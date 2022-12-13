Shopping People Tested The 15 Best Sunscreens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Banana Boat's Light as Air offering came out on top By Michelle Rostamian Michelle Rostamian Michelle Rostamian is a freelance beauty, wellness, and lifestyle writer with nearly 10 years of experience in the beauty industry and bylines at PEOPLE, Byrdie, Real Simple, InStyle, and more. She began her career in the beauty industry as a publicist and content writer representing makeup and skincare brands as well as industry professionals. She formerly was a social media marketer. Michelle graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a B.A. in Communications. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on December 13, 2022 06:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQ What Is PEOPLE Tested? In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Jhett Thompson "Drink water and wear sunscreen" are the two pieces of advice we hear the most when it comes to keeping your skin looking youthful, healthy, and protected. And while it may be easy finding ways to get your daily dose of H2O, finding the perfect sunscreen can prove to be a bit more challenging. There are the ingredients of the sunscreen to consider as well as your skin type and level of activity, not to mention the kind of formula (serum, spray, or lotion) that'll best suit your needs. Seems like a lot (and that's because it is), but it's a job that has to be done if you're looking to dodge sun spots, fine lines, and wrinkles (at best) and skin cancer (at worst). We're passionate about keeping our skin protected and healthy, so we set out to find the best sunscreens on the market, putting 52 of them to the test, and eventually narrowing it down to 15 of the best ones. All 15 of these sunscreens passed the transfer, blendability, opacity, and water-resistance tests — with one of them, the Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30, shining brighter than the rest. This formula took the spot as our Best Overall for its impressive ability to blend into the skin, offer protection, and add a glow without looking greasy. After a day of testing in the lab, these 15 sunscreens got our PEOPLE Tested stamp of approval. Our Top Picks Best Budget: Banana Boat Face Sunscreen at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Acne-Prone Skin: EltaMD Facial Sunscreen SPF 46 at Amazon Jump to Review Best Sport: Hawaiian Tropic Sunscreen Lotion at Amazon Jump to Review Best Lotion: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen at Amazon Jump to Review Best Serum: Neutrogena Face Serum with SPF 60+ at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Face: Supergoop! Glow Screen at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Sensitive Skin: Aveeno Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Dark Skin Tones: Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 at Amazon Jump to Review Best Lightweight: Glossier Invisible Shield SPF 35 at Amazon Jump to Review Best Tinted: Live Tinted Broad Spectrum Primer at Credo Beauty Jump to Review Best Budget Banana Boat Light As Air Faces 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Pros Budget-friendly Quick-absorbing formula Non-comedogenic Cons Easy to over-apply Plagued by the thick, goopy drugstore sunscreen formulations of the past? Not anymore with Banana Boat's Light As Air Faces SPF 50. True to its name, our tester raved about how lightweight this felt and how it was "barely noticeable on the skin." It also didn't transfer before or after the blotting test, nor did it require a ton of blending upon initial application. The quick-absorbing formula doesn't require any downtime (great for impatient folks who need to run out the door) — plus, it's non-comedogenic and won't clog pores, so it's great for those with oily, acne-prone skin types. Our tester said that when it came to test its resistance to water, that "water beaded on top of the product and did not run." One thing they did notice is that the "applicator isn't the easiest to use like some other facial sunscreens," so keep this in mind if you typically prefer pumps on your sunscreen. In any case, this formula gets major brownie points for not leaving behind a greasy residue on the skin. Price at time of publish: $10 Size: 3 fl. oz. | Type: Chemical | SPF Rating: 50 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson Best for Acne-Prone Skin EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 5 Dermstore View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bluemercury.com Pros Pump applicator is easy to apply Oil-free formula Good for acne-prone skin Cons It's a bit pricey If you're struggling to find a sunscreen that'll play nice with acne, hyperpigmentation, or rosacea, you've met your match in EltaMD's Facial Sunscreen SPF 46. This lightweight cream is enriched with niacinamide, an anti-inflammatory that helps calm redness, as well as hyaluronic