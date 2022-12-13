The 15 Best Sunscreens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

We're passionate about keeping our skin protected and healthy, so we set out to find the best sunscreens on the market, putting 52 of them to the test, and eventually narrowing it down to 15 of the best ones. All 15 of these sunscreens passed the transfer, blendability, opacity, and water-resistance tests — with one of them, the Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 , shining brighter than the rest. This formula took the spot as our Best Overall for its impressive ability to blend into the skin, offer protection, and add a glow without looking greasy.

"Drink water and wear sunscreen" are the two pieces of advice we hear the most when it comes to keeping your skin looking youthful, healthy, and protected. And while it may be easy finding ways to get your daily dose of H2O, finding the perfect sunscreen can prove to be a bit more challenging. There are the ingredients of the sunscreen to consider as well as your skin type and level of activity, not to mention the kind of formula (serum, spray, or lotion) that'll best suit your needs. Seems like a lot (and that's because it is), but it's a job that has to be done if you're looking to dodge sun spots, fine lines, and wrinkles (at best) and skin cancer (at worst).

Best Budget Banana Boat Light As Air Faces 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Pros Budget-friendly

Quick-absorbing formula

Non-comedogenic Cons Easy to over-apply Plagued by the thick, goopy drugstore sunscreen formulations of the past? Not anymore with Banana Boat's Light As Air Faces SPF 50. True to its name, our tester raved about how lightweight this felt and how it was "barely noticeable on the skin." It also didn't transfer before or after the blotting test, nor did it require a ton of blending upon initial application. The quick-absorbing formula doesn't require any downtime (great for impatient folks who need to run out the door) — plus, it's non-comedogenic and won't clog pores, so it's great for those with oily, acne-prone skin types. Our tester said that when it came to test its resistance to water, that "water beaded on top of the product and did not run." One thing they did notice is that the "applicator isn't the easiest to use like some other facial sunscreens," so keep this in mind if you typically prefer pumps on your sunscreen. In any case, this formula gets major brownie points for not leaving behind a greasy residue on the skin. Price at time of publish: $10 Size: 3 fl. oz. | Type: Chemical | SPF Rating: 50 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best for Acne-Prone Skin EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 5 Dermstore View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bluemercury.com Pros Pump applicator is easy to apply

Oil-free formula

Good for acne-prone skin Cons It's a bit pricey If you're struggling to find a sunscreen that'll play nice with acne, hyperpigmentation, or rosacea, you've met your match in EltaMD's Facial Sunscreen SPF 46. This lightweight cream is enriched with niacinamide, an anti-inflammatory that helps calm redness, as well as hyaluronic acid to plump the skin and smooth out the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Our tester "loved the consistency" of this, highlighting the fact that it's "super lightweight, not greasy," and easily blendable. It also didn't transfer and remained absorbed into the skin upon testing, and it didn't feel like anything on the skin when blended, our tester observed. Another thing we love? This goes on clear and doesn't leave behind a whitecast, making it great for all skin tones. It's also free of parabens, fragrance, and oils, plus it's non-comedogenic and won't clog pores. Though it's pricey, these factors may make this worth the splurge for someone with sensitive or acneic skin who needs a little reassurance that their sunscreen won't irritate their skin. Price at time of publish: $37 Size: 1.7 fl. oz. | Type: Mineral | SPF Rating: 46 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best Sport Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Sunscreen Lotion 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On IHerb Pros Large volume of product for the price

Breathable formula

Provides a radiant finish

Reef-friendly Cons No cons detected during testing So you live an active lifestyle and need a sunscreen that can keep up? Cue this one from Hawaiian Tropic Island, the perfect companion for surfers, hikers, and pool-goers alike. Though our testers didn't consider the price, we noticed the high volume of product you get with this product considering the low price tag — great for those who are constantly outdoors and will need to replenish their sunscreens often. Even though this formula has a thicker consistency, our tester said "it absorbed quickly." It also did not leave a film on the skin, and our tester experienced no transfer onto the black T-shirt. To top it all off, this had "a nice smell" that "wasn't overpowering," according to our tester. With an 80-minute water- and sweat-resistant claim to back it up, consider this your next beach bag must-have for outdoor activities. Price at time of publish: $10 Size: 8 fl. oz. | Type: Chemical | SPF Rating: 50 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best Lotion La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen SPF 60 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On CVS Pros Can be used on face and body

