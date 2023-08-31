Whether you play the sport or not, tennis skirts and dresses have quickly merged into streetwear, becoming a popular outfit choice on and off the courts. Just ask Hilary Duff, the actress who makes a case of living in racquet apparel. And who can blame her? It's comfortable, stylish, and designed for mobility — a winning combination, especially when you’re a mom always on the go.

Athletes agree. “[Tennis outfits] are comfortable but sporty and also feminine,” professional tennis player Marta Kostyuk tells PEOPLE. “I’m really happy that this is becoming a trend again.” She credits the growing number of brands producing “timeless pieces” like tennis dresses, skirts, cardigans, and sweatshirts that are versatile yet accessible enough to wear every day.

While it’s certainly not a new trend, Kostyuk is intrigued by how it will continue to evolve. Three prominent styles that stand out are classic tennis dresses, white tennis skirts, and pleated tennis skirts. Using industry research, as well as personal experience with and knowledge of this apparel, we’ve selected the best tennis skirts and dresses for every budget and design preference, with most options well under $100.

Read on for the best tennis skirts and dresses of 2023, inspired by Hilary Duff.

Tennis Dresses

If you want to talk about convenient clothing, you can’t do much better than a one-stop-shop tennis dress. It’s an easy staple to throw on as you’re running out the door and provides an effortless style you don’t have to think twice about. Plus, most are made with sweat-wicking materials to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the day.

While many tennis dresses come in traditional solid colors like black, white, or navy, some brands are branching out into bolder colorways, such as this pink gingham dress Hilary Duff stepped out in, or Wilson’s recently-launched tennis ball yellow dress in timing with the 2023 U.S. Open.

Tennis dresses provide the ultimate versatility and convenience. “If you travel somewhere and want to have a nice outfit, [these are] so compact,” says Kostyuk. She adds that you can also wear tennis dresses to brunch or dinner, and suggests adding a cardigan to tone down the sportiness of the look.

Ewedoos Womens Tennis Dress

This silhouette is easily the most versatile dress we can recommend, and at a good price to boot (thanks, Amazon). Wear it with comfortable walking shoes for a quick run to Target or out on a date night with a denim jacket and heels. This dress can do it all. The built-in pockets are a perfect size to fit your phone or keys, and the material is soft, breathable, and easy to clean. Plus, it’s available in 13 colors, so when you decide you want a second one (many reviewers are repeat-buyers), you’ll have some options.

Price at time of publish: $39.99 (orig. $49.99)

Material: Nylon, spandex | Sizes: XS–XXL | Fit: Conforms to your body | Colors: 13 | Machine Washable: Unlisted, but given the material, it’s safe to wash on a cold gentle cycle and hang to dry

Lululemon Court Crush Tennis Dress

Lululemon aced its serve with the Court Crush Tennis Dress, a versatile style with a sophisticated high-neck silhouette, breathable material, and mesh pockets — all for $54. The design is simple in the front, but playful in the back with the straps forming a criss-cross pattern.

The Everlux fabric combines athletic materials like nylon, elastane, and recycled polyester to move with your body while still being breathable. Though buttery soft and quick to dry, the material is fitted to your body, so you should keep the compressive style in mind when deciding sizing. It also comes with a built-in bra.

Price at time of publish: $54 (orig. $138)

Material: Nylon, elastane, recycled polyester | Sizes: 0–20 | Bra Sizes: 0–14 fits a B or C cup, 16–20 fits a D or DD cup | Fit: Tight, above-knee Length | Colors: White, floral | Machine Washable: Yes, machine wash cold with like colors, tumble dry low

Spanx Yes Pleats Dress

The one con of a tennis dress is the casual strip-down you have to endure to use the restroom — but Spanx is saying no more. This dress solves that age-old dilemma via a crafty design hack: Shorts you can pull down (they’re attached to the front of the dress, but not the back). The material is similar to other tennis dresses — breathable, cooling, and dries quickly — but with the classic compressed fit Spanx is known for.

Interestingly, it doesn’t look super fitted because the outer layer of material is quite breezy, but the inner layer definitely hugs your body. We particularly like the subtle but stylish Pine Stone green hue if you’re considering a tennis dress for casual wear. The asymmetrical pleated skirt adds a playful touch, and the silhouette pairs well with sneakers or comfortable sandals. PEOPLE senior shopping writer Madison Yauger frequently wears this dress to bop around New York — “it’s easy, breezy, and perfect for a morning of pickleball followed by brunch!”

Price at time of publish: $128

Material: Nylon, elastane, polyester (UPF fabric for UV ray protection) | Sizes: XS–3X | Fit: Tight, above-knee length | Colors: Black, green | Machine Washable: Yes, wash cold on a gentle cycle, hang to dry

Wilson Midtown Tennis Dress

Kostyuk really loves the Wilson Midtown Tennis Dress, because “you look like a walking tennis ball” and “if you wear it in the evenings you literally shine.” The tennis pro joked that when the U.S. Open photos are taken this year, you might not be able to see the actual tennis ball if it’s in her vicinity.

