After testing dozens of styles, we landed on 13 strapless bras that work best for a variety of specifics, including strapless bras for large busts, the most versatile strapless bras, and, for added comfort, wireless strapless bra styles.

When shopping for a strapless bra, comfort and support is important to consider, however, the fit is the most essential aspect. “A strapless bra should fully encase the breasts and fit snugly enough to stay up without the help of straps,” says Jené Luciani Sena, a bra expert and author of The Bra Book. With this in mind, we decided the only way to find the best strapless bras is to try them on and conduct real-world testing — so that’s exactly what we did.

When it comes to style, what you wear under your clothing can matter just as much as your clothing itself. This couldn’t be more true of bras, since straps and materials can easily get in the way and distract from the finished look — which is why we can’t imagine our dresser drawers without a strapless bra. “A strapless bra is meant to support the breasts while you’re wearing strapless clothing or clothing such as tube tops, strapless dresses, and spaghetti strap tops that has unique straps that may show with a traditional bra,” Annette Bourne, a stylist and lingerie fit specialist with over 20 years of experience, tells PEOPLE.

Best Overall Aerie Real Sunnie Strapless Lightly Lined Bra 5 Aerie View On Ae.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Support 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Adjustability 5 /5 Pros With its snug fit, it works well for long-wear without ever feeling uncomfortable

Full-coverage bra but the material doesn’t feel too thick and noticeable

Supports both small and larger busts

Stayed up during wear, even through a night of dancing Cons There's nothing we didn't love about this strapless bra! After testing dozens of strapless bra options, the Aerie Real Sunnie Strapless Lightly Lined Bra earned its place as the best overall strapless bra we tested. Not only does this bra comes in a fantastic nude color range, it's designed for everyday wear, thanks to its snug (yet super comfy) fit, lightweight material, and excellent support for small and large busts alike. Upon wear-testing, we were most impressed by the level of support it provided (especially for larger busts), which can be hard to find in a strapless bra. One tester even wore it out dancing for five hours and was shocked at how well it stayed up, the support it offered, and how comfortable it was throughout the evening (with no obvious sweat stains showing through, either — she described it as "definitely sort of sweat-wicking"). We also loved the removable straps, which add to the overall value and allow for lots of styling potential when we want some strap support. Plus, it holds up in the washing machine without stretching or losing any of its shape or color. Overall, this bra exceeded our expectations in what we can expect in a strapless bra — and the affordable price is just the icing on the cake. Price at time of publish: $37.46 Size Range: 32A-40D | Materials: Recycled nylon, spandex | Features: Removable straps, full coverage People / Stella Yu

People / Stella Yu



Runner Up, Best Overall Spanx Up For Anything Strapless Bra 4.9 Spanx View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Spanx Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Support 4.8 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Adjustability 5 /5 Pros Band is made from ultra-soft material that feels comfortable against the skin

Added grip technology helps keep the bra band in place and prevents any slippage

After hours of wear, we didn’t have to adjust the bra once Cons Stretches a little with wear, so keep that in mind when looking at sizing

Depending on preference, the extra padding and molding might not be ideal for larger busts The Spanx Up For Anything Strapless Bra is specifically designed with Spanx SmartGrip technology and With Me tape to keep the bra band in place for long wear. While testing this strapless bra out, we found that both features worked really well and we never had to adjust the bra — even after hours of wearing it. The material was also a standout and helped provide support and comfort without any rubbing or digging. We also love that it has removable straps so you can get lots of wear out of this bra, whether you want it strapless or need a racerback, halter, or one-shoulder style instead. Depending on preference, the extra padding and molding can be viewed as a downside, especially for larger busts, since it makes breasts look a couple of sizes bigger. We also found that this bra stretched a little with wear, which is important to keep in mind when deciding on size. Ultimately, though, we were super pleased with this option, especially because of its stay-put technology and high-quality feel. Price at time of publish: $74 Size Range: 32A-40DD | Materials: Nylon, elastane | Features: Memory foam cups, removable straps, Spanx SmartGrip technology and With Me tape People / Jenna Fortino

People / Abigail Wetzler

People / Jenna Fortino





Best Budget Maidenform Ultimate Stay Put Strapless Underwire Bra 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Support 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 3.3 /5

