Megan Thee Stallion's Burberry Catsuit and More Can't-Miss Style Moments of the Week

Plus, Ariana Grande's vintage matching set

By Emily Kirkpatrick
Published on September 1, 2023 01:03PM EDT
Megan Thee Stallion in this Burberry catsuit
Photo:

theestallion/Instagram

The best looks of this week weren't anything overly complicated or ornate, but they are all a masterclass in styling. Over the past year, Hollywood has had a fixation with all-sheer everything, but these four famous women prove that staying totally covered up can make just as powerful of a fashion statement.

Whether it's pulling pieces from the past and giving them a new lease on life, helping revamp a designer's entire brand identity, or opting for an unexpected accessory from the red carpet to the sidewalk, these stars found a way to turn heads in even the simplest of outfits.

Ariana Grande's Vintage Matching Set

To promote her makeup line r.e.m. beauty's new Sweetener foundation, Ariana Grande stopped by the brand's pop-up store, where customers were able to get shade matched and enjoy free ice cream. The brand founder made her appearance wearing a vintage Courrèges matching set fitting for the occasion.

While the look hails from the '70s, the aesthetic still felt very mod with its colorblock panels, pull zippers and miniskirt silhouette. The only thing Grande changed about the original piece was bringing the slit in the crop top down a few inches so it didn't leave quite so much flesh exposed for this wholesome daytime event. Grande's stylist Mimi Cuttrell also kept the retro vibe going by finishing off the outfit with a pair of oversized taupe circle shades and knee-high tan boots.

Megan Thee Stallion's Burberry Catsuit

Megan Thee Stallion in this Burberry catsuit

theestallion/Instagram

Burberry is currently in the midst of a major rebrand led by its new chief creative officer Daniel Lee, the man who recently pulled off the same feat for Bottega Veneta. Who better to help Lee with that revamp endeavor than Megan Thee Stallion herself. Megan posted a photo of herself to Instagram this week wearing a semi-sheer catsuit covered in Burberry's signature tartan that's been given a slight update. The rapper even matched her nails to her look, taking logomania to new levels.

Charlotte Rampling's Statement Necklace

Charlotte Rampling at the 80 Venice International Film Festival 2023

Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty

Due to the ongoing strikes by both SAG-AFTRA and the WGA, there's been a serious dearth of celebs — and thus fashion — at the Venice Film Festival this year. But movie legend Charlotte Rampling made a surprise appearance at the event to honor Italian film director Liliana Cavani with the Golden Lion lifetime achievement award wearing a huge statement necklace and heels by Courrèges. The actor chose a simple black gown from the brand featuring a large circular cutout at the neckline that perfectly showcased her circle pendant necklace designed to go with the look. Her shoes also featured a circular metallic heel, giving this staid red carpet ensemble a funky twist.

Venus Williams' Pre-Game 'Fit

Venus Williams may not have won her match at the US Open this week, but her pre-game outfit was worthy of every fashion accolade. The tennis champ was the epitome of power dressing in a Willy Chavarria blazer accented with a huge flower pin on the lapel and layered atop a white Alaïa dress with a voluminous miniskirt that just barely peeked out from underneath. Williams' stylist Solange Franklin finished off the look with a Prada purse, platform sandals and her red tennis bag, naturally.