Works on all skin tones

Lightweight consistency Cons Transfers slightly A little goes a long way with this formula from La Roche Posay, and though it "feels lightweight" according to our tester, it certainly keeps you protected with SPF 60. Not only does it feature a unique antioxidant complex that keeps free radicals at bay, but it's formulated with the brand's thermal spring water to soothe and protect the skin. We like that this formula can be used on both the face and body for all-over coverage and protection, making it a great option for those who prefer to use one do-it-all workhorse versus two separate formulas. True to its name, the "velvet texture" melts into the skin and "blends well," said our tester. And though there was a tiny bit of sunscreen on the black T-shirt during testing, the majority of it remained on [the] skin, our tester noted. In any case, this is an opaque formula and our tester said that "a little goes a long way" (which certainly makes up for the price tag). Price at time of publish: $36 Size: 5 fl. oz. | Type: Chemical | SPF Rating: 60 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best Serum Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum with Broad Spectrum SPF 60+ 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Non-comedogenic

Leaves skin feeling hydrated

Easy to reapply Cons No cons detected during testing Gone are the days where sunscreen existed just to protect your skin from harmful sun rays. This pick from Neutrogena does so much more, offering up the antioxidant benefits of ginger, feverfew, and vitamin E. Ideal for those who prefer a serum-like consistency to their formulas, this feels "extremely lightweight and comfortable" on the skin, said our tester, which makes it good for all skin types (oily included, since it's oil-free and non-comedogenic). Our tester experienced "no transfer at all," and couldn't even tell they had it on. This formula got major brownie points for how moisturizing it felt, and the fact that it blended "really well upon first application" was a plus as well. The pump applicator and small size makes it a portable option to tote around and reapply on the go (because reapplying is just as important as the initial application). Our tester said they wouldn’t change a thing about this product — snag it up! Price at time of publish: $13 Size: 1.7 fl. oz. | Type: Chemical | SPF Rating: 60 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best for Face Supergoop! Glow Screen Sunscreen SPF 40 4.3 Kohl's View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Bluemercury.com Pros Has a dewy finish

Filters blue light

Acts as a primer for makeup Cons Transfers easily You'll find Supergoop!'s Glow Screen on the vanities of several beauty editors and celebrities (Brooke Shields among them). And it's no wonder — the weightless sunscreen has a barely-there texture and creates the ultimate dewy base layer that looks beautiful underneath makeup. "This feels lightweight... and was very nice when rubbing into my skin," said our tester. "I was skeptical at first because of the orange pigment, but it applied nicely." Plus, it features both hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 to quench your skin's thirst as well as sea lavender to boost collagen production. The only thing our tester would like to see an improvement on is transferability. Though water alone did not remove the product from our tester's skin, when wiped with the black T-shirt "it did remove a small layer of the sunscreen." Still, considering its multi-use qualities and the radiant finish it leaves on the skin, we think this pick is definitely worth the try. Price at time of publish: $36 Size: 1.7 fl. oz. | Type: Chemical | SPF Rating: 40 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best for Sensitive Skin Aveeno Positively Mineral Sensitive Skin Sunscreen SPF 50 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Travel-friendly

Good for sensitive skin

Non-comedogenic Cons Requires a bit of blending Don't be alarmed at how this sunscreen from Aveeno initially goes on — our tester said that though it applies "somewhat thick and you really have to rub it in, it's barely noticeable once blended." Made out of 100% zinc oxide, this mineral sunscreen offers up an SPF 50 rating and is especially good for those with sensitive skin types. It's sheer, gentle, and nourishing, with ingredients like vitamin E and oat to back it up. According to our tester, this does have a "very slight scent... almost like baby powder" — keep this in mind if you're not into scents in your products. But, this facial sunscreen is sweat- and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, and our tester said that "water instantly beaded up" and the "product did not move" during testing. This makes it a great option to pack on your next beach vacation (and it's a good thing you can, since it's TSA-friendly at two fluid ounces). Price at time of publish: $10 Size: 2 fl. oz. | Type: Mineral | SPF Rating: 50 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best for Dark Skin Tones Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Sheer formula

