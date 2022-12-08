There are endless trends, materials, and fits to choose from, so, to prepare for the months of layering ahead, we compiled a list of the best sweater vests to fit any aesthetic, temperature, and budget.

“A sweater vest is amazing to have on hand because of its overall versatility,” says stylist Chelsea Volpe . “Stylistically, I look at a sweater vest more like an accessory in many ways versus a wardrobe piece.”

As the weather changes from crisp to chilly, a sweater vest is a garment that transitions with the seasons. Whether you’re pairing it with a button-down for a business professional ensemble or with jeans for a casual look, a sweater vest is the perfect way to elevate any outfit.

Best Overall H&M Oversized Rib-knit Sweater Vest H&M View On Hm.com Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a basic layering sweater vest Who It's Not Good For Those looking for additional warmth from their sweater vest material This oversized rib-knit top from H&M is ideal for the sweater vest traditionalist — someone who favors simplicity yet enjoys a stylish flare. Opt for this easy basic that comes in both colorful hues and neutrals for an easy styling session. Its roomy features make for the perfect layering piece (hence why it earned our top spot). Plus, the longer fit and open V-neck chest allow this vest to be thrown on over any outfit. (You also can’t go wrong with a ribbed knit and loose silhouette.) Price at time of publish: $24.99 Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: Beige, light blue, light purple | Material: 100% acrylic



Best Budget Forever21 Argyle Sweater Vest Forever21 View On Forever21.com Who It's Good For People looking for an affordable and breathable sweater vest Who It's Not Good For Those who want warm fabrics in their knitwear You don’t have to break the bank to join in on the sweater vest trend. Although they are a timeless staple piece, you don't need to overspend on luxury-priced sweater vests. For a basic sleeveless vest without the high price tag, this Forever 21 Argyle Sweater Vest is at the top of our list. The detailing of the high round neckline, cable knit pattern and ribbed trim make for an affordable streetwear staple piece. Amp up the look with a long trench coat or puffer vest over your layered ensemble. Price at time of publish: $13.99 Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: Chocolate, grey, blue | Materials: 100% cotton

Best Splurge The Knotty Ones Embroidered Oat Milk Alpaca Wool & Cotton Vest For Days View On Fordays.com Who It's Good For Those looking for oversized and slouchy knitwear to layer Who It's Not Good For Shoppers with a smaller budget If you’re looking to upgrade from a basic cable knit, this transitional sweater vest from The Knotty Ones is a perfect choice. It's full of textured details and contrasting colors — and these eclectic vests are handmade from 100 percent recycled materials and biodegradable yarn. The brand fuses sustainability with coziness for a sweater vest that is sure to turn heads and provide extra warmth. Price at time of publish: $289 Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: Oat, grey | Materials: 68% baby alpaca, 32% organic prima cotton

Best for Layering Anthropologie Oversized Cable-Knit Sweater Vest Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Who It's Good For People loving the oversized look, especially to bundle up Who It's Not Good For Those who prefer a fitted shape Lightweight, luxe, and loose. What more could you ask for when looking to curate a layered outfit? With its airy acrylic blend and oversized fit, Anthropolgie’s Oversized Cable-Knit sweater vest is basically begging you to layer it with your favorite long sleeve. The comfy sweater vest comes in three different colors and can be worn so many different ways. Style it with a turtleneck or pop a collared shirt underneath to peek through the V-neck. It even can double as loungewear with its blanket-like coziness. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: XXS- XL | Colors: Black, green, ivory | Materials: 85% acrylic, 9% polyester, 6% polyamide



Best Oversized Aiopr Knitted Oversized Sleeveless Pullover Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Those who want their sweater vest to also serve as a mini dress layer Who It's Not Good For Shoppers looking for a stand-alone dress might want a longer length Picture this: an oversized button down, a pair of tights, and your favorite boot. All that’s missing? A long sweater vest to complete the look. "Dresses are even getting the sweater vest love by layering and mixing fun complimentary colors," says Frankel. The Aiopr Knitted Oversized Sleeveless Pullover from Amazon is an ideal piece for any sweater dress outfit due to its larger fit and various color options. Price at time of publish: $32.98 Sizes: S-XL | Colors: 10 | Materials: 100% acrylic

Best Button-Down Minibee Sleeveless V-neck Button Down Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Those who want to be able to wear their vests opened or closed Who It's Not Good For Anyone who wants a warm material If you love the look of a cardigan but want to show off more of your winter layers, the Minibee Sleeveless V-Neck Button Down will do just that. This sleeveless cardigan is an ideal layering piece that will be sure to leave room for your favorite sweater. Wear it open for a true cardigan moment, or button it up for a more traditional look. We also love that it comes in five winter-friendly colors and has an extended size range. Price at time of publish: $32.99 Sizes: S-XXXL | Colors: 5 | Materials: 65% polyester, 35% spandex

Best Cropped Sunday Best Winston Cropped Sweater Vest Aritzia View On Aritzia.com Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a cropped sweater vest with multiple colorway options Who It's Not Good For Those who want more coverage A midriff moment is not exclusive to the warmer months, and we love cropped sweater vests for layering as many items as possible. The Winston Cropped Sweater Vest from Aritzia is extremely versatile and works for any of your winter needs. Frankel suggests wearing a cropped vest over a button-down (whether puff-sleeved or classic). In addition, we love it for a high-waisted jeans and baby tee moment. Aritzia reigns supreme when it comes to winter wear, and we love that the wool blend makeup of this top provides a breathable yet warm temperature. Not to mention, the two-toned style adds a fashionable flare. Price at time of publish: $68 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: 5 | Materials: 55% extra-fine merino wool, 25% recycled nylon, 20% organic cotton

