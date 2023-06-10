Read on to see the best swimsuits for women of the season, from a statement one-pieces to sporty-chic bikinis.

We've compiled a list of the best women's swimsuits tested for fit, comfort, quality, water performance, coverage, and value to help you find your perfect swimsuit. Seriously — to ensure these suits live up to the mark, we wore them to the water park, beach, boardwalk, and beyond to determine which are worthy of the PEOPLE Tested seal.

According to celebrity stylist Ozuola Martins, it’s important to consider several things when shopping for swimsuit, including body shape, torso length, and what parts of your body you want to emphasize.

Let's face it: A swimsuit is undoubtedly a summer essential that everyone needs; however, if shopping for a bathing suit is something you dread more than bra shopping, don't worry, we have you covered.

Best Overall One-Piece Andie The Amalfi 5 Andie View On Andieswim.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Coverage 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Supportive shelf bra with soft cups for lift and a secure fit

Adjustable spaghetti shoulder straps

Available in two fits, three coverage options, and 14 colors Cons We experienced a longer drying time compared to others we tested, but we don't think it's a deal-breaker If you’re looking for the crème de la crème of one-pieces, this classic Andie one-piece has it all: seven sizes, classic and long torso fits, three coverage options, plus 14 unique color choices. But that’s not all: In addition to its classic silhouette and adjustable straps, this suit has a built-in shelf bra with soft cups for extra support to ensure breasts of all sizes (including E) will stay in place. Plus, Mindy Kaling is even a fan. In case you were curious, this full-coverage suit handles water like a champ. We wore it to the water park all day and were very impressed with how well it held up even on water slides. The fabric nylon and spandex blend was also great: The material remained comfortable even when wet, without feeling soggy or baggy afterward. However, like all bathing suits, this one takes some time to dry. You can, however, hang it to dry overnight and it should be dry by the morning. Thanks to its classic silhouette, more customized fits, and full coverage from top to bottom, you'll look your very best in this Andie one-piece. Despite the fact that it takes time to dry, it offers shoppers quality and plenty of variety in fit, colors, and sizing. Price at time of publish: $98 Size range: XS-XXXL | Material: 82% nylon, 18% spandex | Color options: 14 People

Best Overall Bikini Becca By Rebecca Virtue Jolene Halter Bikini Top 5 Everything But Water View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Everythingbutwater.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Coverage 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Medium-coverage top and bottom that can withstand swimming and lounging

Thick, comfortable, and easy to clean fabric

Adjustable straps at the top that loop through the back to keep it secure Cons Cheeky bottom may be a turnoff to those who prefer more coverage If you’re looking for the best in bikinis, this set is sure to please. It is available in a variety of sizes (including D+) and is offered in grass green and powder blue color options. Each piece of this set is lined and made of a nylon and spandex blend that’s thick and comfortable, but it's also fairly easy to clean. In our testing, we found that the fit of the top and bottom was excellent. We loved that the medium-coverage top fit perfectly across the chest with adjustable halter straps that loop through the back and tie to keep it secure. The fit of the matching bottoms was pretty similar: With a cinch-back and medium-coverage, these stayed secure and didn’t slip or fall off while swimming or lounging. Note, however, that the bottoms have a cheeky fit, so if you are looking for something that will cover your backside completely, go for a suit with more coverage. Whether swimming or sunbathing, this bikini set performs well in and out of water. Both pieces held their shape while wet as well as after hanging and drying. While this suit requires necessary drying time, we were fairly impressed that it only took two hours for it to fully dry in the sun. Overall, this two-piece has everything you’d want in a bikini: a medium-coverage top and bottom that can withstand sunbathing, swimming, and hot tub dips with ease. Both pieces are also reasonably priced, as both the bottom and top together cost $126. Price at time of publish: $77.95 Size range: S-D (top); XS-L (bottoms) | Material: 83% nylon, 17% spandex | Color options: 2

Best Budget Bikini Wild Fable Women's Triangle Bikini Top and Women's Side-tie Extra Cheeky Bikini Bottom 4.8 Target View On Target Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Coverage 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Strong and comfortable polyester and spandex fabric

Bikini bottom ties and top straps are fully adjustable

Both pieces of this bikini perform well in and out of the water Cons Top may be too light in coverage for bigger busts