acid to plump the skin and smooth out the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Our tester "loved the consistency" of this, highlighting the fact that it's "super lightweight, not greasy," and easily blendable. It also didn't transfer and remained absorbed into the skin upon testing, and it didn't feel like anything on the skin when blended, our tester observed. Another thing we love? This goes on clear and doesn't leave behind a whitecast, making it great for all skin tones. It's also free of parabens, fragrance, and oils, plus it's non-comedogenic and won't clog pores. Though it's pricey, these factors may make this worth the splurge for someone with sensitive or acneic skin who needs a little reassurance that their sunscreen won't irritate their skin. Price at time of publish: $37 Size: 1.7 fl. oz. | Type: Mineral | SPF Rating: 46 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson Best Sport Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Sunscreen Lotion 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On IHerb Pros Large volume of product for the price Breathable formula Provides a radiant finish Reef-friendly Cons No cons detected during testing So you live an active lifestyle and need a sunscreen that can keep up? Cue this one from Hawaiian Tropic Island, the perfect companion for surfers, hikers, and pool-goers alike. Though our testers didn't consider the price, we noticed the high volume of product you get with this product considering the low price tag — great for those who are constantly outdoors and will need to replenish their sunscreens often. Even though this formula has a thicker consistency, our tester said "it absorbed quickly." It also did not leave a film on the skin, and our tester experienced no transfer onto the black T-shirt. To top it all off, this had "a nice smell" that "wasn't overpowering," according to our tester. With an 80-minute water- and sweat-resistant claim to back it up, consider this your next beach bag must-have for outdoor activities. Price at time of publish: $10 Size: 8 fl. oz. | Type: Chemical | SPF Rating: 50 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson Best Lotion La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen SPF 60 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On CVS Pros Can be used on face and body Works on all skin tones Lightweight consistency Cons Transfers slightly A little goes a long way with this formula from La Roche Posay, and though it "feels lightweight" according to our tester, it certainly keeps you protected with SPF 60. Not only does it feature a unique antioxidant complex that keeps free radicals at bay, but it's formulated with the brand's thermal spring water to soothe and protect the skin. We like that this formula can be used on both the face and body for all-over coverage and protection, making it a great option for those who prefer to use one do-it-all workhorse versus two separate formulas. True to its name, the "velvet texture" melts into the skin and "blends well," said our tester. And though there was a tiny bit of sunscreen on the black T-shirt during testing, the majority of it remained on [the] skin, our tester noted. In any case, this is an opaque formula and our tester said that "a little goes a long way" (which certainly makes up for the price tag). Price at time of publish: $36 Size: 5 fl. oz. | Type: Chemical | SPF Rating: 60 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson Best Serum Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum with Broad Spectrum SPF 60+ 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Non-comedogenic Leaves skin feeling hydrated Easy to reapply Cons No cons detected during testing Gone are the days where sunscreen existed just to protect your skin from harmful sun rays. This pick from Neutrogena does so much more, offering up the antioxidant benefits of ginger, feverfew, and vitamin E. Ideal for those who prefer a serum-like consistency to their formulas, this feels "extremely lightweight and comfortable" on the skin, said our tester, which makes it good for all skin types (oily included, since it's oil-free and non-comedogenic). Our tester experienced "no transfer at all," and couldn't even tell they had it on. This formula got major brownie points for how moisturizing it felt, and the fact that it blended "really well upon first application" was a plus as well. The pump applicator and small size makes it a portable option to tote around and reapply on the go (because reapplying is just as important as the initial application). Our tester said they wouldn’t change a thing about this product — snag it up! Price at time of publish: $13 Size: 1.7 fl. oz. | Type: Chemical | SPF Rating: 60 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson Best for Face Supergoop! Glow Screen Sunscreen SPF 40 4.3 Kohl's View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Bluemercury.com Pros Has a dewy finish Filters blue light Acts as a primer for makeup Cons Transfers easily You'll find