Best Color Range Aritzia Babaton Emporia Vest Aritzia View On Aritzia.com Who It's Good For Those looking for a vest that will match any vibe Who It's Not Good For Shoppers looking for a sweater vest on the longer side Aritzia is a go-to choice for cozy, professional options. Its clothing is the epitome of a capsule wardrobe — timeless basics that will last a lifetime — and the Emporia Vest is no exception. This classic sweater vest, made from natural merino wool fabric, is sure to keep you extra toasty. “Merino wool offers a lot of warmth,” says Volpe. However, she adds that it "can pill and require higher maintenance like hand washing or dry cleaning.” With 15 different color options ranging from a bold red to a neutral beige, this top is sure to match any outfit’s aesthetic. Price at time of publish: $75 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: 15 | Material: 100% merino wool

Best Turtleneck LOFT Cable Cap Sleeve Sweater LOFT View On Loft.com Who It's Good For Shoppers looking for a fitted silhouette Who It's Not Good For Those who don’t like to wear white in the winter The days of forbidding white in your wardrobe post-Labor Day are long gone. We love our winter whites, especially in the case of this Cable Cap Sleeve Sweater. If your priority is a sleek silhouette, then we highly suggest this sweater vest from the Loft. In addition to its fitted shape, the sweater has subtle cable knit detailing for a cozy classic design. And as for layering, a turtleneck sweater vest is a great piece to pair with a tighter long-sleeve top for a full-coverage winter outfit. Price at time of publish: $44.99 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: White | Materials: 63% acrylic, 34% nylon, 3% wool

Best Argyle Zara Knit Argyle Vest Zara View On Zara.com Who It's Good For Anyone looking for the classic sweater vest pattern Who It's Not Good For Shoppers looking for an everyday basic might desire something more neutral We can’t have a roundup of the best sweater vests without including this famed argyle pattern. This is not your grandpa’s typical sweater vest — the argyle design has had a revival in recent years, courtesy of Gen Z. The pattern has transitioned into a knitwear staple and embodies the Y2K schoolgirl movement. Pair the Knit Argyle Vest from Zara with baggy slacks, or opt for a skirt and tights for a preppier look. You really can’t go wrong with this classic pattern. Price at time of publish: $50 Sizes: S-L | Colors: Green | Materials: 52% polyester, 39% acrylic, 6% wool, 3% elastane

Best Woven RE/DONE 50'S Cardigan Vest FWRD View On Fwrd.com Who It's Good For Those looking for a sweater vest that you can dress up Who It's Not Good For Those who want a colorful sweater vest We’re declaring it — business cozy is officially the new business casual, so if you’re searching for a middle ground between slouchy and fitted, we’ve found a piece that combines both. Re/done’s 50'S Cardigan Vest has a relaxed fit, which is ideal for a look that can be dressed up or down. At first glance, this piece may seem like a typical vest, but a closer look will reveal its unique detailing. This sleek sweater vest is the perfect way to spruce up any neutral outfit with its beige and white woven knit, thick beige trims, and embellished brown buttons. Price at time of publish: $192 Sizes: XS-L | Colors: Beige | Materials: 100% cotton

Best Zip We Wore What Half Zip Sweater We Wore What View On Weworewhat.com Who It's Good For Those who want a top that can easily be thrown over any type of undershirt Who It's Not Good For Anyone looking for a traditional sweater vest Ideal for a day out on the town or simply spent on the couch, this Half Zip Sweater Vest serves as a top on its own, but it can also play well with others. This sweater vest is sure to become your closest companion as the days grow colder. Its zip-up feature and looser fit allow it to be easily thrown over any top, regardless of thickness or style. The large collar adds a sophisticated flare to the vest. We also love that it comes in a winter-favorite stripe pattern as well as a neutral one, ideal for mixing and matching with other patterns. Price at time of publish: $78 Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: Oat, ivory/black stripe| Materials: 100% acrylic

Best Patterned Percival Mohair Vest Percival View On Percivalclo.com Who It's Good For Those who want a unique design and warmth Who It's Not Good For Anyone who doesn't want to splurge on a sweater vest Celebrity Stylist Harry Lambert dresses some of the biggest stars — like Harry Styles and Emma Corrin. The fashion mogul recently partnered with menswear brand Percival to create a line of sweaters, sweatshirts, t-shirts, and more. One standout item from the launch is the zig-zag Mohair Vest. The oversized fit is a common theme throughout the collection, as Lambert aims to make the line gender-neutral and encourages anyone to sport pieces from the collection. This luxe piece can be worn any way by anyone. Price at time of publish: $285 Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: Multicolored | Materials: Mohair knit blend

Best Chunky English Factory Chunky Cap Sleeve Sweater Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Shopbop.com Who It's Good For Lovers of the slouchy and oversized trend Who It's Not Good For Those who prefer a tighter fit With cozy season in full swing, there's no better way to bundle up than with a chunky yarn sweater vest. The oversized look is a fan favorite for winter essentials like throw blankets and scarves, and this sweater vest is no different. This Chunky Cap Sleeve Sweater from English Factory is a top pick if you're looking for a slouchy silhouette and a timeless winter staple. Its thickness and longer sleeve length are just right to be worn on its own, or layered with your favorite undershirt (or even your favorite coat on top). Not to mention, the top's bright color options are perfect for year-long wear during any season. Price at time of publish: $90 Sizes: XS-L | Colors: Blue, fuchsia, ivory | Materials: 100% acrylic