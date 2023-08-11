It's been a long, hot, sticky summer. And because of that, for most of us, fashion has understandably fallen by the wayside as we attempt to figure out the minimal amount of clothing legally permissible to wear in public and what's not going to make us miserable once it's totally drenched in sweat.

But for the four celebs featured below, the soaring temperatures are merely a speed bump on the road to total style domination. So, to help get your wardrobe back on track, here are a handful of the best style moments of the week, whether you're looking for inspo on what to wear to Club Renaissance or the perfect coif for your next Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives-themed road trip.

Vice President Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris' Beyonce tour outfit. Kamala Harris Instagram

For her formal state visit with American royalty, Vice President Kamala Harris, 58, reached out to New York-based designer LaQuan Smith to find something for her that would be Club Renaissance ready. The VP and her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, 58, enjoyed a date night at Beyoncé's concert in Maryland with Harris opting for a very Studio 54-inspired gold lamé button-up that she paired with white slacks and metallic silver pumps.

Smith might seem like a surprising choice for a politician given that the designer is known for his seriously sexy and skin-baring apparel, but the VP's attire proves that Smith also knows how to make something, in the words of Queen Bey, "too classy for this world."



Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh's blonde pixie. florencepugh/Instagram

We've seen a lot of waist-grazing, bohemian locks out there this summer, but Florence Pugh is making the case for the type of minimalist 'do that just requires a quick rinse before you run out the door. Well, as long as you don't mind looking like a beloved Food Network host in the aftermath.

Since buzzing off her hair earlier this year, the 27-year-old actress has been letting her platinum strands grow out into a short, spiky helmet, which she wrote on Instagram this week reminds her of Guy Fieri and that she "loves it." Step aside Guy, there's a new mayor in Flavortown.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lily Allen

Lily Allen wears a see-through dress in London. Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images (2)

The year 2023 has unquestionably been the year of exposed underwear. Everywhere you look, a celeb seems to be sporting a thong, a sheer skirt, and very little else.

But when leaving a performance of The Pillowman in London on Tuesday, Lily Allen actually managed to put a fresh twist on this ubiquitous outfit combination. The pop star, 38, fused the Emperor's New Clothes aesthetic with some metal mesh, via a dress by Chloé, as well as some transparent biker shorts layered atop her visible g-string, touching on this summer's new Bermuda short trend. Allen's new take on tried and true transparency elevated this extra-naked look to a very sexy game of peekaboo.

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart in Los Angeles. TheImageDirect.com

With Labor Day right around the corner, Rod Stewart is squeezing every last drop out of his all-white ensembles before that sartorial moratorium hits, enjoying a family outing in L.A. in this breezy, linen look.

And the rock legend, 78, knows that the best accessories are the ones you can snack on, adding a pop of color to his ensemble with a leopard-print crossbody pouch just big enough for his cellphone, plus a bright red jar of Bonne Maman jam. (In other words, the perfect clutch for those concerned their blood sugar could drop at any moment or that they might stumble across a plain piece of toast.)