Bikini bottoms are supportive, but the material is a little bulky This Wild Fable bikini set is a must if you’re looking for colorful swimwear at a great price. This $30 set features a triangle-shaped bikini top and side-tie bottom in a fun orange ombre color with an opaque sheerness to it. Both pieces range in size up to XL and are made from a strong polyester and spandex fabric that is both lightweight and comfortable. Since the bikini bottom has ties, we loved how easy it was to adjust the support to suit your needs. Likewise, the bikini top also offers adequate coverage and support thanks to the adjustable straps. However, because it lacks underwire, it won’t provide adequate support to heavier breasts. This bikini performs well in and out of water. We wore it to the beach, snorkeling, and swimming, and were impressed that the fabric, fit and color remained unchanged. Even when wringing it out, it didn't stretch or tear. It does, however, take 12 hours to dry, so be sure to hang it up overnight to fully dry if you plan on wearing it the next day. All in all, this affordable bikini is worth every penny. In this, you get adequate coverage with a strong and comfortable fabric to match. Not only does each piece perform well in and out of the water, but it also costs less than $30 total, which is the lowest price on our list. Price at time of publish: $10.50 per piece (orig. $15) Size range: XXS-XL | Material: 83% polyester, 17% spandex | Color: Orange Ombre People

Best One-Shoulder One-Piece Summersalt The Sidestroke 4.3 Summersalt View On Amazon View On QVC View On Summersalt.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Comfort 4.8 /5

Quality 3.8 /5

Coverage 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros Offers full-coverage from bust to cheeks

Quick drying time under the sun

Long enough design to fit a longer torso

Rather inclusive size range Cons Swimsuit runs small, so you may need to size up

Bottom part of the bathing suit is not double-lined

Fabric bunches up and may feel tighter when wet If your bathing collection could use some flair, this Summersalt one-piece will undoubtedly bring some style to it. In addition to flattering ruching along the silhouette and an elegant one-shoulder, this is a full-coverage bathing suit from bust to cheeks, so you’ll never feel unsupported when wearing it. The range of colors and sizes of this piece is also impressive: With 11 colors and sizes 0-24 are available, there should be something for everyone. This one-piece suit is a real eye-catcher, but the fabric bunches puffs up a bit when wet. So be sure to go one size up if you think you may need the extra breathing room. At the same time, we did appreciate that this suit dried quickly in the sun, allowing us to transition from pool to lounge chair with ease. With that said, this swimsuit might not be the best choice for water sports, but it's definitely great for lounging by the pool or on the beach. All in all, a one-piece swimsuit like this is a great way to make a style statement this summer. It features full coverage, an elegant one-shoulder neckline, gorgeous ruffle details, and color combinations that are a feast for the eyes. However, because the fabric feels tighter when wet, it's best suited for times when you want to chill poolside with your latest page-turner. Price at time of publish: $95 Size range: 0-24 | Material: 78% recycled polyamide, 22% elastane | Color options: 11 People

Best Everyday One-Piece Everlane The V-neck One-Piece 4.3 Everlane View On Everlane.com Our Ratings Fit 3.5 /5

Comfort 4.8 /5

Quality 4.8 /5

Coverage 4 /5

Value 4.8 /5 Pros Stretchy and soft fabric that dries quickly

When wet, this suit does not balloon in water or feel tight

Adjustable straps stay in place throughout your swim Cons Fabric slips up the bum a bit

We wish plus sizes were offered If Everlane is your one-stop shop for jeans, tees, and everything else in between, then you'll definitely want this one-piece in your cart, stat! Its streamlined silhouette is ultra flattering and is complimented by a soft, stretchy fabric that moves with you. Another bonus is the adjustable straps, which stay in place with every stroke, kick, or somersault with no adjustment required. While this Everlane one-piece only comes in four colors, seven sizes are available including XXL. Note, however, that this is not a full coverage suit (with no boning and underwire) but a medium coverage suit. So if you need full coverage, you should opt for a swimsuit with built-in protection and thicker material. However, this Everlane suit does perform well in water. During our testing, there was no ballooning or bulging, nor did it feel tight when wet. And even after a long dip in the ocean, no salt residue stuck to it, which was very much appreciated. Plus, this swimsuit has the advantage that it dries quickly, so it's definitely great for days at the water park. While not a full coverage bathing suit, this Everlane swimsuit is sure to be a summer staple you won’t tire of. It may cost $70, but the supportive straps and quick-drying, comfortable, and stretchy fabric make it a winner. Price at time of publish: $39 (orig. $70) Size range: XXS-XXL | Material: 82% Econyl regenerated nylon, 18% elastane | Color options: 4 People

