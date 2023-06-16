The 13 Best Tennis Bags for Your Next Match, Including Sloane Stephens’ Favorite

With designs that will make you love all

By
Published on June 16, 2023 07:15AM EDT

Best Tennis Bags of 2023

People / Marcus Millan

While you might play tennis purely for the adrenaline and sport, the fashion is another element of this game that’s been keeping players on their toes since the 12th century. Whether you’re a fan of tennis giants like Serena and Venus Williams or Rafael Nadal, or you actually play yourself, you’ve probably noticed the equipment, which includes ever-present tennis bags.

“A tennis bag is a key piece of equipment,” tennis star Sloane Stephens exclusively tells PEOPLE. There are endless designs to choose from, so beyond looks, you should also consider qualities like storage for one or more racquets, organizational compartments, durable materials, weight, and portability. 

Read on for our favorite tennis bags, including those that Stephens rocks on and off the court.

Best Overall

Wilson Advantage Tennis Bag

Amazon Wilson Advantage Tennis Bag

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Academy.com View On Wilson.com
Who It’s Good For

  • This is a versatile and affordable option that would work for many different needs and levels

Who It’s Not Good For

  • It might be too bulky for some who want a more stylish bag

What makes a great tennis bag is durability, capacity, and versatility — this bag embodies all three, while still being affordable. From trusty tennis brand Wilson, this tennis bag is made with durable polyester, so it’s easy to clean and won’t easily tear during travel. There’s enough capacity for up to three tennis racquets, with a large compartment for other essentials such as a towel, water bottle, and tennis balls.

This isn’t necessarily the most glamorous bag, but it’s pretty versatile since you could use it as a travel bag to store one racquet and other belongings or bring it out to the courts for a day with several racquets. It’s super functional and rings in under $50. Plus, it comes in three colors — a neutral black and white, a black and white with red trim, and a red one. Considering the value and price, we believe this is a highly versatile bag for tennis players of any level.

Price at time of publish: $29

Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 28 x 3.5 x 12 inches | Fits: 3 Racquets | Colors: 3

Best Budget

Acosen Tennis Bag

Amazon Acosen Tennis Bag

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Sears.com
Who It’s Good For

  • This is a great budget-friendly tennis bag that’s great for a day at the courts

Who It’s Not Good For

  • It might not be as great for plane travel because the racquet handle wouldn’t be protected in transit

This tennis backpack from Acosen offers great organization and easy transport to the courts. It’s made with a durable polyester and has enough space to fit between two to three racquets as well as other tennis equipment like towels and balls. There are quite a few small compartments for items like water bottles, as well as your keys, wallet, and phone. This bag comes in six colors (featuring bright and neutral options), and is easy to tote around given the backpack design. And for added measure, it’s quite budget-friendly compared to many of the others on our list. 

Price at time of publish: $23.99 (orig. $35.99)

Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 15.8 x 7.8 x 20.8 inches | Fits: 2–3 Racquets | Colors: 6

Best for Professionals

Head Tour Team 6R Bag

Dick's Sporting Goods Head Tour Team 6R Bag

Dick's Sporting Goods
View On Dick's
Who It’s Good For

  • This bag is ideal for professional tennis players because it can hold up to six racquets and has thermal technology to keep them protected

Who It’s Not Good For

  • It just might not be necessary for beginners, or those who only use one or racquets

This Head bag is durable and spacious, yet quite lightweight, making it ideal for a professional player who travels to matches all over the world. “I use the Head Tour Team 6R because it fits all the racquets I'd need for a match, but isn't too bulky,” Stephens says. It can fit up to six racquets and has climate-control technology to protect them from extreme temperature. 

“I try to always carry my racquet bag on flights because it would be a big problem if I checked it and it got lost on the way to a tournament,” says Stephens. “You never know what the overhead storage situation is on a plane, so I try to not have too big of a bag.” Despite its compact size, this bag still has good organization with several mesh and zippered pockets to store extra essentials. Plus, it comes in several eye-catching colors like aqua blue and black, as well as a solid black design with orange accents. Made with polyester, this bag is durable, water-resistant, and not likely to tear — a bag built to last from one tennis season to the next.

