shampooing, though, our tester found that that when she ran her fingers through her hair to tousle her strands, she did notice a bit of residue. As such, we think this spray is great for building volume and absorbing oil, but it’s best used with a sink nearby so that you can wash your hands post-styling. Price at time of publish: $28 Scent: North Bondi | Hold: Medium | Size: 4.6 oz. PEOPLE / Tamara Staples Best Buildable Amika Un.done Volume & Texture Spray 4.9 Sephora View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Sephora Pros Does not leave a stiff or sticky feel to the hair Provides notable volume The packaging is very appealing Cons Some shoppers find that it makes hair feel crunchy You shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but in the case of Amika’s Un.done Volume & Texture Spray, it’s hard not to. The adorably-packaged styling spray is an instant stand-out in the appearance category — but not just for how it looks on the outside. This product makes hair look incredible, in large part thanks to sea buckthorn berry which adds hydration and nourishes the hair as well as zeolite and rice starch to add grit for noticeable texture. We found that this spray can be customizable to your needs depending on how you use it; for example, if you layer the spray, the first layer gives soft, touchable texture, but continuing to add more product will give you even more notable volume and grit without feeling crunchy or getting weighed down, in a way that outperformed many of the other products we tested. We even found that you could brush your hair in-between layers — something that's typically quite difficult with a texturizing spray. Finally, this spray continued to work as the days wore on — thanks to its dry shampoo nature (made possible by oil-absorbing zeolite), our tester noted that their hair still looked freshly styled even on the second (and third!) days post-shower. Price at time of publish: $27 Scent: Unscented | Hold: Light | Size: 5.3 oz. PEOPLE / Tamara Staples Best for Soft Texture Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Hair Volumizing Spray 4.6 Sephora View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Briogeohair.com Pros Has a pleasant, subtle scent Boosts texture and volume Cons It’s designed to be used on damp hair, so it can’t be used as a dry styler It leaves a slightly tacky feeling behind If you like to begin your texturizing prep while your hair is still damp, you’ll love the Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Hair Volumizing Spray, which is adored by over 17,000 Sephora shoppers. The lightweight hair mist is formulated with maltodextrin to create the appearance of thicker-looking hair, as well as biotin to physically support hair growth from the root. For best results, the spray is meant to be spritzed onto damp hair and then styled as usual. Despite not applying onto dry hair, we found this spray to still deliver volumizing results when applied to wet strands. Our tester, who had curled her hair the day of the test, noted that the volume and hold lasted throughout the day and that her hair appeared soft and "touchable" all the while. Our only complaint is that, when applied to wet strands, the spray does elicit a slightly tacky feel, although this did go away after dry styling. Price at time of publish: $25 Scent: Light and Subtle | Hold: None | Size: 5 oz. PEOPLE / Tamara Staples Best for Curly & Coily Hair Ceremonia Açai Style Refresher 4.8 Credo View On Ceremonia.com View On Credo Beauty Pros Refreshes hair nearly instantly Adds a bit of grit, which enhances the styling process Makes hair feel soft, shiny, and bouncy when used with heat Cons It’s very popular and often sells out, so it can be difficult to purchase While most texturizing sprays are either a powerful, gritty mist or come out in a mist so fine you can barely tell it's there, the Ceremonia Açai Style Refresher has a formula that’s more like a water than a powdery spray. As such, it moistens strands so that they’re easy to reshape on days two and three post-wash while still delivering a decent amount of grit to give volume to the hair. Our tester found that while this spray does moisten the hair, it doesn't weight it down or make it appear "damp," but rather acts as a soft mist that brings new life to dirty strands. In fact, she even found that it gave more bounce to her kinky, coily hair. While this spray can be used to boost dry hair, it can also be used prior to restyling with heat. As it turns out, our tester raved about the level of hold she received post-curling her hair. And while this isn't technically a volumizing spray, it definitely provides what our tester called an "oomph" after you massage the product into your scalp. The result is a refreshed, more vibrant texture. No wonder this refreshing spray has sold out multiple times! Price at time of publish: $20 Scent: Subtle | Hold: Light | Size: 6.7 oz. PEOPLE / Tamara Staples The 8 Best Dry Shampoos of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best for Strong Hold Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bluemercury.com Pros Smells fantastic Dries quickly Makes hair look instantly lifted Cons It leaves a sticky residue if sprayed too closely It makes hair feel drier If you’re a fan of the classic Moroccanoil scent, you’ll swoon over this Dry Texture Spray, which provides strands with not only a boost of texture and volume, but heavenly fragrance, too. Beloved by 26,000 Sephora shoppers, this texturizing spray is particularly popular because it can easily be used on dry hair to refresh a style or to prep hair before styling. We found that the force of the spray was quite strong and offered immediate volumizing prowess as well as strong hold not unlike that you'd get from a hairspray. It’s worth noting, though, that the results of this texturizing spray vary based on proximity. The closer you spray it, the more likely it will create a firm-hold effect. When