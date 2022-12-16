Here are the 14 best t-shirts to add to your wardrobe immediately.

"It sounds obvious, but if you look at some low-quality t-shirts, you may see that they hang crooked or twisted, the neck bands don't lay flat, the sleeves are too tight, and the stitching is irritating on the skin," says fashion designer Kiya Tomlin . With this in mind, we scoured the internet to find the best quality t-shirts to fit any style and budget.

A good t-shirt is like a good friend. It provides comfort when needed and is always there when you don't know where else to turn (or what else to wear). You don't necessarily have to be the casual type to benefit from owning a few t-shirts (though if you are, you certainly aren't pressed for options). In fact, some styles are ripe for dressing up and even look better when worn with fancier pieces like pumps and a blazer. As useful as they are, t-shirts are a dime a dozen — translation: finding your perfect match is difficult.

Best Overall MeUndies Women's Daily Crew Tee MeUndies View On Amazon View On Meundies.com Who It's Good For This has a classic crew neck and a super-soft feel, perfect for those looking for an elevated basic Who It's Not Good For If you have a longer torso, the cut may feel short This tee hails from undergarment makers, so you can pretty much guarantee it'll be as comfortable as ever. Crafted from a fusion of silky-soft MicroModal and organic Stretch Cotton, this shirt is perfect for wearing on its own or layering with other pieces. Beyond this, it comes in a wide size range and several colorways, from standard white to eye-catching maroon. The crew neck style is a classic — plus, if you sign up to become a MeUndies member, you can snag this up at a lower price. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: 50% Cotton, 50% MicroModal | Size Range: XS-4XL | Colors: 12

Best Budget Zara Short-Sleeved T-Shirt Zara View On Zara.com Who It's Good For Those looking for a basic cropped t-shirt that won't break the bank Who It's Not Good For If having a soft material is important to you, this isn't ideal Even if you're a fan of designer buys, we're willing to bet that Zara's $11 Short-Sleeved T-Shirt will make it into your weekly rotation. And how could it not? With eight colors to choose from beyond your typical black and white (fuschia and green among them), you'll never run out of styling ideas. The sleeve hits slightly longer on the arm than your standard t-shirt, and the higher cut is great for those who don't want to go full-on cropped. Price at time of publish: $11 Material: 95% Cotton, 5% Elastane | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 8

Best Lounge Skims Boyfriend Long Sleeve T-Shirt Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com Who It's Good For Those looking for a unisex option

Who It's Not Good For Because this has a tunic length, it's not great for tucking Looking for a layerable tee that can stand tall on its own? Meet the Skims Boyfriend Long Sleeve T-Shirt, an oversized boyfriend fit tee that can be sized up or down depending on how baggy of a fit you're seeking. The cotton-modal blend is balanced out with 5 percent spandex, meaning there's just the right amount of stretch. Plus, in addition to the three core colors, the brand carries it in several seasonal shades to stay on trend. Price at time of publish: $48 Material: 47% Cotton, 48% Modal, 5% Spandex | Size Range: XXS-4X | Colors: 9 The Best Heated Blankets to Cozy Up In This Winter

Best Color Range Everlane Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee View On Everlane.com Who It's Good For Someone looking for color and pocket customization Who It's Not Good For Someone who doesn't have the time to hand wash Everlane's The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee comes in a whopping 15 shades for endless styling possibilities. Take your pick from colors like bright red-orange and ocean blue, or stick to the basics with classics like black, white, and charcoal. What's more, if you're feeling like donning a print, this style comes in several striped options as well. We adore the fact that the brand gives the shopper some control over customization — if you prefer your tee with or without pockets, there's an option to add or remove them without affecting the price. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: 100% Organic Cotton | Size Range: XXS-XXXL | Colors: 15

Best Crew Neck Good American So Soft Sculpted Tee Good American View On Goodamerican.com Who It's Good For Those who love a good stretchy tee Who It's Not Good For Anyone looking for a more traditional, relaxed fit Good American brings the same stretch you know and love from their jeans straight to the So Soft Sculpted Tee, the brand's take on a classic crew neck fitted tee. This features a fabric so buttery you'll never want to take it off — and with a flattering length that has a barely-there crop, you can pair it with everything from jeans to sweats without it being too short. One thing that sets this tee apart from the rest is how well the fabric adapts to your shape, making it a great option for those who are in a body transition. Price at time of publish: $33 Material: 93% Nylon, 7% Elastane | Size Range: XXS/XS-4XL/5XL | Colors: 4

Best Oversized ASOS Oversized T-Shirt ASOS View On Asos Who It's Good For Anyone needing more circulation or breathability since this has an oversized fit Who It's Not Good For This may not be for petite frames since it features a drop shoulder There's something about an oversized tee that's just so effortless and the ASOS Oversized T-Shirt proves that. It feels breezy, allows for more movement, and is just plain comfortable to wear. The dropped shoulder on this shirt adds to the cool-girl style while the classic crew neck is a great all-weather cut. We love this paired with biker shorts and a hat for an off-duty vibe, but it could also be tucked into jeans for a more amped-up look. Price at time of publish: $17 Material: 100% Cotton | Size Range: 0-14 | Colors: 1