Price at time of publish: $68

Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 78 x 34 x 26 inches | Fits: 6 Racquets | Colors: 2

Best for Travel

Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag

Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Large Duffel Bag

Nike
View On Academy.com View On Dick's View On Finishline.com
Who It’s Good For

  • It’s good for use as a checked or carry-on bag to store your rackets, as well as a travel bag for road trips

Who It’s Not Good For

  • It can only hold a few racquets, so if you need more space, you should try another bag on our list

This sturdy duffel from Nike is a great travel bag for tennis players because it can store your racquets, shoes, and other essentials with room to spare. You can carry it by the handles or the shoulder strap, depending on what’s most comfortable, and the polyester material should fare well against the wear and tear of travel. It comes in a basic black color that won’t show dirt, but you can easily wipe down the material should it need cleaning. There are also several pockets and compartments for storing any smaller items you might need (such as grip tape, terry cloth wristbands, etc.).

Price at time of publish: $52

Material: Recycled polyester | Dimensions: 28 x 14 x 14 inches | Fits: 2–3 Racquets | Colors: 1

Best Unconventional

FP Movement Quilted Carryall

FP Movement Quilted Carryall

Free People
View On Freepeople.com
Who It’s Good For

  • This is a great bag for one racquet as well as a change of clothes, or other things you might need

Who It’s Not Good For

  • It wouldn’t protect a racquet in transit as well since the handle would stick out

Stephens says she carries the FP Movement Quilted Carryall on the court with her to “keep spare outfits, lip balm, and things like that.” This durable Free People bag is quite spacious, so should you want to use it to carry extra racquets, it can comfortably fit one (maybe two maximum). The quilted fabric adds a fun design element, and the bag comes in three fun colors — jade and neon greens, as well as a burnt orange color. This is another versatile bag that could be used for tennis as well as other outings. 

Price at time of publish: $78

Material: Quilted fabric | Dimensions: 17 x 14 x 6.5 inches | Fits: 1–2 Racquets | Colors: 3

Best Backpack

Adidas Tour Tennis 12 Racquet Bag

Amazon Adidas Tour Tennis 12 Racquet Bag

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Adidas.com
Who It’s Good For

  • This is a great backpack for those who need lots of storage

Who It’s Not Good For

  • It’s not necessary for beginners or those carrying fewer than three racquets

This Adidas backpack has ample storage and comfortable straps to carry everything you need on the go. With a capacity that can fit up to 12 racquets, this backpack could work well for a professional player as well as a coach, or someone who needs ample backup options for their racquet. It comes in two neutral colors — black with silver metallic accents and black with red accents. The bag is made with water-resistant and durable polyester, so it could work well for traveling to different matches if you play in a league. Plus, the padded straps make it comfortable to carry for longer journeys if you’re traveling by plane. 

Price at time of publish: $99.28 (orig. $120)

Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 31.5 x 14 x 14 inches | Fits: 12 Racquets | Colors: 2

Best Design

Wilson Lifestyle Racket Bag

Wilson Racket Bag

Wilson
View On Wilson.com
Who It’s Good For

  • This bag is ideal for those who equally prioritize fashion and function

Who It’s Not Good For

  • It might be too pricey for those who want to spend less than $50 on a tennis bag

This chic tennis bag offers a color block design — forest green, cream, and black sections — sophisticated on and off the courts. It’s made with durable but lightweight polyester with some mesh accents, so it’s pretty functional as well. While this bag can fit up to four racquets, you can store one or two and then carry other items like towels, tennis balls, headphones, a water bottle, and anything else you might need for your outing. At $100, this bag would work for some, but not all budgets. 

Price at time of publish: $109

Material: 100 percent recycled PET polyester | Dimensions: 29 x 7.5 x 13 inches | Fits: 4 Racquets | Colors: 1

Best Duffel

lululemon Wunderlust Large Duffle Bag 40L

lululemon Wunderlust Large Duffle Bag 40L

lululemon
View On Lululemon
Who It’s Good For

  • This bag is ideal for travel should you want a protective covering for your racquet

Who It’s Not Good For

  • It’s not as conducive to a day at the courts, since it’s more bulky than a smaller tennis bag

This lululemon duffel bag is large enough to carry a tennis racquet should you want a more durable bag for travel. Let’s say you need to check your bag and don’t want your racquet to get dinged by sticking out of a smaller bag — this bag is a good solution. It’s made with recycled polyester, so it’s water-resistant, fairly tear-proof, and comes in a classic black color. The beauty of this bag is its versatility, so if you need a duffel for non-tennis occasions, too, this can work for both purposes.