Reef-friendly

Free of parabens, fragrance, oxybenzone, and octinoxate

No whitecast Cons The packaging makes applying this messier than it needs to be This formula is made with melanated skin in mind, meaning you shouldn't be able to detect a white cast on your skin — which our tester confirmed. "This sunscreen did not leave a white undertone or make my skin look dull," our tester said. "In fact, it added glow and radiance to my skin and it looked very refreshed." Music to your ears if you're of the dry skin camp. The sheer formula is laced with jojoba, cacao, and avocado to provide a light veil of moisture — perfect if you're the type to forget about applying moisturizer. Consistency-wise, our tester was a fan. "This has a very light feel and spreads across the skin very nicely," they said, noting that it's not too oily or too creamy, making it perfect for all skin types from oily to dry. It also passed the water-resistance test with flying colors: "The water did not remove the sunscreen or affect the glowing impact of the sunscreen," said our tester. This is great news if you plan on wearing this sunscreen around the beach or pool, or if you're a heavy sweater. Our tester noticed one minor packaging flaw: the mouth of the tube would make the product easier to use if it were tighter because "the sunscreen comes out very easily," said our tester, adding that "it's easy to waste the product if you have a heavy hand." Aside from this, the under-$20 price tag and easily blendable formula makes this product a no-brainer if you're looking for your next go-to sunscreen. Price at time of publish: $16 Size: 3 fl. oz. | Type: Chemical | SPF Rating: 30 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best Lightweight Glossier Invisible Shield SPF 35 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Glossier.com Pros Water-gel consistency blends easily

Weightless feel

Light citrus scent Cons Not a ton of product for the price Glossier markets this product as "the sunscreen for people who hate wearing sunscreen" and our tester can attest to this, expressing how it's a "very lightweight formula" and has an "almost water-like consistency" that "blends in seconds." If you're not in the market for a thicker sunscreen formula, this one certainly fits the bill, as it feels like "more of a serum and less of a sunscreen," our tester said. Though the brand doesn't make any claims about the product being resistant to water, the formula scored high in this area. It "didn't transfer before or after the water spray test — the water sat on top of my skin and did not absorb," said our tester. The application process was also something to write home about: the sunscreen had "a milky color," so "blending into the skin was fairly effortless," our tester noted. Our tester called out how great the pump applicator was, as well as the product's light citrus fragrance that "is not overpowering," they said. Scoop this up if you're looking for a non-greasy texture that feels (and looks) invisible on the skin. Price at time of publish: $25 Size: 1 fl. oz. | Type: Chemical | SPF Rating: 35 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best Tinted Live Tinted Hueguard 3-in-1 Broad Spectrum Mineral SPF 30 Primer 4.5 Ulta View On Credo Beauty View On Sokoglam.com View On Ulta Pros Acts as a moisturizer, primer, and sunscreen all in one

No whitecast

Reef-friendly

Has a glowy finish Cons Orange tint may not suit all skin tones For the ultimate multi-tasker, Live Tinted's Hueguard 3-in-1 Broad Spectrum Mineral SPF 30 Primer SPF will have you feeling covered (in several senses of the word). Not only does the mineral formula provide SPF 30 protection from both UVA and UVB rays, but it'll quickly replace your daily moisturizer (due to how hydrating it is) as well as your primer (thanks to how well it works with makeup without pilling). Our tester praised how lightweight the formula felt on their skin, but pointed out that it "needed a bit more blending than expected." Still, they experienced "no transfer on the T-shirt before or after the blotting test" and no running during the blotting test. Our tester noted how the "fragrance is slightly citrus but short-lasting," a relief for those who are sensitive to scents in their products. Plus, the "applicator is easy to use and easy to throw in a bag for on the go," said our tester. One thing to note: this has an orange tint, which worked for our tester's olive skin tone, "but may not be great for all skin colors," they said. Add this to your gym bag for post-workout protection. Price at time of publish: $32 Size: 1.7 fl. oz. | Type: Mineral | SPF Rating: 30 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best Clear Bare Republic Clearscreen Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Transparent formula