Supergoop!'s Glow Screen on the vanities of several beauty editors and celebrities (Brooke Shields among them). And it's no wonder — the weightless sunscreen has a barely-there texture and creates the ultimate dewy base layer that looks beautiful underneath makeup. "This feels lightweight... and was very nice when rubbing into my skin," said our tester. "I was skeptical at first because of the orange pigment, but it applied nicely." Plus, it features both hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 to quench your skin's thirst as well as sea lavender to boost collagen production. The only thing our tester would like to see an improvement on is transferability. Though water alone did not remove the product from our tester's skin, when wiped with the black T-shirt "it did remove a small layer of the sunscreen." Still, considering its multi-use qualities and the radiant finish it leaves on the skin, we think this pick is definitely worth the try. Price at time of publish: $36 Size: 1.7 fl. oz. | Type: Chemical | SPF Rating: 40 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson Best for Sensitive Skin Aveeno Positively Mineral Sensitive Skin Sunscreen SPF 50 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Travel-friendly Good for sensitive skin Non-comedogenic Cons Requires a bit of blending Don't be alarmed at how this sunscreen from Aveeno initially goes on — our tester said that though it applies "somewhat thick and you really have to rub it in, it's barely noticeable once blended." Made out of 100% zinc oxide, this mineral sunscreen offers up an SPF 50 rating and is especially good for those with sensitive skin types. It's sheer, gentle, and nourishing, with ingredients like vitamin E and oat to back it up. According to our tester, this does have a "very slight scent... almost like baby powder" — keep this in mind if you're not into scents in your products. But, this facial sunscreen is sweat- and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, and our tester said that "water instantly beaded up" and the "product did not move" during testing. This makes it a great option to pack on your next beach vacation (and it's a good thing you can, since it's TSA-friendly at two fluid ounces). Price at time of publish: $10 Size: 2 fl. oz. | Type: Mineral | SPF Rating: 50 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson Best for Dark Skin Tones Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Sheer formula Reef-friendly Free of parabens, fragrance, oxybenzone, and octinoxate No whitecast Cons The packaging makes applying this messier than it needs to be This formula is made with melanated skin in mind, meaning you shouldn't be able to detect a white cast on your skin — which our tester confirmed. "This sunscreen did not leave a white undertone or make my skin look dull," our tester said. "In fact, it added glow and radiance to my skin and it looked very refreshed." Music to your ears if you're of the dry skin camp. The sheer formula is laced with jojoba, cacao, and avocado to provide a light veil of moisture — perfect if you're the type to forget about applying moisturizer. Consistency-wise, our tester was a fan. "This has a very light feel and spreads across the skin very nicely," they said, noting that it's not too oily or too creamy, making it perfect for all skin types from oily to dry. It also passed the water-resistance test with flying colors: "The water did not remove the sunscreen or affect the glowing impact of the sunscreen," said our tester. This is great news if you plan on wearing this sunscreen around the beach or pool, or if you're a heavy sweater. Our tester noticed one minor packaging flaw: the mouth of the tube would make the product easier to use if it were tighter because "the sunscreen comes out very easily," said our tester, adding that "it's easy to waste the product if you have a heavy hand." Aside from this, the under-$20 price tag and easily blendable formula makes this product a no-brainer if you're looking for your next go-to sunscreen. Price at time of publish: $16 Size: 3 fl. oz. | Type: Chemical | SPF Rating: 30 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson Best Lightweight Glossier Invisible Shield SPF 35 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Glossier.com Pros Water-gel consistency blends easily Weightless feel Light citrus scent Cons Not a ton of product for the price Glossier markets this product as "the sunscreen for people who hate wearing sunscreen" and our tester can attest to this, expressing how it's a "very lightweight formula" and has an "almost water-like consistency" that "blends in seconds." If you're not in the market for a thicker sunscreen formula, this one certainly fits the bill, as it feels like "more of a serum and less of a sunscreen," our tester said. Though the brand doesn't make any claims about the product being resistant to water, the formula scored high in this area. It "didn't transfer before or after the water spray test — the water sat on top of my skin and