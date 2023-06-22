PSW_Spring23_Summer_Fragrances

Smells Like Summer! The Season's Best New Scents

Whether you veer towards sweet, salty or something fruity, your new favorite warm-weather fragrance is on this list

By Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields is a Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. She has been working at the brand since 2005 and has 17 years reporting and writing, and eight years editing style and beauty content for the brand.
June 22, 2023

When it comes to choosing a fragrance, our best advice is "you do you, boo," since scent is highly subjective. But in general, warm weather signals a shift to spritz on something lighter and brighter.

Summer scents tend to spotlight citrus and marine notes, plus an abundance of flirty florals. The latest offerings have all of the above — and a few surprising additions that evoke everything we love about the season. Ahead, ten fresh fragrance finds you'll want to wear from now until Labor Day (and beyond).

If You Love Meandering Through Arboretums...

Summer Fragrances Estee Lauder

Estée Lauder

Buy It! Estée Lauder Beautiful Magnolia L'Eau, $93 (1.7 oz); nordstrom.com

This floral fragrance, the third final creation in the popular collection, harnesses the power of magnolias, which bloom from spring to summer. Notes of lavender, musk and amber add a sensual touch.

If You Love the Feel of the Sun on Your Skin...

Summer Fragrances solar power

Phlur

Buy It! Phlur Solar Power, $96 (50 ml); sephora.com

Phlur founder Chriselle Lim is known for creating viral scents, and this mandarin and bergamot blend — with warm jasmine and sea salt to capture the scent of sunlight — is no exception.

If You Love Pruning the Roses...

Summer Fragrances Chloe

Chloé

Buy It! Chloé Rose Naturelle Intense, $110 (50 ml); amazon.com

This 100% natural-origin fragrance puts a modern spin on the classic rose with the addition of neroli and vanilla-tinged oak wood.

If You Love Dry Heat...

Summer Fragrances santo wood

Oak Essentials

Buy It! Oak Essentials Santo Wood, $110 (1.7 oz); oakessentials.com

If driving through a desert top-down is your vibe, this earthy aroma is for you. It's grounding, yet fresh, thanks to sweet anise, palo santo, ceylon black tea and sandalwood.

If You Love Beach Vacations...

Summer Fragrances oscar de la renta

Oscar de la Renta

Buy It! Oscar de la Renta Bella Tropicale, $112 (3.4 oz); amazon.com

Inspired by late designer Oscar de La Renta's gardens in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, this standout mixes pineapple aqua fresca and coconut water with orange flower oil and a hint of ocean mist.

If You Love Cotton Candy at the Fair...

Summer Fragrances carolina

Carolina Herrera

Buy It! Carolina Herrera Good Girl Blush, $147 (2.7 oz); sephora.com

From the pale pink stiletto heel bottle to the fruity-floral combination of ylang ylang, peony and tonka bean, the latest iteration of designer Carolina Herrera's Good Girl franchise is as sweet (and sassy!) as it gets.

If You Love Getting Lost in a Vineyard...

Summer Fragrances Replica

Maison Margiela Fragrances

Buy It! Maison Margiela Fragrances Replica On A Date, $160 (100 ml); sephora.com

With its gorgeous blend of black currant, rose and patchouli, this find is like golden hour at a French vineyard in fragrance form.

If You Love Breezy Beach Days...

Summer Fragrances Aire Loewe

Loewe

Buy It! Loewe Aire Anthesis, $176 (50 ml); neimanmarcus.com

This refreshing scent features rockrose, a wildflower native to Spain, plus notes of pear, peony, sandalwood and rhubarb for a touch of sweetness.

If You Love Watching the Sun Set Into the Ocean...

Summer Fragrances Aqua Medina

Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Buy It! Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Media Cologne Forte, $235 (70 ml); nordstrom.com

Maison Francis Kurkdjian is a master at making unique scents like this innovative aroma which has notes of bergamot, verbena, sweet fennel and a woody musk accord.

If You Love a Fresh Green Juice...

Summer Fragrances Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton

Buy It! Louis Vuitton Pacific Chill, $300 (100 ml); us.louisvuitton.com

As with all of its fragrances, Louis Vuitton has created more than a scent, they've created an experience. Inspired by a detoxifying smoothie, this uplifting blend has notes of blackcurrant, lemon and carrot seed, plus basil, coriander and peppermint.