Adjustability 5 /5 Pros Super comfortable for all-day wear

With the right size and fit, the bra doesn’t budge, so you don’t have to worry about slippage

Underwire and padding add excellent support and shape Cons Band can feel a little snug, so you may need to size up

There is a lot of padding, which isn't ideal for every bust size When testing budget-friendly strapless bras, we found that the Maidenform Self Expressions Strapless Bra was the best option. Not only is this bra super affordable (and currently on sale for less than $15), but it’s also high-quality and comparable to many other options on our list. When testing it out, we found that it was comfortable enough for all-day wear, and with the right size, the bra fits really well. It also features comfort grip technology, which helps it stay in place (it never once slid down when testing, which is super impressive). For a strapless bra, it also had a decent amount of support, thanks to its underwire and extra padding. While we love that the bra doesn’t budge, it can fit a bit snug, so we recommend sticking to your true bra size or sizing up rather than sizing down. Or because it's so inexpensive, buy a few different sizes to find the correct fit, and then return the rest. Price at time of publish: $12.90 (orig. $22.99) Size Range: 34A-40DD | Materials: Nylon, spandex | Features: Comfort grip technology, lifting technology based on bra size People / Lauren Coughlin

People / Lauren Coughlin

People / Lauren Coughlin





Best Lightweight Intimissimi Giada Microfiber Bandeau Bra 4.4 Intissimi View On Intimissimi.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Support 4.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 3 /5

Adjustability 5 /5 Pros We appreciate the good band size range

Bra never stretched out or lost its shape during the testing period

Bra camouflages well under clothing

Silicone band helps keep it in place all day long Cons Boning can be a little uncomfortable

Fits a little tight compared to other bras we tested For a lightweight bra that still boasts excellent shape and fit, we recommend the Intimissimi Giada Microfiber Bandeau Bra, which has a full-coverage silhouette that camouflages well under clothing and a silicone band that helps it stay in place all day long. While the boning is a little uncomfortable and the bra fits a little snugly, we loved this bra as a strapless option since it provided great support and didn't ever slip and slide around the ribcage during the testing period. Its microfiber material also provides a more seamless look and the removable straps adds more versatility, giving you several bras in one. Plus, it's conveniently machine-washable (on cold with like colors); the bra maintained its structure and shape with no stretching of the material after multiple wears and washes, making it durable enough for longtime use. Price at time of publish: $49 Size Range: 32A-44DDD | Materials: Polyamide, elastane, polyester, cotton | Features: Removable straps, silicone backed band, microfiber material People / Lauren Coughlin

People / Lauren Coughlin

People / Lauren Coughlin





Best for Small Busts Pepper MVP Multiway Strapless Bra 4.4 Pepper View On Wearpepper.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Support 4.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Adjustability 4 /5 Pros Designed specifically with small busts in mind, so there is no cup gap

Wide band for added support and to help it stay in place for longer

Full coverage that shapes and supports small busts Cons Because of the wider band, you're limited to the types of tops and dresses you can wear with it In a lot of ways, strapless bras work really well for small busts. However, slipping can become a major issue. With sizes 30AA through 40B, the Pepper MVP Multiway Strapless Bra was specifically designed with small busts in mind. We love that it has a thicker strap that, despite getting in the way of some tops and dress styles, actually works really well at keeping the bra in place without sliding around the ribcage or slipping down. While the bra doesn’t have a lot of padding, its full coverage design works well to shape and support breasts in the same way that a traditional bra with straps would. The best part, though, is that you never have to worry about the inevitable cup gap, which is all too common for those with small busts. Price at time of publish: $60 Size Range: 30AA-40B | Materials: Polyester, elastane | Features: Convertible straps, silicone no-slip strip People / Stephanie Petit

People / Stephanie Petit



Best for Large Busts Curvy Kate Luxe Strapless Bra 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barenecessities.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Support 4.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 3.6 /5

Adjustability 5 /5 Pros Designed with vertical seams for lift and soft boning for added support

