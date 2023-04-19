In the name of style, function, and absolutely no gatekeeping, here are the 16 best sunglasses for every style, budget, and face shape.

Erlanger also says that “cat eyes are universally flattering,” but if you’re looking for another type of frame, her general rule is “opposites attract.” According to Erlanger, those with square or rectangle shaped-faces tend to look most balanced with round or ovular frames, and if you’ve got a rounder or more ovular face, you might want to opt for square-edged frames.

Welp, that’s where we come in — with a roundup of the best sunglasses you can buy online. We scoured the internet and purchased some of the most popular frames to test drive for ourselves; we interrogated our most fashionable editors into revealing their favorite pairs; and we even gathered tips and tricks for buying a pair of flattering frames from celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger (who regularly dresses A-listers like Amal Clooney and Blake Lively ). Erlanger tells PEOPLE that experimenting with different sunglasses is an easy way to up your style game: “Think of glasses almost like a piece of jewelry you wear on your face." We will shout that advice from the rooftops.

We’ll say it: shopping online for sunglasses is a pain. A general scroll down the webpage of online sunglass retailers reveals plenty of facts and figures but not a lot of practical information on how each pair of frames will fit on each unique face shape (and which ones are worth your money). Sure, online “try-on” functions can give you a rough idea of what a pair of shades will look like on you, but has anyone ever really looked good while staring at themselves in a faux-frame simulation? (If they have, then we haven’t met them yet.)

Reading outdoors when the weather is sunny might just be one of life’s greatest pleasures, but choosing between reading glasses or sunglasses is an aggravating and unnecessary concession. These tinted readers from Caddis allow you to customize your own lens power and tint. Plus, they come in 5 cute colors to match every mood. Did we mention that they’re also super chic?

If you don’t need reading glasses, then that feature will be redundant for you

These oversized goggle glasses might be meant for the slopes, but editor Erin Johnson wears them all year round. “I cannot stop wearing these sunglasses,” Johnson says. The ChromaPop lenses adapt to light changes, and the goggle-like size combined with the magnetic side shields protect the eyes from all angles. They come in a few snazzy, mirrored colorways that look sporty and cool no matter how you style them. Pair them with a leather jacket and a slicked-back ponytail for a sleek weekend ‘fit, or throw them on with your cycling kit and hit the road knowing you’ll be protected from all angles.

These sunglasses are pretty oversized (to mimic ski goggles), so if you don’t like that style, then these may not be for you

If you’re looking for a pair of sunnies that work great on and off the ski slopes, especially for those with larger faces or anyone who's a winter outdoor enthusiast

Made with a lightweight frame and polarized gradient lenses, these classic sunnies from Ray-Ban are as comfortable as they are stylish. The rounded cat-eye shape is flattering on all face shapes and comes in 16 different colorways, including matte, tortoise, and translucent frame options. Plus, the slightly oversized shape shades more of the delicate eye area with 100 percent UV protection.

If you don’t care about polarization, there are cheaper options with a similar shape that we’d also recommend (like the Safari Rounds)

For anyone looking for a polarized pair of sunglasses to protect their eyes while looking stylish, this pair is a no-brainer and looks great on all face shapes (but especially heart, square, and rectangular faces)

For small faces, chunky sunglasses might sometimes feel overwhelming, but these frames from Crap Eyewear are so flattering and cool. The light olive acetate frame feels modern yet classic and doesn’t overwhelm, even on small faces. Plus, they feel super lightweight and comfortable. PEOPLE writer Cai Cramer is a personal fan of the Heavy Tropix shades and shares that she gets so many compliments on these sunnies that she can’t bear to gatekeep them for another minute!

Those who are looking for a chunky — but not overpowering — pair of square sunglasses, especially those with rounder face shapes

“With my Maui Jim sunglasses on, I could really take in the beauty of the island,” Johnson says. “I could see the sea turtles bobbing in the water, and the color of the ocean was so vivid. Since these were prescription sunglasses, I even found myself wearing them indoors sometimes because the lens technology made everything so crisp, so they were better than my regular prescription glasses!”

When PEOPLE editor Erin Johnson went to Hawaii last summer, she threw some $10 Target sunglasses and these Maui Jim prescription sunglasses in her bag without much thought. While she knew that Maui Jim’s more premium frames were of higher quality, she was shocked to see the difference a great pair of sunglasses could make on an outdoor adventure (compared to contacts and cheap Target sunglasses).

Anyone who wants a high-quality pair of sunglasses that help improve outdoor vision clarity, as these sunnies are flattering on any face shape

Hey, your plastic hamburger phone is ringing — it’s the early aughts, and they said they want their sunglasses back. These throw-back shades are a favorite of PEOPLE writer Jasmine Hyman. Because the Tyra sunnies are a wider square style, they look great on folks with round, oval, or heart-shaped faces. They come standard with 100 percent UV protection with high sun glare reduction. We recommend pairing them with your favorite pair of low-waist denim.

