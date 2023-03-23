The Best Teeth Whitening Products for Pearly Whites, According to Our Testing

From classic strips and convenient pens to fast-acting kits and high-tech LED trays, there are tons of teeth whiteners on the market. We tested over 20 to find options that are not only effective but also user-friendly and gentle, even on sensitive teeth.

"Peroxide-based whitening gels of any concentration, including those over-the-counter and in the dental office, have the same method of action," says cosmetic dentist and teeth whitening technology researcher Dr. Aodhan Docherty . "They dissolve into the enamel (without damage) and break down the tough stains built up inside."

White sparkling teeth are universally flattering — there's really no denying this. So what's the best way to get a bright, sparkly smile ? You could always schedule a professional treatment with your dentist, but today's at-home options work surprisingly well, and they come at a fraction of the cost.

Best Overall SmileDirectClub Bright On Premium Teeth Whitening Kit 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Pros Effectively whitened teeth a full 10 shades lighter after one week

Includes tray with LED light

Only five-minute sessions required Cons Does recommend two sessions per day, which may be inconvenient for busy folks

The LED tray isn't cordless SmileDirectClub's Bright On Kit comes with a light-activated LED tray and eight pens filled with hydrogen peroxide gel. After applying the gel directly to your teeth, you plug the tray into your phone (or another USB port) and place it in your mouth. It would be nice if the tray was cordless or at least had a longer cord, but we appreciated the soft, slightly flexible design and user-friendly process. The peroxide didn't make our gums burn or even tingle and we were pleasantly surprised by how comfortable it felt on her sensitive teeth. Unlike many whitening gels, there's no unpleasant aftertaste either. This kit calls for twice-a-day use, but each session is only five minutes — and you could probably do them back to back on a tight schedule. We saw a noticeable improvement within a couple of days, and after a week of consistent use, we were thrilled to report our teeth were a full 10 shades lighter. This isn't the most affordable option on the market, but all things considered, we think the price is more than fair. And when you run out of gel, you can just buy more pens instead of getting another kit. Price at time of publish: $66.98 Type: Pen with LED light | Active Ingredient: Hydrogen peroxide | Duration Per Use: 5 minutes People / Jhett Thompson

People / Jhett Thompson

People / Jhett Thompson



The 19 Best Bath Towels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Whitening Strips Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive Teeth Whitening Kit 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Pain-free strips designed for sensitive teeth and gums

Straightforward process

Easy to stash strips in a bag for on-the-go use Cons Takes a few days to see noticeable results After its 2001 launch, Crest Whitestrips was a tipping point for at-home whitening. The original product is still a mainstay, but there are now several enhanced versions worth considering. 3DWhitestrips Sensitive was our favorite of the three we tried. The effective yet gentle hydrogen peroxide strips whiten your teeth over the course of two weeks, a process that was literally painless on sensitive teeth and reactive gums. We liked the straightforward process and appreciated how the individually wrapped strips can be stashed in your bag for on-the-go use. Since this kit lives up to its claims as a pain-free teeth whitening solution, we think the price is worth it. Overall, this product does the trick and provides a nice bright refresh to your smile. Price at time of publish: $38.96 Type: Strips | Active Ingredient: Hydrogen peroxide | Duration Per Use: 30 minutes People / Jhett Thompson

Byrdie / Jhett Thompson



Best Whitening Trays Opalescence Go Tooth Whitening Prefilled Trays 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Delivered at least a full shade lighter with every use

Trays are pre-filled with whitening gel, making it easy to pop in and use Cons Long duration isn't the most comfortable

Price is relatively steep Opalescence Go comes with 10 single-use trays pre-filled with hydrogen peroxide gel, which you're supposed to wear for 30 to 60 minutes each. Unfortunately, they're not very comfortable and might make your mouth overproduce saliva. We were only able to keep them in for about 8 minutes the first time but extended the sessions as our teeth became acclimated. While we wouldn't recommend this kit for beginners or folks with sensitive teeth, the trays definitely produce noticeable results. After each use, our teeth lightened a full shade. And if you can wear the trays for the full recommended time, the effects will likely be even more dramatic. Price at time of publish: $84 Type: Trays | Active Ingredient: Hydrogen peroxide | Duration Per Use: 30–60 minutes People / Jhett Thompson