Best Curvy Tempt Me Retro High-waist Two-piece Swimsuit 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Fit 3.8 /5

Comfort 3.5 /5

Quality 4.8 /5

Coverage 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Sizing up to 22 Plus with 44 color options, which is the most on our list

High-coverage top and bottom that offer compression and support

Top and bottom perform well in water, dry quickly, and won’t change shape when wrung out Cons Padding in the top may be too large for smaller breasts

The bottom offers support but fits tighter than expected A vintage style swimsuit is always flattering, making this two-piece swimsuit from Amazon an absolute winner. It sizes up to 22 plus and has 44 color options, which is the most on our list. The double-layered fabric of this two-piece suit is also first class. In our testing, we found it to be thick, soft, and durable, with a nice amount of compression to keep everything in place. As for the fit, each part of this suit is well structured and provides excellent coverage. While the full coverage top has no underwire or pads, it's well shaped and supportive and features adjustable straps at the back to keep it in place. The high-waisted bottoms also fit well; they are stretchy and sit right at the waist, accentuating an hourglass shape. Although the bottom is a little tighter than the top, the strap that goes around your torso is adjustable so you can make it wider or tighter. In the water, both pieces of this swimsuit perform well. We loved that it moves easily in and out of the water, absorbs and retains a reasonable amount of water when wet, and is never heavy. It also doesn't stretch at all even when hung up and dried, and passed a wring test with ease. Overall, this is a great budget swimsuit with a stylish vintage-inspired aesthetic and cute details. For $36 you get two durable pieces that offer compression and support. While the top and bottom of this set offer good coverage, keep in mind that the extra padding might be too much for smaller breasts. Having said that, this swimsuit fits a larger bust best. Price at time of publish: $35.99 Size range: XXS-22 Plus | Material: 82% nylon, 18% spandex | Color options: 44 People

People

Best Investment One-Piece Mara Hoffman Emma One Piece 4.8 Mara Hoffman View On Marahoffman.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Coverage 4 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Stretchy, comfortable and UPF 50+ protective fabric

Classic silhouette and crossover straps that offer full coverage and secure fit

Wrings out well without causing damage

Fabric does not stretch or change when wet Cons Most expensive suit on our list

Only available in one print and five sizes If you’re looking for a top-notch luxury swimsuit this summer, you’ll definitely love this full-coverage Mara Hoffman swimsuit. It features a classic silhouette and adjustable straps, as well as a thick, comfortable double-layer jacquard fabric that’s thick, comfortable, and UPF 50+ protective. A bold and colorful animal-inspired print also adds intrigue to this piece, allowing it to double as a fun bodysuit when paired with high-waisted pants or skirts. Although this one-piece only comes in five sizes and one print, it performed well in our water-testing without question. We liked how easy it was to move in and that the fabric didn’t stretch or change shape when getting wet. Even better, it's non-see-through when wet, sparing you from any embarrassing faux pas at the pool. While this suit wrings out well after a long swim, it does take a while to dry. You can, however, hang the swimsuit overnight and it should be dry by the morning. While this is the most expensive swimsuit on our list, it’s still a great investment overall. Not only does it offer full coverage with comfortable fabric and UV protection, but it works well both in and out of the water so you’re bound to wear it for more than just one summer. Price at time of publish: $325 Size range: XS-XL | Material: 92% recycled polyester, 8% elastane People

People

Best Cut-Out Aerie Crinkle Voop Cut Out Bikini Top 4.4 American Eagle View On Ae.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Comfort 3.8 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Coverage 4.5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros Bikini top is padded with good compression