you spray it from six inches or so away, you can easily achieve a more touchable hold that feels notably less sticky. We also noticed that this spray was overall a bit drying, similar to the Oribe Dry Texture Spray — so take the "dry" nomenclature at face value. Price at time of publish: $30 Scent: Floral | Hold: Firm | Size: 5.4 oz. PEOPLE / Tamara Staples The 9 Best Rice Water Shampoos of 2023 We Tried Jennifer Aniston’s Latest LolaVie Products — Here’s Our Review Best Lightweight R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Pros Instantly boosts volume and texture Works well with both straight and curly hair Cons The nozzle is a bit tricky to press down at first There’s so much to love about the R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray. For starters, it's compatible with all hair types. Additionally, it’s designed to absorb excess moisture in the hair, which is often responsible for weighing hair down. As a result, we found that just a few spritzes of this spray instantly perked up our strands — like blowing air into a balloon, hence the name. What's interesting to note is that the more we styled, the better this product got. As we continued with curling and spraying the hair, the more volume appeared without crunch or weight — just a soft-to-the-touch finish and even added shine. Plus, it smells fresh in a way that isn't overpowering. The only downfall of this incredible texturizing spray is its nozzle, which other shoppers agree is a bit tricky to maneuver — like the Oribe spray, it's a bit difficult to push down at first, but after the first spray, it becomes easier with use. Price at time of publish: $36 Scent: Warm Romantic | Hold: Flexible | Size: 5 oz. PEOPLE / Tamara Staples Things to Consider Hold Depending on the texturizing spray at hand, the level of hold you may experience (meaning how well it keeps your style intact) varies. While some texturizing sprays nearly mimic hairspray, many only offer light-to-medium hold. That said, if your goal is to swap out your hairspray for a texturizing spray, you’ll want to look for formulas with the highest hold. If, on the other hand, you want super touchable yet slightly textured hair, light-to-medium hold may be best. Hair type Texturizing sprays come in a few forms. Where most are matte, others offer a touch of shine; where many focus on adding texture and grit, plenty of others boost volume, too. Keeping this in mind, you’ll want to consider your hair type. If you have thick hair, you may not feel like extra volume is necessary. If you have oily hair, you likely won’t want to reach for formula that contains zeolite (which absorbs excess oil). If you have fine hair, you’ll want to prioritize volumizing formulas (though something that won't weigh hair down, like Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray). All in all, read through the benefits of each product on this list and contemplate how they align with your hair type. All of these factors will help you find the best texturizing spray specifically for you. Size Another thing to be mindful of when shopping for texturizing spray is the size of the can or bottle. Chances are, you’ll fall in love with the results a texturizing spray can achieve, so you’ll want to be aware of options that come in multiple sizes. While we showcased full-size bottles for the sake of this researched round-up, many of the options are sold in miniature, travel-sized options, too. PEOPLE / Tamara Staples How We Tested We researched the most popular texturizing sprays the market has to offer, including sprays that aren’t necessarily marketed under the name. In doing so, we found 23 hairstyling products to put to the test. To see how each measured up, we had each tester spray a product onto the right side of their natural hair texture, as well as after creating curls. The testers were to hold the can 6-8 inches from their hair to avoid concentrating the product too much and causing a sticky effect. They were to also spray the product onto their roots in order to measure how well it lifts the hair. The testers were then asked to curl their hair with a curling iron before spritzing the texturizing spray again to measure how well it holds curls. We then rated them from one to five for ease of use, texture, volume, and the overall end look post-spritz. The sprays that earned the highest average ratings made this list. Frequently Asked Questions What does a texturizing spray do? Texturizing spray does exactly what the name implies: it adds texture and grit to soft, clean hair, celebrity hairstylist Eddie Cook says. He notes that it also works to give additional hold to curly or wavy styles. Though, as we found in our testing, many products, especially those marketed as also being a dry shampoo or "refresher" can be used on dirty hair to give new life to oily, flat strands. Is texturizing spray the same as hairspray? While texturizing spray can absolutely provide light-to-medium hold to hairstyles, you shouldn't nix hairspray entirely if your hair requires firm hold. “Hairspray tends to be tacky or sticky so it holds, and often leaves a shiny cast, too,” Cook says. Meanwhile, texturizing sprays tend to have a matte finish and work to generate volume more so than preserve your hairstyle. What does texturizing spray do for fine hair? Celebrity hairstylists strongly suggest using texturizing spray if you have fine hair. “It gives the hair a less slippery, soft feel,” explains celebrity hairstylist Marwa Bashir. The pro also notes that it's great for fine hair that wants a tousled look. For best results, Bashir says to spritz texturizing spray into strands after air-drying or blow-drying hair.In addition to creating a more tousled look, Cook says that texturizing spray is the key to achieving touchable hold on fine hair types, meaning if your hair has a hard time holding a curl, texturizing spray will certainly help. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.