People / Jessica Juliao



Best LED Light iSmile LED Light Activated Teeth Whitening Kit 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Shopismile.com Pros Accelerator light speeds up the whitening process

Only 10 minutes per day required

Effectively got teeth four shades whiter in two weeks Cons Slight gum discomfort was experienced during testing "Blue light LED teeth whitening is used by many dentists for professional treatments," says Dr. Docherty. And this user-friendly kit from iSmile was a hit during testing. We liked the convenience of applying the gel directly to the silicone mouth tray, which connects to the LED accelerator light. While we experienced mild gum discomfort, wearing it for the recommended 10 minutes was no problem. More to the point, it was extremely effective. Our teeth were four shades whiter after two weeks. If your teeth tolerate it well and you have some spare time, you can opt for two daily sessions to speed up the effects. Considering the professional-level results, this is a great value for at-home whitening. Price at time of publish: $44.95 Type: Tray with LED light | Active Ingredient: Carbamide peroxide | Duration Per Use: 10 minutes People / Jhett Thompson

People / Jhett Thompson

InStyle / Jhett Thompson





Best Whitening Pen AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Auraglow.com Pros This pocket-sized pen is super easy to use, gently lightening your teeth over time without causing sensitivity. Cons It might make your mouth water, and the results aren't dramatic. Whitening pens are super convenient, especially for on-the-go use. We like this one from Auraflow, which leans on a high concentration of carbamide peroxide to lighten your teeth without causing sensitivity. Just click the bottom until the gel appears at the tip, brush it on, let it dry for a minute, and go about your day. It did tingle for a second, but overall, it was comfortable. However, your mouth may start to water waiting for the gel to dry. Since you're not supposed to swallow, we made sure there was a nearby sink to spit into. Also, the instructions say not to eat or drink anything for an hour after applying the gel. The results won't be as dramatic as other kits (our teeth were one shade lighter after two weeks), but with consistent use, you'll see a noticeable difference. Price at time of publish: $24 Type: Pen | Active Ingredient: Carbamide peroxide | Duration Per Use: 1 minute People / Jessica Juliao

Best for Fast Results Hismile VIO405 Teeth Whitening Kit 4.2 Hismile View On Hismileteeth.com Pros Saw a noticeable difference after just two uses

10-minute process is easy and convenient

Anti-sensitivity primer helps protect the teeth from the intense LED treatment Cons Removing the tray gets slightly messy

Odd taste compared to other whitening products we tested If you don't have the time (or patience) for gradual results, the HiSmile VIO405 Kit has you covered. Promising results in as little as one use, the secret is a special anti-sensitivity primer that preps the teeth for the intense LED-accelerated treatment to follow. While the gel has an odd taste, we didn't experience any pain or burning sensation during testing. Since you're supposed to use an entire tube of gel for each 10-minute session, removing the tray is a bit messy. Still, we found the quick process is easy and convenient. Our teeth were notably stained to begin with, and we saw a noticeable difference after just two uses. The price is steep for an at-home kit, but the results are no joke. Price at time of publish: $119.20 Type: Tray with LED light | Active Ingredient: Phthalimidoperoxycaproic acid | Duration Per Use: 10 minutes People / Jhett Thompson

People / Jhett Thompson



Best for Sensitive Teeth Spotlight Oral Care Teeth Whitening Strips 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On CVS View On Spotlightoralcare.com Pros Gentle strips gradually whiten your teeth

Included gum oil helps prevent irritation

Strips are comfortable to wear Cons Must use for 1-hour long sessions each day for best results These whitening strips are very comfortable to wear. Like a vacuum-sealed effect, the hydrogen peroxide backing adheres to the teeth and prevents them from slipping around. The 14-day system promises to gradually lighten sensitive teeth without irritation, and it comes with a tube of vitamin E oil to soothe your gums after each use. We didn't feel any tingling or pain during testing, but if you have particularly sensitive teeth, you may want to apply the strips every other day. Since you're supposed to wear them for a full 60 minutes, this kit is a bit of a time commitment. However, you can count on noticeable results — our teeth were five shades whiter after two weeks. Type: Strips | Active Ingredient: Hydrogen peroxide | Duration Per Use: 60 minutes People / Jhett Thompson

People / Jessica Juliao