Both pieces are double-lined and made of a durable fabric

Fabric did not change shape when wet Cons Bikini bottoms have a thin elastic band that digs into the skin a bit Looking for another great bikini set from Aerie? Look no further than this bikini set, which is available in sizes up to XXL and two color options. While we love the alluring cut-outs at the sides, the Aerie Crinkle Voop Bikini Top features adjustable straps, comfortable compression and padding so there's no doubt it's supportive. But it only offers a medium level of support and may not be suitable for high impact water sports where you will benefit from the added protection. While the Aerie Crinkle High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom pairs perfectly with the top, you might want to go up a size if you want a more relaxed fit. In our tests, we found that the bottom dug in a little at the waist with the thin elastic; however, we found that the extremely flattering cut and good coverage makes up for it. Both pieces also perform well both in and out of the water. We really liked that the fabric didn’t stretch or shape as it dried, and that it stays comfortable even when wet. As with other swimsuits on this list, the top and bottom of this set requires time to dry. Still, hanging it out to dry overnight should be enough to dry it completely. With a cut-out top and a high-waisted bottoms, this Aerie bikini set is a winning combination by far. Both pieces offer good coverage and can go from sea to land with ease. As an added bonus, both pieces cost less than $100, so this is another bargain buy to pounce on. Price at time of publish: $69.90 Size range: XXS-XXL | Material: 96% recycled polyester, 4% elastane | Color options: 2 (top); 10 (bottoms) People

People

Best Tie Bottoms Skims Dipped Tie Swim Bottoms 4.2 Skims View On Skims.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Comfort 3.5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Coverage 3.5 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros Twelve color choices with sizing up to 4X

Stretchy, durable, and form-fitting fabric

Under-$100 price tag for both pieces Cons Bikini bottom is cut very high compared to others we tested

Bikini top may not adequately cover larger breasts Skims may bring to mind bralettes and bodysuits, but ICYMI: You can also shop swimwear here. So if you’re looking for an athleisure-inspired bikini to wear this summer, you’ve come to the right place. Both the Skims Tank Bikini Top and matching bikini bottom help you achieve the sporty look you love at a great price. Both the top and bottoms have a lot going for them: stretchy, durable, and body-molding fabrics with 12 color options available. The biggest plus is the size range, which goes up to 4X, something many other swimsuits we tested don’t offer. However, the fit and coverage of the bikini top and bottom are different. In our testing, we found that the tank bikini top offers a secure band with plenty of stretch, so it moves with you and doesn’t feel too tight. At the same time, the fit of the Dipped Tie Bottom is up to preference: Like the top, it’s made from a stretchy and comfortable fabric, but the tie up straps and extremely high cut compromise its coverage, if that's something you're looking for. Nevertheless, both pieces in this set performed well in our test. Both the top and bottom remained comfortable in the water and the fabric didn’t change when wet. Both pieces will need some time to air dry completely, though. Overall, this Skims set features a comfortable, stretchy fabric and a spectacular size range. Price at time of publish: $36 Size range: XXS-4X | Material: 76% recycled nylon, 24% spandex | Color options: 12 People

People



Best Halter Boden Ithaca Halter Bikini Top and Panelled Bikini Bottoms 4.7 Boden View On Bodenusa.com View On Bodenusa.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Quality 4.8 /5

Coverage 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros The fit of the bikini top and bottom is snug and secure in all types of activities, including paddle-boarding, swimming, tubing, and boating

Adjustable ties and clasp closure keep the top in place

Comfortable and soft fabric that is gentle on the skin

Top and bottom do not stretch at all when hanging and drying Cons Although the top has adjustable straps, it is not full coverage If you can’t just have one bikini set for summer, here’s a Boden two-piece that we think you’ll love. In this set, you get a beautiful moderate support bikini and matching, fitted bottoms for under $100. And even more: both pieces impress with a comfortable fabric with a lot of stretch due to the elastane content. And they come in reasonable sizes, too, with up to eight total color options. In our performance and comfort tests, we loved that the top provided the protection we needed no matter what we did, from boating to paddle-boarding. Adjustable halter straps and a clasp back were another nice touch as they keep the fit and feel comfortable without digging into the skin. Even better, this bikini top did not stretch or feel heavy when wet, and it did not stretch while hanging and drying. Like the top, the Boden Panel Bikini Bottoms were also impressive. Yes, they sit lower at the waist, but still offer enough protection and support for all movements. Even better, the bikini bottoms performed well in our water test. Similar to the top, the fabric didn't stretch, didn't change shape when wet, and didn't stretch when it dried. In short, this two-piece from Boden has everything you’d want in a halter bikini: a great price, comfortable fabric, a snug and secure fit, and exceptional water performance. While the top doesn’t provide full coverage, it’s still secure enough to withstand multiple outdoor activities. The high-waist bottoms, on the other hand, fit perfectly and move with your body without slipping or sliding. Price at time of publish: $40 with code R3Y4 (orig. $50) Size range: 2-18 | Material: 80% polyamide, 20% elastane; 100% polyester lining People