The silhouette offers all the classic components of a good tennis dress, such as breathable fabric, attached shorts, and you guessed it, pockets. The style actually combines two Wilson favorites: the Midtown Tennis Skirt (more on that later) and the Everyday Brami top, for a fun look that screams sporty spice.

Price at time of publish: $118

Material: Nylon, elastane | Sizes: XS–XL | Fit: High-waisted skirt, above-knee, comfortably tight | Colors: 4 | Machine Washable: Yes, cold with like colors, and hang dry

Vuori Topspin Dress

Vuori has a reputation for high quality athletic wear for a reason, and the topspin dress is no exception. The high-neck cut prevents too much sun exposure and the thick straps offer good support for all body types.

The zippered back holds steady even when running around on the courts, but you can’t feel it — just the smooth, buttery fabric. The slit design offers added movement and the pockets are a good size for storing essentials. The dress has an elevated style that can be dressed up with heels and a blazer or down with sneakers. Yauger has this tennis dress too, and loves it for tennis, pickleball, and everything in between.

Price at time of publish: $128

Material: Polyester, elastane | Sizes: XXS–XXL | Fit: Tight | Colors: Black, white | Machine Washable: Yes, machine wash cold with like colors, tumble dry on low

White Tennis Skirts

White tennis apparel has been a staple since the late 1800s when it was frowned upon to show sweat. White was the least likely color to show sweat stains, and thus “tennis whites'' were born. In fact, it remains a requirement for players to wear all white at certain tournaments, like Wimbledon.

Of course, Hilary Duff once again proves that tennis outfits can be daily fashion. The How I Met Your Father star rocked a white tennis skirt and baseball cap while grabbing a quick bite at Subway (stars, they’re just like us!). In essence, this is a classic look that you can transform to fit your mood or occasion, whether that’s spending a day drinking champagne at the country club or heading to the grocery store before picking up the kids. It’s up for any adventure.



NikeCourt Dri-Fit Victory Women’s Flouncy Skirt

Nike is synonymous with good athletic apparel, but this adorable white tennis skirt is destined for a day on the town. Solidly white apart from the signature Nike check mark logo, this skirt would go well with a t-shirt and sneakers for a more casual look.

Of course, if you want to branch out from white, it’s available in other whimsical colors like yellow and blue. Plus, the material is cool, comfortable, and rather sustainable — made from 75 percent recycled polyester, sourced from discarded plastic water bottles.

Price at time of publish: $58

Material: Recycled polyester | Sizes: XS–XL | Fit: Sits quite high on your thigh, high-waisted | Colors: 5 | Machine Washable: Yes, on a cold gentle cycle, but hang to dry

Outdoor Voices Court Skort

With a straighter silhouette, the Outdoor Voices Court Skort reflects a more traditional tennis skirt that hugs your body rather than flaring out. It has attached shorts underneath and a high slit to allow for movement on the courts.

We appreciate the extensive size range and color options — though you can’t go wrong with a standard white. To bring this skort to the streets, we’d suggest throwing it on with a cropped graphic T-shirt and perhaps some high top sneakers.

Price at time of publish: $44 (orig. $58)

Material: Polyester, spandex | Sizes: XXS–XXXL | Fit: Snug, mid-waist, above-knee | Colors: 5 | Machine Washable: Yes, machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Halara Cloudful Air Fabric Comfy High-Waisted Crossover Skirt

In terms of comfort, this skirt might beat the rest because it has the look of a traditional tennis skirt (with some added flair in the crossed waistband design) but the material isn’t quite as snug. Though it does maintain that buttery soft feeling.

Plus the waistband is thicker than many tennis skirts allowing the elastic to be spread out rather than pushing on one section of your stomach. The design is easy to pair with lots of different outfits and since it comes in 20 colors, you have plenty of choice.

Price at time of publish: $29.95

Material: Nylon and elastane | Sizes: XS–4X | Fit: Stretchy, mid-thigh, v-neck design waistband | Colors: 20 | Machine Washable: Yes, machine wash cold with like colors, hang to dry

Pleated Tennis Skirts

Clothes become more fun when there’s a design element that’s playful, and what’s more playful than pleats? This textured quality brings extra movement and shape to the classic tennis skirt, making it feel more dressy and creating more opportunity for airflow.

The pleated skirt is the third popular tennis apparel trend that holds a spot in Duff’s closet — the actress was spotted in a blue version while out in Los Angeles, as well as a brown version in an Instagram reel when she was actually playing tennis. And if you’re thinking tennis skirts are only for summer — think again. Add a bodysuit, leather jacket, and some booties and you’ve created a stylish autumn getup.

Lululemon Mesh Pleats High-Rise Tennis Skirt

If you like the Lululemon tennis dress, you’ll love the Mesh Pleats High-Rise Tennis Skirt. The snug waistband holds it in place while you’re on the go and the pleated skirt offers good airflow and movement. Made with comfortable materials, this playful silhouette is easy to wear day to day. Dress it up by adding some strappy sandals and a blouse to achieve a fun and flirty ensemble.