Because they’re so wide, the Tyra sunglasses might not work for those with very narrow faces

'90s style really is all that, and while certain stylized pieces might fall out of fashion as easily as they came back in (looking at you, lace chokers), these rectangular sunglasses are undoubtedly here to stay. The shape is super flattering on almost every face shape, especially those with rounder features. We snagged this pair from Amazon — and at just $14, you won’t lose sleep about losing them in a music festival mosh pit.

Because they’re a narrower shade, they won’t protect as much of your delicate eye area from the sun

This affordable pair of rectangle sunnies look more expensive than they are and pair well with any face shape (but especially heart-shapes!)

Square, rectangle, and round sunglasses have all had moments in the sun (while protecting us from it), but it’s about time they step aside for a new funky shape to take center stage. These handmade sunnies from indie brand Akila feel fresh and modern, with thick geometric frames and sunken, scratch-resistant lenses that protect from UV rays.

Those with very narrow faces might find these shades to be too wide

These futuristic sunnies from Akila are an easy way to jazz up your look, and the angular shape especially suits round faces

Sunglass trends come and go, so spending big on a pair of in-style designer shades isn’t always worth your money. Luckily, these Amazon shades exist to keep your shade game on-trend for a microscopic fraction of the cost of luxury brands like Chanel and Versace. Gold-embossed lion's heads decorate the side of these geometric shades that suit round and oval face shapes. And, at just $15, why not grab one in every color?

If you’re looking for luxury quality, you might have to look elsewhere

If you want a pair of shades that look like a luxury splurge for just $15, give these ones a shot (plus they look great on ovular faces)

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a pair of stylish luxury frames, you can’t go wrong with the classic geometric Prada sunglasses. Their design feels both effortlessly modern and romantically timeless. And they’re not gorgeous to look at — they’re totally functional, offering 100 percent UVA/UVB protection.

If you’re in search of a practical and affordable option, check out the rest of our recommendations

If you’re looking for a pair of luxury sunglasses to invest in, this pair from Prada is effortlessly cool and suits ovular and circular faces

The Ray-Ban aviators have cemented their status as the go-to aviator for their quality and timeless style. They were originally launched in 1937 to protect pilots from the sun (Top Gun vibes, anyone?), but you don’t need to know how to fly an airplane to look fly (we couldn't help ourselves) in a pair of these sunglasses that come in a variety of sizes and lens colors.

Those with very narrow faces might find these glasses to be too wide

If you’re looking for a pair of aviators, it doesn’t get more classic than a pair of Ray-Bans. They’re especially great on square-shaped faces.

Square-shaped sunglasses are super flattering on rounder face shapes, and this pair from Amazon comes in various fun and practical colors. With an oversized, thick square frame and a beveled edge, these sunnies have a luxe feel without the luxe price tag. The frames are coated to provide UV protection, and because the frames are oversized, they help to protect larger swaths of your face from the sun, which is great for relaxing poolside.

If you have a smaller face, you might find these shades to be a bit too oversized

For anyone in search of an oversized pair of sunglasses that’ll cover large areas of your face, we recommend these modern ones (and especially for those with oval-shaped faces)

A classic pair of cat eye sunglasses should be a staple in any stylish person’s accessory repertoire. We’re especially fond of this pair from Eyebuydirect, with a tortoise acetate frame that angles up to a point. The lifted corners create the illusion of high cheekbones (we're petitioning to call these the “insta-snatch” glasses), and the three tortoise colorways feel romantic and wearable.

We really can’t think of anyone who wouldn’t like these (unless you’re averse to cat eye sunglasses in general)

Fun accessories can jazz up any outfit — and these sparkling pink shades are the ultimate pop of color with a flattering cat-eye shape. PEOPLE writer Cai Cramer says she reaches for the Edie glasses in crystal pink to add a subtle flair to her look for parties or weekend strolls. She even donned them for New York Fashion Week.

Anyone who’s looking for a fun accessory with a pop of color, these cat-eye glasses truly suit everyone, especially our square face friends

An easy way to up your style game is by pairing a simple outfit with some stand-out sunglasses, like these ones from Westward Leaning. The thick half-circle black frames feel reminiscent of mod-era styles, with a flattering cat-eye shape and mother-of-pearl details along the arms. Handmade in Japan with shatterproof lenses, you can snag a pair of Fholsten Paradise sunnies on sale right now for over half off.

If you’re more inclined to wear the same pair of sunnies every day, you might want to choose a more classic shape

If you’re looking for a pair of sunglasses that will help you stand out from the crowd, these flattering cat eyes are a sure bet and look great on square and rectangle-shaped faces

They look good on round faces. They look good on square faces. I’m sure they’d even look good on octagonal faces if that were a real thing — they’re just that good. Round sunglasses with a slightly upturned corner creates a slight illusion of lifted cheekbones, and these frames master the fine balance between oversized and sleek. With lightweight acetate frames and an anti-scratch lens coating, these sunglasses look and feel like they cost much more than a measly $32. Plus, you can even add your custom eye prescription to your frame color of choice to make these sunglasses truly all your own.

The plight of finding the perfect pair of sunglasses is a tedious one. As a picky writer constantly on the hunt for the best of the best, I’ve spent hours of my life trying on every frame style displayed at my local Sunglass Hut while my mom begs me to just choose one already! over a phone-bill-busting facetime call. Luckily for you, I’ll save you the phone bill debt and let you in on the most flattering sunglasses I’ve encountered: the Safari Round sunglasses at Eyebuydirect.

We’d recommend these rounded, mid-sized sunglasses to anyone looking for a no-fuss pair of shades that they can buy online

Things to Consider Before Buying Sunglasses

Face Shape

When it comes to choosing your new favorite pair of sunglasses, perhaps the most important factor is the shape — and the best way to figure out which frame shapes will best suit you is by determining your face shape.

Start by taking a photo of your face straight-on with your hair pulled back. Then, draw three lines: one vertical line from the top of your forehead down to your chin and two horizontal lines from cheekbone to cheekbone and from one side of your forehead to the other. It should look something like this:



Cai’s three horizontal lines are about the same length, and her vertical line isn’t much longer than her vertical lines, so she has a square-shaped face. People / Cai Cramer

If your vertical line is longer than the line from cheekbone to cheekbone: You probably have a rectangular or ovular face. If your face is roughly as long as it is wide: You most likely have a round, square, or heart-shaped face. If your cheekbone line is longer than your forehead, jawline, and vertical line, you likely have a round face shape.

If your cheekbone line is longer than your forehead and jawline, but your vertical line is significantly longer, then you probably have an oval face shape. If your cheekbone, forehead, jawline, and vertical face line are all about the same length, you may have a square-shaped face. If your three horizontal lines are the same length, but your vertical line is significantly longer, then you likely have a rectangular face.

You may have a heart-shaped face if your jawline is narrower than your forehead and comes down to a delicately pointed chin.

Frame Shape

To figure out which frame shapes are generally the most flattering on each face shape, we spoke with stylist-to-the-stars Micaela Erlanger. She’s dressed the most stylish celebs, including Amal Clooney, Ana De Armas, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Blake Lively, so her fashion advice is as good as gold in our book (she even wrote a book called How to Accessorize). Erlanger tells PEOPLE that when in doubt, choose cat eye sunglasses (which is why we have three on our list). As mentioned above, remember that opposites attract, so if you have a round face, opt for square-shaped frames and vis versa to achieve a fun yet balanced look.

Color

Whether you stick to neutrals or opt for a bright pop of color in your sunglass frames is totally up to your preference and style. While neutrals like brown tortoise shells and black tend to match with anything, opting for a fun-colored pair of sunglasses can liven up your look.

"A tinted frame is a fun way to add color to any outfit,” shares Erlanger. “Think of glasses almost like a piece of jewelry you wear on your face.” Erlanger suggests that those looking for an eye-catching pair of sunglasses experiment with hues: “A frame can be flattering if it is a subtle contrast with your skin tones, or it can be a statement piece if it is a bold color choice.”

Polarization

If you’ve been hunting for sunglasses, chances are you’ve come across the word “polarized.” This basically means that the glasses are treated to reduce glare, which can help increase visibility. This is particularly helpful when doing things like driving, surfing, fishing, or any other activity that requires clear vision to stay safe. Maui Jim sunglasses have great polarization.

But not everyone needs polarized lenses in their sunglasses, which tend to be more expensive than non-polarized ones. As long as your sunglasses have UV protection (not the same as polarization), they’ll help to protect your eyes from the sun’s potentially harmful rays.



Frequently Asked Questions Where can I buy sunglasses online? There are plenty of retailers that sell sunglasses online, with some that specialize in boutique and unique frames, such as the Akila 720 degrees at akila.com, and other more general retail markets that sell a variety of sunglass brands, shapes, and prices, like eyebuydirect.com and sunglasshut.com. If you’re looking for a less expensive pair of sunglasses that you won’t feel guilty about dropping or losing, then amazon.com is a great place to find cheap yet stylish shades.

What are polarized sunglasses? Polarized sunglasses are designed to mitigate glare, specifically the blinding light that bounces off of horizontal surfaces like the road, sidewalks, or large bodies of water. Polarized lenses are treated with a special chemical that helps to filter out horizontally reflected light, which can help to keep you safe while doing activities where clear vision is needed, such as driving, surfing, or sailing. Some people prefer polarized sunglasses because they can help reduce eye strain, but polarization is not the same as UV protection, and there are lots of sunglass options that provide UV protection without polarization (and those tend to be cheaper, too!)

How do you clean sunglasses? Most manufacturers recommend wiping down your sunglass lenses with a soft microfiber cloth. If your sunglasses have stuck-on smudges or you feel like they could use a really good clean, you can usually use warm water with a little bit of dish soap to rinse them off, but it’s best to double-check with the manufacturer before doing so because there’s a risk that you’ll rub off a protective lens coating.

Take Our Word For It

Cai Cramer is a staff writer on the commerce team at PEOPLE, with a focus on health, beauty, and style. For this story, Cai extensively researched the most popular sunglasses on the market, scouring through specs and reviews and grilling PEOPLE editors to find the best sunglasses for every style and face shape. Cai also spoke to celebrity stylist and author of How to Accessorize, Micaela Erlanger, to provide professional expertise.