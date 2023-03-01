Shopping People Tested The 10 Best Stretch Mark Creams of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Palmer's Cocoa Butter Massage Lotion performed well in fading even 20-year-old stretch marks By Barbara Bellesi Zito and Erika Reals Erika Reals Erika is the Commerce Editor at PEOPLE.com. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 1, 2023 04:49 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQ What Is PEOPLE Tested? We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Kristin Kempa Stretch marks are scars that appear on the skin due to rapid shrinking or expanding, as with weight fluctuation or pregnancy. They can fade over time, but they don’t disappear. Some might consider them a badge of honor while others will go to great lengths to treat them. “Stretch marks can be stubborn and challenging to deal with,” says Akis Ntonos, FNP and co-founder of Aion Aesthetics in New York City. He says that while topical applications might slightly improve their appearance, they won’t go away completely. “Although topical skin care can be helpful with stretch marks, microneedling and laser might have a better outcome in improving their appearance,” he says. “It is best that treatment with topical skin care starts as soon as the first signs of stretch marks show.” Our PEOPLE Tested team, including some expectant and postpartum testers, tried out 23 of the most popular stretch mark creams on the market. We used the creams over a six-week period, noting any visible improvements to skin as well as other details like scent, ease of application, and speed of absorption. Keep reading to learn more about the best stretch mark creams that PEOPLE tested. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Palmer's Cocoa Butter Massage Lotion at Amazon Jump to Review Best Drugstore: Burt's Bees Mama Belly Butter Jump to Review Best Investment: HATCH Maternity Belly Oil at Amazon Jump to Review Best Scent: Earth Mama Organics Belly Butter at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Dry Skin: Evereden Nourishing Stretch Mark Cream at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Old Stretch Marks: Susanne Kaufmann Arnica Body Oil at Harrods.com Jump to Review Best Stick: Munchkin Milkmakers TwistStick Belly Balm at Amazon Jump to Review Best Oil: Bio-Oil Skincare Oil at Amazon Jump to Review Best Preventative: Belli Elasticity Belly Oil at Amazon Jump to Review Best Butter: Pipette Belly Butter at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Palmer's Cocoa Butter Massage Lotion for Stretch Marks 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Smooth, non-greasy application Signs of fading even when used on old stretch marks Cons Thick, heavy formula, so you may run out of this bottle rather quickly We tried out Palmer’s Cocoa Butter on stretch marks that they’ve had for over 20 years, so imagine our surprise to see a slight fade after using the product regularly during the six-week testing period. We actually even missed a few applications during that time — the large bottle is not travel-friendly, so it stayed home on a brief trip — but we still saw promising results. The product goes on smoothly and rubs in nicely without it feeling sticky or greasy, and we were happy to rub excess into hands without feeling the need to wash them afterwards. That’s a good thing, as you will have to use a considerable amount of product as suggested each time; we were surprised to go through almost two full bottles during the testing period. If you’ve got dry skin or have an itchy bump, the Palmer’s Cocoa Butter would be a good product to have on hand, especially in the winter. We were able to detect a very light, pleasant scent only after bringing the bottle close to our nose, so there’s no worries about a strong smell that might be too overwhelming for an expectant mama’s nose. Price at time of publish: $12 Form: Cream | Size: 8.5 oz. | Scent: Light | Key Ingredients: Cocoa butter, shea butter, natural oils, collagen, elastin, lutein The 8 Best Face Moisturizers for Oily Skin of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Drugstore Burt's Bees Mama Belly Butter with Shea Butter and Vitamin E 4.4 Amazon View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Target Pros Rich, thick cream doesn't feel oily Super hydrating for dry skin Absorbs quickly into skin Cons Better as a moisturizer than a stretch mark eraser If your growing baby bump is itchy and feels dry, slather on some of this Burt’s Bees Mama Belly Butter, made from soothing shea butter and other moisturizing ingredients. Overall, we found it to be a very hydrating lotion. Despite the thickness of the cream — there’s a reason it’s called butter — it didn’t feel oily at all. In fact, it pretty much disappears into dry skin as soon as you rub it in. However, it did more to mitigate dry skin on a growing belly