Summer Sundresses Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day — and All of These Pretty Picks Are Under $50

Sundress season is finally here, which means it’s time to shed those layers and fill your closet with easy, breezy, and warm-weather-ready styles. And if you know where to shop, you don’t have to spend a ton of money to upgrade your summer lineup.

Amazon’s deals page is brimming with impressive markdowns across all categories, and fashion is no exception. Prices are slashed on all sorts of sundresses ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, so you can head into the unofficial start of summer sporting the season’s hottest trends. To prevent you from scrolling through the seemingly endless selection of sales, we’ve done some digging to find the 12 best deals on sundresses at Amazon right now — and nothing is more than $50. You can score mini, midi, and maxi styles for up to 70 percent off, with prices starting at just $16.

What’s more, so many styles are eligible for fast and free shipping, as well as Try Before You Buy via Amazon Prime. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access its world of perks. Keep reading to see what’s on sale.

Best Sundress Deals Under $50

If you’re on the hunt for lengthier sundresses, there are maxi sales galore. Don’t miss the best deal on our list: This unique one-shoulder maxi dress that’s up to 70 percent off. It’s available in 33 different colors and patterns, including blue plaid and red florals, in sizes S–XXL (discounts vary depending on size and style).

Or, snag this best-selling Zesica maxi dress with gorgeous ruffle detailing, adjustable ribbon straps, a trendy square neckline, and a 56 percent discount to boot. One shopper described it as “flowy” and “cute” in their review, and even called it the “best summer dress [they] own.”

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Square-Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress, $25.49–$42.99 (orig. $57.99); amazon.com

Plus, so many midi dresses are on sale with double discounts. This puff-sleeve midi dress features tons of fashionable versatility, so much so that one reviewer called it “perfect” for “any occasion,” including weddings, dinners, shopping, and more. And then there's this sleeveless midi dress in an adorable polka dot print that’s “lightweight and perfect for hot weather,” according to one shopper. In addition to its breathable fabric, the dress also features an adjustable drawstring waist and stylish button detailing.

Amazon

Buy It! Brovave Polka Dot Midi Dress, $37.04 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

There are plenty of mini dress deals, too. Snatch up this top-rated tank top dress or this spaghetti-strap dress to give your everyday go-to’s an upgrade, or opt for this ruffled mini for something a tad dressier. Its layered skirt, shirred bodice, and flouncy sleeves give it a more formal feel without sacrificing summery breathability. Plus, you’ll get good use out of it since tons of shoppers said they wore it for a number of events — from bridal showers to holidays to birthday parties.

Amazon

Buy It! Byinns Square-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress, $35.99–$39.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Get ahead of the curve this season and stock up on sundresses while so many are on sale at Amazon. Keep scrolling to see our other top picks.

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Tiered Maxi Dress, $41.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Btfbm One-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $15.99 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress, $18.99–$46.79 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $42.29 with coupon (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Halter-Neck Split Maxi Dress, $29.74 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $25.49–$43.99 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Btfbm Crewneck Tank Mini Dress, $25.99–$33.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Qearal Floral Mini Dress, $15.99–$25.64 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Tank Waisted Maxi Dress, $21.52–$23.12 (orig. $26.90); amazon.com