Free or parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances

Doesn't feel greasy on the skin Cons Spray can be difficult to use Bare Republic's Clearscreen Sunscreen & Sunblock Spray is powered by vitamin E along with raspberry and goji berry extracts for full antioxidant protection. Great for those who prefer a clear, non-tinted formula, this one felt "extremely comfortable and lightweight" on the skin, according to our tester. It was also so undetectable to the point where our tester said they didn't know they had it on. The quick-absorbing formula doesn't transfer, and was definitely water-resistant — "water beaded nicely and did not absorb into my skin," said our tester. One thing to note is that the spray design might not be for everyone. "The bottle was really hard to manipulate so I think it needs a redesign. I had a hard time using it with my non-dominant hand," our tester said. Overall, though, our tester said they liked "the feel and the smell of the product a lot" and that "with adjustments to the design, it can work well." Price at time of publish: $13 Size: 6 fl. oz. | Type: Chemical | SPF Rating: 50 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best Scented Bare Republic Mineral Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 50 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Riteaid.com Pros Doesn't have a whitecast

Has a pleasant scent that's not overpowering

Doesn't feel sticky after application Cons Prone to transferring Foul-scented sunscreens? Don't know her. This one from Bare Republic proves you can have both protection and a pleasant smell in one insanely good formula. Our tester touted the lightweight scent, saying that "it's very mild" and "smells sweet like coconut, but not overwhelming." But this doesn't just have a pretty scent. When it comes to application, it also performed well. Our tester said this is "somewhat [of a] thin lotion" and that it "absorbs into the skin easily." It also blended "quickly and well" into our tester's skin, making it a great option if you're applying on a whim and don't have the time to spend blending. With all there is to love about this formula, one test it didn't pass is the transfer test. When rubbing a black T-shirt onto the skin, our tester said the formula "transferred to the T-shirt a bit when dry" and "transferred a lot when wet." For this reason, we recommend saving this sunscreen for days you won't be fully clothed (for instance, at the beach or pool). Price at time of publish: $13 Size: 5 fl. oz. | Type: Mineral | SPF Rating: 50 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best Unscented Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 50 for Sensitive Skin 4.8 Walgreens View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Walgreens Pros Attainable price tag

Travel-friendly

Unscented formula Cons It's a bit watery There isn't much not to love about Cetaphil's Sheer 100% Mineral Liquid Sunscreen: it has SPF 50, is a small enough size to travel with, and sits at an under-$10 price point. Our tester praised the formula too, noting that it's "very lightweight" and that there was "no greasy residue left over after application." It also didn't transfer before or after transfer test, our tester noted. And, because it's unscented and hypoallergenic, it's gentle enough for those with sensitive skin. Our tester observed how the "formula is very watery" and that it may take a little elbow grease to blend into the skin. But, "once blended in, you could not see the product," said our tester. Overall, our tester is a fan of the product's easy-to-use applicator and how "a little product goes a long way." It's also a "great size to throw in a purse," they said. Price at time of publish: $7 Size: 1.7 fl. oz. | Type: Mineral | SPF Rating: 50 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best Spray COOLA Organic Sunscreen SPF 30 Sunblock Spray 5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Feels lightweight

Refreshing

Transfer-resistant Cons Pricey Coola Organic's Sunscreen SPF 30 Sunblock Spray may seem pricey at first glance, but it's well worth it if you're looking to treat (and protect) your skin. The spray applicator ensures you won't miss a spot, but it's what's on the inside that really sets this pick apart from the others. It's formulated with a skin-revitalizing blend of algae extract (to moisturize and soften), aloe vera extract (to soothe sunburns), and strawberry fruit extract (to fend away environmental damage). In terms of how well this applied, the sunscreen scored well across all categories. Our tester said this was a "very lightweight and refreshing spray." They also enjoyed how it didn't transfer when wet or dry, and noted the formula's ability to blend "extremely well into the skin." Not to mention, they said it "smells delicious, like a piña colada." How's that for a modern day sunscreen? Price at time of publish: $23 Size: 6 fl. oz. | Type: Chemical | SPF Rating: 30 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson