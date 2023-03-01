The 10 Best Stretch Mark Creams of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Keep reading to learn more about the best stretch mark creams that PEOPLE tested.

Our PEOPLE Tested team, including some expectant and postpartum testers, tried out 23 of the most popular stretch mark creams on the market. We used the creams over a six-week period, noting any visible improvements to skin as well as other details like scent, ease of application, and speed of absorption.

“Stretch marks can be stubborn and challenging to deal with,” says Akis Ntonos , FNP and co-founder of Aion Aesthetics in New York City. He says that while topical applications might slightly improve their appearance, they won’t go away completely. “Although topical skin care can be helpful with stretch marks, microneedling and laser might have a better outcome in improving their appearance,” he says. “It is best that treatment with topical skin care starts as soon as the first signs of stretch marks show.”

Stretch marks are scars that appear on the skin due to rapid shrinking or expanding, as with weight fluctuation or pregnancy. They can fade over time, but they don’t disappear. Some might consider them a badge of honor while others will go to great lengths to treat them.

Best Overall Palmer's Cocoa Butter Massage Lotion for Stretch Marks 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Smooth, non-greasy application

We tried out Palmer's Cocoa Butter on stretch marks that they've had for over 20 years, so imagine our surprise to see a slight fade after using the product regularly during the six-week testing period. We actually even missed a few applications during that time — the large bottle is not travel-friendly, so it stayed home on a brief trip — but we still saw promising results. The product goes on smoothly and rubs in nicely without it feeling sticky or greasy, and we were happy to rub excess into hands without feeling the need to wash them afterwards. That's a good thing, as you will have to use a considerable amount of product as suggested each time; we were surprised to go through almost two full bottles during the testing period. If you've got dry skin or have an itchy bump, the Palmer's Cocoa Butter would be a good product to have on hand, especially in the winter. We were able to detect a very light, pleasant scent only after bringing the bottle close to our nose, so there's no worries about a strong smell that might be too overwhelming for an expectant mama's nose. Price at time of publish: $12 Form: Cream | Size: 8.5 oz. | Scent: Light | Key Ingredients: Cocoa butter, shea butter, natural oils, collagen, elastin, lutein

Best Drugstore Burt's Bees Mama Belly Butter with Shea Butter and Vitamin E 4.4 Amazon View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Target Pros Rich, thick cream doesn't feel oily

Super hydrating for dry skin

If your growing baby bump is itchy and feels dry, slather on some of this Burt's Bees Mama Belly Butter, made from soothing shea butter and other moisturizing ingredients. Overall, we found it to be a very hydrating lotion. Despite the thickness of the cream — there's a reason it's called butter — it didn't feel oily at all. In fact, it pretty much disappears into dry skin as soon as you rub it in. However, it did more to mitigate dry skin on a growing belly bump than it did to erase stretch marks. Though it is fragrance free, we did detect a slight scent from the combo of natural ingredients, but it's pretty inoffensive and shouldn't put anyone off. Price at time of publish: $12 Form: Cream | Size: 6.5 oz. | Scent: Natural | Key Ingredients: Shea butter, vitamin E People / Julia Warren

Best Investment HATCH Maternity Belly Oil 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bluemercury.com View On Credo Beauty Pros Absorbs well

Successfully fades stretch marks

Smooth, non-greasy formula feels luxurious Cons Unscented — we feel like a subtle scent could have elevated this oil “Heavenly” is how we would describe the feeling of The Hatch Collection Belly Oil, which is why it made our pick for the best investment category. If you’re concerned about a stretch mark oil being, well, too oily, we observed that this product wasn’t at all greasy or sticky, just a really lovely, smooth body oil that made our skin feel soft and pampered. In addition to this oil making our skin feel smooth and glossy, stretch marks also became less noticeable. While the stretch marks didn’t exactly disappear — it’s not magic, after all — they did seem less defined. We wouldn’t have minded a scented oil, so we were slightly disappointed to find that the Hatch Collection is fragrance-free. But this could be a plus for anyone concerned about wearing competing scents — or those avoiding any strong scent because of pregnancy aversions. Price at time of publish: $64 Form: Oil | Size: 6.7 oz. | Scent: None | Key Ingredients: Calendula, sweet almond oil, grapefruit oil

Best Scent Earth Mama Organics Belly Butter 4.8 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Thrive Market Pros Absorbs completely without feeling greasy

Lovely light orange scent Cons Better as a bump moisturizer than a stretch mark eraser This lotion has a really nice thickness to it — it goes on smooth and actually absorbs into your skin, without feeling greasy. Our mama-to-be tester was “happily surprised” to see that Earth Mama Belly Butter had an orange scent, and pregnancy scent aversions aside, you might also feel the same. This product rightly wins our best moisturizing spot on our list, but it won’t make stretch marks fade. Our tester, who was at the midpoint of her pregnancy when she tested Earth Mama, did find that her growing bump was well-hydrated. We definitely recommend this belly butter as a lotion to keep your skin moisturized as your pregnancy progresses. Price at time of publish: $16 Form: Cream | Size: 8 oz. | Scent: Delicate Neroli (orange blossom) | Key Ingredients: Many organic oils and extracts, including aloe, olive oil, and sunflower oil People / Julia Warren

Best for Dry Skin Evereden Nourishing Stretch Mark Cream 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ever-eden.com Pros Very moisturizing for dry skin

Absorbs quickly

Slightly faded existing stretch marks Cons We weren't fond of the scent, so it may not be for everyone This product moisturized our skin during testing and kept it looking nice and hydrated. We noticed that our stretch marks did fade slightly, too, though an exfoliation routine might also be enhancing those results. Although it is marketed as unscented, we did detect a light scent; however, it disappears over time and isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker unless you're especially scent-averse during pregnancy. The product applies smoothly and absorbs quickly, and it left our skin feeling moisturized as opposed to greasy. The moisturizing factor impressed us and was the reason why it make our pick for those with dry skin, as moist, supple skin is pertinent for a growing baby bump. Price at time of publish: $45 Form: Cream | Size: 4 oz. | Scent: Light | Key Ingredients: Jojoba oil, mango butter, centella People / Patricia Huffstead

Best for Old Stretch Marks Susanne Kaufmann Arnica Body Oil 4.2 Amazon View On Harrods.com View On Ssense.com View On Susannekaufmann.com Pros Absorbs quickly without a greasy feel

A little goes a long way Cons Helps smooth out stretch marks rather than fading them

Our tester tried out the Susanne Kaufmann Stretch Mark Oil on stretch marks that have been around for a while. We do feel this oil helped our skin feel healthier and smoother overall, while the texture of the stretch marks smoothed out though they did not fade. We had already been using an oil prior to testing, but we found the Susanne Kaufmann to absorb more quickly. While there is a fair amount of rubbing involved, that's to be expected with any body oil, — just keep this in mind if this is your first foray into body oil. Still, you won't be left with a greasy feel — just a very soft feeling. Another thing to note: It's designed to be used on damp or wet skin, so we recommend applying right after bathing. We liked the lemony-herb scent, but it is strong when you first put it on, so if this is not your scent preference, it might be a hard sell. The bottle is small, but being that it is oil, we found that a little goes a long way. Price at time of publish: $34 Form: Oil | Size: 3.4 oz | Scent: Citrus | Key Ingredients: Almond oil, wheat germ oil, vitamin E, jojoba oil, arnica flower extract

Best Stick Munchkin Milkmakers TwistStick Belly Balm 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Balm formulation makes for a smooth application

Lovely natural smell

Very moisturizing Cons More of a skin moisturizer than a remedy for stretch marks We tried out the creams on older stretch marks, too. While the Munchkin Milkmakers Belly Balm didn’t change the look of the marks, we loved the smell and feel of this moisturizing balm. (Note that it is marketed as fragrance-free, so that’s just the ingredients coming together for a natural scent.) The balm goes on smoothly without being too greasy. Being that it does have oil in it, we did expect a little greasiness, but our skin just glistened. We also liked the scent, though it wasn’t super strong. Though the balm did little to fade any existing stretch marks, it was moisturizing enough for a preventative measure against chafing — it might even be appropriate for nipples of breastfeeding mothers, too. Price at time of publish: $15 Form: Balm | Size: 2.6 oz. | Scent: Natural | Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, shea butter

Best Oil Bio-Oil Skincare Oil 4.2 Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Smooth, lightweight application

Two of our testers used Bio-Oil Multiuse Skincare Oil during their pregnancies and had no stretch marks, so that's enough reason to run out and buy copious amounts of this product when you find out you're expecting. We loved the dry-oil feel of the Bio-Oil, as it doesn't make a mess and is a great lightweight oil for warmer months. We also liked the smooth application, though it tends to come out of the bottle quickly, so those who are new to using oil should take care in those first few applications to avoid greasiness. Did both of our testers hit the genetic lottery with avoiding stretch marks? Possibly, but this oil certainly helped. If it can avoid stretch marks from forming, then it can likely do a great job in fading and smoothing existing ones. At $12 a bottle (and it's often on sale!), it's well worth a try. Price at time of publish: $12 Form: Oil | Size: 2 oz. | Scent: Rose | Key Ingredients: Vitamin E oil, chamomile oil, sunflower oil, lavender oil

Best Preventative Belli Elasticity Belly Oil 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Macy's View On Ulta Pros Spreads and absorbs well

Doubles as a great massage oil Cons Doesn't fade existing stretch marks While we didn't see any difference in already present stretch marks (that have been there for 20 years), this belly oil has proved to be great in helping prevent stretch marks during pregnancy. Our petite tester used this daily during the second half of her pregnancy and came out postpartum with zero stretch marks. The infusion of vitamin E in this oil helps keep the skin moisturized and promotes collagen production. In addition to stretch mark prevention, the Belli Elasticity Belly Oil also doubles as a great massage oil thanks to its light texture that's not overly greasy and its pleasant scent that's not too sweet. Price at time of publish: $34 Form: Oil | Size: 3.8 oz. | Scent: Almond and lavender | Key Ingredients: Almond oil, grape seed, vitamin E, coco butter, gotu kola