did not absorb," said our tester. The application process was also something to write home about: the sunscreen had "a milky color," so "blending into the skin was fairly effortless," our tester noted. Our tester called out how great the pump applicator was, as well as the product's light citrus fragrance that "is not overpowering," they said. Scoop this up if you're looking for a non-greasy texture that feels (and looks) invisible on the skin. Price at time of publish: $25 Size: 1 fl. oz. | Type: Chemical | SPF Rating: 35 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson Best Tinted Live Tinted Hueguard 3-in-1 Broad Spectrum Mineral SPF 30 Primer 4.5 Ulta View On Credo Beauty View On Sokoglam.com View On Ulta Pros Acts as a moisturizer, primer, and sunscreen all in one No whitecast Reef-friendly Has a glowy finish Cons Orange tint may not suit all skin tones For the ultimate multi-tasker, Live Tinted's Hueguard 3-in-1 Broad Spectrum Mineral SPF 30 Primer SPF will have you feeling covered (in several senses of the word). Not only does the mineral formula provide SPF 30 protection from both UVA and UVB rays, but it'll quickly replace your daily moisturizer (due to how hydrating it is) as well as your primer (thanks to how well it works with makeup without pilling). Our tester praised how lightweight the formula felt on their skin, but pointed out that it "needed a bit more blending than expected." Still, they experienced "no transfer on the T-shirt before or after the blotting test" and no running during the blotting test. Our tester noted how the "fragrance is slightly citrus but short-lasting," a relief for those who are sensitive to scents in their products. Plus, the "applicator is easy to use and easy to throw in a bag for on the go," said our tester. One thing to note: this has an orange tint, which worked for our tester's olive skin tone, "but may not be great for all skin colors," they said. Add this to your gym bag for post-workout protection. Price at time of publish: $32 Size: 1.7 fl. oz. | Type: Mineral | SPF Rating: 30 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson Best Clear Bare Republic Clearscreen Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Transparent formula Free or parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances Doesn't feel greasy on the skin Cons Spray can be difficult to use Bare Republic's Clearscreen Sunscreen & Sunblock Spray is powered by vitamin E along with raspberry and goji berry extracts for full antioxidant protection. Great for those who prefer a clear, non-tinted formula, this one felt "extremely comfortable and lightweight" on the skin, according to our tester. It was also so undetectable to the point where our tester said they didn't know they had it on. The quick-absorbing formula doesn't transfer, and was definitely water-resistant — "water beaded nicely and did not absorb into my skin," said our tester. One thing to note is that the spray design might not be for everyone. "The bottle was really hard to manipulate so I think it needs a redesign. I had a hard time using it with my non-dominant hand," our tester said. Overall, though, our tester said they liked "the feel and the smell of the product a lot" and that "with adjustments to the design, it can work well." Price at time of publish: $13 Size: 6 fl. oz. | Type: Chemical | SPF Rating: 50 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson Best Scented Bare Republic Mineral Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 50 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Riteaid.com Pros Doesn't have a whitecast Has a pleasant scent that's not overpowering Doesn't feel sticky after application Cons Prone to transferring Foul-scented sunscreens? Don't know her. This one from Bare Republic proves you can have both protection and a pleasant smell in one insanely good formula. Our tester touted the lightweight scent, saying that "it's very mild" and "smells sweet like coconut, but not overwhelming." But this doesn't just have a pretty scent. When it comes to application, it also performed well. Our tester said this is "somewhat [of a] thin lotion" and that it "absorbs into the skin easily." It also blended "quickly and well" into our tester's skin, making it a great option if you're applying on a whim and don't have the time to spend blending. With all there is to love about this formula, one test it didn't pass is the transfer test. When rubbing a black T-shirt onto the skin, our tester said the formula "transferred to the T-shirt a bit when dry" and "transferred a lot when wet." For this reason, we recommend saving this sunscreen for days you won't be fully clothed (for instance, at the beach or pool). Price at time of publish: $13 Size: 5 fl. oz. | Type: Mineral | SPF Rating: 50 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson Best Unscented Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 50 for Sensitive Skin 4.8 Walgreens View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Walgreens Pros Attainable price