Price at time of publish: $178

Material: 100 percent recycled polyester | Dimensions: 21.7 x 9.8 x 10.8 inches | Fits: 1 Racquet | Colors: 1

Best Lightweight

Ame & Lulu Hamptons Tennis Tour Bag

Saks Fifth Avenue Ame &amp; Lulu Hamptons Tennis Tour Bag

Saks Fifth Avenue
View On Dick's View On Holabirdsports.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue
Who It’s Good For

  • This is a great bag for country club tennis because it’s lightweight so you can bring it to different neighborhoods for matches

Who It’s Not Good For

  • It might not be as effective for those who need space for multiple racquets

This stylish and lightweight bag is perfect for country club tennis leagues because it is easy to tote around for matches, not too bulky if you want to ride your bike to the courts, and has storage for your wallet, keys, phone, sunglasses, lipstick, and more. It only holds one racquet, but for most players this isn’t a huge issue, unless you’re a professional who needs multiple racquets (due to risk of breaking your strings mid-match). Plus, it comes in three whimsical colors — hot pink, spring green, and bright orange.

Price at time of publish: $162

Material: Canvas | Dimensions: 16 x 6  x 16 inches | Fits: 1 Racquet | Colors: 3

Best Monogrammed

Mark & Graham Sporty Stripe Tennis Tote

Mark &amp; Graham Sporty Stripe Tennis Tote

Mark & Graham
View On Markandgraham.com
Who It’s Good For

  • This bag is great for those who want a touch of personalization with a monogram

Who It’s Not Good For

  • It’s not super spacious, so it won’t work for those who need lots of storage

This cute tennis bag is the epitome of sporty spice — with the added personalization of a monogram. It’s made with a nylon exterior and polyester lining that’s easy to clean and will hold up against rain, as well as general wear and tear. The design offers three color combinations — white with pink trim, white with navy trim, and navy with white trim. While it only fits one racquet (and therefore might not work for professional players needing several racquets), it’s a lightweight and stylish bag that’s great for a casual day on the courts.

Price at time of publish: $179 (orig. $199)

Material: Nylon exterior, polyester lining | Dimensions: 16 x 5 x 17 inches | Fits: 1 Racquet | Colors: 3

Best for Storage

Babolat Pure Aero 12 Pack Bag

Tennis Warehouse Babolat Pure Series 12 Pack Tennis Bag

Tennis Warehouse
View On Amazon View On Tennis-warehouse.com
Who It’s Good For

  • This bag is ideal for coaches, or those who need to carry a large number of racquets

Who It’s Not Good For

  • It’s not necessary for beginners, or those who need to travel with a lightweight bag

If you need storage, the Babolat bag has you covered, as well as anything you want to carry with you to the courts. With three huge inner compartments — two of which have temperature control protection — this bag can store anywhere from 10 to 12 racquets, plus other tennis essentials. There’s also a large ventilated pocket for dirty clothes or shoes, and smaller pockets for items like your keys, wallet, cellphone, and headphones. And if you’re not carrying that many racquets, you can use the center compartment (the non-thermal one) to store other larger items like a water bottle or sunscreen. In terms of travel, you can carry this bag as a duffel or backpack, depending on which handles or straps you prefer.

Price at time of publish: $144.95

Material: Not listed | Dimensions: 30 x 16.5 x 14 inches | Fits: 10–12 Racquets | Colors: 1

Best Tote

Rothy’s The Lightweight Mega Tote

Rothy&acirc;s The Lightweight Mega Tote

Rothyâs
View On Rothys.com
Who It’s Good For

  • This tote is great for those who want a versatile tennis bag that can be used for other purposes too

Who It’s Not Good For

  • It won’t work for those who need to carry five or more racquets

While Rothy’s created a limited edition Tennis collection last year with recycled water bottles from the U.S. Open, we think this tote works as a good carry-all on and off the courts. This tote is quite sizable, so it can fit several racquets, other tennis essentials, and your favorite water bottle. It’s made from recycled marine plastic (a sustainable bonus!) and is completely machine washable for easy cleaning. It comes in six fun colors, including a navy stripe twill pattern that will catch the eye. And as a tote, it can be used as a versatile bag for many occasions besides tennis. 

Price at time of publish: $229

Material: Recycled marine plastic | Dimensions: 13.6 x 19.7 x 7.4 inches | Fits: 1–2 Racquets | Colors: 6

Best Investment

Vessel Baseline Racquet Bag

Vessel Baseline Racquet Bag

Vessel
View On Vesselgolf.com
Who It’s Good For

  • This is good for a serious player who needs to carry multiple racquets for tournaments and keep them protected

Who It’s Not Good For

  • It’s not necessary for a beginner or anyone who just plays casually

This is a top-of-the-line bag, but we'll be honest: It's expensive. It has a thermal-lined compartment that can fit two racquets, smaller pockets, and a larger chamber that can fit up to four more racquets or other tennis essentials you might need while traveling for tournaments, like towels, balls, drinks, and more. It’s made with a combination of synthetic leather, nylon, and neoprene materials which creates water and tear resistance and can last for many years, making this a bag worth investing in. You can choose from four sleek color designs and carry it as a duffel bag or backpack, depending on which straps you use. 

Price at time of publish: $220 (orig. $275)

Material: Engineered mesh bonded synthetic leather, premium nylon, and neoprene straps | Dimensions: 34.5 x 13 x 12 inches | Fits: 6 Racquets | Colors: 4

How to Pick the Right Tennis Bag

Price

Tennis is an expensive sport, especially considering the cost of league memberships, tournament travel, equipment, and apparel. So while there is a range in pricing for tennis bags, it’s not uncommon to spend several hundred dollars on a quality bag. We’ve compiled a list with more budget-friendly options on the lower end of this range, like the ACOSEN Tennis Bag Tennis Backpack, and other picks under or close to $100 — with a few outliers if you’re willing to invest a little more. 

Material

Considering tennis is primarily an outdoor sport, chances are your bag will face some rain, fluctuating temperatures, and other weather conditions, so you want a durable material. Nylon and polyester are the most common materials used for tennis bags. You can also look for bags that offer thermal insulation that can help prevent the racquet’s strings from losing their shape and firmness — as the Babolat Pure Series 12 Pack Tennis Bag has.

Capacity

How many racquets your bag can store is also a quality to consider depending on your tennis level. Usually for beginners or fairweather players, you’ll probably only use one racquet. In this case, capacity isn’t as important, and you might look toward style and other design elements instead. But capacity is essential for professional tennis players and others who need five or more racquets on hand. The bags with the most capacity on our list include the Vessel Baseline Racquet Bag, Babolat Pure Series 12 Pack Tennis Bag, and Adidas Tour Tennis 12 Racquet Bag.

Frequently Asked Questions
  • Are tennis bags allowed as carry-ons?

    Yes, you can bring a tennis bag inside the airplane cabin as a carry-on bag as long as it fits inside the overhead compartment or under the seat in front of you.

  • What do professional tennis players keep in their bags?

    What could be considered a tennis “essential” depends on your level in the sport. For instance, professional players usually carry multiple racquets, extra shoes, clothing layers, sweatbands, hair ties, hats, sunglasses, sweat towels, water bottles, extra balls, grip tape, and more. And everyday players might need some of these depending on how hard you hit the ball, what the weather is like, and how long you’re on the courts for that day.

  • Why are tennis bags insulated?

    Insulated sections are designed to protect your tennis racquet from fluctuating temperatures. Essentially, the strings on your racquet can lose their tension and become brittle in extreme heat ir become too tense in extremely cold weather, which can cause breakage.

Take Our Word For It

Madison Yauger is a seasoned commerce writer who’s tested hundreds of lifestyle products across all categories. With a background in news and lifestyle journalism, she has a wide network of expert sources. For this story, she spoke to tennis star Sloane Stephens, as well as heavily researched the market of tennis bags to determine the best picks for different needs.