bump than it did to erase stretch marks. Though it is fragrance free, we did detect a slight scent from the combo of natural ingredients, but it’s pretty inoffensive and shouldn’t put anyone off. Price at time of publish: $12 Form: Cream | Size: 6.5 oz. | Scent: Natural | Key Ingredients: Shea butter, vitamin E People / Julia Warren The 17 Best Lip Balms for Smooth, Hydrated Lips, According to Dermatologists and Shoppers Best Investment HATCH Maternity Belly Oil 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bluemercury.com View On Credo Beauty Pros Absorbs well Successfully fades stretch marks Smooth, non-greasy formula feels luxurious Cons Unscented — we feel like a subtle scent could have elevated this oil “Heavenly” is how we would describe the feeling of The Hatch Collection Belly Oil, which is why it made our pick for the best investment category. If you’re concerned about a stretch mark oil being, well, too oily, we observed that this product wasn’t at all greasy or sticky, just a really lovely, smooth body oil that made our skin feel soft and pampered. In addition to this oil making our skin feel smooth and glossy, stretch marks also became less noticeable. While the stretch marks didn’t exactly disappear — it’s not magic, after all — they did seem less defined. We wouldn’t have minded a scented oil, so we were slightly disappointed to find that the Hatch Collection is fragrance-free. But this could be a plus for anyone concerned about wearing competing scents — or those avoiding any strong scent because of pregnancy aversions. Price at time of publish: $64 Form: Oil | Size: 6.7 oz. | Scent: None | Key Ingredients: Calendula, sweet almond oil, grapefruit oil Best Scent Earth Mama Organics Belly Butter 4.8 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Thrive Market Pros Absorbs completely without feeling greasy Lovely light orange scent Cons Better as a bump moisturizer than a stretch mark eraser This lotion has a really nice thickness to it — it goes on smooth and actually absorbs into your skin, without feeling greasy. Our mama-to-be tester was “happily surprised” to see that Earth Mama Belly Butter had an orange scent, and pregnancy scent aversions aside, you might also feel the same. This product rightly wins our best moisturizing spot on our list, but it won’t make stretch marks fade. Our tester, who was at the midpoint of her pregnancy when she tested Earth Mama, did find that her growing bump was well-hydrated. We definitely recommend this belly butter as a lotion to keep your skin moisturized as your pregnancy progresses. Price at time of publish: $16 Form: Cream | Size: 8 oz. | Scent: Delicate Neroli (orange blossom) | Key Ingredients: Many organic oils and extracts, including aloe, olive oil, and sunflower oil People / Julia Warren Best for Dry Skin Evereden Nourishing Stretch Mark Cream 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ever-eden.com Pros Very moisturizing for dry skin Absorbs quickly Slightly faded existing stretch marks Cons We weren't fond of the scent, so it may not be for everyone This product moisturized our skin during testing and kept it looking nice and hydrated. We noticed that our stretch marks did fade slightly, too, though an exfoliation routine might also be enhancing those results. Although it is marketed as unscented, we did detect a light scent; however, it disappears over time and isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker unless you're especially scent-averse during pregnancy. The product applies smoothly and absorbs quickly, and it left our skin feeling moisturized as opposed to greasy. The moisturizing factor impressed us and was the reason why it make our pick for those with dry skin, as moist, supple skin is pertinent for a growing baby bump. Price at time of publish: $45 Form: Cream | Size: 4 oz. | Scent: Light | Key Ingredients: Jojoba oil, mango butter, centella People / Patricia Huffstead Best for Old Stretch Marks Susanne Kaufmann Arnica Body Oil 4.2 Amazon View On Harrods.com View On Ssense.com View On Susannekaufmann.com Pros Absorbs quickly without a greasy feel A little goes a long way Cons Helps smooth out stretch marks rather than fading them Scent might be too overpowering for some Our tester tried out the Susanne Kaufmann Stretch Mark Oil on stretch marks that have been around for a while. We do feel this oil helped our skin feel healthier and smoother overall, while the texture of the stretch marks smoothed out though they did not fade. We had already been using an oil prior to testing, but we found the Susanne Kaufmann to absorb more quickly. While there is a fair amount of rubbing involved, that’s to be expected with any body oil, — just keep this in mind if this is your first foray into body oil. Still, you won’t be left with a greasy feel — just a very soft feeling. Another thing to note: It's designed to be used on damp or wet skin, so we recommend applying right after bathing. We liked