tag Travel-friendly Unscented formula Cons It's a bit watery There isn't much not to love about Cetaphil's Sheer 100% Mineral Liquid Sunscreen: it has SPF 50, is a small enough size to travel with, and sits at an under-$10 price point. Our tester praised the formula too, noting that it's "very lightweight" and that there was "no greasy residue left over after application." It also didn't transfer before or after transfer test, our tester noted. And, because it's unscented and hypoallergenic, it's gentle enough for those with sensitive skin. Our tester observed how the "formula is very watery" and that it may take a little elbow grease to blend into the skin. But, "once blended in, you could not see the product," said our tester. Overall, our tester is a fan of the product's easy-to-use applicator and how "a little product goes a long way." It's also a "great size to throw in a purse," they said. Price at time of publish: $7 Size: 1.7 fl. oz. | Type: Mineral | SPF Rating: 50 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson Best Spray COOLA Organic Sunscreen SPF 30 Sunblock Spray 5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Feels lightweight Refreshing Transfer-resistant Cons Pricey Coola Organic's Sunscreen SPF 30 Sunblock Spray may seem pricey at first glance, but it's well worth it if you're looking to treat (and protect) your skin. The spray applicator ensures you won't miss a spot, but it's what's on the inside that really sets this pick apart from the others. It's formulated with a skin-revitalizing blend of algae extract (to moisturize and soften), aloe vera extract (to soothe sunburns), and strawberry fruit extract (to fend away environmental damage). In terms of how well this applied, the sunscreen scored well across all categories. Our tester said this was a "very lightweight and refreshing spray." They also enjoyed how it didn't transfer when wet or dry, and noted the formula's ability to blend "extremely well into the skin." Not to mention, they said it "smells delicious, like a piña colada." How's that for a modern day sunscreen? Price at time of publish: $23 Size: 6 fl. oz. | Type: Chemical | SPF Rating: 30 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson Best Reef-Friendly Sun Bum Original Scent SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Pros Light coconut scent Enriched with vitamin E Doesn't transfer Cons Watery consistency comes out of the bottle quickly You know you've landed on a Sun Bum formula when you catch a whiff of the signature coconut scent. This protecting formula is great for all skin types — oily and acne-prone included since it's oil-free, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic. Our tester was a fan of this formula, noting how it "did not transfer at all, both wet or dry" as well as how it "blended into [the] skin well." Though the formula "feels slightly greasy," it's "not a deal breaker," our tester said. The Original Scent SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion is free of oxybenzone and octinoxate, and Sun Bum, as a brand, is Hawaii Act 104 Reef Compliant, making it a great option if protecting the coral reef and waterlife is important to you. This formula has more of a liquidous consistency, which may make it messy to apply. Another thing our tester would change? "Perhaps make it a bit thicker so that so much does not come out at once," they said. All in all, for how opaque and transfer-resistant the formula is, it's well worth it to keep this on deck. Price at time of publish: $18 Size: 8 fl. oz. | Type: Chemical | SPF Rating: 30 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson Things to Consider Formula Most dermatologists agree that the best sunscreen is the one that you're actually going to use. That being said, there are a few parameters to keep in mind when it comes to shopping for your perfect formula. When buying a sunscreen, Roberta Moradfar, aesthetics nurse practitioner and founder of Effacé Aesthetics says that you should primarily consider whether you're oily, dry, combination, sensitive, or acne-prone, as more often than not, people are using the wrong formula for their skin type. Which brings us to our next point... There are two formula types to consider: mineral and chemical. Mineral sunscreens, also referred to as physical sunscreens, rely on zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide to protect the skin. "Mineral sunscreens deflect UV rays, sit on the outer surface of the skin, and are effective immediately after applying them," says Hale. Chemical sunscreens, on the other hand, usually contain a combination of ingredients like octisalate, octocrylene, oxybenzone, octinoxate, and homosalate. And if you have sensitive skin, mineral sunscreens are less likely to create a reaction (the same goes for those who have skin conditions such as acne, rosacea, and melasma). On the other hand, "Chemical sunscreens absorb UV rays, creating a chemical reaction that transforms the UV rays into heat, which ultimately gets released from the