Best Cropped Alo Yoga AloSoft Crop Finesse Short Sleeve Alo Yoga View On Aloyoga.com View On Bloomingdales View On Shopbop.com Who It's Good For Those with an active lifestyle or those looking for a fitted, non-restrictive tee

Who It's Not Good For Anyone looking for an inclusive size range

If you're a diehard fan of Alo Yoga's cult-favorite leggings (we're right there with you), then their t-shirts are just as worthy of taking up hanger space in your closet. Specifically, the Alosoft Crop Finesse Short Sleeve, which is made from a lightweight, ultra-plush performance jersey fabric that lets you go from morning yoga to coffee run in style. The cropped silhouette and fitted shape are a classic — plus, we love the fun shade variations this baby tee comes in (like bright green and mint in addition to basic vanilla, black, and white). Price at time of publish: $58 Material: Performance Jersey | Size Range: XS-L | Colors: 6 The 21 Best Walking Shoes of 2022, According to 16 Doctors and Experts

Best Best V-Neck Splendid Kate V-Neck Splendid View On Splendid.com Who It's Good For Those looking to highlight their upper body

Who It's Not Good For Anyone looking for warmth, as this is a thinner fabric

Splendid's Kate V-Neck is a cult-favorite style for a reason — the cotton-modal jersey blend is lightweight for warmer seasons, comfortable, and true to size. The relaxed fit makes it a timeless addition to your wardrobe, and its shape will flatter your figure while still maintaining that relaxed look. We're fans of the length (it's not cropped but also not tunic-length, so it's great for tucking) as well as the V-neck plunge, which isn't too dramatic and will complement most bust sizes. Price at time of publish: $48 Material: 52% Cotton, 48% Modal | Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: 4

Best Multi-Pack Bombas Women's Pima Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt 3-Pack Bombas View On Bombas.com Who It's Good For Those looking for a durable, soft tee, as it's made with 100% Pima Cotton

Who It's Not Good For This only comes in neutral hues, so it's not great for anyone seeking color Made of 100 percent Pima Cotton, this multi-pack is perfect for those looking for a little luxury when it comes to their tees. Ultra-soft and surprisingly durable, these shirts held up incredibly well in the wash during at-home testing. Despite having a delicate fabrication, there was no pilling or unraveling in sight. The relaxed fit and mid-length shape are a nice break from trendy fitted crops, and the versatility with the neutral colorways is always welcomed (though we'd love to see this offered in more colorful hues). Price at time of publish: $108 Material: 100% Pima Cotton | Size Range: XS-2X | Colors: 5

Best White White Fox Boutique Take Me There Ribbed Baby Tee White Fox Boutique View On Whitefoxboutique.com Who It's Good For If you're looking for a monochromatic look, style these with the brand's Minding My Business Ribbed Booty Shorts Who It's Not Good For Anyone who doesn't prefer a fitted style White tee, but make it interesting. The ribbing on the White Fox Boutique Take Me There Baby Tee adds a trendy twist to the wardrobe staple. This, combined with the fact that it's slightly stretchy, makes it the perfect casual white tee to wear with anything from jeans to yoga pants. What's more, the high scoop neckline is great for those looking for a little more coverage than, say, a v-neck. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Material: 74% Nylon, 26% Spandex | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 1

Best Fitted Windsor Effortless Style Casual Crop Top Windsor View On Windsorstore.com Who It's Good For Because this has a scoop neckline, it's great for elongating shorter necks Who It's Not Good For If you're not into a super cropped style, this won't be ideal You can never go wrong with a fitted crop in your arsenal, and this one from Windsor is easy on the eyes. The scoop neckline is flattering on all (especially those with shorter necks) while the knit material provides a moderate amount of stretch, which is a telltale sign it won't be too restrictive. While this only comes in two colors (white and cognac), it's a great piece to add to your summer wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $16.90 Material: 96% Polyester, 4% Spandex | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 2

Best Active Thrive Societe Ruched Back Tee Thrive View On Thrivesociete.com Who It's Good For Those needing a tee that stretches without losing its shape Who It's Not Good For Anyone looking for color options, since this only comes in white Thrive Societe's Ruched Back Tee serves several functional purposes — it's the perfect tee to throw on over your sports bra as you go to and from your workouts, but it can easily be your main top if breathability and mobility during yoga is what you're after. It's made with a unique four-way stretch that moves along with you and recovers well — we just wish it came in more colors. Price at time of publish: $49 Material: 93% Bamboo, 7% Spandex | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 1



Best Boxy Thirty Years Box Tee Thirty Years View On Thirtyyears.com Who It's Good For Those who love an oversized fit Who It's Not Good For This comes with a higher price point, so it's not good for those on a budget Thirty Years' Box Tee gives the same warm and fuzzy feeling of being wrapped up in a blanket but in a lightweight, breathable fabric. The oversized fit is perfectly executed, boasting the perfect balance of comfort without swallowing up your frame. Choose from one of the four neutral hues (slate, black, brown, or white) and pair with cozy sweats for loungewear done right. Another thing we love: the fact that the size range is inclusive (heads up: because this is oversized, choose your normal size). Price at time of publish: $34 Material: 100% Cotton | Size Range: XS-3X | Colors: 4