the lemony-herb scent, but it is strong when you first put it on, so if this is not your scent preference, it might be a hard sell. The bottle is small, but being that it is oil, we found that a little goes a long way. Price at time of publish: $34 Form: Oil | Size: 3.4 oz | Scent: Citrus | Key Ingredients: Almond oil, wheat germ oil, vitamin E, jojoba oil, arnica flower extract The 17 Best Peptide Serums of 2023 Best Stick Munchkin Milkmakers TwistStick Belly Balm 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Balm formulation makes for a smooth application Lovely natural smell Very moisturizing Cons More of a skin moisturizer than a remedy for stretch marks We tried out the creams on older stretch marks, too. While the Munchkin Milkmakers Belly Balm didn’t change the look of the marks, we loved the smell and feel of this moisturizing balm. (Note that it is marketed as fragrance-free, so that’s just the ingredients coming together for a natural scent.) The balm goes on smoothly without being too greasy. Being that it does have oil in it, we did expect a little greasiness, but our skin just glistened. We also liked the scent, though it wasn’t super strong. Though the balm did little to fade any existing stretch marks, it was moisturizing enough for a preventative measure against chafing — it might even be appropriate for nipples of breastfeeding mothers, too. Price at time of publish: $15 Form: Balm | Size: 2.6 oz. | Scent: Natural | Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, shea butter Best Oil Bio-Oil Skincare Oil 4.2 Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Smooth, lightweight application Helped prevent stretch marks during pregnancy Cons A lot of product comes out of the bottle due to the thinner oil formula Two of our testers used Bio-Oil Multiuse Skincare Oil during their pregnancies and had no stretch marks, so that’s enough reason to run out and buy copious amounts of this product when you find out you’re expecting. We loved the dry-oil feel of the Bio-Oil, as it doesn’t make a mess and is a great lightweight oil for warmer months. We also liked the smooth application, though it tends to come out of the bottle quickly, so those who are new to using oil should take care in those first few applications to avoid greasiness. Did both of our testers hit the genetic lottery with avoiding stretch marks? Possibly, but this oil certainly helped. If it can avoid stretch marks from forming, then it can likely do a great job in fading and smoothing existing ones. At $12 a bottle (and it’s often on sale!), it’s well worth a try. Price at time of publish: $12 Form: Oil | Size: 2 oz. | Scent: Rose | Key Ingredients: Vitamin E oil, chamomile oil, sunflower oil, lavender oil These Are the 9 Best Face Oils of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Preventative Belli Elasticity Belly Oil 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Macy's View On Ulta Pros Spreads and absorbs well Doubles as a great massage oil Cons Doesn't fade existing stretch marks While we didn't see any difference in already present stretch marks (that have been there for 20 years), this belly oil has proved to be great in helping prevent stretch marks during pregnancy. Our petite tester used this daily during the second half of her pregnancy and came out postpartum with zero stretch marks. The infusion of vitamin E in this oil helps keep the skin moisturized and promotes collagen production. In addition to stretch mark prevention, the Belli Elasticity Belly Oil also doubles as a great massage oil thanks to its light texture that's not overly greasy and its pleasant scent that's not too sweet. Price at time of publish: $34 Form: Oil | Size: 3.8 oz. | Scent: Almond and lavender | Key Ingredients: Almond oil, grape seed, vitamin E, coco butter, gotu kola Best Butter Pipette Belly Butter 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart For a nourishing belly butter that's ultra-moisturizing, our tests show the Pipette Belly Butter is a great choice for expectant moms. While we didn't see much improvement for already present stretch marks, we were impressed with how it kept a growing baby belly moisturized throughout a pregnancy. The butter has a pleasant scent that leans more almond than vanilla, but it's light and not overpowering. We recommend this to any mom with a growing belly that wants to keep their skin hydrated, especially during dry months. It achieves this hydration thanks to its star ingredient, plant-derived squalane, which helps keep skin nourished and moisturized. Price at time of publish: $20 Form: Butter | Size: 3.8 oz. | Scent: Almond vanilla | Key Ingredients: Plant-derived squalane, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, tripeptide-5 Things to Consider When Buying Stretch Mark Creams Formulation Whether you choose an oil, balm, or cream is largely up to preference and the results you are looking to achieve. Oils might take a bit more rubbing