skin," explains Moradfar. Also, chemical sunscreens must be applied at least 30 minutes prior to any sun exposure, Dr. Hale notes. In addition to the difference in ingredients used, there's also a difference in how the two forms of sunscreen apply. Because mineral sunscreens physically block off UV rays, they tend to sit on the surface of the skin and may feel heavier than their chemical counterparts. Chemical sunscreens tend to blend and absorb easier into the skin, notes Hale. That being said, mineral sunscreens have come a long way. While mineral sunscreens of the past were known to apply pasty and leave a white cast, modern day formulas blend easier and are much more lightweight. Pricing Sunscreens vary greatly when it comes to pricing, with some options costing a few dollars and others costing near the triple digit mark. You should be wearing sunscreen all day, year-round, rain or shine, so if you plan on switching from chemical to mineral depending on the season, consider how long your sunscreen will last and if it's worth it to invest in a higher-end product if you'll only get one season's worth. Expiration dates Just like your other beauty products, it's important to look at the expiration dates of your sunscreen. But rather than risking bacteria growth like you'll find in expired makeup or skincare, an expired sunscreen means a decrease in the level of protection you're getting. "Typically, sunscreens are good for about two years, but we know they degrade faster if they are left in sunlight or in a hot environment," warns Hale. "It's important to keep them in a cool area or medicine cabinet, but if they are left in a hot place, I'd toss them sooner." Some key indicators of your sunscreen being expired are a watery or chunky consistency, foul smell, and oxidation, says Moradfar. PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson How We Tested Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 52 sunscreens. For each of them, they looked at feel, transfer, opacity, and water-resistance, eventually narrowing it down to 15 that stood out from the rest. To start, our testers applied one teaspoon of sunscreen to either their arm or leg and rubbed it in. As they were applying, they considered the texture of the product, how well it blended, if it felt tacky or chalky, and the color. After blending, the testers let the sunscreen sit on their skin for 15 minutes, paying close attention to how well it absorbed into the skin and if any irritation occurred. To test the product's transfer, the testers touched a black T-shirt onto their skin, taking note whether or not the sunscreen rubbed off on the T-shirt or if it remained intact on the skin. They then sprayed their arm or leg that had the sunscreen on it with a spritz bottle filled with water to test whether the sunscreen ran or stayed set onto the skin, or whether it took on a sticky, slippery feel when coming in contact with water. At the end, 15 sunscreens reigned supreme, with different formulas being better for certain skin types, preferences, and lifestyles. Frequently Asked Questions What sunscreen is best for everyday use? Sunscreen should be bought and worn year-round — the question is, what type of sunscreen should you wear during what season. "The advantage to chemical sunscreens is that they increase sweat- and water-resistance, which is great in the summer when you're outdoors more and participating in physical activities," says Hale, who also points out chemical sunscreen's ability to prevent sun burns by blocking UVB rays. During the colder months, you're less worried about sun burns and more worried about preventing signs of aging and hyperpigmentation, making mineral sunscreens better for this time of year. So, with the recommendation of Dr. Hale, opt for a physical sunscreen year-round and a chemical sunscreen during the summer when you're more active and spending more time outdoors. What sunscreen do dermatologists recommend? "The best sunscreen is the one you will actually use," says Dr. Hale. "I'm thrilled that there are so many types of sunscreens and formulations available, but you have to use one you'll apply regularly." A general rule of thumb, Dr. Hale notes, is to apply a base coat of sunscreen first. For this, she typically recommends using a lotion. For reapplying, other formulations — such as chemical sunscreen sprays or mineral sunscreen powders — are very helpful, she says. Which is the best sunscreen for your face? "For the face, I recommend using mineral-based products because they provide broad-spectrum protection and block both UVA and UVB rays," says Hale. Sunscreen powders are a good option if you have oily skin — not only are they easy to reapply throughout the day (which you should be doing with your sunscreen anyways), but they'll help to absorb any excess oils on your skin as well. If you have dry skin, a chemical sunscreen spray may be helpful for keeping skin hydrated throughout the day. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our PEOPLE Tested content.