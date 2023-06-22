Lifestyle Style Smells Like Summer! The Season's Best New Scents Whether you veer towards sweet, salty or something fruity, your new favorite warm-weather fragrance is on this list By Jackie Fields Jackie Fields Instagram Jackie Fields is a Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. She has been working at the brand since 2005 and has 17 years reporting and writing, and eight years editing style and beauty content for the brand. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on June 22, 2023 10:56AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. When it comes to choosing a fragrance, our best advice is "you do you, boo," since scent is highly subjective. But in general, warm weather signals a shift to spritz on something lighter and brighter. Summer scents tend to spotlight citrus and marine notes, plus an abundance of flirty florals. The latest offerings have all of the above — and a few surprising additions that evoke everything we love about the season. Ahead, ten fresh fragrance finds you'll want to wear from now until Labor Day (and beyond). If You Love Meandering Through Arboretums... Estée Lauder Buy It! Estée Lauder Beautiful Magnolia L'Eau, $93 (1.7 oz); nordstrom.com This floral fragrance, the third final creation in the popular collection, harnesses the power of magnolias, which bloom from spring to summer. Notes of lavender, musk and amber add a sensual touch. If You Love the Feel of the Sun on Your Skin... Phlur Buy It! Phlur Solar Power, $96 (50 ml); sephora.com Phlur founder Chriselle Lim is known for creating viral scents, and this mandarin and bergamot blend — with warm jasmine and sea salt to capture the scent of sunlight — is no exception. If You Love Pruning the Roses... Chloé Buy It! Chloé Rose Naturelle Intense, $110 (50 ml); amazon.com This 100% natural-origin fragrance puts a modern spin on the classic rose with the addition of neroli and vanilla-tinged oak wood. If You Love Dry Heat... Oak Essentials Buy It! Oak Essentials Santo Wood, $110 (1.7 oz); oakessentials.com If driving through a desert top-down is your vibe, this earthy aroma is for you. It's grounding, yet fresh, thanks to sweet anise, palo santo, ceylon black tea and sandalwood. If You Love Beach Vacations... Oscar de la Renta Buy It! Oscar de la Renta Bella Tropicale, $112 (3.4 oz); amazon.com Inspired by late designer Oscar de La Renta's gardens in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, this standout mixes pineapple aqua fresca and coconut water with orange flower oil and a hint of ocean mist. If You Love Cotton Candy at the Fair... Carolina Herrera Buy It! Carolina Herrera Good Girl Blush, $147 (2.7 oz); sephora.com From the pale pink stiletto heel bottle to the fruity-floral combination of ylang ylang, peony and tonka bean, the latest iteration of designer Carolina Herrera's Good Girl franchise is as sweet (and sassy!) as it gets. If You Love Getting Lost in a Vineyard... Maison Margiela Fragrances Buy It! Maison Margiela Fragrances Replica On A Date, $160 (100 ml); sephora.com With its gorgeous blend of black currant, rose and patchouli, this find is like golden hour at a French vineyard in fragrance form. If You Love Breezy Beach Days... Loewe Buy It! Loewe Aire Anthesis, $176 (50 ml); neimanmarcus.com This refreshing scent features rockrose, a wildflower native to Spain, plus notes of pear, peony, sandalwood and rhubarb for a touch of sweetness. If You Love Watching the Sun Set Into the Ocean... Maison Francis Kurkdjian Buy It! Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Media Cologne Forte, $235 (70 ml); nordstrom.com Maison Francis Kurkdjian is a master at making unique scents like this innovative aroma which has notes of bergamot, verbena, sweet fennel and a woody musk accord. If You Love a Fresh Green Juice... Louis Vuitton Buy It! Louis Vuitton Pacific Chill, $300 (100 ml); us.louisvuitton.com As with all of its fragrances, Louis Vuitton has created more than a scent, they've created an experience. Inspired by a detoxifying smoothie, this uplifting blend has notes of blackcurrant, lemon and carrot seed, plus basil, coriander and peppermint. UP NEXT: Denim Icons Through the Decades That We'll Never Stop Obsessing Over