Band fits snugly around the chest and doesn’t move

Offers excellent coverage Cons Underwire is slightly uncomfortable at the center of the chest If you’re shopping for a strapless bra for large busts, we were most impressed by the Curvy Kate Luxe Strapless Bra, which comes in sizes 28D to 40J and features vertical seams for lift and soft boning for extra support. Upon testing out this bra, we found that the coverage was excellent and the ribcage band fit super snug around the chest, which makes it easier for it to stay in place. Speaking of the band, we loved the thicker style, which worked well with the cups and also provided ample support; it also has silicone lining for added slip prevention, which worked really well. The cups are also noteworthy as they resemble a T-shirt bra with lightweight padding, which is ideal for large busts in a strapless bra. Price at time of publish: $52.57 (orig. $75) Size Range: 28D-40J | Materials: Nylon, polyester, elastane | Features: Vertical seams for added lift, soft boning, silicone lining People / Danielle Ransom

Best Versatile Victoria's Secret Sexy Illusions Lightly-Lined Strapless Bra 4.4 Victoria's Secret View On Victoriassecret.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Support 3.8 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Comfort 4.8 /5

Adjustability 5 /5 Pros We appreciate the inclusive size range that goes up to 44G

Removable and convertible straps, so you get several bras in one

Cups are a little more plunging that others we tested, so they work well with a variety of necklines

Good range of nude colors available

Sides feature a raw-cut design so it’s virtually seamless Cons Underwire and boning can take some getting used to, but it’s not necessarily uncomfortable

Band stretches a little after washing The best versatile bra is the Victoria’s Secret Sexy Illusions Lightly-Lined Strapless Bra. This bra comes with removable convertible straps that allow you to go strapless as well as halter, one-shoulder, and racerback, giving you plenty of styling options. In addition to the straps, the cups are a little more plunging, which allows it to work with a variety of necklines. The bra also comes in a good range of nude colors and has excellent size options ranging from 32A to 44G. During the testing period, we were mostly drawn to its versatility and inclusive design; however, we also loved how well the bra actually worked as a strapless bra. The band and cups have non-slip technology so they stay up well, and while the underwire and boning can take some getting used to, they provide fantastic support and lift. Despite its snug fit, we found that the band stretched a little when washing, so we recommend keeping in mind when considering sizing. Price at time of publish: $49.95 Size Range: 32A-44G | Materials: Polyamide, elastane | Features: Convertible straps, raw cut wings, non-slip band and cups technology People / Ariel Currant

People / Ariel Currant

Best Size Range ThirdLove 24/7 Classic Strapless Bra 4.4 ThirdLove View On Thirdlove.com Our Ratings Fit 4.7 /5

Support 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 3.7 /5

Adjustability 4.5 /5 Pros Comes in sizes 32A to 44H, plus half-cup sizes

Bra has a wide band which makes it feel more supportive

Designed with comfortable foam cups Cons Only comes in one nude color

Slips a little throughout the day, but it isn’t too noticeable or frustrating For the best size range, we recommend Thirdlove 24/7 Classic Strapless Bra, which comes in sizes 32A through 44H, plus half cup sizes. In addition to its impressive sizing, this bra has a wide band with silicone lining that makes it feel more supportive and doesn’t slip around as well as foam cups that are super comfy. During testing, we found that it mostly stayed in place; there were times when it slipped slightly, but it wasn’t too noticeable nor a deal-breaker. We do wish this bra came in more nude color options though — right now it's only available in black and beige. Price at time of publish: $49 (orig. $72) Size Range: 32AA-44H | Materials: Nylon, spandex | Features: Silicone lining on top and bottom edge, foam cups

Best Plunge for Small Busts Natori Feathers Strapless Bra 4.5 Natori View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Our Ratings Fit 4.3 /5

Support 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 4.1 /5

Adjustability 5 /5 Pros Bra has a silicone trim on the top of the band to help prevent slipping

Full-coverage cups help shape and support breasts, despite a plunging neckline

Bra band stays put throughout the day and is super comfortable

Virtually seamless under clothing Cons Only comes in one nude color When wearing a more plunging neckline, you’ll need a strapless bra option with a lower cut so that it doesn’t show. This Natori Feathers Strapless Bra combines smooth cups with a stunning lace band for a stylish and chic yet ultra-functional design. During the testing period, we found this was one of the most comfortable strapless bras we tried. We loved that the band has silicone trim to help it stay in place and thought this feature did exactly as promised. Despite a plunging neckline, the strapless bra has full coverage cups which worked well to shape and support the breasts, too. While it does have a lace band, we found the bra was actually completely seamless under clothing, so it would work for a variety of garments. Price at time of publish: $72 Size Range: 32B-36DDD | Materials: Nylon, lycra, polyester, spandex | Features: Convertible straps, silicone trim on top band People / Patricia Huffstead