People

Best High-Waisted Left on Friday Hi Hi Bottom Back Country View On Backcountry.com View On Leftonfriday.com View On Saltandsnow.com Pros 33 color options, ranging from neutrals to bold hues

Quick drying time and exceptional water performance

Comfortable and durable fabric blend Cons For some testers, the rise of the bottoms felt too high

Top doesn’t offer full-coverage support

Cost for both pieces is higher than many others we tested If you're tired of purchasing swimsuits from the same swimwear brands year after year, Left On Friday will certainly get you out of a rut. Here, you’ll find tops, one-pieces, and bikini bottoms in different sizes, colors, and styles. And both the Left On Friday Sunday Top and the Left On Friday Hi Hi Bottom are no exception: These pieces are built to withstand all types of activity and offer shoppers plenty of variety in terms of colors and sizes. While the top and bottom of this set are available in six sizes (up to XXL), you can’t beat the color options. There are 33 color options to choose from, ranging from classic neutrals to vibrant neons. However, the fabric of both pieces is another nice touch. Thanks to a blend of nylon, polyester and lycra, we found the fabric to be smooth, light, and breathable enough to wear to the lake or the beach. The matching Sunday top does have a very comfortable fabric, but the lack of straps can compromise coverage and support. Therefore, we feel that a bikini top like this suits a smaller bust best, especially if you don’t need the extra protection. Like the bikini top, the comfortable fabric of the Hi HI bikini bottom was also highly appreciated. It may, however, sit too high on the waist for some. No matter what color or size you prefer, both pieces in this bikini set withstand water well. Both the top and bottom dried quickly (30 minutes hanging to dry and 20 minutes wearing) and didn't change shape when wet. Each piece also stands up to a variety of water activities. as we felt it was helpful when kayaking, but also super cute and flattering enough for lounging by the pool. Despite their price (bottom and top are $85 each), the color options, well-made fabric, and water performance of each piece make this set worth buying. After all, we could always use a little more color in our bikini collection. Price at time of publish: $85 Size range: XS-XXL | Material: 46% nylon, 38% polyester, 16% Lycra | Color options: 33

Best Design Bikini Zonarch Grace Top and Grace Bottom 4.3 Zonarch View On Zonarch.com View On Zonarch.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Comfort 4.3 /5

Quality 4.3 /5

Coverage 4.5 /5

Value 3.3 /5 Pros Sustainable and recycled materials

High-fashion design

Underwire at the top for support Cons Both pieces retain water more so than others we tested

Overall cost is $150, which is steeper than many others on the list Featuring an elegant balconette style bikini top and sexy low-rise bottoms, this double-lined Zonarch bikini set is ready to wear to any pool party this summer. It comes in five sizes and four colors, and features a fabric that’s super light, soft, and silky to the touch. The fabrics too, both the main fabric and the lining, are made from recycled and sustainable materials, which is a win-win for you and the planet. When it comes to fit and comfort, both the top and matching bottoms in this set were up to par. We liked that the top has supportive underwire for lift and support and that it easily accommodates a D cup. While it might not be for larger bust sizes over D, this top is still comfortable to wear thanks to the adjustable back that can be tied to keep it in place. The bottoms also fit well: Much appreciated were the slightly thicker sides and greater coverage at the back, allowing them to remain secure through all types of movement. Whether we were wearing it in the pool or in the hot tub, we were amazed at how secure every part of this suit was and how easy it was for us to move around in the water in it. Yes, both pieces tend to absorb quite a bit of water, but not so much that it affects swimming ability. To compensate, this suit dries and hangs well without losing its shape. While this two-piece has a gorgeous design that's great for making a style statement by the pool or beach, it has the downside of cost: The top is $82 and the bottoms are $70. However, if you are looking for a sustainably made swimsuit with a double lining and sizes up to D, you might be able to overlook the price. Price at time of publish: $82 Size range: XS-XL | Material: 74% recycled nylon, 26% spandex People

People



Best Bust Support Bikini Athleta Triangle Bikini Top and Clean Full Swim Bottom 4.4 Athleta View On Gap.com View On Gap.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Coverage 4 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros Fits DD breasts well in our tests

