Zendaya's Birthday Micro Bra and More Can't-Miss Style Moments of the Week

Including Emma Corrin's red carpet underwear and Olivia Rodrigo's Angelina Jolie homage

By Emily Kirkpatrick
September 8, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios
Photo:

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

This week's most sublime styling choices were all about subverting traditional expectations. While there are certain elements of fashion we can all agree are conventionally attractive and classically chic, it's the bold and unusual outfit combinations that often make more of an impact and stick with you for a long time to come.

While the following outfits may not be heavily featured on most people's street style mood boards, each offers a distinct perspective on fashion that will spark your imagination and might inspire you to shake up your own sartorial status quo.

Michaela Stark at the Victoria's Secret World Tour Event

Michaela Stark on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Victoria's Secret officially launched its big reinvention this week, rolling out the pink carpet to kick off New York Fashion Week. The brand's 2023 World Tour was populated by a number of VS' longtime Angels — Gigi Hadid and Adriana Lima — as well as some more unexpected faces in testament to the lingerie company's newfound commitment to diversity and inclusion. One such new addition was Instagram influencer Michaela Stark, better known to her fans as "that body morphing bitch." Stark put a dreamy twist on her baby pink wings, delivering a real-life fairy fantasy with her soft makeup, sculptural hair and gauzy peach matching set worthy of a wood nymph.

Zendaya's Birthday Micro Bra

To celebrate her 27th birthday, Zendaya very easily could've opted for an overtly sexy outfit from any number of the biggest brands in the world. But the style icon chose to flaunt her high-fashion bonafides instead by going with a smaller indie designer. To commemorate another year around the sun, the actor chose a matching set from Collina Strada's Fall 2020 collection composed of a pastel pink bubble skirt with a subtle charcoal squiggle design, a matching puff-sleeve shrug and a teeny-tiny metal bralette with fully sequined nipple covers. A challenging conceptual ensemble that, of course, Zendaya pulled off with aplomb.

Emma Corrin's Red Carpet Underwear

Emma Corrin attends a photocall for the MiuMiu Women's Tales during the Venice Days at the 80th Venice International Film Festival

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

We've seen a whole lot of underwear on the red carpet this year, but typically these celebrity underpinnings have been swathed in the mere suggestion of a sheer skirt and skintight lace pants. However, Emma Corrin chose to boldly ditch all such formalities while attending the Miu Miu Women's Tales event at the Venice Film Festival and make their briefs the star of the show. The actor wore a cozier version of the bedazzled hot pants they wore on Miu Miu's Fall 2023 runway, pairing a olive green pair of knit shorts with a matching cardigan from the brand.

Olivia Rodrigo's Angie Homage

Olivia Rodrigo is seen in Midtown

Gotham/GC Images

The only thing more iconic than Olivia Rodrigo is Olivia Rodrigo in a T-shirt emblazoned in another Hollywood legend — Angelina Jolie. To promote the release of her second studio album Guts coming out at the end of this week, the pop star chose a T-shirt covered with an image that ties in nicely to her first single off the record, "Vampire." The top features a memorable photo taken by Martin Schoeller titled "Angelina Jolie with Blood." Rodrigo finished off the statement tee with some preppy fashion staples, adding a white pleated miniskirt, white ankle socks and black penny loafers.