in, but the results for the Bio-Oil Multiuse Skincare Oil are worth the extra time. If you are looking for something that’s more moisturizing but lighter, then you can do with a cream like the Earth Mama Belly Butter. Ingredients If you are wanting to treat stretch marks while pregnant, avoid any stretch mark creams that contain retinol or retinoids, as these increase the levels of vitamin A in the body and can harm the growing fetus. You can likely begin to use retinol creams postpartum, provided you aren’t allergic to it. It should be noted that none of the creams on our list contain retinol, and in fact some were indeed tried out by expectant testers. However, before you commit to using any stretch mark cream during or after pregnancy, read the full ingredient list to avoid allergens. Scent This is largely left up to personal preference, but keep in mind that during pregnancy, you might experience aversions to certain scents. For this reason, unscented or fragrance-free stretch mark creams might be your best bet, like the Palmer's Cocoa Butter Massage Lotion. If you do prefer a scent, the citrusy Earth Mama Belly Butter might be a good pick. Price The prices of the stretch mark creams run the gamut from being budget-friendly to a bit of a splurge, though our tester thought the luxurious feel of the Hatch Collection Belly Oil could be worth the $64 price tag. What you’ll also want to pay attention to is how much of the product you’ll need to apply, as that will determine how many refills you’ll need to purchase. The Palmer's Cocoa Butter Massage Lotion requires a heavier application, so you might find that you’ll go through a $12 bottle in just a few short weeks. On the flip side, don’t be put off by the $34 Susanne Kaufmann Stretch Mark Oil — our tester assures us that a little does indeed go a long way. How We Tested Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 23 different stretch mark creams. First, we took “before” photos of the stretch marks. Then, for a six-week period, we applied the creams per the manufacturer’s instructions. We noted details like the product’s scent, ease of application, speed of absorption, and how it made our skin feel. After six weeks, we took “after” shots of their stretch marks, taking note of any visible differences and/or improvements to the skin. We also indicated how much time elapsed and how much product it took to start seeing those positive changes, as well as whether it was easy or difficult to integrate the cream’s application into a daily routine. We then made final product selections based on three key attributes: efficacy, feel, and scent. Frequently Asked Questions What are the differences between oil, cream, and balms for stretch marks? Creams, balms, and oils are different in their ratio of water to oil. Creams are equal parts oil and water; the water content makes them easier to absorb, while the oil content helps the moisturizing or healing ingredients stay on the skin’s surface as protection against dry or damaged skin. Balms contain fatty oils and waxes rather than water to keep their thick formulation (think of lip balm in a tube). Skin oils take longer to absorb, but once they have been, they are deeply hydrating and healing for your skin. Are expensive stretch mark creams worth it? No cream, however expensive, will make stretch marks completely disappear. There are budget-friendly options that have been known to improve skin’s appearance, and there are expensive ones that have great results. With regular use — and depending on the extent of your stretch marks — you can likely see improvement at various price points. Keep in mind, too, that some products require a small application while others need a more liberal one; depending on what you choose, you might have to replace your stretch mark cream more frequently. What active ingredients work best for stretch marks? There are a variety of vitamins and essential oils that work to moisturize skin and reduce inflammation. Shea butter is good for soothing and smoothing skin, while jojoba oil is especially good because it mimics sebum, the body’s natural oil. Also look for calendula (or calendula extract), which can reduce pigmentation, and hyaluronic acid, which is found naturally in the body to lubricate and cushion joints and tissues.All the stretch mark creams on our list are over the counter, but there are stretch mark creams available with a prescription, too. “Prescription creams will always work better, especially in the first few months after the stretch marks appear,” says Ntonos. “Tretinoin (Retin-A) is often used to restructure proteins in the skin and rebuild collagen. This results in an improved appearance of the stretch marks.” Does it matter if stretch mark creams are organic or not? Organic ingredients are always a good option for cosmetics and other topical products because it means that only natural products harvested without chemicals or herbicides are being used. 