UPF 50 protective fabric

Offers full mobility in and out of water Cons While this suit doesn’t feel heavy when wet, it does take a long time to dry While Athleta stocks a wide range of tankinis, one-piece suits, and UPF rash guards in their swim section, bikinis like these are sure to please due to their excellent coverage and secure fit. Available in sizes up to XXL, both the Athleta Triangle Bikini Top and the Clean Full Swim Bottoms are made from a recycled nylon and Lycra spandex blend that has a nice texture and weight. The fabric also offers the benefit of a sun protection factor of UPF 50, which protects the skin from sun damage. Although both pieces differ in color options, both feature flattering tones (black, blue, pink, etc.) that never go out of style. However, the color choices aren’t as extensive as other swimsuits on our list. As far as fit and coverage go, we found that both pieces offered a decent amount of security and support. While the top offers light support for large breasts (D-DD cups), the ties can be pulled as tight as you like. Like the top, the bottom also has nice coverage and it stays put well. While it isn't adjustable, we liked that they allowed full range of motion without slipping down or riding up. In water, both pieces performed well. We wore the suit a couple of times, washed and dried it, and the fabric did not stretch or lose its shape. Although both pieces don’t dry quickly, the fabric of each never felt heavy and bulky when wet. Though, to dry the suit completely, we recommend hanging it up overnight so it's fully dry in the morning. While both pieces differ in price, together they are quite reasonable at $108. And since Athleta excels at delivering fantastic and well-made activewear pieces, you can count on this bikini to last for a few more summers to come. Price at time of publish: $59 for the top Size range: XXS-XL | Material: Recycled nylon and lycra | Color options: 2 (top), 4 (bottoms) People

People



Best Design One Piece Hilor Women’s One Piece Front Twist Bathing Suit 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Coverage 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros An incredibly flattering, supportive, and high-coverage fit with adjustable straps

Tummy control design, twisted sweetheart neckline that features ruching across the front, and a padded bust

Appropriate for all body types and beach or pool activities

No stretching when hanging it to dry Cons Absorbs and retains more water when wet

The fabric of this swimsuit isn't the softest, but it does feel durable and high-quality Featuring a jaw-dropping price, a wide color range, and plenty of coverage, this Amazon bathing suit definitely has a lot to offer. The best part about this suit is the twisted sweetheart neckline, pull-on closure, and tummy-control design, making it easy to wear no matter your body type. Another great feature is the adjustable straps and 14 color choices, including floral, animal, and tropical prints. Despite a nylon and spandex blend, we found that the fabric of this one piece wasn’t as soft as the others on our list. Instead, the fabric is more stiff, but does loosen up a bit in water. However, the one-piece absorbs and retains a lot of water when wet, so drying it can take a while. We did, however, appreciate the fact that this suit did not stretch when hanging to dry. Since this suit boasts a classic silhouette, high-coverage, and ultra-supportive straps, it’s definitely a suit that’s perfect for those long summer days spent in or out of water. Its fabric may be not as comfortable as others on our list, but it's still a great one-piece suit for those who need the support and coverage. Price at time of publish: $35 Size range: 6-18 | Material: 82% nylon, 18% spandex | Color options: 30

Best Coverage Daci Women's Two Piece Long Sleeve Swimsuit with Boyshort Bottom 4.2 View On Amazon Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Comfort 3.8 /5

Quality 3.8 /5

Coverage 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros UPF50+ protective fabric