Price at time of publish: $54 (orig. $98)

Material: Nylon, polyester, elastane | Sizes: 0–14 | Fit: Snug in mid-waistband, looser below; above-knee | Colors: White, pink, and peach | Machine Washable: Yes, machine wash cold with like colors, tumble dry low

Wilson Midtown Skirt

Wilson is an well-established brand in the tennis world and this skirt is the epitome of a classic tennis skirt. It has a thick waistband to hug your midsection, strategic pockets to store tennis balls (or your phone), and attached shorts that sit at a good length and don’t ride up. This skirt is great for a day at the courts, on the golf course, or anywhere else you want a comfortable, stylish outfit.

Price at time of publish: $68

Material: Polyester, elastane | Sizes: XS–XL | Fit: Snug, but not tight, above-knee | Colors: 8 | Machine Washable: Yes, cold with like colors, and hang dry

Baleaf Women’s Pleated Tennis Skirt

The Baleaf Pleated Tennis Skirt offers a balance of all the styles we’ve discussed, with an A-line frame on the front, pleats on the back, a thick waistband, and flowy silhouette. There’s also a zippered pocket on the back perfect for storing your phone, keys, or other items. It’s among the most stylish designs we’ve seen, and would easily dress up for a brunch or shopping day with your friends. And considering the price, it’s one of the most budget-friendly options we found.

Price at time of publish: $29.99

Material: Polyester, spandex | Sizes: XS–XXL | Fit: Snug, high-waisted, above-knee | Colors: 9 | Machine Washable: Yes, delicate cycle, tumble dry low

Alo Yoga Aces Tennis Skirt

The Aces Tennis Skirt has all the basics: mid-thigh length, pockets, and a breathable, athletic material to keep you comfortable. However, Alo Yoga adds a flair to the traditional tennis skirt with a cross-weave design at this skirt’s edge. While it’s usually only available in standard black or white, right now you can snag Barbie-esque colors like pink, purple, and red for a limited time.

Price at time of publish: $74

Material: Performance jersey | Sizes: XXS–L | Fit: Wrap style, fitted shorts, sits mid-thigh | Colors: 5 | Machine Washable: Unlisted, but most tennis material is safe to wash on a cold, gentle cycle and hang dry

How to Pick the Best Tennis Skirt or Dress

Price

A downside of embracing what's been dubbed as the 'country club aesthetic'? Sometimes it can reflect country club prices. We’ve gathered a variety of options to appease every budget, so you can certainly find pieces for less, like the Baleaf Women’s Pleated Tennis Skirt for just $30 on Amazon.

With tennis dresses, you’re going to pay a little more since you’re getting a full outfit, similar to how a one-piece swimsuit evens out to the cost for two separate pieces of a bikini. For example, the Spanx Yes Pleats Dress amounts to the same cost as buying the Lululemon Tiered Pleats High-Rise Tennis Skirt and a top to go with it.

Silhouette

Whether looking at tennis dresses or tennis skirts, there are usually two silhouettes, fitted and flared. For instance, a pleated skirt like the Wilson Midtown Skirt has a bit more movement, and isn’t quite snug in areas like the stomach. Straighter skirts like the Outdoor Voices Court Skort have a bit more shape to them, and stay in place well when running around.

Tennis dresses offer many of the same options whether you want a looser or tighter silhouette. Kostyuk adds that in many cases, “professional athletes don’t have model-like bodies” and this type of apparel is actually designed for lots of body types which makes these types of dresses and skirts versatile and accessible options, in terms of silhouette.

Function

Versatility is the name of the game, but when it comes to tennis skirts and dresses, how you choose to wear them could determine the type that makes the most sense. If you’re looking for casual apparel to throw on for errands and every day outings, you might put comfort above all else and want something with good elastic. If you’re looking for a cute closet staple that can go with many different vibes, then a dress like the Ewedoos Womens Tennis Dress with a less sporty design is a good choice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are tennis skirts and dresses back in style?

Two words: versatility and ease. They’re comfortable, breathable, and long-lasting thanks to the durable and washable fabric. You can throw them on and pair them with almost anything and an outfit is magically assembled. “Fashion comes back all the time,” says Kostyuk. “I think [tennis dresses are] really cool, and just timeless.”

How should a tennis dress or skirt fit?

Like a lot of athletic wear, this clothing is designed to contour to your body to make swift movement a little easier. As a result, tennis skirts and dresses are usually snug, but they shouldn’t be uncomfortably tight. If you’re dealing with an elastic waistband, there should be some stretchiness and your standard size should be fine. Of course, with any athletic apparel, if you want a little more room, it’s usually safe to size up since they’re quite fitted.

Madison Yauger is a senior commerce writer for PEOPLE who’s tested hundreds of lifestyle products across all categories. With a background in news and lifestyle journalism, she has a wide network of expert sources and a penchant for accuracy. For this story, she interviewed professional tennis player Marta Kostyuk to learn about the latest trends surrounding tennis skirts and tennis dresses. She paid close attention to the styles celebrities like Hilary Duff have been seen in time and time again. And she referred to her own experiences wearing tennis attire as a seasoned tennis player and newbie pickleball player. Madison looked at the materials of each style, as well as the size options, colors, prices, silhouettes, and washability to provide a range of options for everyone.