Best Wireless Soma Enbliss Wireless Stay Put Multi-Way Strapless Bra 4.3 Soma View On Soma.com Our Ratings Fit 4.3 /5

Support 3.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Adjustability 4 /5 Pros Material and wireless style makes it extremely comfortable

Full-coverage style helps shape breasts with a natural lift

Virtually invisible under clothing Cons Bra doesn’t come in any deep skin tone colors

Smaller bra sizes don't feature a silicone strip on the band to further reduce slippage After testing several styles out, the Soma Enbliss Multiway Stay-Put Wireless Strapless Bra earned its spot as the best wireless bra. The durable material coupled with the wireless design makes this bra comfortable for all-day wear. We also love that the full coverage helps give the breasts a nice shape with a natural lift and that the bra is practically invisible under clothing — we even wore it under a bridesmaid dress and didn't have to adjust it at all. In addition to these details, we found that the spandex on the band worked really well at keeping it in place and we loved that the bra has removable straps, which adds more versatility. One thing we noticed during testing is that the larger bra size (32DD) featured a silicone band around the cup edge to help prevent slipping, but this silicone strip wasn't present in the smaller bra size we tested (34C). While the entire cup interior (on both bra sizes) is made from a silicone-like material which hugs the breast to keep bra from falling down, the tester with the smaller cup size didn't think it did enough to keep it from slipping, wishing her bra size also included the added silicone strip on the band for added function. Price at time of publish: $62 Size Range: 32A-42G | Materials: Nylon, spandex | Features: Full coverage contour cups, spandex on the band, wireless, removable straps People / Brittany McCoy

People / Brittany McCoy

People / Brittany McCoy





Best with Convertible Straps Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Underwire Bra 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Our Ratings Fit 4.7 /5

Support 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 3.3 /5

Adjustability 4.7 /5 Pros For a strapless bra, it lifts and supports breasts well

Virtually seamless under clothing

Cups provide full coverage and excellent shaping Cons Boning and underwire was uncomfortable for some during testing While most bras on our list feature removable and convertible straps, we loved the Wacoal Women’s Red Carpet Strapless Bra the most because the straps were so comfortable and easy to style, depending on our needs. Additionally, the bra works really well on its own as a strapless bra. We also love the wider bra band, which allows for further support but also helps keep the bra in place when worn as a strapless style. While boning and underwire might feel uncomfortable for some (especially those who prefer wireless designs), these features allow the bra to provide excellent lift and support. The full-coverage cups also boast excellent shaping abilities and the lightweight material helps the bra go completely undetected under clothing. Price at time of publish: $70 (orig. $76) Size Range: 30D - 44I | Materials: Polyamide, spandex | Features: Boning on the sides, non-slip rubber on the band edges People / Jenna Fortino

People / Jenna Fortino

People / Abigail Wetzler

People / Abigail Wetzler







Best Lace Cosabella Forte Convertible Strapless Bra 4.5 Cosabella View On Amazon View On Cosabella.com View On Journelle.com Our Ratings Fit 4.3 /5

Support 4.3 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Adjustability 5 /5 Pros Snug fit helps it stay in place without feeling uncomfortable or restricting

Side boning provides additional support without causing discomfort

Despite its lacy material, the bra boasts good coverage and shaping Cons We wish there were more nude options to choose from

Bra stretches a little bit with wear With the Cosabella Forte Convertible Strapless Bra, you get a functional strapless bra and pretty lace lingerie. Despite its lace material (which can often feel a bit itchy), this bra is super soft and comfortable with a snug fit that prevents it from slipping without restriction. The side boning provides additional support without causing any discomfort, too. Although it might not look like it at first glance, we found the bra’s cups to boast good coverage and shaping. Fit-wise, we’d consider trying a size down if you plan to wear it often, since the bra stretches a little bit after wearing it for several days. One thing we would change is the color options — we wish there were more nude options available so we can match our different skin tones. Price at time of publish: $53.86 (orig. $58.33) Size Range: 32B-36G | Materials: Polyamide, elastane | Features: Removable straps, scalloped lace People / Ivy Ford