Sizing up to 24 plus and 43 color options

Full coverage swim shirt and shorts

Affordable price for two pieces Cons Fabric may be too thick for some

Shorts ride up at the thigh

Fabric feels heavy when wet and can cause drag at the back Thanks to a UPF 50+ protective fabric, wide range of sizes and a high-coverage fit, this full coverage swimsuit from Amazon will definitely come in handy this summer whether you're wearing it fishing, surfing or paddling. For just $38, you receive both a swim shirt and shorts available in sizes up to 24 plus and 32 color options. Although the shirt and shorts of this set differ in design, both are made from a polyester and spandex fabric that feels heavy to the touch but also durable and supportive. Plus, unlike other suits on our list, the fabric offers UPF50+ sun protection, protecting your skin from harmful sun damage. In our fit test, we found that both the swim shirt and shorts offer support and security as they provide full coverage. However, keep in mind that the top doesn't have adjustable straps or a clasp like most swimsuits.So if you prefer to have more control over coverage and fit, opt for a swimsuit with these features. Despite this, we were pleasantly surprised by the true-to-size fit of this top and the unrestricted freedom of movement it allows for all types of activities. Even the bra insert was a nice bonus: we found it served both dry and wet breasts well, and provided good support for larger breasts. Even though the swim shorts provide more coverage than most bikini bottoms, they do ride up the thigh a bit, so excessive tugging and pulling to adjust them may be a turnoff. Even so, we still found that they were secure enough to wear safely while swimming or lounging. In water, both pieces in this swimsuit perform well. The fabric stays comfortable both dry and wet without losing its shape or support. However, you should keep in mind that this suit can absorb a lot of water, which will make the suit feel heavier and cause some drag in the back when swimming in it. Both pieces, however, stood up to a wring and stretch test, with no signs of wear and tear. Yes, they take several hours to dry, but if you want to wear it the next day, you'll want to hang it overnight to dry completely. When it comes to an affordable full coverage suit, nothing beats this two-piece from Amazon. In it, you get two pieces that are available in a range of size and colors, and offer UPF 50+ protection and high coverage. While the fabric is a little thicker and retains water, it's also durable and strong, so it don't expect it to break down over time. Price at time of publish: $38.99 Size range: XXS-24 Plus | Material: 85% polyester, 15% spandex | Color options: 32 People

People

People / Tamara Staples





Best Bust Support One-Piece Panache Anya Riva Underwire One-Piece 4.8 Bare Necessities View On Barenecessities.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Coverage 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Double-layered balconette cups, adjustable straps, and snap-back closure provide support

Fabric is soft and thick and performs well in and out of water

Ultra-flattering silhouette Cons Slightly baggy at the mid torso, but still very supportive

Only available in two colors Busty ladies rejoice! Here's a high coverage one-piece with double layered balconette cups, adjustable straps, and snap-back closure that will give you comfort and support from the beach to the boardwalk. With its classic silhouette with ruching throughout the neckline, this suit is extremely flattering on all body types. And from the body to the inner Powernet, the fabric is exceptionally soft and thick yet without feeling heavy. This one-piece is only available in seven sizes, but cups range from D to K, so it fits large breasts nicely. As a result, swimming and walking in this one-piece felt supported and secure without the slightest restriction. In addition, the fabric remains pleasantly comfortable when wet and has the advantage of drying quickly in the sun. An added benefit: even after wringing it out, there was no visible damage, so it won't wear out or tear easily. All in all, this is a great, supportive one-piece that stays secure through even the most intense of movements. The price might be a consideration for some, but the cup sizes are adequate, the fabric is soft and thick, and the silhouette is extremely flattering, all of which makes it a great buy. Price at time of publish: $104 Size range: 30-40; D-K cups | Material: 80% polyamide and 20% elastane; inner Powernet: 87% polyamide, 13% elastane | Color options: 2

Best Scoop Neck Robin Piccone Ava Scoop Neck Mio One-Piece Swimsuit 5 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Robinpiccone.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Coverage 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Fabric adjusts easily while both wet and dry

Adjustable straps that keep the one-piece secure

Great mobility and fit in our testing Cons We with there was a wider size range

Costs more than most options we tested Available in sizes 2-14 and four different colors, the Robin Piccone Ava Scoop Neck Mio One-Piece features a flattering silhouette and is made from a fabric that's durable and comfortable against the skin but not too bulky. When wet, the fabric remains unchanged and the suit instead feels almost like a wetsuit with a very soft feel. Mobility is just another perk of this suit. We were able to swim in it during fit testing and had no concerns about the suit coming loose. Instead, it was secure and had a great fit, even after hours of wear. Additionally, this one-piece definitely holds up well in and out of the water. When wet, the fabric hugs the body well without changing its shape and never feels heavy or cumbersome. And when it’s dry, the fabric feels comfortable against the skin with a little extra stretch for freedom of movement. This one-piece also passed our wring test and dried without changing its shape. While a drying time of six to eight hours should be sufficient, you should hang the suit out to dry overnight until morning to ensure it is completely dry. If you're looking to splurge on luxurious, high-end swimsuit, this Robin Piccone one-piece is a great choice. This gives you exceptional water performance, a true-to-size fit, and adjustable straps for security. Although this suit costs $154, we think the quality, comfort, and fit make it worth every penny. Price at time of publish: $154 Size range: 2-14 | Material: 80% polyamide, 20% elastane | Color options: 6 People

People

