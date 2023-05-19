Summer Sundresses Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day — and All of These Pretty Picks Are Under $50

You can snag mini, midi, and maxi dresses for up to 70 percent off

By
Clara McMahon
Published on May 19, 2023 06:30 AM

Sundress season is finally here, which means it’s time to shed those layers and fill your closet with easy, breezy, and warm-weather-ready styles. And if you know where to shop, you don’t have to spend a ton of money to upgrade your summer lineup.

Amazon’s deals page is brimming with impressive markdowns across all categories, and fashion is no exception. Prices are slashed on all sorts of sundresses ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, so you can head into the unofficial start of summer sporting the season’s hottest trends. To prevent you from scrolling through the seemingly endless selection of sales, we’ve done some digging to find the 12 best deals on sundresses at Amazon right now — and nothing is more than $50. You can score mini, midi, and maxi styles for up to 70 percent off, with prices starting at just $16.

What’s more, so many styles are eligible for fast and free shipping, as well as Try Before You Buy via Amazon Prime. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access its world of perks. Keep reading to see what’s on sale.

Best Sundress Deals Under $50

If you’re on the hunt for lengthier sundresses, there are maxi sales galore. Don’t miss the best deal on our list: This unique one-shoulder maxi dress that’s up to 70 percent off. It’s available in 33 different colors and patterns, including blue plaid and red florals, in sizes S–XXL (discounts vary depending on size and style). 

Or, snag this best-selling Zesica maxi dress with gorgeous ruffle detailing, adjustable ribbon straps, a trendy square neckline, and a 56 percent discount to boot. One shopper described it as “flowy” and “cute” in their review, and even called it the “best summer dress [they] own.”

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Solid Color Ruffle A Line Beach Long Maxi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Square-Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress, $25.49–$42.99 (orig. $57.99); amazon.com

Plus, so many midi dresses are on sale with double discounts. This puff-sleeve midi dress features tons of fashionable versatility, so much so that one reviewer called it “perfect” for “any occasion,” including weddings, dinners, shopping, and more. And then there's this sleeveless midi dress in an adorable polka dot print that’s “lightweight and perfect for hot weather,” according to one shopper. In addition to its breathable fabric, the dress also features an adjustable drawstring waist and stylish button detailing. 

BROVAVE Women's 2023 Summer Casual Boho Sundress Polka Dot Spaghetti Strap V Neck Flowy Midi Dresses

Amazon

Buy It! Brovave Polka Dot Midi Dress, $37.04 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

There are plenty of mini dress deals, too. Snatch up this top-rated tank top dress or this spaghetti-strap dress to give your everyday go-to’s an upgrade, or opt for this ruffled mini for something a tad dressier. Its layered skirt, shirred bodice, and flouncy sleeves give it a more formal feel without sacrificing summery breathability. Plus, you’ll get good use out of it since tons of shoppers said they wore it for a number of events — from bridal showers to holidays to birthday parties. 

Byinns Women's Square Neck Ruffle Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Byinns Square-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress, $35.99–$39.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Get ahead of the curve this season and stock up on sundresses while so many are on sale at Amazon. Keep scrolling to see our other top picks.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Maxi Dress Casual Boho Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Long Beach Sun Dresses

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Tiered Maxi Dress, $41.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

BTFBM Women One Shoulder Sleeveless Casual Summer Dresses

Amazon

Buy It! Btfbm One-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $15.99 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Dokotoo Womens 2023 Spring Summer Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress, $18.99–$46.79 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Casual Boho Dress Floral Print Ruffle Puff Sleeve High Waist Midi Beach Dresses

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $42.29 with coupon (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Criss Cross Sundress Sleeveless Split Maxi Long Beach Dress with Pockets

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Halter-Neck Split Maxi Dress, $29.74 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

ZESICA Women's 2023 Bohemian Summer Plaid Square Neck Puff Sleeve Ruffle Flowy Beach Midi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $25.49–$43.99 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

BTFBM Women 2023 Summer Sleeveless Tank Dresses Crew Neck Slim Fit Short Casual Ruched Bodycon Party Club Mini Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Btfbm Crewneck Tank Mini Dress, $25.99–$33.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Qearal Womens Boho Floral Printed Dress Summer Sleeveless Adjustable Strap Beach Mini Dress with Pockets

Amazon

Buy It! Qearal Floral Mini Dress, $15.99–$25.64 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Waisted Maxi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Tank Waisted Maxi Dress, $21.52–$23.12 (orig. $26.90); amazon.com

